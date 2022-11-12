  • Home
  • /
  • Taos
  • /
  • Plant Base Cafe TAOS - 106 Des Georges Place
Plant Base Cafe TAOS imageView gallery

Plant Base Cafe TAOS 106 Des Georges Place

review star

No reviews yet

106 Des Georges Place

Taos, NM 87571

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Burger
Veggie Combo Pizza
Brazilian Face Lift

Breakfast Main Courses

Omelet

$12.00

Just Egg omelet with garlic, green onions, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and your choice of protein and cheese. Comes with a side of breakfast potatoes. Plain omelet available on request.

Classic Breakfast Plate

$14.00

Scrambled eggs with your choice of cheese, breakfast potatoes, sausage patty or bacon, and one pancake.

Breakfast Taco Plate

$13.00

Three tacos with Just Eggs and your choice of one protein and cheese. Garnished with avocado slices. Served with rice refried beans.

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Breakfast Burrito with Just Eggs, breakfast potatoes, and your choice of protein and cheese. Comes smothered in red, green, or Christmas chile.

Pancakes Stack

$12.00

Stack of three gluten-free pancakes served with maple syrup and berry compote.

Omelet Quesadilla

$15.00

“Just Egg” omelet with garlic, green onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and your choice of protein, served between GF flour tortillas, and your choice of cheese and hot sauce

Sausage, Just Egg, & Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

“Just Eggs” with a beyond breakfast sausage patty and melted cheddar cheese between 2 pieces of toasted sourdough or gluten-free bread.

French Toast

$12.00

Sourdough breaded coved in just eggs and cinnamon served with maple syrup

Breakfast Sides

Breakfast Patatoes

$3.00

Crispy breakfast potatoes

Breakfast Sausage

$3.00

House spiced beyond breakfast sausage patty.

Side of Bacon

$2.00

House-made vegan bacon.

Ranchero Beans

$2.00

Pancake Side

$3.00

Side order of one plain gluten-free pancake. Served with maple syrup.

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Salads & Bowls

House Mixed Greens Salad

$10.00

House Mixed Greens (carrot shavings, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber & Feta crumbles) Choice of Dressing

Arugula & Parmesan Salad

$8.88

Arugula with grated parmesan, balsamic glaze, and a splash of olive oil.

Blue Cheese Wedges

$9.00

Wedges of organic iceberg lettuce covered in a blue cheese dressing sprinkled with vegan bacon pieces and diced organic tomatoes.

Caesar Salad

$7.77

Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Gluten-Free Croutons, and Caesar Dressing

Roasted & Marinated Red & Golden Beet Salad

$12.00

Roasted & Marinated Red & Golden Beet Salad with Feta Truffle/Balsamic Glaze dressing

Taco Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens with your choice of beans, grains, Mexican protein, cheese, dressing, and hot sauce. Topped with bell peppers, diced Roma tomatoes, avocado slices, and crushed blue corn chips.

Build Your Own Salad

$16.00

Your choice of lettuce (iceberg, romaine, or arugula), grains (quinoa or Spanish rice), your choice of proteins, cheese, and dressing. Topped with diced tomato and avocado slices.

Build Your Own Bowl

$15.00

A bowl of Your choice of rice/quinoa, beans, proteins, cheese (no greens)

Appetizers

Avocado Toast

$9.00

Two slices of you choice of bread with organic avocado, arugula, salt, pepper & lime. Feel Free to add protein...

Feta Truffle Fries

$12.00

Oganic hand-cut house French fries tossed in truffle oil and feta cheese.

Onion Rings

$10.00

Lightly battered & fried GF onion rings served with your choice of sauce.

Buffalo Cauliflower Wings

$12.00

GF Battered & fried cauliflower florets served with a choice of dipping sauce & side of hand-cut French fries.

Portobello Fries

$12.00

Hand sliced and GF battered Portobello mushroom fries.

Chips, Salsa & Guacamole

$9.00

Blue Corn Chips with House made salsa (Hot/Mild)

Loaded Nachos

$13.50

Organic house-made blue corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of cheese, protein, hot sauce, and a scoop of guacamole.

Mozzarella Bites

$12.00

GL breaded and fried mozzarella bites served with your choice of Italian dipping sauce.

Main Courses

Oyster "Chikin" Sandwitch

$16.50

Comes with hand-cut fries, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

GF bread, with your choice of cheese. Served with a side of organic hand-cut French fries.

VLT (Vegan Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato)

$12.00

GF bread, Plant-Based Bacon Strips with lettuce and tomatoes with your choice of sauce served with hand-cut French fries. House-made ketchup, vegan mayo, & mustard.

Portobello Wrap

$13.00

Made with our Portobello fries wrapped in a GF tortilla served with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes pickles, and mayo. Your choice of dipping sauce.

Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap

$13.00

Made with our Buffalo Cauliflower Wings with your choice of wrap, Romaine lettuce, dressing, sliced tomato, and avocado slices.

Cheese Burger

$15.00

House spiced Beyond meat patty or house-made veggie patty served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, & onions with your choice of cheese on a GF bread or hamburger Bun. Served with a side of hand-cut French fries.

Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.00

House spiced Beyond Meat Patty or House Made Veggie Patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, vegan mayo, house ketchup, mustard and loaded up with crispy vegan bacon strips and onions and your choice of melted cheese on a GF bun, Served with your choice of side salad or side of hand-cut French fries.

Mushroom Cheese Burger

$16.00

House spiced Beyond Meat Patty or House Made Veggie Patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, vegan mayo, mustard and loaded up with grilled mushrooms, and your choice of melted cheese on a your choice of bun, Served with your choice of side salad or side of hand-cut French fries with house made ketchup

Main Courses

Taco Plate

$13.50

3 tasty corn tortilla tacos with your choice of protein, cheese, and tortilla. Topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado slices, & lime wedges. Comes with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.

Burritos

$12.00

A smothered GF tortilla wrap with Spanish rice, refried pinto beans, lettuce mix, your choice of protein, cheese, and sauce. Garnished with a small salad and avocado slices.

Quesadillas

$13.50

2 Grilled GF tortillas with your choice of protein and cheese served with a scoop of guacamole and your choice of hot sauce.

Portobello Fajitas

$16.00

Marinated and grilled fajitas with portobello mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried pinto beans, and a mound of guacamole. Your choice of corn or GF tortillas and cheese.

Enchiladas

$15.00

Super Taco

$9.99

Gluten Free Flour Tortilla with you choice of 2 proteins, cheese, greens, tomato, avocado slices and hot sauce

Main Courses

Build Your Own Pizza

$17.00

Gluten-free pizza crust with your choice of sauce, a protein, cheese, and extras

Margarita Pizza

$18.00

Our gluten-free pizza crust with marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, sliced tomatoes, diced garlic, and fresh basil. Contains Cashew Yogurt

Veggie Combo Pizza

$17.00

Our gluten-free pizza crust with marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, and veggie mix of the week. Contains Cashew Yogurt

Mushroom Pizza

$17.00

Our gluten-free pizza crust with marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, and mushroom mix of the week. Contains Cashew Yogurt

Meat Lovers Pizza

$20.00

Our gluten-free crust with marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, Italian beyond sausage, Italian sausage, and bacon. Contains Cashew Yogurt

Calzone

$17.00

GF dough, your choice of sauce, protein, and cheese.

Penne Pasta

$13.00Out of stock

GF penne with your choice of protein, sauce, and cheese.

Indian Mains

Chana Masala

$14.95

Comes with jasmine rice and nann bread

Dal Makahni

$14.95

Comes with jasmine rice and nann gluten free bread

Palak Paneer (spinach)

$16.95

Comes with jasmine rice and nann bread

Aloo Gobi

$16.95

Comes with jasmine rice and nann bread

Dinner Appetizers

Broccoli Tempura with Sweet & Spicy Sauce

$9.60

Tempura battered broccoli pieces with a Sweet and Spicy sauce

Lions Mane Crab Cake

$13.00

A pair of Lions Mane Crab Cakes Served with a Vegan Tartar Sauce

Pan Fried Dumplings

$12.00

Pan fried Dumplings: with a carrot, sweet potato, jalapeño stuffing, and an orange dipping sauce - mild

Dinner Main Courses

Grilled Lions Main Steak

$20.00

Lions Mane with sautéed Spinach and mashed potatoes or French Fries

Stuffed Bell Pepper

$18.00

Stuffed Bell Pepper of the week: Mexican Beyond Ground and grilled mixed veggies stuffing with queso fresco crumbles and smothered in your choice of enchilada sauce (red/green/Christmas) garnished with chopped green onions Served on a bed of Spanish rice, circled with avocado slices

Italian Lasagna

$18.00

Italian Lasagna: a layer of pasta, marinara sauce, grilled Italian veggie mix, mozzarella, and another layer of pasta, marinara sauce, grilled Italian sausage, and onions topped off with a layer of Mozzarella.

Mexican Lasagna

$18.00

Mexican Lasagna: a layer of blue corn tortillas, red enchilada sauce, rice, and refried beans, and Queso Fresco and Monterey Jack cheese and another layer of blue corn tortillas, red enchilada sauce, and lentil Chorizo with a final layer for Queso Fresco and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with avocado slices.

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

Baked Parmi Cauliflower Steak: baked and grilled breaded cauliflower steak, cover with our signature spicy marinara sauce and mozzarella served with sautéed spinach

Truffle Mushroom Risotto

$18.00

Truffle Mushroom Risotto

Dinner Sides

Sautéed Spinach

$4.00

Creamy Mash Potatoes

$4.00

Specials

Daily Specials

Mushroom & Green Chile Cheese Burger

$16.00

Mushrooms, Green Chile, Cheese Burger is made with our House Made Veggie Patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, vegan mayo, mustard and loaded up with grilled mushrooms, green chiles and your choice of melted cheese on a you choice of bun, Served with your choice of side salad or side of hand-cut French fries with house made ketchup

Oyster Mushroom Shawarma

$16.00

New Mexican Chile Stew

$13.33

Discounted Sangria

$4.00

Sides Dishes

Hand Cut French Fries

$3.00

Guacamole

$2.00

Avocado Slices

$2.00

Breakfast Sausage Patty

$3.00

Pancake

$3.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Bacon

$2.00

Ranchero Beans

$2.00

Refried Beans

$2.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Spanish Rice

$2.00

Chile con Carne

$4.00

Corn Tortillas

$1.00

GF Flour Tortillas

$2.00

Portobello Fries

$5.00

Toast

$3.00

Your Choice of Toast, butter and berry compote

Side Sauces & Dressings

Ranch

$1.00

Spicy Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Ceaser

$1.00

Green Hot Sauce

$1.00

Creaming Green Hot Sauce

$1.00

Red Hot Sauce

$1.00

Creamy Red Hot Sauce

$1.00

Golden Habanero Hot Sauce

$1.00

Green Chiles

$1.50

Red Chili Aioli

$1.00

Sweet & Spicy Sauce

$1.50

Orange Glaze Sauce

$1.50

Steak Sauce

$1.50

Dinner Sides (Copy)

Sautéed Spinach

$4.00

Creamy Mash Potatoes

$4.00

Spanish Rice

$4.00

Refried Beans

$3.00

Ranchero Beans

$3.00

Truffle Mushroom Risotto

$6.00

Hand Cut French Fries

$3.00

Feta Truffle Fries

$5.00

Oganic hand-cut house French fries tossed in truffle oil and feta cheese.

Portobello Fries

$6.00

Hand sliced and GF battered Portobello mushroom fries.

Avocado Slices

$3.00

Guacamole

$3.00

Kids Menu

CBJ Cashew Butter and Jelly

$5.99

Cashew Butter and Jelly Sandwich with your choice of bread

Spaghetti and Sauce

$6.00

Spaghetti and your choice of sauce

Kids Burger and Fries

$6.99

Small Kids Burger and Fries (Beyond Patty Only Avialable)

Dessert

Churros

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Gluten-Free Dough, rolled in coconut sugar and cinnamon. Served with Chocolates Sauce

Cheesecake w/ Mixed Berry Compote

$12.00

Cheesecake w/ Carmel Sauce

$12.00Out of stock

Cheesecake w/ Chocolate Sauce

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.99

Cinnamon Roll

$5.99

Cooler Drinks

Sparkling Lemonade

$4.00

House Lemonade

$3.50

Virgil’s Soda Cola Zero Sugar

$3.75

Virgil’s Soda Cherry Zero Sugar

$3.75

Virgil’s Soda Root Beer Zero Sugar

$3.75

Co2 Coco Water

$5.00

Ban Antioxidant Infusion Any Flavor

$3.50

Better Booch Kombucha Cherry Retreat

$5.50

Better Booch Organic Kombucha Cherry Retreat

Pear Kombucha

$5.50

Better Booch Organic Kombucha Golden Pear

Morning Glory Kombucha

$5.50

Better Booch Organic Kombucha Morning Glory

Bubbly Sparkling Water

$4.00

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water

Box Water 16.9 oz

$3.99

Peligrino

$2.00+

Supa Fruity Kombucha

$6.50

In Power Cha Kombucha

$6.50

Drip Coffee

PBC House Blend

$2.00+

Ohori's house blend

PBC Decaf House Blend

$2.00+

Ohori's decaf house blend

Red-Eye

$4.50+

Ohori's house blend Ohori's Guatemalan espresso

Espresso Drinks

Café Latte

$4.50+

Ohori's Guatemalan espresso 2 shots and steamed non dairy milk

Café Mocha Latte

$4.50+

2 shots espresso with steamed non dairy milk and a scoop of cacao

Americano

$3.00+

Ohori's Guatemalan espresso

Mushroom Latte

$5.50+

2 shots of express, steamed non-dairy and a scoop of mushroom mix (LION’S MANE, Chaga, Reshi, Cordycepes)

Mushroom Mocha Latte

$6.00+

2 shots of express, steamed non-dairy and a scoop of mushroom mix (LION’S MANE, Chaga, Reshi, Cordycepes) and a scoop of cacao

Cappuccino

$4.00+

2 shots of express, steamed and foamed non-dairy milk

Expresso shot

$2.50

2 shots of espresso

Hot Chocolate Drinks

Hot chocolate

$3.50+

Mushroom hot chocolate

$4.50+

Spicy hot chocolate

$4.50+

Chai drinks

Chai latte

$4.50+

Smoothies

Brazilian Face Lift

$9.99

coconut water chopped kale frozen blueberries orange jouce Brazil nuts Oat Milk This powerful skin booster combines kale and blueberries, which are both loaded with antioxidants that help prevent free radical damage and increase collagen production. The secret ingredient here is Brazil nuts--they contain the superstar ingredient selenium (which improves skin's elasticity), plus omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E (which help to maintain skin's moisture) and copper (which helps melanin production).

Strawberry Banana

$8.88

Add a booster to your smoothie for an extra lift of yummy goodness for the day!

Green Goddess

$8.88Out of stock

Morning Glory

$8.88

Brain Boost

$9.99

Protein Smoothie

$7.77

2 scoops of protein, ice and your choice of non-dairy milk

Beer

Bow & Arrow American Pilsner - Denim Tux

$7.77

Bow & Arrow Hazy IPA Scenic West

$8.88

Estrella Damm Daura (GF)

$6.33

Montucky Cold Snack

$4.00

Vape Tricks Sour Ale

$6.50

Cherry Flavor

Voodoo ranger ipa

$7.00

White Wine

Land Of Saints Sauvignon Blanc

$9.63+

Wonderful Wine Co Chardonnay Organic

$9.60+

Jardot Macon VLG Chardonnay

$8.88+

Riesling Terrassen

$9.33+

Weingut Markus Huber. This is a round and real Chardonnay. It's unoaked and shows how satisfying the simplicity of this grape can be. Juicy and broad with moderate acidity and wafts of apples and pears, this is a great everyday white wine that will please all the palates

Red Wine

LAN Rioja Crianza

$10.00+

The Whole Shebang Red Blend

$7.77+

Alta Vista Vive Malbec

$7.77+

Pinot Noir Malborough

$12.99+

Awatere River Wine Company: By the Glass $6.32 / Bottle: $22.22 A complex nose of plum, cherry, and earthy aromas with spice and toasty oak is complemented by a soft and silky palate with fine dry tannins.

Cruz Garcia Sangria

$7.77

Querciabella Mongrana

$12.96+

Sparkling Wine

Pizzolato Dulce Moscato

$7.77+

Soleil mimosa

$25.00

Rose

Melea Rose

$6.99+

Dom Ott Rose Cotes Provance 21

$12.00+

Maison No. 9

$10.00+

French Rose

Custom Charge

Custom Charge

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Plant-Based/Vegan Restaurant, Organic, Gluten-Free, Soy Free, and Refined Sugar-Free...

Location

106 Des Georges Place, Taos, NM 87571

Directions

Gallery
Plant Base Cafe TAOS image

Similar restaurants in your area

Taos Mesa Brewing - Taproom
orange star4.3 • 870
201 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur Taos, NM 87571
View restaurantnext
Pizaños
orange starNo Reviews
23 NM-150 El Prado, NM 87571
View restaurantnext
ACEQ Restaurant - 480 State Rd 150
orange starNo Reviews
480 State Rd 150 Arroyo Seco, NM 87514
View restaurantnext
The Bakery & Café @ Angel Fire
orange star4.1 • 707
3420 Mountain View Blvd,Ste A Angel Fire, NM 87710
View restaurantnext
Angel Fired Pizza - 3375 Mountain View Blvd, Suite H
orange starNo Reviews
3375 Mountain View Blvd, Suite H Angel Fire, NM 87710
View restaurantnext
Angel Fired Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
3375 Mountain View Boulevard Angel Fire, NM 87710
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Taos

Taos Mesa Brewing - Taproom
orange star4.3 • 870
201 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur Taos, NM 87571
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Taos
Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Rio Rancho
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Albuquerque
review star
Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)
Durango
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Pueblo
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Colorado Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston