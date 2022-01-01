Restaurant header imageView gallery

PlantPub

review star

No reviews yet

675 West Kendall St

Cambridge, MA 02142

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

PUB FRIES
FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH
CLASSIC BURGER

BITES

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER WINGS

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER WINGS

$14.00

Fried Cauliflower with Buffalo sauce. Served with Dill Ranch Dressing. GF, NF

KOREAN BBQ CAULIFLOWER WINGS

KOREAN BBQ CAULIFLOWER WINGS

$14.00

Korean BBQ fried cauliflower with kimchi aioli. GF, NF

LOADED NACHOS

LOADED NACHOS

$16.00

Tortilla Chips, chili, grilled black bean salsa, guacamole, jalapenos, cilantro crema, smoked paprika, and queso. GF

GARLIC FINGERS

GARLIC FINGERS

$15.00

Roasted garlic, scallions, melted mozzarella, organic dough with herbed ranch and basil marinara. NF

PUB FRIES

PUB FRIES

$6.00

w/ spicy aioli. GF, NF, SF

SWEET PUB FRIES

SWEET PUB FRIES

$6.00

w/ spicy aioli. GF, NF, SF

QUESO FRIES

QUESO FRIES

$8.00

Regular or sweet potato fries with housemade paprika queso. GF

CHILI QUESO FRIES

CHILI QUESO FRIES

$10.00

Regular or sweet potato fries with housemade paprika queso and chili. GF

BOWLS

RAMEN BOWL

RAMEN BOWL

$15.00

Hand pulled noodles, sesame tofu, ginger, scallion, kimchi, ginger + lemongrass roasted shiitake broth. NF

CLASSIC CAESAR

CLASSIC CAESAR

$13.00

Romaine lettuce with miso caper dressing, garlic croutons, almond parmesan. GF

CHICKEN CAESAR

CHICKEN CAESAR

$17.00

Romaine lettuce with miso caper dressing, garlic croutons, almond parmesan, fried chicken.

BUFFALO CHICKEN CAESAR

BUFFALO CHICKEN CAESAR

$17.00

Romaine lettuce with miso caper dressing, garlic croutons, almond parmesan, buffalo chicken.

BUNS & BURGERS

CLASSIC BURGER

CLASSIC BURGER

$15.00

Burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, pub sauce, artisan bun. NF (Can be made GF with Impossible Patty & GF Bun. Can be made SF with Veggie Patty)

KIMCHI BURGER

KIMCHI BURGER

$15.00

Burger with cheese, spicy sesame slaw, fried pickles, kimchi aioli, artisan bun. (Can be made GF with Impossible Patty & GF Bun. Can be made SF with Veggie Patty)

BBQ GUAC BURGER

BBQ GUAC BURGER

$17.00

Burger with cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, herb ranch dressing, artisan bun. NF (Can be made GF with Impossible Patty & GF Bun. Can be made SF with Veggie Patty & no ranch)

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Fried Chicken, ranch slaw, pickles, artisan bun. NF (Can be made GF with GF Bun)

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Buffalo fried chicken, ranch slaw, pickles, artisan bun. NF (can be made GF with GF bun)

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$15.00

BBQ pulled pork, pickles, melted cheese, ranch slaw, herb ranch dressing. NF

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$15.00

Spicy chicken, scallions, melted cheddar, roasted salsa, guacamole, cilantro crema. NF

PIZZAS

MARGHERITA

MARGHERITA

$16.00

Melted mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic, organic tomato sauce, olive oil. NF

BUFFALO

BUFFALO

$18.00

Cripsy buffalo cauliflower, red onion, melted mozzarella, herb ranch dressing. NF

BARBECUE

BARBECUE

$18.00

Barvecue pulled pork, organic tomato sauce, melted mozzarella, spicy aioli dressing. NF

WILD MUSHROOM & TRUFFLE

WILD MUSHROOM & TRUFFLE

$18.00

Garlic crema, white truffle oil, wild mushrooms, brussels sprouts. NF

PEPPERONI

PEPPERONI

$18.00

Pepperoni, melted mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic, organic tomato sauce, olive oil. NF

DESSERTS

Frappe

$10.00

Chocolate. GF, SF, NF

Soft Serve Ice Cream

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$8.00

Vanilla, Chocolate, or Swirl. Cup or cone. GF, SF, NF

Root Beer Float

$8.00

Craft Root Beer, Vanilla Soft Serve. GF, NF, SF

DRINKS

ATHLETIC BREWING CO Upside Dawn

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Golden Ale

BARREL HOUSE Z - Bluest Sky

$8.00

BOOCH CRAFT Strawberry Lemonade

$6.00Out of stock

Hard Kombucha. 6.0%

BOXED WATER

$3.00

BURLINGTON BEER CO. It's Complicated Being A Wizard

$8.00

Double IPA. 8.0%

CURIOUS ELIXERS #4

$12.00

Adaptogenic Booze-Free Cocktail

DAYTRIP Tangerine

$4.00

CBD-Infused Seltzer

DOWNEAST - Craft Cider

$6.00Out of stock

HOPLARK HOPTEA The Calm One

$5.00

Chamomile Hopped Tea

JAPAS Oishii

$7.00

Japanese Ginger Witbier. 4.7%

JOE'S - Classic Lemonade

$5.00

LIQUID DEATH Water

$4.00

Alps Mountain Water

RED - Mongrana (BOTTLE)

$52.00

BOTTLE. 2018 Querciabella Mongrana.

MAINE ROOT Root Beer

$4.00

Local artesian root beer.

NIGHTSHIFT BREWING Night Lite

$6.00

Craft Light Lager. 4.3%

ORONO BREWING CO. Tubular

$8.00

New England IPA. 7.2%

Rotating Sour

$6.00

Adaptogenic Hard Pressed Juice. 4.9%

RED - CHIANTI

$16.00

Querciabella Chianti Classico. 13.5%

RED - CHIANTI (BOTTLE)

$68.00

RED - Mongrana

$15.00

2018 Querciabella Mongrana.

RESCUE CLUB BREWING COMPANY IPA

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic IPA

ROSE

$10.00

Chateau Maris Rosé. 12.5%

ROSE (BOTTLE)

$40.00

Chateau Maris Rosé.

SCHILLING BEER CO. Alexandr

$7.00

Czech-Style Pilsner. 5.0%

VERMONT BEER MAKERS Scarlet

$7.00

Marzen Beer. 5.6%

VITAMIN SEA BREWING Rotating IPA

$9.00

WIDOWMAKER BREWING Blue Comet

$9.00

WHITE (BOTTLE) - BLANC

$48.00

BOTTLE. 2019 Dashe Cellars Chenin Blanc.

WHITE (BOTTLE) - CHARDONNAY

$52.00

BOTTLE. 2019 Vasse Felix Chardonnay.

WHITE - BLANC

$12.00

2019 Dashe Cellars Chenin Blanc.

WHITE - CHARDONNAY

$16.00

2019 Vasse Felix Chardonnay.

SNOWY OWL - Cold Brew Coffee

$6.00

MERCH

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00

Sticker

$1.00

Beanie

$25.00

White Short Sleeve T-Shirt

$25.00

ROOTED GRANOLA Peanut Butter

$11.00Out of stock

ROOTED GRANOLA Maple

$11.00Out of stock

Flat Brim Hat

$0.28

Flat Brim Hat

$28.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Plant-Based Pub Food & Craft Beer. By Food & Wine Best New Chef, Mary Dumont.

Website

Location

675 West Kendall St, Cambridge, MA 02142

Directions

Gallery
PlantPub image
PlantPub image
PlantPub image

Similar restaurants in your area

Commonwealth Cambridge
orange star4.3 • 1,313
11 Broad Canal Way Cambridge, MA 02142
View restaurantnext
Lily P's
orange starNo Reviews
50 Binney Street Cambridge, MA 02142
View restaurantnext
EVOO
orange starNo Reviews
350 Third Street Cambridge, MA 02142
View restaurantnext
Tatte Bakery - Main Street
orange star4.6 • 2,797
101 Main Street Cambridge, MA 02142
View restaurantnext
Aceituna Grill - Kendall
orange star4.5 • 2,109
605 W Kendall St Cambridge, MA 02142
View restaurantnext
Mother Juice Kendall Square
orange starNo Reviews
625 West Kendall Street Cambridge, MA 02142
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cambridge

El Jefe's Taqueria
orange star4.5 • 9,194
83 Mount Auburn St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Felipe's Taqueria - Harvard Square
orange star4.5 • 7,524
21 Brattle St Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Oleana
orange star4.8 • 7,473
134 Hampshire St Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Craigie on Main
orange star4.6 • 6,640
853 Main Street Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Russell House Tavern - 14 JFK Street
orange star4.2 • 5,678
14 JFK Street Cambridge, MA 02138
View restaurantnext
Sugar & Spice - Cambridge
orange star4.6 • 5,053
1933 Massachusetts Ave Cambridge, MA 02140
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cambridge
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (103 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (576 restaurants)
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (23 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston