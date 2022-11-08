Planta - South Beach

No reviews yet
850 Commerce Street
Miami Beach, FL 33139
Serves 3-4. Please enjoy over ice.
beluga vodka, lychee, grapefruit, hibiscus, lime
Serves 3-4. Please enjoy over ice.
Hibiscus infused Gin, lychee liqueur, pineapple
Serves 3-4. Please enjoy over ice.
Mezcal, ginger liqueur, passionate, lime
Serves 3-4. Please enjoy over ice.
Thai chilli infused Tequila, orange liqueur, lime, pineapple, herb syrup
1 LITER, STILL WATER
1 LITER SPARKLING WATER
ENJOY OUR STYLISH SUSHI BOX THAT INCLUDES 4 ROLLS, NIGIRI AND/OR CRISPY RICE OF YOUR CHOICE
GINGER, CITRUS SOYA
*item cannot be modified to remove soy
AVOCADO, SPICY AHI WATERMELON
*item cannot be modified to remove soy
AVOCADO, MISO TRUFFLE GLAZE
*item cannot be modified to remove soy
HEARTS OF PALM, AVOCADO, MACADAMI NUT, TOASTED COCONUT
*item cannot be modified to remove soy