Vegan
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Planta - South Beach

850 Commerce Street

Miami Beach, FL 33139

BANG BANG BROCCOLI*
THE SUSHI BOX*
PLANTA BURGER*

16 OZ COCKTAILS

Pink Flamingo, 16 oz (25% ABV)*

$40.00

Serves 3-4. Please enjoy over ice. beluga vodka, lychee, grapefruit, hibiscus, lime

Lych Please, 16 oz (25% ABV)*

$40.00

Serves 3-4. Please enjoy over ice. Hibiscus infused Gin, lychee liqueur, pineapple

Mezcal Me Maybe, 16 oz (25% ABV)*

$40.00

Serves 3-4. Please enjoy over ice. Mezcal, ginger liqueur, passionate, lime

Herb Enthusiasm, 16 oz (25% ABV)*

$40.00

Serves 3-4. Please enjoy over ice. Thai chilli infused Tequila, orange liqueur, lime, pineapple, herb syrup

STILL & SPARKLING

JUST WATER*

$9.00

1 LITER, STILL WATER

SARATOGA SPARKLING*

$8.50

1 LITER SPARKLING WATER

SUSHI

THE SUSHI BOX*

$40.00

ENJOY OUR STYLISH SUSHI BOX THAT INCLUDES 4 ROLLS, NIGIRI AND/OR CRISPY RICE OF YOUR CHOICE

AHI WATERMELON*

$6.25

GINGER, CITRUS SOYA *item cannot be modified to remove soy

CRISPY RICE*

$15.75

AVOCADO, SPICY AHI WATERMELON *item cannot be modified to remove soy

TORCHED & PRESSED*

$16.75

AVOCADO, MISO TRUFFLE GLAZE *item cannot be modified to remove soy

CALIFORNIA ROLL*

$16.75

HEARTS OF PALM, AVOCADO, MACADAMI NUT, TOASTED COCONUT *item cannot be modified to remove soy