A map showing the location of Mercato CucinaView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch

Mercato Cucina

8 Reviews

1046 New York Ave

Huntington Sation, NY 11746

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Capo

Lunch

Under $10 SVC Charge

$0.25

The 18th Avenue

$14.95

Crispy chicken cutlet, provolone, lettuce, tomato, cracked pepper aioli on semolina bread

The 67th Street

$14.95

Grilled chicken cutlet, broccoli rabe, mozzarella, bomba chili, capri aioli on ciabatta bread

Belt Parkway

$14.95

The Capo

$15.95

Salami, prosciutto, ham, capicola, spicy sopressata, provolone, mozzarella, roasted peppers, arugula on ciabatta

The Cugine

$13.95

Crispy eggplant, basil, mozzarella, sun dried tomato spread on salami bread

The Paesano

$13.95

The Prospect Park

$12.95

Roasted turkey, provolone, honey mustard on a club roll

Rocco's Special

$13.95

The Shore Road

$13.95

Italian tuna, olives, capers, celery, lemon, herbs on olive bread

The Verrazano

$13.95

Hot Italian sausage, peppers, broccoli rage on semolina bread

Taralli

$5.00

Truffle chips

$3.50

Sahale

$3.00

Vikkies chip's

$1.50

Special

$16.95

Hey Thats My Sandwich

$17.95

Italian Chips

$2.25

Tray Charge

$5.00

Kid

$10.00

Football

$35.95

Delivery

$25.00

Family

$60.00

Sauce

$1.00

Coffee Syrup

$0.50

Retail

Bucatini

$8.00

Cappelini

$7.00

Chitarra

$8.00

Farro

$8.00

Fregola

$8.00

Fresh pasta

$7.00

Fusioi

$8.00

Garganelli

$7.00

Gluten Free Pasta

$8.00

Linguine

$7.00

Maccheroni

$7.00

Meat ravioli

$12.00

Orecchiette

$8.00

Pacheri

$7.00

Pappadelle

$7.00

Penne

$8.00

Picci

$8.00

Ravioli

$10.00

Rigatoni

$8.00

Riso

$8.00

Sogno Gnocchi

$8.00

Sogno Gnocchi Truffle

$9.00

Tortllini

$7.00

Borlotti beans

$7.00

Cannellini dry

$7.00

Umbria chickpeas

$7.00

Umbrian Lentils

$10.00

Stuffed

$13.00

Manicotto

$12.00

Arborio Rice

$8.00

Bag Polenta

$6.00

Caputo GF

$15.00

Colivita polenta

$6.00

Mariani Yellow

$6.00

Mariani Red

$7.00

Riso

$9.00

Aged red wine

$6.00

Anchovie and salt

$32.00

Apple cider

$5.00

Balsamic 1 Medal

$23.00

Balsamic 2 Medal

$28.00

Balsamic 3 Medal

$42.00

Balsamic Saba

$18.00

Blended Oil

$28.00

Chianti

$10.00

Corleone Balsamic

$10.00

Frantoia

$36.00

La fede Balsamic

$6.00

Lorenzo #1

$36.00

Lorenzo #3

$34.00

Lorenzo #5

$32.00

Mercato Balsamic

$9.00

Mercato EVOO

$12.00

Truffle

$20.00

Tuscan Jewel

$45.00

Tuscan 1923

$48.00

Vin Cotto

$20.00

Viragi

$43.00

Fattoria

$55.00

Mirum

$40.00

Alfredo

$4.00+

Amatriciana

$8.00

Bolognese

$9.00+

Tomato

$6.00+

Pizza Sauce

$6.00

Vodka

$6.00+

Black olives

$11.00

Black olive spread

$9.00

Bomba

$13.00

Mediterranean Fantasy

$13.00

Peppers bruschetta

$9.00

Pesto genovese

$10.00

Sun Dried Tomato

$11.00

Tuscan Artichokes

$12.00

Anchovies

$8.00

Anchovy Paste

$5.00

Caper in Vinegar

$4.00

Chickpeas

$3.00

Cannellini Beans

$3.00

Hot Peppers

$16.00

Tomato Paste

$5.00

Tuna in oil

$8.00

Tomato red cherry

$30.00

Tomato yellow cherry

$22.00

Bianco Di Napoli - Crushed

$8.00

Bianco Rustico Large

$24.00

Bianco Whole Large

$24.00

Bianco Di Napoli - Whole

$8.00

Sogna Tomato

$6.00

Dilly Pizza

$8.00

Gardiniere

$8.00

Large Tomato

$13.00

Sam hot sauce

$8.00

Sardines

$8.00

Roland Clam Juice

$5.00

Salt Maldon

$16.00

Chopped Clams

$4.00

Puttanesca

$7.00

Wheat

$4.00

Orange Water

$4.00

Preserved Lemon Sauce

$7.00

BBQ Sauce

$6.00

Italian Dressing

$6.00

Mushrooms

$27.00

Raddacio

$28.00

Jams

$12.00

Apricot

$6.00

Fig

$5.00

Cherry

$6.00

Peach

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Essentia

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Manhattan Special

$2.50

Manhattan special DIET

$2.50

Pelligrino

$3.00

San Benedetto

$2.00

Sprite

$2.50

Ricotta

$12.00

Barolo Salami

$16.95

Piccante

$14.95

Nduja

$15.00

Provolone Ball

$14.00

Robiola Sogno

$8.00

Stracchio

$12.00

Butter

$13.00

Nduja

$15.00

Cotheecino

$20.00

Bread

Ciabatta Bread

$4.00

Olive Bread

$5.00

Pizza Dough

$5.00

Salami Bread

$5.00

Semolina Bread

$4.00

Pizza Shells

$12.00

Pinsa

$16.00

Taralli

$8.00

Protein

Cothecino

$19.00

Hamburgers

$13.95

Hotdogs

$12.95

Meat balls

$12.95

Sausage

Grill

Grill marinade

$8.00

House Dressing

$7.00

House Pickles

$6.00

Ranch

$8.00

Steak Sauce

$6.00

Memeriol day package

$89.99

Fourth of July

$69.00

Coffee & Tea

Under $10 SVC Charge

$0.25

Drip Coffee

$2.25+

Cappuccino

$4.25+

Latte

$4.25+

Flat White

$4.25+

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Espresso

$3.50

Espresso Shot

$1.25

Americano

$3.75

Macchiato

$3.75

Cinque

$5.95

Dyker Heights

$5.50

For Five Cold Can Brew

$4.50

Harvey & Sons Tea

$2.25+

Cold Brew Tea

$4.25+

Coffee Bags

$16.00

Lavazza Cold Brew Can

$6.00

Dinner At Mercato

Person

$125.00

Memorial Day Package

Memorial Day Package

$129.00

Private Class

Person

$85.00

Packages

Boat/Beach Package

$49.99

8 Patties\ 8 Dogs \ 2 Chicken

$59.00

Football

$35.95

Family Dinner

$60.00

Sweets

Biscotti

$10.00

Cannolis

$12.00

Cedrinca Sicilia

$4.00

Perugina

$5.00

Rainbow Cookies

$10.00

Armaretti

$10.00

Loose Cookies

$2.00

Sfogliatelle

$6.00

Mercato Gelato

$7.95

Baba

$9.00

Sweets Italy

$10.00

Ice Cream Sand

$7.00

Pies Small

$16.00

Large Pe

$25.00

Torrone Plain

$13.00

Pistachio Torrone

$9.00

Fruit Torrone

$9.00

Cookies

$9.00

Ferrero Double

$45.00

Ferrero Tree

$25.00

Ferrero Single

$20.00

Ferrero 6

$15.00

Panntone Tin

$50.00

Pantonne

$52.00

Cheese Cake

$7.00

Coffee Cake

$14.00

Lunch

Under $10 SVC Charge

$0.25

The Verrazano

$16.75

Hot Italian sausage, peppers, broccoli rage on semolina bread

The Shore Road

$15.75

Italian tuna, olives, capers, celery, lemon, herbs on olive bread

The Prospect Park

$14.95

Roasted turkey, provolone, honey mustard on a club roll

The Cugine

$15.95

Crispy eggplant, basil, mozzarella, sun dried tomato spread on salami bread

The Capo

$17.95

Salami, prosciutto, ham, capicola, spicy sopressata, provolone, mozzarella, roasted peppers, arugula on ciabatta

The 18th Avenue

$16.95

Crispy chicken cutlet, provolone, lettuce, tomato, cracked pepper aioli on semolina bread

The 67th Street

$16.95

Grilled chicken cutlet, broccoli rabe, mozzarella, bomba chili, capri aioli on ciabatta bread

Rocco's Special

$14.95

The Paesano

$16.96

Vikkies chip's

$1.50

Truffle chips

$3.50

Taralli

$5.00

Belt Parkway

$15.95

Special

$16.95

Sahale

$3.00

Grab n Go

Chicken

$16.95

Meat balls

$14.95

Pasta Sp

$15.95

Eggplant

$12.95

Hamburgers

$12.00

Hot Dogs All Beef

$13.00

Buffalo

$13.00

Soup

$8.00

Truffles

Truffles slices

$80.00

Truffle pate

$48.00

Truffle honey

$42.00

White Truffle Sauce

$70.00

Truffle Butter

$18.00

Truffle Salt

$44.00

base salad

mercato salad

$10.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1046 New York Ave, Huntington Sation, NY 11746

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Besito Mexican - Huntington, NY - 402 New York Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
402 New York Avenue Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurantnext
The Shed Restaurant - Huntington, NY
orange star4.5 • 937
54 New St Huntington, NY 11743
View restaurantnext
Primo Piatto
orange star4.4 • 640
138 E Main St Huntington,, NY 11743
View restaurantnext
Bango Bowls - WW
orange starNo Reviews
160 Walt Whitman Shops Suite 1173 Huntington Station, NY 11746
View restaurantnext
Pizzabar 141
orange star4.7 • 556
141 Woodbury Road Woodbury, NY 11797
View restaurantnext
Sweet Mama's Restaurant - Sweet Mama's Northport
orange star4.4 • 1,912
9 alsace Pl Northport, NY 11768
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Huntington Sation
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Melville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Woodbury
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
East Northport
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Plainview
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Commack
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Oyster Bay
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston