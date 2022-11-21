Planted
71 Reviews
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
We are proudly free from gluten, dairy, eggs, preservatives, and refined sugar! At Planted, we strive to deliver the most sustainable and nutritious food. Every item on our menu is made from scratch in our local kitchen. We believe that good nutrition and clean ingredients are key to optimal body performance. If you eat healthy, you stay healthy!
17446 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44111
