Plant Bae Express
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Plant Bae is an all-American restaurant located in Opelika, Alabama. We offer meat- and dairy-free favorites like burgers and nachos. It's very vegan, very good!
Location
2816 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika, AL 36801
Gallery