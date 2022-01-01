Main picView gallery

PLANTA Queen, River North Chicago

413 North Clark Street

Chicago, IL 60654

16 OZ COCKTAILS

SAKE TO ME, 16 oz 20% ABV (Alcohol)

SAKE TO ME, 16 oz 20% ABV (Alcohol)

$40.00Out of stock

Serves 3-4. Please enjoy over ice. Sake, Cointreau, Watermelon, Lime

HERB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, 16 oz 25% ABV (Alcohol)

HERB YOUR ENTHUSIASM, 16 oz 25% ABV (Alcohol)

$40.00

Serves 3-4. Please enjoy over ice. Thai Chili Infused Tequila, Cointreau, Lime, Pineapple, Herb Syrup

MEZ-CAL ME MAYBE, 16 oz 25% ABV (Alcohol)

MEZ-CAL ME MAYBE, 16 oz 25% ABV (Alcohol)

$40.00

Serves 3-4. Please enjoy over ice. Mezcal, Ginger Liqueur, Passionfruit, Lime

LYCH PLEASE, 16 oz 25% ABV (Alcohol)

$40.00

Serves 3-4. Please enjoy over ice. Hibiscus-infused gin, Lychee Liqueur, Pineapple, Lemon

KYU-KIKI, 16 oz 30% ABV (Alcohol)

KYU-KIKI, 16 oz 30% ABV (Alcohol)

$60.00

Serves 5-6. Please enjoy over ice. Japanese Whiskey, Okinawan Black Sugar, Ginger And Angostura Bitters

COLD PRESSED JUICES

Boss Tonic*

$12.00

ginger, turmeric, lemon, tangerine oil, coconut

Melon Rose*

$12.00Out of stock

watermelon, rose water, lemon, mint, baobab

Cosmic Coco*

$12.00Out of stock

coconut water, blueberry, lychee, lemon, mint

Green Fiend*

$12.00

cucumber, celery, green apple, kale, spinach, ginger, lemon, parsley

STILL & SPARKLING

Just Water*

Just Water*

$9.50

1 Liter, Still Water

Saratoga Sparkling*

Saratoga Sparkling*

$9.50

1 Liter, Sparkling Water

SUSHI

THE SUSHI BOX

THE SUSHI BOX

$40.00

Enjoy our stylish sushi box that includes 4 rolls, nigiri and/or crispy rice of your choice

AHI WATERMELON*

AHI WATERMELON*

$6.25

2 pieces. Ginger, Citrus Soya (Contains Soy)

EGGPLANT NIGIRI*

EGGPLANT NIGIRI*

$6.25

miso truffle

MUSHROOM NIGIRI*

MUSHROOM NIGIRI*

$6.25

yuzu kosho

CRISPY RICE*

CRISPY RICE*

$15.75

Avocado, Spicy Ahi Watermelon (Contains Soy)

TORCHED PRESSED SUSHI*

TORCHED PRESSED SUSHI*

$16.75

Avocado, Miso Truffle Glaze (Contains Soy)

CALIFORNIA ROLL*

CALIFORNIA ROLL*

$16.75

Hearts Of Palm, Avocado, Macadamia Nut, Toasted Coconut (Contains Soy And Nuts)

SPICY TUNA ROLL*

SPICY TUNA ROLL*

$15.75

Ahi Watermelon, Avocado, Toasted Coconut (Contains Gluten)

DRAGON ROLL*

DRAGON ROLL*

$16.75

Tempura Broccoli, Spinach, Spicy Unagi Sauce (Contains Soy)

BAKED CRAB ROLL*

BAKED CRAB ROLL*

$16.75

Hearts of Palm, Spicy Mayo, Ponzu (Contains Soy)

RAINBOW ROLL*

RAINBOW ROLL*

$16.75Out of stock

ahi watermelon, cabbage slaw, avocado, gochujang, peanuts

CHILLED & RAW

MUSHROOM CARPACCIO*

MUSHROOM CARPACCIO*

$15.75

ponzu, yuzu kosho, shiso

CHILI CRISP TOFU*

CHILI CRISP TOFU*

$13.75

kimchi, radish, scallions, sesame, szechuan soy, taro sticks

CUCUMBER TATAKI*

$9.75

citrus soy, fresno, sesame, nori

AVOCADO LIME TARTARE*

AVOCADO LIME TARTARE*

$18.50

Beetroot 'tuna', pine nuts, capers, citrus soy, sesame oil, cilantro

PAD THAI SLAW*

PAD THAI SLAW*

$18.25

Kelp Noodles, Cabbage, Radish, Papaya, Peppers, Coconut, Peanut Sauce (Contains Nuts And Soy)

TERIYAKI SHIITAKE SALAD*

$18.25

cabbage, kale, cashews, orange, nori crisps, cilantro, thai basil, gochujang, sesame vinaigrette

QUEEN CAESAR*

QUEEN CAESAR*

$15.75

green papaya, kale, mushroom bacon, almond parmesan, yuba crisp

SMALL PLATES

BAO SLIDER*

BAO SLIDER*

$6.25

Chick'n Fried Mushroom, Hoisin, Pickled Cucumber (Contains Soy & Gluten)

JACKFRUIT WINGS*

JACKFRUIT WINGS*

$9.25

yuba, sesame soy glaze, nuoc cham sauce

WONTON SOUP*

WONTON SOUP*

$9.25

Miso, Cilantro, Ginger, Sesame (Contains Gluten)

BANG BANG BROCCOLI*

BANG BANG BROCCOLI*

$14.50

Sweet Chili & Peanut Sauce (Contains Nuts And Soy)

STEAMED EDAMAME*

STEAMED EDAMAME*

$8.25

Maldon Sea Salt (Contains Soy)

CAULIFLOWER TOTS*

CAULIFLOWER TOTS*

$12.50

Truffle Almond Parmesan, Lemon Aioli (Contains Nuts)

JAPANESE SWEET POTATO*

JAPANESE SWEET POTATO*

$12.50

Sweet Potato, Kimchi, Nori, Sesame Seeds, Chili Flakes, Cilantro, Thai Basil, Miso Mayo (Contains Soy)

DUMPLINGS

CRISPY GYOZA*

CRISPY GYOZA*

$14.75

Pan Seared, Cabbage, Carrot, Cilantro, Mushroom, Spicy Sauce (Contains Gluten And Soy)

POTATO TRUFFLE*

POTATO TRUFFLE*

$14.75

Cabbage, Coconut Milk & Lemongrass Broth (Contains Gluten And Soy)

SPINACH & SHIITAKE*

SPINACH & SHIITAKE*

$14.75

Black Bean, Chili Ginger Vinaigrette (Contains Gluten And Soy)

EDAMAME*

EDAMAME*

$14.75

WOK & NOODLES

GENERAL D'S CAULIFLOWER*

GENERAL D'S CAULIFLOWER*

$14.75

Sesame, Sweet Chili (Contains Soy)

MAPO MUSHROOM*

$16.25

tofu, szechuan chili, scallions, cilantro

BABY BOK CHOY*

BABY BOK CHOY*

$16.95

shiitake mushroom, crispy garlic, goji berries

SINGAPORE NOODLES*

SINGAPORE NOODLES*

$19.75

curry, kale, yuba, peppers, cilantro, bacon bits

DAN DAN NOODLES*

DAN DAN NOODLES*

$20.75

szechuan kamut, gai lan, coconut milk, cilantro

UDON NOODLES*

UDON NOODLES*

$25.50

Shaved Truffle, Truffle Mushroom Cream (Contains Gluten And Soy)

CHILI PEANUT NOODLES*

CHILI PEANUT NOODLES*

$22.95

hearts of palm, jackfruit, bok choy, sesame doubanjiang sauce, cilantro

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE*

PINEAPPLE FRIED RICE*

$17.75

Curry Cashew, Goji Berries, Thai Basil (Contains Nuts)

TRUFFLE FRIED RICE*

TRUFFLE FRIED RICE*

$24.95

Shaved Black Truffle, Shiitake Bacon, Peas, Egg (Contains Soy)

STEAMED RICE*

$4.00

Side of Steamed White Rice

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE*

CHOCOLATE BROWNIE*

$14.00

Dark chocolate brownie with hot fudge, vanilla soft serve and candied peanuts (Contains Gluten and Nuts)

MATCHA CHEESECAKE*

MATCHA CHEESECAKE*

$14.00

BEER

Montucky Cold Snacks

Montucky Cold Snacks

$7.00

Aromas of fresh-picked apple and lilac with hints of strawberries

Marz Jungle Boogie, Wheat Beer, ABV 5.4%

$8.00

Marz Mystic, IPA, ABV 5.5%

$8.00

Whiner Le Tub, Saison, ABV 6.4%

$9.00

Off Color Very Very Far, Belgian Ale, ABV 6.0%

$9.00Out of stock

Wolffer Estate, Rose Cider, ABV 6.9%

$14.00

BUBBLES & ROSE BOTTLES

BTL Prosecco

$48.00

BTL Sparkling Rose

$65.00
BTL Rose

BTL Rose

$60.00

Seductive and delicate with ripe red berries and white flowers on the first and second nose

BTL Meinklang Rose

$65.00

BTL Henriot Champagne

$110.00

WHITE BOTTLES

BTL Pinot Grigio, Santome

$45.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Ant Moore

$48.00

BTL Gruner Veltliner, Domaine Wachau

$52.00

BTL Dry Riesling, Selbach-Oster

$52.00

BTL Chardonnay, Alexander Valley

$52.00

BTL White Blend, Iruai

$64.00

BTL Chenin Blanc, Patrice Colin

$64.00

BTL Melon de Bourgogne

$64.00

BTL Chablis, Albert Bichot

$80.00

BTL Pinot Blanc, Williamette

$88.00

RED BOTTLES

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

BTL Tempranillo

$52.00

BTL Burgundy

$56.00

BTL Malbec

$56.00

BTL Red Blend

$60.00

BTL Primitivo

$60.00

BTL Syrah

$76.00

BTL Sangiovese

$76.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$80.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Bon Anno

$88.00

Canape - Crispy Rice

$4.00

Canape - Bang Bang Broccoli

$4.00

Canape - Edamame

$4.50

Canape - Unagi Eggplant

$3.50

Lunch Menu

$50.00

BEO Cauliflower Tots

BEO Bang Bang Broccoli

BEO Teriyaki Salad

BEO Bao Slider

BEO Chili Crisp Tofu

BEO Pineapple Fried Rice

BEO Dessert Platter

BEO Sushi Platter

$20.00

BEO Potato Dumplings

$14.75

BEO Edamame Dumplings

$14.75

BEO Gyoza

$14.75

BEO Cookie

$7.00
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Led by Founder & CEO Steven Salm and Co-founder & Executive Chef David Lee, PLANTA Restaurants’ mission is to continuously expand the power of plant-based living by creating dining experiences that encourage guests to both let loose and feel nourished, balancing indulgence with wellness. At PLANTA’s restaurants, having a good time doesn’t equal treating the planet or your body poorly.

413 North Clark Street, Chicago, IL 60654

Main pic

