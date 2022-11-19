Restaurant header imageView gallery

Plant Bae Express

2816 Pepperell Parkway

Opelika, AL 36801

Order Again

Popular Items

Original Plant Fries
Philly Cheese Bae
Call Me Bae Wings

Burgers and Sandwiches

Philly Cheese Bae

Philly Cheese Bae

$11.00

The Philly Cheese Bae is a grilled hoagie roll stuffed with grilled Beyond Meat, vegan mayo, sauteed mushrooms, grilled onions, vegan mozzarella, microgreens, and Que Dabra sauce. Trust us. It's your new Bae.

Plant Beau Burger

Plant Beau Burger

$11.00

Our Brooklyn Bae'd Beyond Meat patty is topped with grilled mushrooms, and caramelized onions, along with lettuce, tomatoes, vegan cheddar cheese, and Que Dabra sauce.

Western Beau Burger

$11.00

Pony up! Our Brooklyn Bae'd Beyond Meat patty is topped with jalapeños, French onions, caramelized onions, and Western sauce.

Plant Bae Burger

Plant Bae Burger

$10.00

This burger is sweet heat deliciousness. Our signature Sydney Bae patty is topped with apple coleslaw, jalapenos, and Que-Dabra sauce on a warm bun. Served with a pickle.

Spicy Bae Chick'n Sandwich

Spicy Bae Chick'n Sandwich

$9.00

Spicy, crispy battered portabello mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, and Que-Dabra sauce are served on a warm bun. Served with a pickle.

Plates and Bowls

10 PC Honee BBQ CMB Wings and Seasoned Russet Fries 🍟

10 PC Honee BBQ CMB Wings and Seasoned Russet Fries 🍟

$12.00

Our signature Call Me Bae cauliflower wings are tossed in a "honee" barbecue sauce and are served with seasoned russet fries and vegan ranch dressing.

Nacho Bae

Nacho Bae

$13.00

A black bean chili is served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and tortilla chips. It is topped with Southwest beefless crumbles, vegan cheddar cheese, and vegan ranch.

Beach Bae Bowl - Gluten-Free

Beach Bae Bowl - Gluten-Free

$13.00

Hearty brown rice is topped with black bean chili, vegan pesto, grilled onions and a side of lettuce, tomatoes, vegan ranch, and a microgreens medley. Appropriate for gluten-free preference rather than allergy.

Philly Cheese Fries

Philly Cheese Fries

$11.00

Seasoned russet fries are topped with Beyond Meat, grilled onions and mushrooms, vegan mozzarella, vegan ranch, jalapenos, and a microgreens medley.

Side Bae

Original Plant Fries

Original Plant Fries

$3.50

A glorious mix of sweet potato and russet potato fries are served with Que-Dabra sauce.

Call Me Bae Wings

Call Me Bae Wings

$3.50

Five spicy, crispy cauliflower wings are served with vegan ranch. They're an MGM favorite!

Baeness Apple Coleslaw

Baeness Apple Coleslaw

$3.50

A sweet and tangy apple coleslaw is filled with apples, cabbage, and carrots. Marinated in a creamy mustard dressing, this coleslaw is bae.

Super Bae

$5.00

A side salad of lettuce, tomatoes, French onions, and a microgreens medley are served with vegan ranch.

Assorted Beverages

Thirsty Bae Lemonade

$2.50

Refreshing lemonade. Add grapefruit, orange, or lavender essential oil for an intoxicating taste.

Plant Bae's Famous Tea

Plant Bae's Famous Tea

$2.50

It’s sweeeeeet tea made with a hint of lemon!

Energy H20

$2.50

Bottled in Shorter, Alabama, this refreshing water is naturally high alkalinity water.

The Tiger Town

The Tiger Town

$2.50

It's 60% lemonade, 40% Plant Bae's Famous Tea , and 100% delicious!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Plant Bae is an all-American restaurant located in Opelika, Alabama. We offer meat- and dairy-free favorites like burgers and nachos. It's very vegan, very good!

Location

2816 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika, AL 36801

Directions

