Planted Planet Pizza

Planted Signature Pizzas

The ATLien 12"

The ATLien 12"

$20.00

Bring some ATL heat! Tomato Sauce, Vegan Mozz, Non-Breaded Vegan Chicken, Caramelized Onions and a Buffalo Sauce Drizzle. By Far our Number One Seller.

The Starlord 12"

The Starlord 12"

$20.00

Hella Veggies. Mushrooms, Olives, Tomatoes, Spinach, Onions and Peppers. Vegan Mozz and Herb Tomato Sauce.

The Wall-E 12"

$20.00

Vegan Chicken Cheesesteak Pie. Beyond Breaded Vegan Chicken, Onions, Mushrooms, Peppers, Vegan Mozz and Herb Tomato Sauce.

Traditional Vegan Pies

The Captain Picard 12"

The Captain Picard 12"

$18.00

A Vegan Margherita Pizza with fresh basil, sliced tomatoes, vegan mozz and EVOO.

To Infinity and Beyond 12"

To Infinity and Beyond 12"

$20.00

Vegan Mozz, Crumbled Vegan Italian Sausage, and Herb Tomato Sauce. Buzz would love this!

Intergalactic! 12"

Intergalactic! 12"

$16.00

Simple, yet delicious. Herb Tomato Sauce and Vegan Mozz.

Cosmic Calzones

The Galaxy Quest

The Galaxy Quest

$20.00

Vegan Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Peppers and Vegan Mozz. Herb Tomato Dipping Sauce.

The Klingon Calzone

The Klingon Calzone

$18.00

For the love of veggies. Mushrooms, Onions, Tomatoes, Olives, Spinach and Peppers. Vegan Mozz.

Create your Own Cosmic Calzone

$13.00

Build it your way! Comes stock with vegan mozz and a side of herb tomato sauce for dipping.

Far Out Beverages

Homemade Lemonade

$3.25

Fresh made daily!

Can of Coke

$2.50

Can of Sprite

$2.50

Can of AW Root Beer

$2.50

Bottle of Water

$2.50

Bottle of Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$3.25

Sides

Side of Herb Tomato Sauce

$1.10

Basil Herb Tomato Sauce, perfect for dipping!

Area 51 Chicken Poppers

$16.00

4 Beyond Meat Vegan Chicken Tenders served with Tomato sauce and Buffalo Saucef for dipping.

Side of Medium Buffalo Sauce

$0.95
Astra-KNOTS

Astra-KNOTS

$11.00

5 Home breaded knots tossed in garlic oil and parsley served with tomato sauce for dipping

Side of Mixed Greens

$3.50

Organic Mixed Salad Greens served with balsamic vinagrette on the side

Fresh Cut Fruit Cup

$4.25

Seasonal rotating cup of fresh fruit.

Side of Nick's Red Fire Pizza Sauce

$1.10
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Atlanta's hottest vegan pizza restaurant! Fresh produce, plant based meats and cheeses, and awesome sci-fi themes. Delivery and Take Out Only!

Location

800 Forrest Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

