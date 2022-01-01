Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan

Plant Miami

957 Reviews

$$

105 NE 24th Street

Miami, FL 33137

Order Again

Beverages

Plant Fruit Punch

Plant Fruit Punch

$18.00

Banana, coconut milk, apple juice, mix berries.

Plant Pure Lemonade

Plant Pure Lemonade

$18.00

Spinach, apple juice, coconut milk, moringa, banana, flax seeds.

Butterfly Tea Lemonade

Butterfly Tea Lemonade

$16.00

Lemon, agave, chia seeds.

Immune Booster

Immune Booster

$16.00

star fruit, orange juice, turmeric, peppercorn

Cappuccino

$8.50
Latte

Latte

$8.00
Espresso

Espresso

$6.00

Decaf Espresso

$7.00

American Coffee

$7.00

Iced Coffee

$12.00
Hot Matcha Latte

Hot Matcha Latte

$9.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$9.00

Mountain Valley Still LG

$10.00

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water LG

$10.50
Goldthread Tonic Berry Power

Goldthread Tonic Berry Power

$10.00
Goldthread Tonic Elderberry Defense

Goldthread Tonic Elderberry Defense

$10.00
Goldthread Tonic Green Minerals

Goldthread Tonic Green Minerals

$10.00
Goldthread Tonic Hawaiian Ginger

Goldthread Tonic Hawaiian Ginger

$10.00
Goldthread Tonic Honey Rose

Goldthread Tonic Honey Rose

$10.00
Goldthread Tonic Japanese Matcha

Goldthread Tonic Japanese Matcha

$10.00
Goldthread Tonic Turmeric Radiance

Goldthread Tonic Turmeric Radiance

$10.00
Radiate Kombucha Black Rose

Radiate Kombucha Black Rose

$10.00
Radiate Kombucha Flower Power

Radiate Kombucha Flower Power

$10.00
Radiate Kombucha Green Apple

Radiate Kombucha Green Apple

$10.00
Radiate Kombucha Mermaid Majik

Radiate Kombucha Mermaid Majik

$10.00
Radiate Kombucha Piña Caliente

Radiate Kombucha Piña Caliente

$10.00

American Coffee Decaff

$7.50

Glass Of Almond Milk Organic

$5.00

Mushrooms Moment

$11.00

Golden Sun Milk Latte

$11.00

Macchiato

$7.50

Double Espresso

$10.00

Organic Fresh Orange Juice

$8.00

Decaf Cappuccino

$8.50

Beet Detox

$18.00

Organic Young Thai Coconut

$13.00

Suma Ginseng

$10.00

Golden Moon Milk Latte

$11.00

Immortality

$13.00

Ashwagandha

$12.00

Market

Seed Crackers

Seed Crackers

$12.00Out of stock

Sunflower seeds, flax seeds, pepitas, coriander seeds.

Almond Fennel Crackers

Almond Fennel Crackers

$12.00Out of stock

Almond flour, fennel seeds, flax seeds, nutritional yeast, pink salt.

Fermented Habanero & Carrot Sauce

Fermented Habanero & Carrot Sauce

$13.00Out of stock

Habanera, carrot.

Fermented Mango & Serrano Sauce

Fermented Mango & Serrano Sauce

$13.00Out of stock

Mango, serrano.

Giardiniera Pickles

Giardiniera Pickles

$12.00

Carrots, cucumber, baby sweet peppers, coriander seeds, bay leaves, star anis, rice vinegar, raw cane sugar.

Napa Kimchi

Napa Kimchi

$18.00

Daikon, garlic, ginger, gochujang pepper

Red Cabbage Kimchi

Red Cabbage Kimchi

$13.00

Pink salt, ginger, garlic, red chili pepper flakes.

Pickled Mustard

Pickled Mustard

$15.00

Dijon mustard seeds, rice vinegar, agave.

Dill Pickles (small)

Dill Pickles (small)

$12.00Out of stock

Rice vinegar, bay leaves, mustard seeds, juniper berries, pink Himalayan salt. No sugar.

Dill Pickles (Large)

Dill Pickles (Large)

$16.00

Rice vinegar, bay leaves, mustard seeds, juniper berries, pink Himalayan salt. No sugar.

Dried Oranges

Dried Oranges

$10.00

Oranges

Dried Pineapple

Dried Pineapple

$10.00

Pineapple

Dried Zucchini

Dried Zucchini

$10.00Out of stock
Dried Lemon

Dried Lemon

$10.00
Dried Star Fruit

Dried Star Fruit

$10.00Out of stock
Dried Tomato

Dried Tomato

$10.00
Little Northern Bakehouse Millet Chia Burger Buns (Pack of 4)

Little Northern Bakehouse Millet Chia Burger Buns (Pack of 4)

$14.00

Water, gluten-free flour blend (modified tapioca starch, corn starch, potato starch, brown rice flour), sugars (dextrose, cane sugar), sunflower oil, psyllium husk, yeast, pea fibre, modified cellulose, salt, rice bran, whole millet, whole chia seeds, cultured cane sugar, cellulose gum, vinegar

Conscious Bar - Almond Sea Salt

Conscious Bar - Almond Sea Salt

$12.00

Cacao beans, almonds, dates, cacao butter, sea salt

Conscious Bar - Toasted Coconut Flakes

Conscious Bar - Toasted Coconut Flakes

$12.00

Cacao beans, coconut flakes, dates, cacao butter

Conscious Bar - Roasted Hazelnut

Conscious Bar - Roasted Hazelnut

$12.00Out of stock

Cacao beans, hazelnuts, dates, cacao butter

Conscious Bar - Smooth Dark Chocolate

Conscious Bar - Smooth Dark Chocolate

$12.00Out of stock

Cacao beans, dates, cacao butter

Concious Bar - Espresso Crunch

$12.00
Be Cultured Tempeh - Black Bean

Be Cultured Tempeh - Black Bean

$8.50Out of stock

Organic black beans, filtered water, culture(rhizomes oligosporus), organic vinegar

Be Cultured Tempeh - Adzuki

Be Cultured Tempeh - Adzuki

$8.50Out of stock

Organic adzuki beans, filtered water, culture(rhizomes oligosporus), organic vinegar

Be Cultured Tempeh - Yellow Split Pea

Be Cultured Tempeh - Yellow Split Pea

$8.50Out of stock

Organic yellow split pea, filtered water, culture(rhizomes oligosporus), organic vinegar

Be Cultured Tempeh - Green Lentil & Yellow Split Pea

Be Cultured Tempeh - Green Lentil & Yellow Split Pea

$8.50Out of stock

Organic yellow split pea, organic green lentils, filtered water, culture(rhizomes oligosporus), organic vinegar

Pagels - Plain

Pagels - Plain

$11.00

Cassava flour, almond flour, potato starch, organic tapioca syrup, yeast, sea salt

Pagel- Sesame

Pagel- Sesame

$11.00Out of stock

Cassava flour, almond flour, potato starch, organic tapioca syrup, yeast, sea salt, organic sesame seeds

Pagels - Cinnamon Raisin

Pagels - Cinnamon Raisin

$11.00

Cassava flour, almond flour, potato starch, organic maple syrup, yeast, organic raisins, organic cinnamon

Pagels - Everything

Pagels - Everything

$11.00

Cassava flour, almond flour, potato starch, organic tapioca syrup, yeast, sea salt, organic sesame seeds, onion, garlic, organic poppy seeds

Be Honest Burger Patty (Pack of 2)

Be Honest Burger Patty (Pack of 2)

$12.00Out of stock

Almonds, sunflower seeds, red beets, carrots, mushrooms, onions, tahini, sweet potato flour.

Clorophyll Juna

$49.00

Clorophyll Water

$10.00

Extra Sauce/truffle Oil

Extra Sauce

$3.50

Extra Premium Organic Truffle Oil

$3.50

Side of Crackers

Side of crackers

$6.00

Fire Second Course

Fire Second Course

Fire Appetizer

Fire First Course

Fire Third Course

Fire Third Course

Teas List

White Tea Bai Hao Yin

$18.00

Green Tea Jasmine cloud

$10.00

Green Tea Liu An Gua Pian

$12.00

Oolong Tea jade Mountain

$19.00

Oolong Tea Qi Dan

$16.00

Black Tea Zhen Shan Xiao Zhong

$12.00

Black Tea Qimen Cai Xia

$11.00

Raw Puerh 2007 Bao Shan

$33.00

Raw Puerh 2019 Mengku

$10.00

Ripe Puerh 2012 Nannuo

$17.00

Herbal Chamomile Flower

$10.00

Herbal Peppermint

$10.00

Blend Santana

$12.00

Blend Papa Chang's

$13.00

Blend Wynwood

$12.00

English Breakfast

$10.00

Earl Grey

$10.00

Pearl Jasmine

$10.00

Cocktails

Negroni

$20.00

Aperol Spritz

$20.00

Moscow Mule

$20.00

Mezcal Mule

$21.00

Plant Mojito

$19.00

Midnight Mojito

$19.00

Spicy Margarita

$20.00

Cucumber Mint Margarita

$20.00

Tomen Calm Lavender Elixer + Prosecco

$20.00

Special Cocktail

$21.00

Blooming Sunrise

$23.00

The Verde

$23.00

Virgin Cocktail

$15.00

Butterfly Effect Premium Cocktail

$23.00

Dirty Martini Premiuk Organic Vodka

$20.00

Dirty Martini Premium Organic Vodka

$20.00

Club Soda

$5.00

The Lover

$21.00

Espresso Martini Organic

$20.00

Cinnamon Colada

$22.00

Organic Lychee Martini

$23.00

Spirits

Whisky

$18.00

Mezcal

$17.00

Mezcal Premium

$39.00

Vodka

$18.00

Tequila

$19.00

Don Julio Organic

$21.00

Bombay Sapphir Gin

$18.00

Organic Premium Bourbon

$17.00

Casa Noible Reposado Premium

$30.00

Casa Noble Reposado Premium Tequila

$30.00

Double Vodka

$30.00

Signature Cocktails

Amethyst

$21.00

Bliss

$22.00

Healer

$22.00

Pear of Wisdom

$23.00

Garden of Eden

$22.00

The awakening

$23.00

Rose Quartz

$23.00

Sake

Soto Junmai 180mL

$35.00

Soto Sake Junmai Daiginjo 300mL

$50.00

Apple Playa Organic Cinnamon Liquor

Apple Playa Organic Cinnamon Liquor

$10.00
Sunday10:00 am - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Get back to plant-based vibrant living with Plant Miami in the gardens of The Sacred Space Miami, Sundays, from 10am-6pm. Saturdays from 1pm-11pm, and Tuesday through Friday from 1pm-10pm. Enjoy our signature dishes and connect with a community of like-minded individuals while nourishing your body, heart and mind. From superfood salads, immunity-boosting bowls, comforting meals, and adaptogenic juices—we’re here to help you eat clean and feel your best. We take your and our staff’s health seriously and ensure all CDC guidelines are being implemented. Also available for delivery. Plant Miami heralds a modern plant-based approach. Featuring vegan, kosher dishes inspired by the South Florida landscape, we use the purest ingredients and highest sustainability practices in the industry. Functional nutrition serves as a guiding principle in our approach. Coupled with holistic living philosophies of healthy cuisine, all our dishes are sourced from nature’s purest and cleanest ingredients.

105 NE 24th Street, Miami, FL 33137

Banner pic
Plant Miami image
