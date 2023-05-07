Restaurant header imageView gallery

PLANTA Queen West End

review star

No reviews yet

1200 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest

Washington, DC 20036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

MAPO MUSHROOM

MAPO MUSHROOM

$16.25

tofu, szechuan chili, scallions, cilantro

BAKED CRAB ROLL

BAKED CRAB ROLL

$16.75

hearts of palm, spicy mayo, ponzu (contains soy)

BANG BANG BROCCOLI

BANG BANG BROCCOLI

$14.50

sweet chili, peanut sauce (contains nuts and soy)


STILL & SPARKLING

JUST WATER

JUST WATER

$9.50

1 Liter, Still Water

SARATOGA SPARKLING

SARATOGA SPARKLING

$9.50

1 Liter, Sparkling Water

SUSHI

THE SUSHI BOX

THE SUSHI BOX

$40.00Out of stock

Enjoy our stylish sushi box that includes 4 rolls, nigiri and/or crispy rice of your choice

EGGPLANT NIGIRI

EGGPLANT NIGIRI

$6.25

miso truffle

AHI WATERMELON

AHI WATERMELON

$6.25

ginger, citrus soy

CRISPY RICE

CRISPY RICE

$15.75

spicy ahi watermelon, avocado (contains gluten, soy)

TORCHED & PRESSED

TORCHED & PRESSED

$16.75

avocado, miso truffle glaze (contains soy)

DRAGON ROLL

DRAGON ROLL

$16.75

tempura broccoli, spinach, avocado, spicy unagi sauce (contains soy)

SPICY TUNA ROLL

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$15.75

ahi watermelon, avocado, toasted coconut (contains gluten)

BAKED CRAB ROLL

BAKED CRAB ROLL

$16.75

hearts of palm, spicy mayo, ponzu (contains soy)

RAINBOW ROLL

RAINBOW ROLL

$16.75

ahi watermelon, slaw, avocado, gochujang, peanuts (contains nuts)

CHILLED & RAW

CEVICHE

CEVICHE

$17.95

hearts of palm, avocado, pineapple, leche de pina, cilantro, corn nuts

AVOCADO LIME TARTARE

AVOCADO LIME TARTARE

$18.50

beetroot tuna, pine nuts, capers, citrus soy, sesame, cilantro, taro chips (contains nuts)

PAD THAI SLAW

PAD THAI SLAW

$18.25

kelp noodles, green papaya slaw, lemongrass, coconut, cilantro, peanut sauce (contains nuts, soy)

QUEEN CAESAR

QUEEN CAESAR

$15.75

green papaya, kale, mushroom bacon, almond parmesan, yuba crisp (contains nuts)

LEE'S CHOPPED SALAD

LEE'S CHOPPED SALAD

$16.95

tomato, corn, sprouts, cabbage, peanuts, goji berries, turmeric vinaigrette (contains nuts)

SMALL PLATES

BAO SLIDER

BAO SLIDER

$6.25

chick'n fried mushroom, hoisin, pickled cucumber (contains soy, gluten)

STEAMED EDAMAME

STEAMED EDAMAME

$8.25

chili, soy, maldon salt (contains soy)

CHILI CRISP TOFU

CHILI CRISP TOFU

$13.75

kimchi, radish, scallions, sesame, szechuan soy, taro sticks

BANG BANG BROCCOLI

BANG BANG BROCCOLI

$14.50

sweet chili, peanut sauce (contains nuts and soy)

SESAME SHRIMP TOAST

SESAME SHRIMP TOAST

$14.25

taro, scallion, ginger, cilantro, chili, lemongrass

1000 LAYER POTATO

1000 LAYER POTATO

$14.25

caviar, sour cream, chive

DUMPLINGS

CRISPY GYOZA

CRISPY GYOZA

$14.75

cabbage, carrot, cilantro, mushroom, chili soy (contains gluten, soy)

POTATO TRUFFLE

POTATO TRUFFLE

$14.75

coconut lemongrass broth, truffle soy (contains gluten, soy)

SPINACH & SHIITAKE

SPINACH & SHIITAKE

$14.75

black bean, chili ginger vinaigrette (contains gluten and soy).

SWEET CORN

SWEET CORN

$14.75

sweet pea, ginger soy, sesame, pink peppercorns (contains gluten, soy, nuts)

WOK & NOODLES

MAPO MUSHROOM

MAPO MUSHROOM

$16.25

tofu, szechuan chili, scallions, cilantro

BABY BOK CHOY

BABY BOK CHOY

$16.95

shiitake mushroom, crispy garlic, goji berries

THAI LETTUCE WRAPS

THAI LETTUCE WRAPS

$19.95

shiitake mushrooms, tofu, lemongrass, crispy rice noodles, cilantro, nuoc cham

SINGAPORE NOODLES

SINGAPORE NOODLES

$19.75

curry, kale, peppers, cilantro, crispy shallots, thai basil, lime (contains gluten)

DAN DAN NOODLES

DAN DAN NOODLES

$20.75

szechuan kamut, gai lan, coconut milk, sesame, cilantro (contains gluten)

UDON NOODLES

UDON NOODLES

$25.50

truffle mushroom cream, shaved black truffle (contains gluten, soy)

THAI GREEN CURRY

THAI GREEN CURRY

$18.25
TRUFFLE FRIED RICE

TRUFFLE FRIED RICE

$24.95

shaved black truffle, mushroom bacon, peas, egg (contains soy)

STEAMED RICE

STEAMED RICE

$5.00

Side of Steamed White Rice

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE

$14.00

salted peanuts, vanilla ice cream (contains gluten and nuts)

MATCHA CHEESECAKE

MATCHA CHEESECAKE

$14.00

coconut whipped cream, berry compote

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

PLANTA Queen is a celebration of innovative and plant-based Asian-inspired cuisine by Chef David Lee, served in a high energy and beautifully-designed space with an overflow of fun, late-night vibes. PLANTA Queen stays true to signatures like Truffle Udon and Bang Bang Broccoli while expanding plant-powered horizons in the way of dumplings, sushi, sustainably-crafted cocktails, and more. PLANTA Queen reimagines and reinvents plant-based dining, providing flavorful (and fun) proof that the power of plants can change the world.

Location

1200 New Hampshire Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20036

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Tatte Bakery - West End
orange starNo Reviews
1200 New Hampshire Ave. NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Call Your Mother Deli - West End
orange starNo Reviews
1143 New Hampshire Ave NW Washington DC, DC 20037
View restaurantnext
Chef Geoff's West End
orange starNo Reviews
2201 M St NW Washington, DC 20037
View restaurantnext
EME Café & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2233 M Street Northwest Washington, DC 20037
View restaurantnext
Stoneys On L
orange starNo Reviews
2101 L St. NW #103 Washington, DC 20037
View restaurantnext
Char Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2142 L St NW Washington, DC 20037
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (451 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (152 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (22 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston