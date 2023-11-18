Restaurant info

Under Chef David Lee, PLANTA is dining as it should be – an unguilty pleasure. Created in 2016, PLANTA is a celebration of delicious and innovative plant-based cuisine served in a beautifully-designed space, without pretension and with an overflow of good vibes. PLANTA Brentwood offers signatures like Ahi Watermelon Nigiri and Bang Bang Broccoli while expanding on the plant-powered menu, offering even more in the way of sushi, pizza, sustainably-crafted cocktails, and more. PLANTA reimagines and reinvents plant-based dining, providing flavorful (and fun) proof that the power of plants can change the world.