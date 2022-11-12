  • Home
  Plant Based Pizza - Barnett - 730 BARNETT ST NE SUITE A
Plant Based Pizza - Barnett 730 BARNETT ST NE SUITE A

No reviews yet

730 BARNETT ST NE SUITE A

ATLANTA, GA 30306

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

1/2 and 1/2 pizza
Vegan Meat Lovers Pizza
Georgia Peach Pizza

Plant Based Pizza

1/2 and 1/2 pizza

1/2 and 1/2 pizza

Jackfruit Pizza

$23.50

Comes with a BBQ base, Mozzarella Cheese, Red onions, Jalapeños and Pineapples

Georgia Peach Pizza

Georgia Peach Pizza

$21.50

(OUR TOP SELLER) Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Beyond Sausage, Red Onions, Jalapeños & Peaches. (GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian Pizza

$21.50

Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Mild Beyond Sausage, Red Onions, Pineapples & Drizzled With BBQ Sauce (GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Vegan Meat Lovers Pizza

Vegan Meat Lovers Pizza

$23.50

(OUR TOP SELLER) (PEPPERONI CONTAINS GLUTEN) Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beyond Hamburger, Mild Beyond Sausage & Vegan Pepperoni (Seitan) (GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Philly Pizza

Philly Pizza

$21.50

Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Mild Beyond Sausage, Red Onions, Bell Peppers & Portabella Mushrooms. (GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$17.50

Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce & Vegan Mozzarella Cheese. (GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Vegan Deluxe Pizza

Vegan Deluxe Pizza

$21.50

Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Portabella Mushrooms, Red Onions, Black Olives, Zucchini & Squash. (GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Pepperoni & Sausage(Contains Gluten)

Pepperoni & Sausage(Contains Gluten)

$23.50

(PEPPERONI CONTAINS GLUTEN) Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni(Seitan) & Mild Beyond Sausage.(GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Pepperoni Pizza(Contains Gluten)

Pepperoni Pizza(Contains Gluten)

$21.50

(PEPPERONI CONTAINS GLUTEN) Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese & Pepperoni(Seitan). (GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Side of Parmesan Cheese

$2.25Out of stock
Mexican Pizza

Mexican Pizza

$23.50

Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Taco Seasoned Spicy Beyond Sausage, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Red Onions, Drizzled With Cheddar Cheese & Topped With Our Housemade Avocado Drizzle.(GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Off da Wall

Off da Wall

$25.50

Spelt Crust, (NO PIZZA SAUCE) Garlic Roasted Olive Oil Base, Housemade Cashew Cheese, Housemade Walnut Meat, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Black Olives & Drizzled With Housemade Avocado Sauce. (GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

CheeseBurger Pizza

CheeseBurger Pizza

$26.00

Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella, Ground Beyond Hamburger, Tater Tots, Pickles, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese & Drizzled With Ketchup & Mustard. (GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Alfredo Pizza

Alfredo Pizza

$23.50

Spelt Crust, Vegan Alfredo Sauce (Contains Onions & Mushrooms), Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach & Mild Beyond Sausage. (GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Spinach & Artichoke Pizza

Spinach & Artichoke Pizza

$21.50

Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Tomatoes & Artichokes. (GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza(Contains Gluten)

Buffalo Ranch Chicken Pizza(Contains Gluten)

$25.50

(BUFFALO CONTAINS GLUTEN) Spelt Crust, Brenda Ann's Vegan Ranch As The Base, Diced Vegan Chicken(Quorn), Spinach, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Drizzled With Brenda Ann's Vegan Ranch & Buffalo Sauce. (GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$13.50

Spelt Crust, Cheese Bread With Marinara Sauce & Brushed With Garlic Oil.

Flatbreads

Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Taco Seasoned Spicy Beyond Sausage, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Red Onions, Drizzled With Cheddar Cheese & Topped With Our Housemade Avocado Drizzle.
Georgia Peach Flatbread

Georgia Peach Flatbread

$14.50

(OUR TOP SELLER) Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Spicy Beyond Sausage, Red Onions, Jalapenos & Peaches. (GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Hawaiian Flatbread

Hawaiian Flatbread

$14.50

Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Mild Beyond Sausage, Red Onions, Pineapples & Drizzled With BBQ Sauce. (GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Cheese Flatbread

$13.00

Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce & Vegan Mozzarella Cheese. (GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Sausage & Pepperoni Flatbread

$15.50

(PEPPERONI CONTAINS GLUTEN) Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni(Seitan) & Mild Beyond Sausage. (GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Philly Flatbread

$14.50

Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Mild Beyond Sausage, Red Onions, Bell Peppers & Portabella Mushrooms. (GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Vegan Meat Lovers Flatbread

$15.50

(OUR TOP SELLER) Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beyond Hamburger, Mild Beyond Sausage & Vegan Pepperoni(Seitan)-(GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Pepperoni Flatbread

$14.50

Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese & Pepperoni(Seitan)-(GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Jackfruit Flatbread

$14.50

CheeseBurger Flatbread

$15.50

Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beyond Hamburger, Tater Tots, Pickles, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, & Drizzled With Ketchup & Mustard. (GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Flatbread

$15.50

Spelt Crust, Brenda Ann's Vegan Ranch As The Base, Diced Vegan Chicken(Quorn), Spinach, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Drizzled With Brenda Ann's Vegan Ranch & Buffalo Sauce. (GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Vegan Deluxe Flatbread

$14.50

Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Portabella Mushrooms, Red Onions, Black Olives, Zucchini & Squash.(GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Off The Wall Flatbread

$15.50

Spelt Crust, (NO PIZZA SAUCE) Garlic Roasted Olive Oil Base, Housemade Cashew Cheese, Housemade Walnut Meat, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, Black Olives & Drizzled With Housemade Avocado Sauce. (GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Mexican Flatbread

$14.50

Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Taco Seasoned Spicy Beyond Sausage, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Red Onions, Drizzled With Cheddar Cheese & Topped With Our Housemade Avocado Drizzle. (GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Alfredo Flatbread

$14.50

Spelt Crust, Vegan Alfredo Sauce (Contains Onions & Mushrooms), Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Spinach & Mild Beyond Sausage. (NO GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Spinach & Artichoke Flatbread

$14.50

Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Spinach, Tomatoes & Artichokes. (GARLIC OIL ON CRUST)

Beyond Chicken Tenders

Kids Meal 2 tenders & Fries (Comes With 1 Sauce)

$10.00

3pc Tenders(Comes With 1 Sauce)

$10.00

6pc Tenders (Comes With 2 Sauces)

$14.00

3pc Tender Meal w/Fries (Comes With 1 Sauce)

$14.00

6pc Tender Meal w/Fries(Comes With 2 Sauces)

$18.00

6pc Tender Meal w/chili cheese fries(Comes With 2 Sauces)

$22.00

Calzones (GLUTEN-FREE NOT AVAILABLE)

Philly Calzone(Gluten Free NOT AVAILABLE)

Philly Calzone(Gluten Free NOT AVAILABLE)

$19.50

(GLUTEN-FREE IS NOT AVAILABLE) Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Mild Beyond Sausage, Red Onions, Bell Peppers, & Portabella Mushrooms.

Meat Lovers Calzone(Gluten Free NOT AVAILABLE)

Meat Lovers Calzone(Gluten Free NOT AVAILABLE)

$21.50

(GLUTEN FREE IS NOT AVAILABLE) Spelt Crust, Roasted Basil Pizza Sauce, Vegan Mozzarella Cheese, Ground Beyond Hamburger, Mild Beyond Sausage & Vegan Pepperoni(Seitan)

B. Y. O. Calzone(Gluten Free NOT AVAILABLE)

$21.50

Chili Cheese Fries (CONTAINS GLUTEN)

Chili Cheese Fries(Contains Gluten)

$8.00

Seasoned Fries, House-made Vegan Chilli (Made With Chickpeas, Diced Tomatoes & Spices) Topped With Our Vegan Creamy Cheddar Cheese

Cheese Fries(Contains Gluten)

$6.00

Seasoned Fries Topped With Our Vegan Creamy Cheddar Cheese.

Fries(Contains Gluten)

$4.00

2oz Cup of Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Sandwiches

Black & Bleu Burger (Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Bleu Cheese spread

$14.00Out of stock

Black & Bleu Burger w/ Frys

$16.00Out of stock

SloppyJoe

$10.00Out of stock

Beyond Burger(CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS OR IT WILL COME PLAIN)

$13.00

Beyond Burger (You Have To Build Your Burger-Please Choose Your Toppings Or It Will Come Plain)

Beyond Burger & Fries(CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS OR IT WILL COME PLAIN)

$15.00

Beyond Burger & Fries Combo (You Have To Build Your Burger-Please Choose Your Toppings Or It Will Come Plain)

Fries (contains gluten)

$4.00

ALL FRIES COME SEASONED

Spicy Chicken Sandwich(CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS OR IT WILL COME PLAIN)

$14.00

Quorn Patties

Spicy Chicken & Fries(CHOOSE YOUR TOPPINGS OR IT WILL COME PLAIN)

$16.00

Quorn Patties

ChickPea Burger

$13.00Out of stock

ChickPea Burger w/ Frys

$15.00Out of stock

BlackBean Burger

$13.00Out of stock

BlackBean Burger w/ Frys

$15.00Out of stock

Chips

$2.00Out of stock

Pasta

Baked Spaghetti W/ Bell Peppers, Onions & Mushrooms

$12.00

Pesto Parmesan Rotini Pasta (pesto contains Sunflower Seeds)

$14.00Out of stock

Salads(Salads Come As Is)

Side Salad (Salads Come As Is)

$8.00

Side House Salad (Toppings Varies-Comes With 2 Dressings) Organic Green Leafy Lettuce Red Onions Mushroom Tomatoes Bell Peppers Cucumbers Carrots

Extra dressing (Vidalia Onion Vinegarette)

$0.75

Extra Ranch

$1.50

Extra Cheese(Cheddar Cheese)

$2.00

Chicken Salad (Salads Come As Is)

$14.00

PBP Chick'n Salad(Toppings Varies) Organic Green Leafy Lettuce Quorn Chick'n Bell Peppers Red Onions Mushrooms Cucumbers Carrots

PBP Fresh Fruit Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Brenda Ann’s Vegan Ranch & Sauces

18 oz Bottle Of Ranch

$14.00

2 oz cup of Ranch

$1.50

2 oz cup Secret Sauce

$1.50

2 oz BBQ. Sauce

$0.75

2 oz Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

2 oz Marinara Sauce

$0.75

2 oz Avocado Sauce

$1.50

Parmesan Cheese

$2.00Out of stock

Chowly Open Item

Notes

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

730 BARNETT ST NE SUITE A, ATLANTA, GA 30306

Directions

