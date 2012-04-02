PLANTA Cocina Marina Del Rey
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
PLANTA Cocina is a celebration of innovative and plant-based South American-inspired cuisine by Chef David Lee, served in a high energy and beautifully-designed space with an overflow of good vibes. PLANTA Cocina reimagines and reinvents plant-based dining, providing flavorful (and fun) proof that the power of plants can change the world.
Location
4625 Admiralty Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292
