Fall Food Menu

Starters

Evan's Bavarian Pretzel Sticks

$10.50

Four pretzel sticks served with spicy brown mustard, scratch made cheese sauce & our BBQ ranch

Barbecue Chicken Flatbread

$10.50

Slow smoked Amish chicken breast, red onion, cheddar cheese & BBQ sauce on an oven baked flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$10.50

House made dip with Ohio Amish chicken served with celery, carrot & warm pita

Crispy Sandwiches

Tillie's Crushable Reuben

$15.50

Beer-infused corned beef, Swiss, sauerkraut & thousand island on marble rye baked to perfection

The Juice Bomb

$12.50

Raspberry, turkey & Swiss collide on perfectly baked white bread under a syrupy drizzle of balsamic glaze

Ellis Approves Cheese Crispy

$7.25

Three cheese blend of American, Swiss, & cheddar on perfectly baked white bread

Medina Beef Burgers

Just the Beef

$9.50

Third pound patty on brioche bun

Destiny Deluxe

$11.00

Third pound patty with pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mustard, ketchup & mayo on a brioche bun

The Bridger

$12.50

Third pound patty with cheddar, bacon, grilled onions, & our BBQ ranch on a brioche bun

The Sweet & Spicy

$12.50

Third pound patty with mozzarella, bacon, french fried onion, jalapenos, with our spicy house slaw & sweet BBQ on a brioche bun

Ohio Amish Chicken

Chipotle Chicken Club

$14.50

Grilled chicken breast with Swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion & chipotle mayo on a brioche bun

Just the Chicken

$11.50Out of stock

Grilled chicken breast on a brioche bun

Ohio Sausages

Beer Brat

$9.25

Ohio pork beer brat topped with grilled onions, kraut & spicy brown mustard in a soft roll

Hoppin' Hot Dog

$7.25

Local all beef hot dog with ketchup & yellow mustard in a soft roll

Destiny Chili Dog

$8.50

Local all beef hot dog topped with our family recipe chili in a soft roll

Family Recipe Chili

Destiny Farmhouse Chili

$7.25

Seasoned beef slow cooked with veggies & spicy beans served with saltines or jalapeno cornbread

Chili & Crispy Combo

$11.50

Destiny farmhouse chili served with a cheese crispy baked sandwich

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.50

Chili served over oven baked waffle fries & topped with cheese sauce

Additional Sides

Kettle Chips

$1.50

Bagged chip flavors are sea salt, salt & vinegar, jalapeno, & BBQ

Pasta Salad

$1.50

Fresh veggies & cavatappi tossed in our house white balsamic dressing

Spicy Slaw

$1.50

Shredded cabbage & carrots tossed in our spicy vinegar dressing

Jalapeno Cornbread

$1.50

Warm sweet cornbread with a jalapeno kick

Waffle Fries

$2.95

Seasoned oven baked waffle fries with your choice of BBQ ranch or ketchup

Cup of Chili

$2.95

Seasoned beef slow cooked with veggies & spicy beans

Additional Sauce

Add additional sauce or dressing to your order

NA Beverages

Cola

$2.95

Diet Cola

$2.95

Cherry Cola

$2.95

Lemon Lime

$2.95

Ginger Ale

$2.95

Orange

$2.95

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95