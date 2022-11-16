Restaurant header imageView gallery

PLANTA Bethesda

4910 Elm Street

Bethesda, MD 20814

Order Again

Popular Items

BANG BANG BROCCOLI*
PLANTA BURGER*
BAO SLIDER*(1)

UTENSILS

Fork & Knife

Chopsticks

STILL & SPARKLING

JUST WATER*

$9.50

1 Liter, Still Water

SARATOGA SPARKLING*

$8.50

1 Liter, Sparkling Water

SUSHI

THE SUSHI BOX*

$40.00

Enjoy our stylish sushi box that includes 4 rolls, nigiri and/or crispy rice of your choice

AHI WATERMELON NIGIRI*

$6.25

2 pieces. Ginger, Citrus Soya (Contains Soy)

UNAGI EGGPLANT NIGIRI* (2)

$6.25

truffle miso

MUSHROOM BACON INARI*

$6.25

yuzukosho

CRISPY RICE*

$15.75

Avocado, Spicy Ahi Watermelon (contains soy)

TORCHED PRESSED SUSHI*

$16.75

Avocado, Miso Truffle Glaze (Contains Soy)

SPICY TUNA ROLL*

$15.75

Ahi Watermelon, Avocado, Toasted Coconut (Contains Gluten)

DRAGON ROLL*

$16.50

Tempura Broccoli, Spinach, Spicy Unagi Sauce (Contains Soy)

BAKED CRAB ROLL*

$16.50

Hearts of Palm, Spicy Mayo, Ponzu (Contains Soy)

MUSHROOM NIGIRI*

$6.63

yuzu kosho

CHILLED & RAW

GEM CAESAR*

$17.50

tempeh & mushroom bacon, almond parmesan, pickled onion, capers (contains nuts)

PAD THAI SLAW*

$18.25

green papaya, cabbage, lemongrass, kelp noodles, peanut sauce (Contains Nuts And Soy)

LETTUCE WRAPS*

$18.75

crispy korean brussels sprouts, tofu, kimchi, pickled cucumber, sesame

TERIYAKI SHIITAKE SALAD*

$18.95

cabbage, kale, cashews, orange, nori crisps, cilantro, thai basil, gochujang sesame vinaigrette

MUSHROOM CARPACCIO*

$15.75

ponzu, yuzu kosho, shiso

EVERYDAY SALAD

$18.75

kale, brussels sprouts, lentils, avocado, beets, chickpea, creamy ranch

SNACK & SHARE

BAO SLIDER*(1)

$6.25

Chick'n Fried Mushroom, Hoisin, Pickled Cucumber (contains gluten)

CAULIFLOWER TOTS*

$11.75

lemon aioli, truffle almond parmesan (contains nuts)

BANG BANG BROCCOLI*

$13.75

Sweet Chili & Peanut Sauce (contains nuts)

PLAIN FRENCH FRIES*

$8.00
TRUFFLE FRENCH FRIES*

$9.25

truffle almond parmesan (contains nuts)

EDAMAME DUMPLINGS *

$15.75

sweet pea, ginger soy, sesame, pink peppercorns

CHICK'N FRIED MUSHROOMS*

$15.25

chili sauce

FRENCH ONION SOUP*

$12.25

lentils, cashew mozzarella cheese, croutons, almond parmesan

SIGNATURES

PLANTA BURGER*

$20.95

mushroom bacon, lettuce, tomato, queso, caramelized onions, house sauce, almond parmesan truffle fries (fries contain nuts)

SPICY LUMACONI PASTA*

$22.75

cashew mozzarella, almond parmesan, calabrese chilli (contains gluten and nuts)

UDON NOODLES*

$24.50

truffle mushroom cream, shaved truffles (contains gluten)

AVOCADO LIME TARTARE*

$18.50

beetroot tuna, pine nuts, capers, citrus soy, sesame, cilantro, taro chips

SPAGHETTINI ALLA CARBONARA*

$25.95

smoked tempeh & mushroom bacon, cracked pepper, almond parmesan (contains gluten and nuts)

EGGPLANT ROLLATINI*

$25.75

spinach almond ricotta, tomato sauce, rapini, basil pesto

CAMPANELLE PASTA*

$24.65

creamy basil pesto, broccoli rabe, sweet pea

PIZZA

FRENCHIE*

$20.25

mushrooms, squash, arugula, cashew mozzarella, lemon truffle oil (contains nuts and gluten)

DIAVOLA*

$20.25

tomato sauce, cashew mozzarella, farro, fennel, peppers , garlic, mushroom bacon , chili (contains nuts and gluten)

BIANCA*

$20.25

roasted rosemary potatoes, kale, olives, capers, hot chili oil, cashew mozzarella, onions (contains nuts and gluten)

HAWAIIAN*

$20.25

pineapple, BBQ sauce, cashew mozzarella, smoked tempeh bacon, hot peppers, ranch (contains nuts and gluten)

TRUFFLE*

$20.25

mushroom cream, mushroom bacon, red onion, cashew mozzarella, (contains nuts and gluten)

CALIFORNIA*

$20.25

zucchini, avocado, arugula, red onion, basil pesto, chili oil, lemon (contains gluten)

MARGHERITA*

$19.50

tomato sauce, cashew mozzarella, fresh basil (contains gluten and nuts)

DESSERTS

BROWNIE SUNDAE*

$14.00

Warm chocolate brownie with vanilla ice cream, coconut cream, peanuts, and hot fudge (contains nuts and gluten)

NY STYLE CHEESECAKE*

$12.00

Served with a cherry compote (contains nuts and gluten)

BIG COOKIE*

$7.00

dark chocolate chips

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
PLANTA Bethesda

4910 Elm Street, Bethesda, MD 20814

