Planted

71 Reviews

$

17446 Lorain Ave

Cleveland, OH 44111

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Bowl
Pizza
"Cheesy" Fries

VEGAN MUNCHIES

"Cheesy" Fries

$7.00

Fresh hand cut potatoes, "Cheese" sauce, walnut-bean chorizo, caramelized onions. garnished with blackened tomato sauce and herbs.

Cauliflower Wings

$10.00Out of stock

House Breaded Gluten Free Cauliflower Wings served with Sauce of Choice

Chickpea Fritters

$7.00

Chickpea fritters tossed with confit tomatoes, lemon, olive oil, and kale. Served with a side of red pepper aioli.

Protein Mac n "Cheese"

$10.00

Protein Pasta + Sweet Potato Mac Suacecashews, Topped with portabella mushroom.

Spicy Street Corn Salad

$8.00

Flame Roasted Peppers and White Corn, Vegan Aioli, Red Onion, Lime, Jalapeno, Cilantro Vinaigrette, Cashew Parmesan Cheese. Served with Veggie Chips

VEGAN & GLUTEN FREE SAMMYS

Avocado Mushroom BLT

$10.00

Avocado, Mushroom "Bacon", Confit Tomatoes, Kale, Sunflower Seeds, and Lemon Herb Hummus. Served On Gluten Free Sprouted Chia & Flax Seed Bun

Black Bean Beet Burger

Black Bean Beet Burger

$10.00

House-Made Burger | Zesty Cucumber | Confit Tomatoes | Roasted Garlic Aioli | Shaved Onion. Served on a Gluten Free Chia & Flax Seed Bun

Chickpea Burger

$10.00

Chickpeas, Kale, Onion, Confit Tomatoes, House-Made Pickles, Garlic Aioli

Krabby Patty

$10.00Out of stock

Hearts of palm "crab cake" burger, kale, confit tomatoes, shaved red onion, and roasted garlic aioli. Served on Gluten Free Sprouted Chia & Flax Seed Bun

Smoked Island BBQ

$10.00Out of stock

Smoked Hearts of Palm, Tangy House-Made Mango BBQ Sauce, Red Cabbage Slaw, Carrots. Served with a side of Zesty Cucumber Pickles.

BUILD YOUR OWN BOWL

Bowl

$10.00

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA

Pizza

$13.00

Cauliflower Crust, Housemade San Marzano Tomato Sauce + Cashew Parmesan

VEGAN & GLUTEN FREE HEALTHY SWEETS

Organic Coconut Berry Chia Pudding

$5.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Steel Cut Oats, Berry Compote, Banana, Natural Peanut Butter, Granola, Chia Seeds

DRINKS

Almond Milk Hot Chocolate

$3.00Out of stock

Soy Free

Bottled Water

$1.00

Cold Pressed Lemonade

$3.00

Organic Green Tea

$3.00

black currant, green tea, mango, pomegranate, pineapple, safflowers, marigold flowers (soy free)

check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
We are proudly free from gluten, dairy, eggs, preservatives, and refined sugar! At Planted, we strive to deliver the most sustainable and nutritious food. Every item on our menu is made from scratch in our local kitchen. We believe that good nutrition and clean ingredients are key to optimal body performance. If you eat healthy, you stay healthy!

17446 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111

