Plant Daddy’s Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

230C Atlantic Avenue

Oceanside, NY 11572

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

BBQ Hunny
Falafel Salad

Breakfast

Breakfast Sammich

$10.99

Just Egg, Soisage Patty, Cheezy Sauce, Tomato, Local Microgreens, Brioche Bun.

Breakfast Wrap

$10.99

Just Egg, Soisage Patty, Cheezy Sauce, Tomato, Local Microgreens, Whole Wheat Wrap

Vegetable Omelette

$13.99

Just Egg, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Potato Medley Hash

Short Stack

$9.99

Three house pancakes, powdered sugar, maple syrup, grapes

Soisage Just Egg Pancake Wrap

$13.99

Just Egg, Soisage Patty, Pancake Wrap, Maple Syrup

PB&J Pancake Wrap

$11.99

Homemade Peanut Butter, Blueberry Perserve, Pancake Wrap

Side of Potato Medley Hash

$5.99

Sweet potato, red potato hash brown

Bowls

Lachmajiinn Hummus

$16.00

creamy house hummus, tangy shiitake mushrooms lachmajiin, spiced eggplant rounds, mediterranean salad, pine nuts *contains tree nuts

Mixed Grill Hummus

$16.00

creamy house hummus, no-fry falafel, shiitake mushroom shawarma, mediterranean salad, hibiscus pickled onions, pink tahini dressing

Penne for Your Thoughts

$15.00

plant based penne alla vodka, cashew marinara, scrumptious soy crubmle

Peanut Tamarind Rice Noodles

$15.00

brown rice noodles, koji shiitake mushrooms, carrot ribbons, chopped peanuts, scallions, tangy tamarind peanut sauce *contains peanuts

Pack a Bowl

$10.00

Burgers

BBQ Hunny

$16.00

House veggie burger, agave mustard BBQ sauce, smashed avocado, caramelized onions, whole wheat wrap *Contains Soy

Pizza Burger

$16.00

Homemade veggie burger, kale chiffonade, pizza sauce crème in a whole wheat wrap. Contains Soy.

Mushroom Beet

$16.00

Mixed mushrooms, red and golden beets, broccoli, carrots, flaxseed, chia seed, kale chiffonade, EZ Cheezy sauce, evoo, spices.

Salads

Kale Garbanzo Salad

$14.00

shredded lacinato kale, brocolli slaw, toasted pumpkin & hemp seeds, with a scoop of house chickpea salad, creamy za'atar dressing

Falafel Salad

$14.00

shredded lacinato kale, brocolli slaw, no fry falafel, chickpeas, sprouts, cashews, maple syrup, pink tahini dressing

BBQ Soy Boy Salad

$15.00

Kale salad, cabbage fennel slaw, bbq soaked soy curls

Beet Quinoa Salad

$13.00

Quinoa, sumac roasted golden and red beets, kale salad, ginger carrot dressing

Wraps & More

eat with your hands!

Falafel Wrap

$14.00

no-fry falafel, Mediterranean salad, house hummus, pickled red onions, pink tahini, sprouts, whole wheat wrap

Shawarma Wrap

$14.00

soy & mushrooms shawarma, house hummus, pickled red onion, mediterranean salad, pink tahini, whole wheat wrap

Mixed Grill Wrap

$15.00

no-fry falafel, Mediterranean salad, mushrooms shawarma, house hummus, pink tahini, hibiscus pickled onions, sprouts, whole wheat wrap

BBQ Soy Boy

$15.00

Non GMO soy curls tossed in house BBQ sauce, crunchy oi boi slaw (cabbage, carrots, corn, fennel)

Kale Garbanzo Wrap

$14.00

shredded kale, house chickpea salad, broccoli slaw, sweet cashew dressing

Falafel Snack Box

$10.00

6 house falafel with a side of house hummus.

Larry's Favorite (PBJ)

$8.00

homemade peanut with toasted seeds and dates, smashed blueberry preserves on homemade house pita *contains wheat

Roasted Wrap

$14.00

Roasted tofu, roasted bell peppers, roasted hiwaj spiced eggplant, sprouts, roasted garlic creme

Soisage Peppers & Onions

$14.00

Dinner

Pizzaburger Open

$18.00

Homemade veggie burger, kale chiffonade, pizza sauce cream, Kartoffelpuffer (garlic smash potato croquet), choose two sides

BBQ Hunny Open

$18.00

Homemade veggie burger, Kartoffelpuffer (garlic smash potato croquet) agave mustard & house BBQ sauce, smashed avocado, caramelized onions, choose two sides

The Ultimate Mixed Grill

$20.00

Hummus base, no fry falafel, shawarma, Lachmajiin, hibiscus pickled onions, Mediterranean salad, pink tahini with a pita.

Side Hustle

House Pita

$1.00Out of stock

Falafel Balls

$1.25

Dips

$3.99+

Sides

$2.99+

Soup of the Day

$6.99+

Treats

The Sleeper Hit

$4.99+

Medjool dates, stuffed with homemade peanut butter, peanuts, nut and seed topping *contains lots of nuts and seeds

Carrot Cake Overnight Oats

$4.50+Out of stock

thick cut oats, homemade cashew cream, carrot, toasted walnuts, coconut, hempseed, flaxseed, cacao nibs

Brown Rice Pudding

$5.99Out of stock

Brown rice, almond milk, cinnamon, maple syrup, agave (12oz)

Coconut Brown Rice Pudding

$6.99

Beverages

Raspberry Lime Sparkling Water

$3.00

Spindrift, 12 fl oz

Strawberry Lemonade Sparkling Water

$3.00

Spindrift, 12 fl oz

Orange Mango Sparkling Water

$3.00

Spindrift, 12 fl oz

Pineapple Sparkling Water

$3.00

Spindrift, 12 fl oz

Half Tea Half Lemonade Sparkling Water

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Pink Lemonade Spindrift

Sparkling Water

$4.00

Saratoga Spring Water Company, 12 fl oz

Still Water

$3.00

Saratoga Spring Water Company, 12 fl oz

Specials!

Shawarma Salad

$15.00

Dinosaur kale, broccoli, purple cabbage, carrots, Mediterranean salad, hibiscus pickled onions, autumn roasted eggplant, mushroom and legume shawarma, sprouts, pink tahini, za’atar.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Inclusive plant based startup serving whole foods while smashing stigmas.

Location

230C Atlantic Avenue, Oceanside, NY 11572

Directions

