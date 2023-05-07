PLANTA Queen West End

Restaurant info

PLANTA Queen is a celebration of innovative and plant-based Asian-inspired cuisine by Chef David Lee, served in a high energy and beautifully-designed space with an overflow of fun, late-night vibes. PLANTA Queen stays true to signatures like Truffle Udon and Bang Bang Broccoli while expanding plant-powered horizons in the way of dumplings, sushi, sustainably-crafted cocktails, and more. PLANTA Queen reimagines and reinvents plant-based dining, providing flavorful (and fun) proof that the power of plants can change the world.