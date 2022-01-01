Restaurant header imageView gallery

PLANTEES 1030 North Mills Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

1030 North Mills Avenue

Orlando, FL 32803

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SINGLE BURGER
REGULAR FRIES
DOUBLE BURGER

BURGERS

SINGLE BURGER

SINGLE BURGER

$10.00

A seasoned & grilled plant-based patty with melted Follow Your Heart American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, house dill pickles, grilled onions, and plant sauce on a toasted bun.

DOUBLE BURGER

DOUBLE BURGER

$14.00

Two seasoned & grilled plant-based patties with melted Follow Your Heart American cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, house dill pickles, grilled onions, and plant sauce on a toasted bun.

EXTRAS (Salad, Sauces & Sides)

KALE SALAD

KALE SALAD

$9.50

Kale, Green Goddess dressing, golden raisins, lemon-chive crispy crumbs, & parmesan.

PLANT SAUCE

PLANT SAUCE

$1.00

Our most popular sauce!

BBQ RANCH

BBQ RANCH

$1.00
AGAVE MUSTARD

AGAVE MUSTARD

$1.00
GREEN GODDESS

GREEN GODDESS

$1.00
SPICY SAUCE

SPICY SAUCE

$1.00
KETCHUP

KETCHUP

MUSTARD

MUSTARD

SIDE OF PICKLES

$0.50

SIDE OF CARMELIZED ONIONS

$0.50

CRISPY (Nuggets & Fries)

NUGGETS

NUGGETS

$9.50

8pc. Plant-based Nuggets, Regular or Spicy, with choice of one dipping sauce

REGULAR FRIES

REGULAR FRIES

$5.00

Shoestring fries includes one choice of dipping sauce.

PLANT STYLE

PLANT STYLE

$8.00

Crispy shoestring fries topped with grilled onions and melted Follow Your Heart American cheese drizzled with plant sauce and a sprinkle of chives.

SHAKES

CHOCOLATE

CHOCOLATE

$7.00

Oatly-based creamy hand-spun Chocolate milkshake.

VANILLA

VANILLA

$7.00

Oatly-based creamy hand-spun Vanilla milkshake.

CHOCOLATE BANANA CHOCOLATE CHIP

CHOCOLATE BANANA CHOCOLATE CHIP

$8.00Out of stock

Oatly-based creamy hand-spun Chocolate milkshake blended with fresh banana and chocolate chips. Topped with banana chips.

VANILLA BANANA CHOCOLATE CHIP

VANILLA BANANA CHOCOLATE CHIP

$8.00Out of stock

Oatly-based creamy hand-spun Vanilla milkshake blended with fresh banana and chocolate chips. Topped with banana chips

OREO CHOCOLATE

OREO CHOCOLATE

$8.00

Oatly-based creamy hand-spun Chocolate milkshake with Oreos.

OREO VANILLA

OREO VANILLA

$8.00

Oatly-based creamy hand-spun Vanilla milkshake with Oreos.

ROBINSON COLD BREW CHOCOLATE

ROBINSON COLD BREW CHOCOLATE

$8.00

Oatly-based creamy hand-spun Chocolate milkshake with cold brew from The Robinson Cafe.

ROBINSON COLD BREW VANILLA

ROBINSON COLD BREW VANILLA

$8.00

Oatly-based creamy hand-spun Vanilla milkshake with cold brew from The Robinson Cafe.

STRAWBERRY CHOCOLATE

$8.00
STRAWBERRY VANILLA

STRAWBERRY VANILLA

$8.00

Oatly-based creamy hand-spun Vanilla milkshake with fresh strawberry compote.

VEGAN DESSERTS

KENZ KOOKIE - SALTED CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

KENZ KOOKIE - SALTED CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$6.00

Loaded with vegan dark chocolate chips and topped with sea salt flakes. Baked locally from Kenz Kookiez

KENZ KOOKIE - COOKIES N CREAM

$6.00

ALCOHOL

BRICK & MORTAR "BUBBLES" ROSE'

$12.00Out of stock

Inspired by the winemakers life in California where wine is a necessity on picnics, at the beach and in the plaza during the summer, this wine in a can livens up your palate with refreshing notes of white raspberry, wild watermelon, fresh strawberry, pomegranate.

BRICK & MORTAR "BLANC" WHITE WINE

$12.00Out of stock

A crisp blend of California Chenin Blanc & Chardonnay from Clarksburg & Napa Valley; this white wine has notes of green apple, grapefruit, passionfruit, jasmine.

BRICK & MORTAR "ROUGE" RED WINE

$12.00Out of stock

A perfect blend of Cabernet Franc, Syrah & Pinot Noir from Napa Valley & the Sonoma Coast; this barrel aged wine has flavors of red plum, morello cherry, blackberry & bay laurel. Perfect with a Burger!

TOPO CHICO STRAWBERRY-GUAVA

$7.00

Strawberry Guava

TWO CHICKS "NEW FASHIONED" WHISKEY-GINGER

TWO CHICKS "NEW FASHIONED" WHISKEY-GINGER

$10.00

TWO CHICKS "FIZZ" VODKA ELDERFLOWER-PEAR

$10.00Out of stock
TWO CHICKS "SPARKLING PALOMA" TEQUILA-GRAPEFRUIT

TWO CHICKS "SPARKLING PALOMA" TEQUILA-GRAPEFRUIT

$10.00

ONDA PASSIONFRUIT TEQUILA SELTZER

$8.00Out of stock

REFRESHMENTS

COKE

COKE

$3.00
DIET COKE

DIET COKE

$3.00
SPRITE

SPRITE

$3.00
ORANGE SODA

ORANGE SODA

$3.00
TEA

TEA

$3.00
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$3.00
ARNOLD PALMER

ARNOLD PALMER

$3.00
BOXED WATER

BOXED WATER

$5.00
SPARKLING WATER

SPARKLING WATER

$5.00
RED BULL ENERGY DRINK

RED BULL ENERGY DRINK

$5.50
RED BULL SUGAR FREE

RED BULL SUGAR FREE

$5.50
RED BULL TROPICAL

RED BULL TROPICAL

$5.50Out of stock
RECESS "MOOD" BLACK CHERRY SPARKLING WATER

RECESS "MOOD" BLACK CHERRY SPARKLING WATER

$9.00
RECESS "MOOD" PEACH GINGER SPARKLING WATER

RECESS "MOOD" PEACH GINGER SPARKLING WATER

$9.00
RECESS "CALMING" COCONUT LIME SPARKLING WATER

RECESS "CALMING" COCONUT LIME SPARKLING WATER

$9.00

MERCH

PLANTEES HATS

PLANTEES HATS

$25.00
PLANTEES SHIRTS

PLANTEES SHIRTS

$25.00Out of stock
PLANTEES TOTE

PLANTEES TOTE

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

100% Plant-based Burgers, Shakes & Fries.

Website

Location

1030 North Mills Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Orlando Mills
orange star4.2 • 3,576
1103 N Mills Ave Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
The Strand
orange star4.6 • 412
807 North Mills Avenue Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
Black Rooster Taqueria - Mills
orange starNo Reviews
1323 N Mills Ave orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
Too Much Sauce
orange starNo Reviews
Too Much Sauce ORLANDO, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
The Hall on the Yard - Orlando
orange starNo Reviews
1412 Alden Road Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext
Black Bean Deli: Mills 50 - 1835 East Colonial Drive
orange starNo Reviews
1835 East Colonial Drive Orlando, FL 32803
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Orlando

Cafe Tu Tu Tango
orange star4.5 • 8,601
8625 International Dr Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Orlando FL
orange star5.0 • 7,056
7549 W Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Taino's Bakery - Orlando
orange star4.5 • 6,195
5806 Lake Underhill Rd Orlando, FL 32807
View restaurantnext
Dragonfly Robata Grill & Sushi - Orlando
orange star4.6 • 4,858
7972 Via Dellagio Way Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Vines Grille & Wine Bar - Vines Sand Lake Rd
orange star4.2 • 4,263
7533 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Christini's Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 3,924
7600 Dr Phillips Blvd Orlando, FL 32819
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Orlando
Winter Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Maitland
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Windermere
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Ocoee
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Altamonte Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Winter Garden
review star
Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)
Kissimmee
review star
Avg 4.1 (35 restaurants)
Longwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Winter Springs
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston