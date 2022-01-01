Restaurant header imageView gallery

Plant Life

review star

No reviews yet

4245 Henderson Blvd

Tampa, FL 33629

Order Again

Popular Items

Vanilla Soft Swerve
XLarge Acai Packs
Coconut Water

PAPER PRODUCTS

Clear Round Stickers

$57.42

(1) Roll - 1000 Stickers

Rectangle Stickers

$43.19

(1) Roll - 1000 Stickers

Bag Stickers

$39.20

(1) Roll - 500 Stickers

Saying Stickers

$27.71

(1) Roll - 500 Stickers

Large Insulated Bags

$70.00

(1) Bundle - 50 Bags

Milkshake Straws

$22.49

(1) Pack - 500 Straws

Smoothie Lids

$61.59Out of stock

(1) Case - 1000 Per Case, 100 Per Sleeve

Cup 12 oz

$1.80

(1) Sleeve - 50 Per Sleeve

Cups 32 oz

$8.66

(1) Sleeve - 25 Per Sleeve

Dome Lid 1" Hole

$4.00

(1) Sleeve - 100 Per Sleeve

Dome Lid 32 oz 1.75" Hole

$4.15

(1) Sleeve - 25 Per Sleeve

Milkshake Dome No Hole

$4.00

(1) Sleeve - 100 Per Sleeve

MTO 8 oz Bowls

$4.61

(1) Sleeve - 50 Per Sleeve

MTO 24 oz Bowls

$2.89

(1) Sleeve - 50 Per Sleeve

MTO 32 oz Bowls

$2.89

(1) Sleeve - 50 Per Sleeve

Ramekin 1 oz

$1.00

(1) Sleeve - 100 Per Sleeve

Ramekin Lid 1 oz

$1.00

(1) Sleeve - 100 Per Sleeve

Ramekin 2 oz

$1.00

(1) Sleeve - 100 Per Sleeve

Ramekin Lid 2 oz

$0.80

(1) Sleeve - 100 Per Sleeve

Ramekin 4 oz

(1) Sleeve - 100 Per Sleeve

Ramekin Lid 4 oz

(1) Sleeve - 100 Per Sleeve

CLEANING SUPPLIES

Dish Detergent

$84.27Out of stock

(1) 5 Gallon Jug

Sink Sanitizer

$124.62

(1) 5 Gallon Jug

Fruit & Veggie Wash

$133.46

(1) 2.5 Gallon Jug

Hand Soap

$11.66

(1) 1 Gallon Jug

DRY GOODS

Agave - 5 gallon

$118.80

(1) 5 Gallon Jug

Almond Chia Granola

$215.46

(1) 22qt Bucket

Almond Extract

$3.70

(1) 2oz Bottle (59ml)

Bee Pollen

$23.85Out of stock

(1) 2qt Container

BLK Water

$25.50

(1) Case - 12, 16oz Bottles

Chocolate Keto Crunch

$46.99

(1) Box - 6, 9oz Packs Per Box

Chocolate Protein

$43.16

(1) 2qt Container

Cinnamon Flax Protein

$61.70

(1) 2qt Container

Cinnamon Keto Crunch

$46.99

(1) Box - 6, 9oz Packs Per Box

Coconut Water

$24.09

(1) Case - 6, 34 oz Bottles Per Case

Dandie Marshmallows

$4.55

(1) 10oz Bag

Dark Chocolate Quinoa Gems

$32.42

(1) Box - 6, 5oz Packs Per Box

EPIC Protein

$27.56

(1) 2qt Containter

Essentia Water

$30.24

(1) Case - 24, 20oz Bottles

Funfetti Protein

$46.06

(1) 2qt Container

Goji Granola

$243.30

(1) 22qt Bucket

Hazelnut Butter

$95.82

(1) 6.5lb Can

Liquid Hemp (CBD)

$23.87

(1) 32oz Bottle

Mint Extract

$3.70

(1) 2 FL oz Bottle (59ml)

Monk fruit

$11.34

(1) 1lb Bag

Orange Creamsicle Protein

$49.96

(1) 2qt Container

Peanut Gems

$32.42

(1) Box - 6, 5oz Packs Per Box

Rainbow Sprinkles

$30.00

(1) 2qt Container

Sea moss

$15.00

(1) 12oz Jar

Silica Collagen Booster

$29.97

(1) 33.8 FL oz Bottle (1.05 QT)

Super Greens Protein

$42.60

(1) 2qt Container

Pumpkin Spice Dusting

$15.00

(1) 2qt Container

Pumpkin Spice Protein

$62.94Out of stock

(1) 2qt Container

P. Spice Protein Uber Promo Samples

$45.00Out of stock

DRIZZLES

Agave - Bottles

$6.41

(1) 24oz Bottle

Almond Butter Drizzle

$16.50

(1) 24oz Bottle

Blue Majic Drizzle

$29.50

(1) 24oz Bottle

Honey - Bottles

$14.00

(1) 24oz Bottle

Peanut Butter- bottle

$7.05

(1) 24oz Bottle

SOHO ITEMS

Almond Butter

$134.50

(1) 8qt Container

Cashew Butter

$51.18Out of stock

(1) 2qt Container

Cocojune Yogurt

$75.67Out of stock

(1) Case - 6, 32oz Containters

Wonderdough

$2.72

(1) Container - 4 Bites Per Container

Wonderough Topping

$9.60Out of stock

(1) 2qt Container

Pumpkin Spice Wonderdough

$2.96Out of stock

Funfetti Wonderdough

$2.52

(1) 4 pack container

Pumpkin Spice Wonderdough Topping

$9.58Out of stock

(1) 2 qt container

Funfetti Wonderdough Topping

$9.78Out of stock

(1) 2qt container

ALTERNATIVE BEVERAGES

Olipop Cola

$26.50Out of stock

(1) Case - 12, 12oz Cans

Olipop Root Beer

$26.50Out of stock

(1) Case - 12, 12oz Cans

Olipop Orange Squeeze

$26.50Out of stock

(1) Case - 12, 12oz Cans

Olipop Cherry Vanilla

$26.50Out of stock

(1) Case - 12, 12oz Cans

Clean Cause Blackberry Yerba Mate

$31.58Out of stock

(1) Case - 12, 16oz Cans

Tribucha Flower of Life

$14.45Out of stock

(1) Case - 6, 12oz Cans

Tribucha Main Squeeze

$15.94Out of stock

(1) Case - 6, 12oz Cans

Grapefruit Agua Bucha

$17.97

(1) Case - 12, 12oz Cans

SOFT SWERVE

Chocolate Soft Swerve

Chocolate Soft Swerve

$44.10Out of stock

(1) Gallon

Vanilla Soft Swerve

Vanilla Soft Swerve

$45.18

(1) Gallon

Pumpkin Soft Swerve

$44.30

(1) Gallon

Peppermint Soft Swerve

$41.00Out of stock

FROZEN PACKS

Large Acai Packs

$158.76

(1) Crate - (48) 24oz Packs, Acai, Banana, Strawberry

XLarge Acai Packs

$120.23

(1) Crate - (30) 32oz Packs, Acai, Banana, Stawberry

Small Acai Packs

$129.15

(1) Crate - (60) 16oz Packs, Acai, Banana, Strawberry

Large Sunrise Packs

$90.72

(1) Crate - (48) 24oz Packs, Banana, Mango, Pineapple

XLarge Sunrise packs

$81.38

(1) Crate - (30) 32oz Packs, Banana, Mango, Pineapple

Small Sunrise Packs

$81.90

(1) Crate - (60) 16oz Packs, Banana, Mango, Pineapple

Large Pitaya Packs

$152.88

(1) Crate - (48) 24oz Packs, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Pitaya

XLarge Pitaya Packs

$114.98

(1) Crate - (30) 32oz Packs, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Pitaya

Small Pitaya Packs

$124.95

(1) Crate - (60) 16oz Packs, Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Pitaya

Small Banana Packs

$77.70

(1) Crate - (60) 16oz Packs, Banana

Large Banana

$69.72

(1) Crate - (48) 24oz Packs, Banana

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Plant Life

4245 Henderson Blvd, Tampa, FL 33629

