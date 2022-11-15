Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Sushi & Japanese
Mediterranean

PLANTA Queen NoMad

review star

No reviews yet

15 W 27th Street

New York, NY 10001

Order Again

Popular Items

UTENSILS

CHOPSTICKS

SPOON

COLD PRESSED JUICES

$12.50

ginger, turmeric, lemon, tangerine oil, camu camu, coconut nectar, probiotic

$12.50

watermelon, rose water, lemon, mint, baobab, probiotic

$12.50

Cucumber, Celery, Green Apple, Kale, Spinach, Ginger, Lemon, Parsley

$12.50

Coconut Water, Blueberry, Lychee, Lemon, Mint

STILL & SPARKLING

$9.00

1 Liter, Still Water

$8.50

1 Liter, Sparkling Water

SUSHI

$40.00

Enjoy our stylish sushi box that includes 4 rolls, nigiri and/or crispy rice of your choice

$6.25

2 pieces. Ginger, Citrus Soya (Contains Soy)

$6.25

2 pieces, truffle miso (contains soy)

$6.25Out of stock

2 pieces, yuzu kosho (contains soy)

$15.75

Avocado, Spicy Ahi Watermelon (Contains Soy)

$16.75Out of stock

Avocado, Miso Truffle Glaze (Contains Soy)

$16.75Out of stock

Hearts Of Palm, Avocado, Macadamia Nut, Toasted Coconut (Contains Soy And Nuts)

$15.75Out of stock

Ahi Watermelon, Avocado, Toasted Coconut (Contains Gluten)

$16.50Out of stock

Ahi Watermelon, Slaw, Avocado, Gochujang, Peanuts (Contains Nuts)

$16.25Out of stock

Tempura Broccoli, Spinach, Spicy Unagi Sauce (Contains Soy)

$16.50Out of stock

Hearts of Palm, Spicy Mayo, Ponzu (Contains Soy)

CHILLED & RAW

$14.75

Pineapple, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Cucumber, Lime

$14.25

miso mushrooms, avocado, ume plum vinaigrette (Contains Gluten)

$18.50

beetroot tuna, pine nuts, capers, citrus soy, sesame, cilantro, taro chips (contains nuts)

$12.25

spinach, snow pea leaves, crispy shallots, sesame dressing (Contains Gluten)

$9.50

yuba, chili, kales, green beans, coriander, nori (Contains Gluten and Soy)

$18.50

Quinoa, Beets, Spicy Ahi Watermelon, Avocado, Cucumber, Sesame Tofu, Chik'n Fried Mushoom, Kimchi (Contains Soy)

$15.75

green papaya, kale, mushroom bacon, almond parmesan, yuba crisp

$16.25

Tofu, mushrooms, cucumber, cilantro, thai basil, tahini, dulse

SMALL PLATES

$6.25

Chick'n Fried Mushroom, Hoisin, Pickled Cucumber (Contains Soy & Gluten)

$9.25

Miso, Cilantro, Ginger, Sesame (Contains Gluten)

$13.75

Sweet Chili & Peanut Sauce (Contains Nuts And Soy)

$8.25

Chili Soy, Maldon Sea Salt (Contains Soy)

$9.50

xo sauce & chili soy (Contains Soy)

$11.75

Truffle Almond Parmesan, Lemon Aioli (Contains Nuts)

$15.25

green papaya slaw, peanuts, red pepper, thai herbs, lemongrass vinaigrette (Contains nuts)

$12.50

crispy sweet potatoes, topped with torched miso, kimchi, furikake, cilantro, thai basil

DUMPLINGS

$14.75

Cabbage, Carrot, Cilantro, Mushroom, Spicy Sauce (Contains Gluten And Soy)

$14.75

winter melon broth, truffle soy (Contains Gluten And Soy)

$14.75

Black Bean, Chili Ginger Vinaigrette (Contains Gluten And Soy)

$14.75

tom yum, coriander chimichurri (contains gluten)

WOK & NOODLES

$11.25Out of stock

shaoxing wine, cracked black pepper (Contains Gluten)

$15.95

coconut milk, curry, thai chili

$14.25

red pepper, sesame, sweet chili (Contains Soy)

$19.75

Szechuan kamut, gai lan, coconut milk, coriander (Contains Gluten)

$18.75

kale, beans sprouts, yuba, pepper, thai basil, coriander

$25.50Out of stock

Shaved Truffle, Truffle Mushroom Cream (Contains Gluten And Soy)

$17.75

Curry Cashew, Goji Berries, Thai Basil (Contains Nuts)

$24.95

Shaved Black Truffle, Shiitake Bacon, Peas, Egg (Contains Soy)

$5.00

Side of Steamed White Rice

DESSERTS

$10.00

Choose your flavor!

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Led by Founder & CEO Steven Salm and Co-founder & Executive Chef David Lee, PLANTA Restaurants’ mission is to continuously expand the power of plant-based living by creating dining experiences that encourage guests to both let loose and feel nourished, balancing indulgence with wellness. At PLANTA’s restaurants, having a good time doesn’t equal treating the planet or your body poorly.

15 W 27th Street, New York, NY 10001

