PlantPub San Luis Obispo

3845 S Higuera St Suite 114

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

BITES

CHICK*N NUGGZ

$12.00

Chick*N Nuggz'. Tossed with Korean BBQ or Buffalo Sauce. Served with kimchi aioli or dill ranch.

TATER TOTS

$7.00

Tater Tots served with spicy aioli and topped with scallions.

BOWLS

CLASSIC CAESAR

$11.00

Romaine lettuce with miso caper dressing, garlic croutons, almond parmesan.

CHICKEN CAESAR

$15.00

Romaine lettuce with miso caper dressing, garlic croutons, almond parmesan, fried chicken.

BUFFALO CHICKEN CAESAR

$15.00

Romaine lettuce with miso caper dressing, garlic croutons, almond parmesan, buffalo chicken.

BUNS & BURGERS

CLASSIC BURGER

$16.00

Burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, pub sauce, artisan bun. NF. GF.

KIMCHI BURGER

$16.00

Burger with cheese, spicy sesame slaw, fried pickles, kimchi aioli, artisan bun. GF. NF.

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

Fried Chicken, ranch slaw, pickles, artisan bun. NF. GF.

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

Buffalo fried chicken, ranch slaw, pickles, artisan bun. NF. GF.

KOREAN BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

$17.00

Korean BBQ fried chicken, ranch slaw, pickles, artisan bun. NF. GF.

DESSERTS

FRAPPE

$8.00

Vanilla or Chocolate. GF, SF, NF

ROOT BEER FLOAT

$9.00

Craft Root Beer, Vanilla Ice Cream. GF, NF.

DRINKS- N/A

H&S LEMONADE

$5.00

Harney&Sons Organic Lemonade.

H&S ICE TEA

$5.00

Harney&Sons Organic Iced Black Tea.

VIRGILS ROOT BEER

$5.00

Virgil's Root Beer in a glass bottle.

REED's GINGER BEER

$5.00

Reed's Ginger Beer in a glass bottle.

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
PlantPub is on a mission to make plant-based food approachable and fun for all, allowing people to eat better for themselves and better for the planet in a setting that is familiar and social, the pub. With a focus on supporting the most sustainable local farmers, craft brewers, and the best plant-based brands on the market, we are redefining the pub.

3845 S Higuera St Suite 114, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Directions

