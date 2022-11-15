Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Burgers
Juice & Smoothies

Plant Bae

315 Reviews

$$

175 Lee Street Suite C

Montgomery, AL 36104

Entrees

Philly Cheese Bae

Philly Cheese Bae

$11.00

The Philly Cheese Bae is a grilled hoagie roll stuffed with grilled Beyond Meat, vegan mayo, sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, vegan mozzarella, microgreens, and Que Dabra sauce. Trust us. It's your new Bae.

Philly Cheese Fries

Philly Cheese Fries

$11.00

Seasoned russet fries are topped with Beyond Meat, grilled onions and mushrooms, vegan mozzarella, vegan ranch, Que Dabra sauce, jalapenos, and a microgreens medley.

Harlem Hoagie

Harlem Hoagie

$11.00

Beyond Meatballs, marinara sauce, vegan mozzarella, and pesto come together on a hoagie roll to create the ultimate meatless sub.

Plant Beau Burger

Plant Beau Burger

$11.00

Our Brooklyn Bae'd Beyond Meat patty is topped with grilled mushrooms, and caramelized onions, along with lettuce, tomatoes, vegan cheddar cheese, and Que Dabra sauce.

Western Beau Burger

$11.00

Pony up! Our Brooklyn Bae'd Beyond Meat patty is topped with jalapeños, French onions, caramelized onions, and Western sauce.

Plant Bae Burger

Plant Bae Burger

$10.00

This burger is sweet heat deliciousness. Our signature Sydney Bae patty is topped with apple coleslaw, jalapenos, and Que-Dabra sauce on a warm bun. Served with a pickle.

The Big Malc

The Big Malc

$13.00

One Sydney Bae and one Brooklyn Bae’d Beyond Meat® patty are topped with double vegan cheddar cheese, double ’Dabra sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and sautéed onions, on a three-part bun. Served with a pickle.

Spicy Bae Chick'n Sandwich

Spicy Bae Chick'n Sandwich

$9.00

Spicy, crispy battered portabello mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, and Que-Dabra sauce are served on a warm bun. Served with a pickle.

Nacho Bae

Nacho Bae

$13.00

A black bean chili is served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and tortilla chips. It is topped with Southwest beefless crumbles, vegan cheddar cheese, and vegan ranch.

Charlie Bae Bowl

Charlie Bae Bowl

$13.00

Brown rice is topped with black bean chili, sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, vegan ranch and a side of lettuce, tomatoes, ranch, and a microgreens medley.

Beach Bae Bowl

$13.00

Brown rice is topped with black bean chili, pesto, grilled onions and a side of lettuce, tomatoes, ranch, and a microgreens medley.

The Southern Bae

The Southern Bae

$13.50

Create your own meal with the Southern Bae. Choose four items, and we'll include a BaeBread corn muffin. We recommend the Southern collard greens, Baeby lima beans, Mac'n Bae Mac & Cheese ($1 upcharge), and Call Me Bae Wings.

Grab & Go Toona Bae

$9.00

Side Bae

Original Plant Fries

Original Plant Fries

$3.50

A glorious mix of sweet potato and russet potato fries are served with Que-Dabra sauce.

Smoky Collard Greens

Smoky Collard Greens

$3.50
Baeby Lima Beans

Baeby Lima Beans

$3.50
Baeness Apple Coleslaw

Baeness Apple Coleslaw

$3.50

A sweet and tangy apple coleslaw is filled with apples, cabbage, and carrots. Marinated in a creamy mustard dressing, this coleslaw is bae.

Super Bae

$5.00

A side salad of lettuce, tomatoes, French onions, and a microgreens medley are served with vegan ranch.

Brown Rice

$3.50

Smoothies

Rita Bae

Rita Bae

$7.00

Beets, blueberries, and Citrus Fresh essential oil make this the perfect health drink. Mama Rita says it's a great detox drink. If you love no sugar added, order the Rita Bae! If you want a bit of sweetness added, go for the Rita Bae Bae!

Rita Bae Bae

Rita Bae Bae

$7.50

Beets, raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, and Citrus Fresh essential oil make this the perfect health drink. Mama Rita says it's a great detox drink. To add a lime-a-rita zing, ask for this Rita Bae Bae version. It's made of a margarita mix- minus the alcohol.

Smoothie Bae

Smoothie Bae

$7.00

Roasted sweet potatoes, Irish sea moss gel, Thieves Essential Oil, and spices combine for a boost of minerals. For no added sugar, order the Smoothie Bae. To add a touch of Agave sweetness, ask for the Smoothie Bae Bae!

Smoothie Bae Bae

Smoothie Bae Bae

$7.50

Roasted sweet potatoes, Irish sea moss gel, Thieves Essential Oil, and spices combine for a boost of minerals. For no added sugar, order the Smoothie Bae. To add a touch of Agave sweetness, ask for the Smoothie Bae Bae!

Desserts

Cookie Fix

Cookie Fix

$5.00

Three flaky chocolate chip and walnut cookies

Blueberry Muffin Tops

Blueberry Muffin Tops

$5.00

Two freshly baked blueberry muffin tops add a sweet ending to a delicious meal!

Assorted Beverages

Thirsty Bae Lemonade

$2.50

Refreshing lemonade. Add grapefruit, orange, or lavender essential oil for an intoxicating taste.

Plant Bae's Famous Tea

Plant Bae's Famous Tea

$2.50

It’s sweeeeeet tea made with a hint of lemon!

Energy H20

$2.50

Bottled in Shorter, Alabama, this refreshing water is naturally high alkalinity water.

The Tiger Town

The Tiger Town

$2.50

It's 60% lemonade, 40% Plant Bae's Famous Tea , and 100% delicious!

A la Carte

2 oz Que Dabra Sauce

2 oz Que Dabra Sauce

$0.75
2 BaeBread Cornbread Muffins

2 BaeBread Cornbread Muffins

$1.00

8 oz Blackbean Chili

$6.00

Catering

Nacho Bae Bar - Serves 20

Nacho Bae Bar - Serves 20

$256.00

It's the famous Nacho Bae....deconstructed for ease of heating! Pans of black bean chili are served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and tortilla chips. In addition, you'll receive spicy beefless crumbles, vegan cheddar cheese, and vegan ranch. It's the ultimate party! Serves 20.

Nacho Bae Bar - Serves 30

$385.00
Nacho Bae Bar - Serves 40

Nacho Bae Bar - Serves 40

$515.00

It's the famous Nacho Bae....deconstructed for ease of heating! Pans of black bean chili are served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and tortilla chips. In addition, you'll receive spicy beefless crumbles, vegan cheddar cheese, and vegan ranch. It's the ultimate party! Serves 40.

Small Wing (50) & Beau (10) Platter

Small Wing (50) & Beau (10) Platter

$144.00

Combine two of our best sellers: the Plant Beau Burger and the Call Me Bae Wings for a winning platter. 50 piece wing & 10 burgers (cut in half to make 20 halves) platter: Feeds 10-12.

Large Wing (100) & Beau (20) Platter

Large Wing (100) & Beau (20) Platter

$288.00

Combine two of our best sellers: the Plant Beau Burger and the Call Me Bae Wings for a winning platter. 100 piece wing & 20 burgers (cut in half to make 40 halves): Feeds 20-24): $288

Call Me Bae Wings - 25 pcs

Call Me Bae Wings - 25 pcs

$17.50

Call Me Bae Wings: Crispy cauliflower wings are served with vegan ranch.

Call Me Bae Wings - 50 piece

$34.00

Call Me Bae Wings - 100 piece

$66.00

Pickles, Baeby - 50 piece

$35.00

Pickles, Baeby - 100 piece

$66.50

Salad Catering Box: Toona, Chick'n & Side Salad - Per Person

$11.50

Featuring our three delicious salads, the Salad Catering Box is sure to please. It includes one scoop of our popular "toona," salad, chickpea chick'n salad, side salad with homemade vegan ranch dressing, and crackers.

Baker's Dozen Cookie Fix

$21.00

Some people will eat one, others will eat two, three, or four of our chocolate chip and walnut cookies. We're throwing in 13 cookies to make sure everyone's cookie fix needs are met!

Delivery Fee (Montgomery area)

$10.00

Please provide your address and phone number to ensure delivery. Delivery is available for orders placed at least three days in advance with a minimum order of $100.

Baeby Lima Beans - Pint

Baeby Lima Beans - Pint

$17.50
Blackbean Chili - Pint

Blackbean Chili - Pint

$17.50
Gallon - Tiger Woods

Gallon - Tiger Woods

$11.50

Gallon - Plant Bae Tea

$13.00

Gallon - Thirsty Bae

$10.00
Cookie Fix - 1 dozen

Cookie Fix - 1 dozen

$12.00

Dr. Bae Office Catering

$16.00

Beau Burger (1/2) Zori Bae (1/4) Call Me Bae Wings (5) Apple Coleslaw (4 oz) Drink (Thirsty Bae, Eric's Famous Tea, or Tiger Woods)

Plant Bae Merchandise

Plant Bae apparel and other merchandise
Plant Bae Heart T-Shirt

Plant Bae Heart T-Shirt

$16.00+

Designed by Dr. Que, this Plant Bae t-shirt features the signature Plant Bae apple folded into a heart. The vibrant colors pop against the black shirt.

Gold Shortsleeve Old Mother Dear T-Shirt

Gold Shortsleeve Old Mother Dear T-Shirt

$16.00
White Shortsleeve Black Plant[her] T-Shirt

White Shortsleeve Black Plant[her] T-Shirt

$16.00
Old Mother Dear Longsleeve Gold Shirt

Old Mother Dear Longsleeve Gold Shirt

$15.75
Black Plant [her] Longsleeve White Shirt

Black Plant [her] Longsleeve White Shirt

$15.75

Plant Bae Mask with Filter

$8.00
Africa Dangle Earrings

Africa Dangle Earrings

$15.00

Beautiful gold-plated Africa-shaped earrings with an Egyptian head nestled inside

Gold Handmade Healing Crystal Necklace

Gold Handmade Healing Crystal Necklace

$18.00

This beautifully made tree of life necklace is handmade. The pendant is made of copper, jade, and amethyst. The necklace is plated in gold.

Silver Handmade Healing Crystal Necklace

Silver Handmade Healing Crystal Necklace

$18.00

This beautifully made tree of life necklace is handmade. The pendant is made of copper, jade, and amethyst. The necklace is plated in silver.

Alabama Tourism Magnet

Alabama Tourism Magnet

$3.00
Plant.her Decal

Plant.her Decal

$3.00
Plant Bae Button

Plant Bae Button

$2.50
Fruit Rubix Cube

Fruit Rubix Cube

$13.00+
Black Plant [her] Keychain

Black Plant [her] Keychain

$2.00
Bama Bae Keychain

Bama Bae Keychain

$2.00
AUsome Vegan Keychain

AUsome Vegan Keychain

$2.00
Old Mother Dear Keychain

Old Mother Dear Keychain

$2.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:30 pm
Restaurant info

Plant Bae offers very vegan, very good food! We are open for takeout or curbside service. Stop on by! Our hours are Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Website

Location

175 Lee Street Suite C, Montgomery, AL 36104

Directions

Gallery
Plant Bae image
Plant Bae image
Plant Bae image
Main pic

Map
