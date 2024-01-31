- Home
Plantish
1 M St SE
Washington, DC 20003
Breakfast
- Acai Bowl$11.00
Acai, Granola, Seasonal Fruits, Agave
- Avocado Toast$12.00
Sourdough, Avocado Mousse, Shaved Radish, Tomato Confit +Smoked Salmon, Egg $
- Griddleish$12.00
Sausage, Egg and American Cheese on French Toast
- Kale Hash$13.00
Kale, Sweet Potato, Brussels, Onions, Peppers, Fresno Vinaigrette, Chimichurri + Chicken, Beef, Sausage, Egg $
- Overnight Oats$9.00
Oats, Coconut Milk, Agave, Seasonal Fruit, Cinnamon
- Parfait$8.00
Yogurt, Berry Jam, Granola, Shaved Almond
- Plantish Breakfast Wrap$12.00
Breakfast Potato, Peppers & Onions, Chimichurri, Avocado,
Lunch
- BLT$12.00
Ciabatta, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli +Turkey
- Club Sandwich$13.00
Ciabatta, Spring Mix, Garlic Aioli, Tomato, Provolone, Turkey, Ham + Bacon $
- Cold Soba Noodles Bowl$15.00
Soba Noodles, Sesame Tamari Vinaigrette, Edamame, Pickled, Radish, Snow Peas, Peanuts
- Gem Lettuce Salad$15.00
Green Goddess Dressing, Toasted Walnuts, Radish, Pickled Red Onion, Pecorino
- Plantish Protein Bowl$17.00
Seasonal Vegetables, Rice, Chicken, Pickled Radishes, Sweet Potato, Harrissa Chickpeas
- Roasted Brussels$5.00
