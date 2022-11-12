Plant Base Cafe TAOS 106 Des Georges Place
106 Des Georges Place
Taos, NM 87571
Popular Items
Breakfast Main Courses
Omelet
Just Egg omelet with garlic, green onions, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and your choice of protein and cheese. Comes with a side of breakfast potatoes. Plain omelet available on request.
Classic Breakfast Plate
Scrambled eggs with your choice of cheese, breakfast potatoes, sausage patty or bacon, and one pancake.
Breakfast Taco Plate
Three tacos with Just Eggs and your choice of one protein and cheese. Garnished with avocado slices. Served with rice refried beans.
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast Burrito with Just Eggs, breakfast potatoes, and your choice of protein and cheese. Comes smothered in red, green, or Christmas chile.
Pancakes Stack
Stack of three gluten-free pancakes served with maple syrup and berry compote.
Omelet Quesadilla
“Just Egg” omelet with garlic, green onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and your choice of protein, served between GF flour tortillas, and your choice of cheese and hot sauce
Sausage, Just Egg, & Cheese Sandwich
“Just Eggs” with a beyond breakfast sausage patty and melted cheddar cheese between 2 pieces of toasted sourdough or gluten-free bread.
French Toast
Sourdough breaded coved in just eggs and cinnamon served with maple syrup
Breakfast Sides
Salads & Bowls
House Mixed Greens Salad
House Mixed Greens (carrot shavings, tomatoes, avocado, cucumber & Feta crumbles) Choice of Dressing
Arugula & Parmesan Salad
Arugula with grated parmesan, balsamic glaze, and a splash of olive oil.
Blue Cheese Wedges
Wedges of organic iceberg lettuce covered in a blue cheese dressing sprinkled with vegan bacon pieces and diced organic tomatoes.
Caesar Salad
Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Gluten-Free Croutons, and Caesar Dressing
Roasted & Marinated Red & Golden Beet Salad
Roasted & Marinated Red & Golden Beet Salad with Feta Truffle/Balsamic Glaze dressing
Taco Salad
Mixed greens with your choice of beans, grains, Mexican protein, cheese, dressing, and hot sauce. Topped with bell peppers, diced Roma tomatoes, avocado slices, and crushed blue corn chips.
Build Your Own Salad
Your choice of lettuce (iceberg, romaine, or arugula), grains (quinoa or Spanish rice), your choice of proteins, cheese, and dressing. Topped with diced tomato and avocado slices.
Build Your Own Bowl
A bowl of Your choice of rice/quinoa, beans, proteins, cheese (no greens)
Appetizers
Avocado Toast
Two slices of you choice of bread with organic avocado, arugula, salt, pepper & lime. Feel Free to add protein...
Feta Truffle Fries
Oganic hand-cut house French fries tossed in truffle oil and feta cheese.
Onion Rings
Lightly battered & fried GF onion rings served with your choice of sauce.
Buffalo Cauliflower Wings
GF Battered & fried cauliflower florets served with a choice of dipping sauce & side of hand-cut French fries.
Portobello Fries
Hand sliced and GF battered Portobello mushroom fries.
Chips, Salsa & Guacamole
Blue Corn Chips with House made salsa (Hot/Mild)
Loaded Nachos
Organic house-made blue corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of cheese, protein, hot sauce, and a scoop of guacamole.
Mozzarella Bites
GL breaded and fried mozzarella bites served with your choice of Italian dipping sauce.
Main Courses
Oyster "Chikin" Sandwitch
Comes with hand-cut fries, mayo, lettuce, tomatoes and onions
Grilled Cheese
GF bread, with your choice of cheese. Served with a side of organic hand-cut French fries.
VLT (Vegan Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato)
GF bread, Plant-Based Bacon Strips with lettuce and tomatoes with your choice of sauce served with hand-cut French fries. House-made ketchup, vegan mayo, & mustard.
Portobello Wrap
Made with our Portobello fries wrapped in a GF tortilla served with Romaine lettuce, tomatoes pickles, and mayo. Your choice of dipping sauce.
Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap
Made with our Buffalo Cauliflower Wings with your choice of wrap, Romaine lettuce, dressing, sliced tomato, and avocado slices.
Cheese Burger
House spiced Beyond meat patty or house-made veggie patty served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, & onions with your choice of cheese on a GF bread or hamburger Bun. Served with a side of hand-cut French fries.
Bacon Cheese Burger
House spiced Beyond Meat Patty or House Made Veggie Patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, vegan mayo, house ketchup, mustard and loaded up with crispy vegan bacon strips and onions and your choice of melted cheese on a GF bun, Served with your choice of side salad or side of hand-cut French fries.
Mushroom Cheese Burger
House spiced Beyond Meat Patty or House Made Veggie Patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, vegan mayo, mustard and loaded up with grilled mushrooms, and your choice of melted cheese on a your choice of bun, Served with your choice of side salad or side of hand-cut French fries with house made ketchup
Main Courses
Taco Plate
3 tasty corn tortilla tacos with your choice of protein, cheese, and tortilla. Topped with lettuce, tomato, avocado slices, & lime wedges. Comes with a side of Spanish rice and refried beans.
Burritos
A smothered GF tortilla wrap with Spanish rice, refried pinto beans, lettuce mix, your choice of protein, cheese, and sauce. Garnished with a small salad and avocado slices.
Quesadillas
2 Grilled GF tortillas with your choice of protein and cheese served with a scoop of guacamole and your choice of hot sauce.
Portobello Fajitas
Marinated and grilled fajitas with portobello mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers. Served with Spanish rice, refried pinto beans, and a mound of guacamole. Your choice of corn or GF tortillas and cheese.
Enchiladas
Super Taco
Gluten Free Flour Tortilla with you choice of 2 proteins, cheese, greens, tomato, avocado slices and hot sauce
Main Courses
Build Your Own Pizza
Gluten-free pizza crust with your choice of sauce, a protein, cheese, and extras
Margarita Pizza
Our gluten-free pizza crust with marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, sliced tomatoes, diced garlic, and fresh basil. Contains Cashew Yogurt
Veggie Combo Pizza
Our gluten-free pizza crust with marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, and veggie mix of the week. Contains Cashew Yogurt
Mushroom Pizza
Our gluten-free pizza crust with marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, and mushroom mix of the week. Contains Cashew Yogurt
Meat Lovers Pizza
Our gluten-free crust with marinara sauce, mozzarella & parmesan cheese, Italian beyond sausage, Italian sausage, and bacon. Contains Cashew Yogurt
Calzone
GF dough, your choice of sauce, protein, and cheese.
Penne Pasta
GF penne with your choice of protein, sauce, and cheese.
Dinner Appetizers
Broccoli Tempura with Sweet & Spicy Sauce
Tempura battered broccoli pieces with a Sweet and Spicy sauce
Lions Mane Crab Cake
A pair of Lions Mane Crab Cakes Served with a Vegan Tartar Sauce
Pan Fried Dumplings
Pan fried Dumplings: with a carrot, sweet potato, jalapeño stuffing, and an orange dipping sauce - mild
Dinner Main Courses
Grilled Lions Main Steak
Lions Mane with sautéed Spinach and mashed potatoes or French Fries
Stuffed Bell Pepper
Stuffed Bell Pepper of the week: Mexican Beyond Ground and grilled mixed veggies stuffing with queso fresco crumbles and smothered in your choice of enchilada sauce (red/green/Christmas) garnished with chopped green onions Served on a bed of Spanish rice, circled with avocado slices
Italian Lasagna
Italian Lasagna: a layer of pasta, marinara sauce, grilled Italian veggie mix, mozzarella, and another layer of pasta, marinara sauce, grilled Italian sausage, and onions topped off with a layer of Mozzarella.
Mexican Lasagna
Mexican Lasagna: a layer of blue corn tortillas, red enchilada sauce, rice, and refried beans, and Queso Fresco and Monterey Jack cheese and another layer of blue corn tortillas, red enchilada sauce, and lentil Chorizo with a final layer for Queso Fresco and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with avocado slices.
Eggplant Parmesan
Baked Parmi Cauliflower Steak: baked and grilled breaded cauliflower steak, cover with our signature spicy marinara sauce and mozzarella served with sautéed spinach
Truffle Mushroom Risotto
Truffle Mushroom Risotto
Dinner Sides
Specials
Mushroom & Green Chile Cheese Burger
Mushrooms, Green Chile, Cheese Burger is made with our House Made Veggie Patty, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, vegan mayo, mustard and loaded up with grilled mushrooms, green chiles and your choice of melted cheese on a you choice of bun, Served with your choice of side salad or side of hand-cut French fries with house made ketchup
Oyster Mushroom Shawarma
New Mexican Chile Stew
Discounted Sangria
Sides Dishes
Hand Cut French Fries
Guacamole
Avocado Slices
Breakfast Sausage Patty
Pancake
Breakfast Potatoes
Bacon
Ranchero Beans
Refried Beans
Side Caesar Salad
Spanish Rice
Chile con Carne
Corn Tortillas
GF Flour Tortillas
Portobello Fries
Toast
Your Choice of Toast, butter and berry compote
Side Sauces & Dressings
Sautéed Spinach
Creamy Mash Potatoes
Cooler Drinks
Sparkling Lemonade
House Lemonade
Virgil’s Soda Cola Zero Sugar
Virgil’s Soda Cherry Zero Sugar
Virgil’s Soda Root Beer Zero Sugar
Co2 Coco Water
Ban Antioxidant Infusion Any Flavor
Better Booch Kombucha Cherry Retreat
Better Booch Organic Kombucha Cherry Retreat
Pear Kombucha
Better Booch Organic Kombucha Golden Pear
Morning Glory Kombucha
Better Booch Organic Kombucha Morning Glory
Bubbly Sparkling Water
Harmless Harvest Coconut Water
Box Water 16.9 oz
Peligrino
Supa Fruity Kombucha
In Power Cha Kombucha
Drip Coffee
Espresso Drinks
Café Latte
Ohori's Guatemalan espresso 2 shots and steamed non dairy milk
Café Mocha Latte
2 shots espresso with steamed non dairy milk and a scoop of cacao
Americano
Ohori's Guatemalan espresso
Mushroom Latte
2 shots of express, steamed non-dairy and a scoop of mushroom mix (LION’S MANE, Chaga, Reshi, Cordycepes)
Mushroom Mocha Latte
2 shots of express, steamed non-dairy and a scoop of mushroom mix (LION’S MANE, Chaga, Reshi, Cordycepes) and a scoop of cacao
Cappuccino
2 shots of express, steamed and foamed non-dairy milk
Expresso shot
2 shots of espresso
Hot Chocolate Drinks
Chai drinks
Smoothies
Brazilian Face Lift
coconut water chopped kale frozen blueberries orange jouce Brazil nuts Oat Milk This powerful skin booster combines kale and blueberries, which are both loaded with antioxidants that help prevent free radical damage and increase collagen production. The secret ingredient here is Brazil nuts--they contain the superstar ingredient selenium (which improves skin's elasticity), plus omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin E (which help to maintain skin's moisture) and copper (which helps melanin production).
Strawberry Banana
Add a booster to your smoothie for an extra lift of yummy goodness for the day!
Green Goddess
Morning Glory
Brain Boost
Protein Smoothie
2 scoops of protein, ice and your choice of non-dairy milk
Beer
White Wine
Land Of Saints Sauvignon Blanc
Wonderful Wine Co Chardonnay Organic
Jardot Macon VLG Chardonnay
Riesling Terrassen
Weingut Markus Huber. This is a round and real Chardonnay. It's unoaked and shows how satisfying the simplicity of this grape can be. Juicy and broad with moderate acidity and wafts of apples and pears, this is a great everyday white wine that will please all the palates
Red Wine
LAN Rioja Crianza
The Whole Shebang Red Blend
Alta Vista Vive Malbec
Pinot Noir Malborough
Awatere River Wine Company: By the Glass $6.32 / Bottle: $22.22 A complex nose of plum, cherry, and earthy aromas with spice and toasty oak is complemented by a soft and silky palate with fine dry tannins.
Cruz Garcia Sangria
Querciabella Mongrana
Sparkling Wine
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
Plant-Based/Vegan Restaurant, Organic, Gluten-Free, Soy Free, and Refined Sugar-Free...
106 Des Georges Place, Taos, NM 87571