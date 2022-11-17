  • Home
Plant Based Pizza and More 8540 Roswell Rd

No reviews yet

8540 roswell rd

atlanta ga, GA 30350

Georgia Peach Pizza

Georgia Peach Pizza

$21.50

Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Beyond Sausage, Peaches, Jalapenos, Red Onions.

BBQ Jackfruit pizza

$22.00Out of stock

BBQ base, red onions, pineapples and jalapeños!!!

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$21.50

Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Mild Beyond Sausage, Red Onions, Pineapples & Drizzled With BBQ Sauce.

Vegan Meat Lovers Pizza

Vegan Meat Lovers Pizza

$23.50

Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beyond Hamburger, Mild Beyond Sausage & Vegan Pepperoni(Seitan)

Philly Pizza

Philly Pizza

$21.50

Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Mild Beyond Sausage, Red Onions, Bell Peppers & Portabella Mushrooms.

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce & Vegan Mozzarella Cheese

Vegan Deluxe Pizza

Vegan Deluxe Pizza

$21.50

Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Squash, Zucchini & Black Olives.

Pepperoni & Sausage

Pepperoni & Sausage

$24.00

Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Mild Beyond Sausage & Vegan Pepperoni(Seitan)

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$21.50

Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese & Vegan Pepperoni(Seitan).

Mexican Pizza

Mexican Pizza

$23.50

Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Taco Seasoned Beyond Sausage, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese & Drizzled With Avocado Sauce.

Off da Wall

Off da Wall

$25.00

(NO PIZZA SAUCE) Garlic Roasted Olive Oil Base, Ground Walnut Meat, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Black Olives & Drizzled With Cashew Cheese.

CheeseBurger Pizza

CheeseBurger Pizza

$26.00

Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beyond Hamburger, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles, Tater Tots, Cheddar Cheese & Drizzled With Ketchup & Mustard

Alfredo Pizza

Alfredo Pizza

$23.50

Vegan Alfredo Sauce(Contains Mushrooms & Onions) Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Mild Beyond Sausage, Spinach, Portabella Mushrooms, Red Onions & Tomatoes

Spinach & Artichoke Pizza

Spinach & Artichoke Pizza

$21.50

Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Tomatoes & Artichokes.

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza

$24.00

Brenda Ann's Vegan Ranch Base, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Vegan Chick'n (Wheat-Gluten), Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions & Drizzled With Ranch & Buffalo Sauce.

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$13.50

Cheese Bread W/ Marinara Sauce.

Flatbreads

Georgia Peach Flatbread

Georgia Peach Flatbread

$14.50

Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Beyond Sausage, Red Onions, Jalapenos & Peaches.

Hawaiian Flatbread

Hawaiian Flatbread

$14.50

Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Mild Beyond Sausage, Red Onions & Pineapples.

Cheese Flatbread

$13.00

Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce & Vegan Mozzarella Cheese.

Philly Flatbread

$14.50

Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Mild Beyond Sausage, Red Onions, Bell Peppers & Portabella Mushrooms.

Vegan Meat Lovers Flatbread

$14.50

Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beyond Hamburger, Mild Beyond Sausage & Vegan Pepperoni (Seitan)

Pepperoni Flatbread

$14.50

Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese & Vegan Pepperoni (Seitan)

CheeseBurger Flatbread

$15.50

Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beyond Hamburger, Red Onions, Pickles, Tomatoes, Tater Tots, Cheddar Cheese & Drizzled With Ketchup & Mustard.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch flatbread

$15.50

Brenda Ann's Vegan Ranch Base, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Vegan Chick'n (Wheat-Gluten), Spinach, Tomatoes, Red Onions, & Drizzled With Ranch & Buffalo Sauce.

Vegan Deluxe Flatbread

$14.50

Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Portabella Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Squash, Zucchini & Black Olives.

Off The Wall Flatbread

$15.50

(NO PIZZA SAUCE) Garlic Roasted Olive Oil Base, Ground Walnut Meat, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Black Olives & Drizzled With Cashew Cheese.

Mexican Flatbread

$14.50

Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Taco Seasoned Beyond Sausage, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Jalapenos, Cheddar Cheese & Drizzled With Avocado Sauce.

Alfredo Flatbread

$14.50

Vegan Alfredo Sauce (Contains Mushrooms & Onions) Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Mild Beyond Sausage, Spinach, Portabella Mushrooms, Red Onions & Tomatoes.

Spinach & Artichoke Flatbread

$14.50

Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Tomatoes & Artichokes.

Spinach

$0.40

Tomatoes

$0.40

Black Olives

$0.40

Jalapeños

$0.40

Green Olives

$0.40

Banana Peppers

$0.40

Squash

$0.40

Zucchini

$0.40

Peaches

$0.40

Pineapples

$0.40

Mushrooms

$0.40

Red Onions

$0.40

Bell Peppers

$0.40

Avocado

$0.75

Vegan Mozzarella

$1.00

Extra Mild Sausage

$1.50

Extra Spicy Sausage

$1.50

Extra Burger Meat

$1.50

Walnut Meat

$1.75

Calzones (Gluten-free Not Available)

Philly Calzone

Philly Calzone

$19.50

(CALZONES DO NOT COME ON GLUTEN-FREE)Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Mild Beyond Sausage, Bell Peppers, Red Onions & Portabella Mushrooms.

Meat Lovers Calzone

Meat Lovers Calzone

$21.50

(CALZONES DO NOT COME ON GLUTEN FREE) Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beyond Hamburger, Mild Beyond Sausage & Vegan Pepperoni (Seitan)

B. Y. O. Calzone

$21.50

(CALZONES DO NOT COME ON GLUTEN FREE) Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Your Choice Of Mild Beyond Sausage, Ground Beyond Hamburger, Spicy Beyond Sausage Or Walnut Meat & Your Choice of 3 Veggies

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Sandwiches

Black & Bleu Burger (Comes With Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Bleu Cheese Spread)

$14.00Out of stock

Black & Bleu Burger w/ Frys (Comes With Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms & Bleu Cheese Spread)

$16.00Out of stock

Beyond Burger

$12.00

Beyond Burger & Fries

$14.00

Fries

$4.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Spicy Chicken & Fries

$16.00

ChickPea Burger

$12.00

ChickPea Burger w/ Frys

$14.00

BlackBean Burger

$12.00Out of stock

BlackBean Burger w/ Frys

$14.00Out of stock

Salads

Side Salad

$6.00

Extra dressing (Italian, Vidalia Onion Vinegarette)

$0.75

Extra Ranch

$1.50

Extra Cheese

$0.75

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Brenda Ann’s Vegan Ranch & Sauces

18 oz Bottle Of Ranch

$14.00Out of stock

2 oz cup of Ranch

$1.50

2 oz cup Secret Sauce

$1.50

2 oz BBQ. Sauce

$0.75

2 oz Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

2 oz Marinara Sauce

$0.75

2 oz Avocado Sauce

$1.50

2 oz Parmesan Cheese

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8540 roswell rd, atlanta ga, GA 30350

Directions

Plant Based Pizza and More image

