Plantology 931 SW 2nd Ave

931 SW 2nd Ave

Gainesville, FL 32601

Food

BURGERS

CHEEZY

CHEEZY

$11.55

House-Made Vegan Burger, House-Made Muenster Cheeze, Pickles, Carmelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Special Sauce, Brioche bun

CLASSIC

$10.00

House-made Vegan Burger, Pickles, Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Organic Ketchup, Organic Mustard, Brioche Bun

DELUXE

DELUXE

$13.65

House-made Vegan Burger, House-made Cashew Chedda, House-made BBQ non-gmo Soy Chick'n, Lettuce, Tomato, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun

MAC N' CHEEZY

MAC N' CHEEZY

$12.00

House-made Vegan Burger, House-made Mac N' Cheeze, Caramelized Onions, Lettuce, Tomato, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun

SUNSHINE

SUNSHINE

$13.00

Housemade Vegan Burger, JUST egg, House-made Tempeh Bacun, House-made Muenster Cheeze, Lettuce, Tomato, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun

CHICK'N SANDWICHES

BUFFALO RANCH

BUFFALO RANCH

$11.50

House-made Tender Fried non-gmo Soy Chick'n tossed in house-made Buffalo Sauce, Ranch drizzle, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun.

CRISPY

CRISPY

$12.50

Crispy Hand Breaded Chick’n Patty, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Brioche Bun

SPICY

$10.50

House-made Tender Fried non-gmo Soy Chick'n, Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Sauce, Mayo, Brioche Bun

BBQ

$9.50

BBQ house-made non-gmo Soy Chick'n, Slaw, Organic Lettuce, Organic Tomato, BBQ Sauce, Special Sauce, Brioche Bun

LOADED FRIES

BACUN CHEDDA FRIES

BACUN CHEDDA FRIES

$10.50

Russet Potato Fries, House-made Cashew Chedda, House-made Tempeh Bacun, House-made Slaw, topped with our Ranch and Special Sauces

VEGGIE FRIES

$7.00

Russet Potato Fries, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions, Special Sauce

MAC BOWLS

BACUN SLAW MAC BOWL

$9.00

House-made Mac N' Cheeze, House-made Tempeh Bacun, House-made Slaw with our Ranch and Special Sauces

BUFFALO RANCH CHICK'N MAC BOWL

BUFFALO RANCH CHICK'N MAC BOWL

$7.85

House-made Mac N' Cheeze, House-made non-gmo Soy Chick'n, topped with our Buffalo and Ranch sauces

EVERYTHING MAC BOWL

EVERYTHING MAC BOWL

$10.00

House-made Mac n’ Cheeze, House-made non-gmo Soy Chick'n, Slaw, Croutons, Ranch, Buffalo, and Special Sauce

SALADS

BBQ SALAD

BBQ SALAD

$9.00

House-made BBQ non-gmo Soy Chick'n, Slaw, Lettuce, Tomato, BBQ and Special Sauce

BUFFALO RANCH SALAD

$11.55

Tender Fried non-gmo Soy Chick'n tossed in Buffalo sauce, Ranch drizzle, Lettuce, Tomato

SAUCES

buffalo

$1.00

hot sauce

$1.00

mayo

$0.50

organic bbq sauce

$0.50

organic ketchup

$0.35

ranch

$1.00

special

$0.75

SIDES

Organic Fries

Organic Fries

$3.75

Russet Potato French Fries

Mac N Cheeze

$3.99

Creamy House-Made Muenster Mac n' Cheeze

Slaw

Slaw

$3.75

House-Made with Organic Red and Green Cabbage with sauce

Chick'n Fries

Chick'n Fries

$3.75

Tender Fried Soy Chick’n

VALUE

Baby Burger

$6.50

House-made Vegan Burger, Ketchup, Brioche Bun

Baby Burger Combo

$11.50

House-made Vegan Burger, Ketchup, Brioche Bun. Comes with a side of fries, ketchup, and your choice of soda or water.

BBQ Jr

BBQ Jr

$5.00

BBQ soy chick'n, Caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, Brioche Bun

BBQ Jr Combo

BBQ Jr Combo

$10.00

BBQ soy chick'n, Caramelized onions, BBQ sauce, Brioche Bun. Comes with a side of fries, ketchup, and your choice of soda or water.

Chick'n Tendies

$4.75

Two Beyond Chick'n Tendies w/bbq sauce

Chick'n Tendies Combo

$9.75

Two Beyond Chick'n Tendies w/bbq sauce. Comes with a side of fries, ketchup, and your choice of soda or water.

Lil Hot Chick

Lil Hot Chick

$5.50

Tender Fried Soy Chick’n, Hot sauce, Mayo, Brioche Bun

Lil Hot Chick Combo

Lil Hot Chick Combo

$10.50

Tender Fried Soy Chick’n, Hot sauce, Mayo, Brioche Bun. Comes with a side of fries, ketchup, and your choice of soda or water.

Snak Wrap

Snak Wrap

$4.50

Seasoned Soy Chick'n, Lettuce, Ranch, Flour Tortilla

Snak Wrap Combo

Snak Wrap Combo

$9.50

Seasoned Soy Chick'n, Lettuce, Ranch, Flour Tortilla. Comes with a side of fries, ketchup, and your choice of soda or water.

WINGZ

2 Wingz

$5.99

Fried to perfection, sauced to order. Soy-based with a sugar cane bone.

3 Wingz

$8.55

Fried to perfection, sauced to order. Soy-based with a sugar cane bone.

5 Wingz

$14.25

Fried to perfection, sauced to order. Soy-based with a sugar cane bone.

10 Wingz

$25.99

Fried to perfection, sauced to order. Soy-based with a sugar cane bone.

WRAPS

BUFFALO WRAP

$11.00

House-made Tender Fried non-gmo Soy Chick'n tossed in our Buffalo sauce with a Ranch drizzle, Lettuce, Tomato, Flour Tortilla

CAESAR WRAP

CAESAR WRAP

$10.00

House-made Soy Chick’n, House-made Caesar Dressing, House-made Cashew Parm, Lettuce, Tomato, Croutons, Flour Tortilla

Drinks

BEVERAGES

JUST Water

JUST Water

$2.00

Flavorful spring water in a recycled package

Maine - Root Beer

Maine - Root Beer

$2.50

Root Beer made with extracts of wintergreen, clove, anise and sweetened with fair trade certified organic sugar

Maine Ginger Brew

Maine Ginger Brew

$2.50

The recipe lets the WICKED spicy flavor of the ginger root loose to mingle with pure organic evaporated cane juice, purified water and HAPPY BUBBLES! Wicked good

Virgils - Black Cherry Soda

Virgils - Black Cherry Soda

$2.50

Creamy and smooth with the perfect cherry tang. A full flavor with a unique yet mellow cherry finish.

Virgils - Orange Cream Soda

Virgils - Orange Cream Soda

$2.50

​Only the finest Spanish oranges make a sweet enough juice with just the right citrus zest to flavor this creamy, bold classic.

Buchi Kombucha - Water

Buchi Kombucha - Water

$3.50

Relax with a cool and effortless kombucha embodying our connection to the natural world with coconut, elderberry, and blueberry.

Buchi Kombucha - Air

Buchi Kombucha - Air

$3.50

Crisp and refreshing, Buchi's Air kombucha blends organic echinacea and pineapple, for a breath of fresh air. Take a deep breath. Where is that breath coming from?

Buchi Kombucha - Soverign

Buchi Kombucha - Soverign

$3.50

Sovereign kombucha blends organic peach and ginger to create a southern landscape of flavors.

Buchi Kombucha - Legacy

Buchi Kombucha - Legacy

$3.50

Legacy kombucha blends organic orange, mango and sea buckthorn, and is sure to have a lasting impression. What will your legacy be?

Buchi Kombucha - Fire

Buchi Kombucha - Fire

$3.50

Deliciously bold with a hint of heat, Buchi's Fire kombucha blends sparkling kombucha with organic ginger and cayenne. It fires up the senses, embodying our connection to the natural world. What's fueling your fire?

Buchi Kombucha - Seed

Buchi Kombucha - Seed

$3.50

Coconut, pineapple and turmeric come together to ground and uplift.

Sparking Water - Lemon

Sparking Water - Lemon

$1.50

When life hands us lemons (from family farms in California), we make them sparkly. Our Lemon is a classic, flavorful sparkling water. It tastes just like if you ordered “sparkling” at a restaurant and squeezed several lemon slices into it.

Sparkling Water - Half Tea Half Lemon

Sparkling Water - Half Tea Half Lemon

$1.50

Real-squeezed lemon juice and real brewed Argentinian black tea come together for a crisp, refreshing beverage.

Sparkling Water - Pineapple

Sparkling Water - Pineapple

$1.50

Made with ripe, juicy pineapples grown in Costa Rica, Spindrift Pineapple is the first sparkling water made with real pineapple. It’s deliciously refreshing, like a tropical vacation for your taste buds.

Sparkling Water - Raspberry Lime

Sparkling Water - Raspberry Lime

$1.50

Raspberry Lime is a delight. The real fruit we use comes from the Pacific Northwest directly to you. So even if you’ve never been there, you’ve kind of been there

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We specialize in plant-based southern comfort food that anyone can enjoy!

931 SW 2nd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32601

