- Home
- /
- Santa Clarita
- /
- Plate Therapy Kitchen
Plate Therapy Kitchen
No reviews yet
26306 Diamond Place 102
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Breakfast
Maple Cinnamon Overnight Oats (New)
Maple Cinnamon Oats with Granola, almond milk and chia seeds. kcal 350 Carbs: 44 g Protein: 8 g Fat: 10 g
Rustic Breakfast Bowl
Roasted Brussels sprouts and sweet potatoes, grilled red onions, cranberries, brown rice and a fried egg. KCAL 380 Carbs 18g Protein 12 g Fat 15 g
1 Fried egg and Breakfast Hash
This delightful dish taste like the holidays. Chicken sausage with sweet potatoes, apples and cranberries sautéed into a delicious breakfast, topped with a fried egg. 370 kcal, 20 g fat, 40 g Carbs, 24 g protein
Breakfast Hash
This delightful dish taste like the holidays. Chicken sausage with sweet potatoes, apples and cranberries sautéed into a delicious breakfast. 310 kcal, 14 g fat, 40 g carbs, 18 g protein
Pumpkin Pancakes
Look who is back...Paleo pumpkin pancakes served with bacon and fresh fruit. Kcal 380, 15 g fat, 20 g Protein, 18 g carbs
Peach Cobbler Overnight Oats (NEW)
Peach Cobbler Overnight oats, made with almond milk, oats, chia seeds, maple syrup, peaches and house-made granola.
Veggie Omelette with side of Greens
Our Veggie Omelette will start your morning off right. Filled with spinach, onions, and mushrooms on a bed of spinach with a side of hot sauce. Kcal 320 Carbs: 5g Fat: 15g Protein: 20g
Egg White Scramble with Potatoes
Farm Fresh Egg Whites scrambled with onion, spinach, and mushrooms. Served with a side of potatoes. kcal 280 Carbs: 18g Protein: 30g Fats: 8g
Shred Smoothie Base
Our Shred Smoothie Base makes it easy for you to make your protein smoothie quick and easy. Included in the base freshly sliced cucumber, carrots, celery, spinach, banana and almond butter. Not included protein powder or liquid
Lunch/Dinner
Chinese Chicken Bowl (NEW)
Organic Ground Chicken, mushrooms, water chestnuts, garlic, ginger, cilantro, sautéed with an asian auce. Served with brown rice and spicy chili sauce. 400 kcal Carbs: 22 g Protein: 35 g Fat: 10 g
Greek Bowl (NEW)
Blackened chicken, quinoa salad (black olives, garbanzo, red onion, spinach). Served with housemade dill vinegar. 400 Kcal Carbs: 25 g Protein: 42 g Fat: 15 g
Sloppy Joe Bowl with Roasted Brussels Sprouts and Sweet Potato Mash (NEW)
A Midwest Favorite! Grass fed ground beef, side of sweet potato mash and roasted balsamic brussels. kcal 425 Carbs: 28 g Protein: 35 g Fat: 18 g
Chicken Strips with Roasted Sweet Potatoes (NEW)
Crispy baked chicken strips, served with spiced roasted sweet potatoes and hot honey mustard sauce. kcal 400 Carbs: 24 g Protein: 42 g Fat: 10 g
Adobo Chicken Bowl (NEW)
Shredded Chicken, adobo sauce, black beans, spiced sweet potatoes, spinach, brown rice and pepitas. kcal 400 Carbs: 28 g Protein: 40 g Fat: 12 g
Adobo Shrimp Bowl (NEW)
Sauteed blackened shrimp, adobo sauce, black beans, spiced sweet potatoes, spinach, brown rice and pepitas. kcal 380 Carbs: 28 g Protein: 32 g Fat: 10 g
Blackened Salmon with Fall Veggies
*NEW* Blackened Salmon with a blend of our favorite Fall veggies! Butternut squash, Brussel sprouts, red onion, carrots, cranberries, grapeseed oil, balsamic, thyme, salt, pepper. YUM! 400 kcal Carbs 24g Protein: 36g Fat: 14g
Blackened Shrimp with Wellness Quinoa
*NEW* Blackened Shrimp with Wellness Quinoa. Includes a blend of quinoa, roasted cauliflower, carrots and currants tossed in an indian inspired sauce and topped with cilantro. Kcal 400 Carbs: 20g Protein: 30g Fat: 12g
Fall Pork Tenderloin
*NEW* Fall Pork Tenderloin with sweet potato mash, green beans and house made cranberry sauce. kcal 400 Carbs: 25 g Protein: 30 g Fat: 12 g
Barbacoa Tacos
*New Dish* Slow braised grass-fed Chuck roast in a Chipotle sauce, shredded and serve over non-GMO corn tortillas | Topped with our house made pickled red onions, jalapenos and Pop's Favorite Salsa. 400 kcal Protein: 35g Carbs: 18g Fat: 15g
Shepherds Pie
A Fall dish you will love...grass-fed beef, carrots, celery, onions and peas, cooked and seasoned with savory spices . Topped with Mashed potatoes. kcal: 350 Fat: 15 g Protein: 25g Carbs: 18g
Buffalo Chicken Bowl
The Perfect Power Bowl. Shredded buffalo chicken breast served atop spinach, brown rice, carrots, red onions and buffalo sauce kcal 400 Carbs: 33g Protein: 30g Fat: 15g
Chicken Protein Plate with Fall Veggies
Blackened Chicken with a side of Fall Veggies. kcal 400 Carbohydrates 8g Protein 40g Fats 15g
Veggie Chopped Salad
The Veggie Chopped Salad is packed with Broccoli, carrots, zucchini, Kalamata olives and chopped cabbage. Choose to top your salad with chicken or without. Served with house-made white balsamic vinegar dressing. with chicken without chicken kcal 400 kcal 320 Carbs: 10 g carbs: 10 g Protein: 30 g Protein: 10 g Fat: 10 g Fat: 13 g
SHRED MENU: Shrimp Tacos
Our Blackened shrimp with chipotle slaw served with house-made cilantro lime dressing and GF tortillas. A Plate Therapy favorite! kcal 308 Carbohydrates: 35g Protein: 24g Fats: 8g
Chicken Parmesan with Zoodles
Plate Therapy has the perfect Chicken Parmesan to hit all your macro and taste needs! A baked Organic Chicken breast breaded with seasoned almond flour and tapioca flour. Served atop a bed of zoodles with marinara and cashew cream. Macros: 410 kcal Carbs 13g Protein: 40g Fat: 18g
Egg Roll Bowl
All the flavors of an Asian style chicken egg roll! A combination of ground chicken, ginger, garlic, carrots, caramelized cabbage, coconut aminos and spices all slow cooked together. All served over brown rice with a sweet and spicy sauce on the side. kCal: 400 Carbs: 30g Protein: 40g Fat: 13g
Cajun Sheet Pan Shrimp Boil
Plate Therapy Style Shrimp Boil. Cajun style Shrimp, Andouille chicken, baby potatoes and red peppers. kcal 330 Carbs: 28g Protein: 30 Fat: 8g
Tuna Cakes with Sweet Potato Fries
Albacore tuna mixed with jalapeños and cilantro. served with sweet potato fries and Sriracha mayo. (contains cage-free eggs) kcal 400 Carbs: 20g Protein: 30g Fats: 20g
Sides & Sweets
Apple Cider Donuts single
Freshly made right at Plate Therapy! Apple Cider Donuts. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, No refined sugars!!!
Apple Cider Donuts 6 pack
Freshly made right at Plate Therapy! Apple Cider Donuts. Gluten Free, Dairy Free, No refined sugars!!!
Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Plate Therapy's Pumpkin Spiced Vegan Cookies are simply amazing! These soft baked cookies have no fillers, no preservatives, no artificial anything. Only pure pumpkin, gf flour, coconut sugar, vegan butter, maple syrup, and pumpkin spices go into this cookie that is for sure going to be a fall favorite.
Holiday Heyday Hounds Treats
A 20 count mixture of holiday shaped treats personalized with your dogs name on them. Along with either round (boy dogs) or flower (girl dogs) shaped treats with Christmas doggy sayings on them. Up to two different dog names per bag. Plus up to two specail persoalized ornaments to hang on your dog's food bowl.
"Pops Favorite Salsa"
"Pops Favorite Salsa" is made by Stacy with a whole lot of love. Her famous salsa is now available for you at Plate Therapy. Ingredients: Roasted Jalapenos, Roasted Tomatoes, Red Onions, Garlic, cilantro, Salt and Pepper 16oz
Snickerdoodle 6 count (NEW)
Try our Gluten Free Snickerdoodle Cookie! A light and chewy cinnamon cookie soft baked to perfection. Paleo, Gluten Free, Dairy Free and no refined sugars.
Snickerdoodle 12 count (NEW)
Try our Gluten Free Snickerdoodle Cookie! A light and chewy cinnamon cookie soft baked to perfection. Paleo, Gluten Free, Dairy Free and no refined sugars.
House-Made Paleo Granola
Freshly made in our kitchen. Our Gluten free granola is made with the following: Sliced Almonds, Cashews, Pepitas, Coconut Flakes, Cranberries, Walnuts, Coconut Oil, Honey, Cinnamon, and Salt. Sold in 1 lb bags. Serving size 2oz (8 servings per bag) kcal 100 Carbs: 10g Protein: 5g Fat: 14
Banana Walnut Muffins (6 Pack)
Banana Walnut Muffins Only sweetened by bananas the way banana muffins should be. Perfect for the on the go breakfast, snack or gathering. Ingredients: Bananas, eggs, almond butter, coconut oil, vanilla, coconut flour, cinnamon, nutmeg, baking powder, baking soda, salt. serving size 1 muffin (6 servings) kcal 120 Carbs: 15g Protein: 5g Fat: 10g
Fall Cookie Box
Nothing better than an assortment of our fall baked goods to try. Our Fall Cookie Box contains 4 Cowgirl Cookies, 4 Snickerdoodle Cookies and 4 Pumpkin Spice Cookies. This is the perfect gift for a loved one, coworker, friend, or teacher. Pricing: $40.00 a dozen
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Gooey chewy oatmeal raisin cookie. Just the right amount of everything that makes this cookie so good! Gluten Free, Dairy Free
Chocolate Chip Cookies- 12 pk
Our Chocolate Chip Cookies are sweet, chewy and decadent. They’re gluten & dairy-free and a great go-to sweet! 12 pk
Chocolate Chip Cookies- 6 pk
Our Chocolate Chip Cookies are sweet, chewy and decadent. They’re gluten & dairy-free and a great go-to sweet! 6 pk
Gratitude Bar
Nothing but gratitude for this healthy granola bar. Made with GF Oats and Organic Peanut Butter with vegan dark chocolate chips. Kcal 180 Fat: 9g Carbs: 20g Protein: 10g contains eggs and peanut butter
Cowgirl Cookie 6 pack
Oats, coconut, chocolate chips, pecan...this COWGIRL Cookie is sure to satisfy your sweet craving! Just like a cowboy cookie but better ;)
Cowgirl Cookie 12 pack
Oats, coconut, chocolate chips, pecan...this COWGIRL Cookie is sure to satisfy your sweet craving! Just like a cowboy cookie but better ;)
Chicken Strip Snack with Carrots
Snack for you or a great meal for the kids! Two Crispy Baked Chicken Breast Strips with a side of baby carrots and house made hot honey mustard sauce. kcal 200 Carbs: 8 g Protein: 20 g Fat: 8g
Chicken Snack Pack
Diced Chicken with snap peas, carrots and house made Ranch
Chicken Pop
Shred Meal Plans
7 Day Shred Program
The “Shred Plan” is my favorite for rapid results but not meant as a long term solution! A “Maintenance Plan” will be released following the Shred Phase. Personally, I’ve lost over 20 pounds this year and maintained the weight loss but results will obviously vary for each individual. Each day you will receive: Ingredients for 1 green smoothie (except liquid and protein powder) 2 Meals 1 Snack
21 Day Shred Program
The “Shred Plan” is my favorite for rapid results but not meant as a long term solution! A “Maintenance Plan” will be released following the Shred Phase. Personally, I’ve lost over 20 pounds this year and maintained the weight loss but results will obviously vary for each individual. Each day you will receive: Ingredients for 1 green smoothie (except liquid and protein powder) 2 Meals 1 Snack
1 day Shred
Meal Plans
NEW 10 Meal Pack (Will have a variety of seafood, meat, poultry and pork)
Enjoy our 10 pack of lunch and dinners* Plate Therapy will pick a variety of meals that include seafood, meat, poultry and pork. *No substitutions
NEW 6 Meal Pack (Will have a variety of seafood, meat, poultry, and pork)
Enjoy our 6 pack of lunch and dinners* Plate Therapy will pick a variety of meals that include seafood, meat, poultry and pork. *No substitutions
NEW 10 Meal Pack (No seafood, will have a variety of meat, poultry and pork)
Enjoy our 10 pack of lunch and dinners* Plate Therapy will pick a variety of meals that include meat, poultry and pork. *No substitutions
NEW 6 Meal Pack (No seafood, will have a variety of meat, poultry and pork)
Enjoy our 6 pack of lunch and dinners* Plate Therapy will pick a variety of meals that include meat, poultry and pork. *No substitutions
NEW 10 Meal Pack (No Pork, will have a variety of meat, poultry and seafood)
Enjoy our 10 pack of lunch and dinners* Plate Therapy will pick a variety of meals that include meat, poultry and seafood. *No substitutions
NEW 6 Meal Pack (No Pork, will have a variety of meat, poultry and seafood)
Enjoy our 6 pack of lunch and dinners* Plate Therapy will pick a variety of meals that include meat, poultry and seafood. *No substitutions
1200 Calorie - No Seafood - Weekly Meal Plan ($48 per day)
1200 kcal meal plan includes breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack(s). Meal plan is emailed each week. Includes macros, what to eat and when. No prepping, shopping or cooking. We do it all for you! *When ordering 2 weeks or more and choosing delivery you will receive an invoice for deliveries.
1200 Calorie - with Seafood - Weekly Meal Plan ($50 per day) (seafood meal plan is a variety of seafood, meat, poultry and pork)
1200 kcal meal plan includes breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack(s). Meal plan is emailed each week. Includes macros, what to eat and when. No prepping, shopping or cooking. We do it all for you! *When ordering 2 weeks or more and choosing delivery you will receive an invoice for deliveries.
1500 Calorie - No Seafood - Weekly Meal Plan ($56 per day)
1500 kcal meal plan includes breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack(s). Meal plan is emailed each week. Includes macros, what to eat and when. No prepping, shopping or cooking. We do it all for you! *When ordering 2 weeks or more and choosing delivery you will receive an invoice for deliveries.
1500 Calorie - with Seafood - Weekly Meal Plan $58.00 per day (seafood meal plan is a variety of seafood, meat, poultry and pork))
1500 kcal meal plan includes breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack(s). Meal plan is emailed each week. Includes macros, what to eat and when. No prepping, shopping or cooking. We do it all for you! *When ordering 2 weeks or more and choosing delivery you will receive an invoice for deliveries.
1800 Calorie - No Seafood - Weekly Meal Plan ($63 per day)
1800 kcal meal plan includes breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack(s). Meal plan is emailed each week. Includes macros, what to eat and when. No prepping, shopping or cooking. We do it all for you! *When ordering 2 weeks or more and choosing delivery you will receive an invoice for deliveries.
1800 Calorie - with Seafood - Weekly Meal Plan ($65 per day)(seafood meal plan is a variety of seafood, meat, poultry and pork)
1800 kcal meal plan includes breakfast, lunch, dinner and a snack(s). Meal plan is emailed each week. Includes macros, what to eat and when. No prepping, shopping or cooking. We do it all for you! *When ordering 2 weeks or more and choosing delivery you will receive an invoice for deliveries.
Lunch/Dinner
Mary's Organic Chicken Breast 1 pound
Our chicken is not “just chicken.” This all natural, free ranged, antibiotic free bird is a non-GMO protein source that will put any other chicken to shame. Marinated in fresh lemon, garlic and seasoned, we cook our meats to perfection. A great item to build your own salad, bowl or just snack on through the day. Kcal: 260| Protein 52.8 g | Carbs 0g | Fat: 6 g serving size 6oz
Mary's Ground Chicken with Tex Mex seasoning 1 pound
This nutritional powerhouse is a great way to add variety to your daily diet without tacking on extra fat and unwanted calories. Our lean Mary's ground chicken is, free range, antibiotic free and non GMO protein will keeping you satisfied and full.. We season our chicken with a house made tex-mex seasoning for a mild, yet flavorful food experience. Calories: 168 | Protein: 35.6g | Carbs: 0g Fat: 1.8g serving size 6oz
Grass Fed Ground Beef with Tex Mex seasoning 1 pound
Our grass fed, lean ground beef has big flavor and major health benefits. Loaded with nutrients and antioxidants, including zinc, and alpha lipoic acid, ground beef also is high in B vitamins and iron, both of which can be extremely beneficial to your energy levels. We let the red meat flavor speak for itself with a light seasoning combination of garlic, pepper, and parsley. Calories: 295 | Protein: 33.6g | Carbs: 0g Fat: 16.8g serving size 6oz
Blackened Shrimp 1 pound
Our blackened shrimp is pan-seared to perfection, you can expect our shrimp to be full of flavor to compliment any veggie or carbohydrate side. Calories: 168 | Protein: 35.6g | Carbs: 0g Fat: 1.8g serving size 6oz
Sides
Brown Rice 1 pound
Carbs can sometimes get a bad rep, but is your body's preferred source of energy, carbohydrates will not only fill you up, but also provide you with the energy you need to win the day! Calories: 120 | Protein: 2.5g | Carbs: 24g | Fat: 0g serving size 4oz
Jasmine Rice 1 pound
These guys can sometimes get a bad rep, but as your body's preferred source of energy, carbohydrates will not only fill you up, but also provide you with the energy you need to win the day! Calories: 120 | Protein: 2.5g | Carbs: 24g | Fat: 0g serving size 4oz
Roasted Sweet Potatoes 1 pound
Potatoes sometimes get a bad rep, but as your body's preferred source of energy, carbohydrates will not only fill you up, but also provide you with the energy you need to win the day! Calories 132 | Protein 2 g | Carbs 27 g | Fat 2 g serving size 4oz
Broccoli 1 pound
Eat your Veggies! Our greens not only pack in the nutrients, but are both flavorful and filling Calories: 40 | Protein: 3g | Carbs: 8g | Fat: 0g serving size 6oz
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Monday
|9:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Friday
|9:30 am - 1:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:30 am
ONLINE ORDERS ARE ALWAYS OPEN. Disregard the online orders are closed. You can still order. Online Santa Clarita orders for Sun and Wed. will be delivered between 1-6pm. Online Los Angeles orders for Mon and Thurs will be delivered between 10am-3pm. Grab and Go Store hours: Mon 9-4, Tues & Wed 9-2, Thurs 9-4, Fri 9-2, Sat CLOSED Sun 10-2
26306 Diamond Place 102, Santa Clarita, CA 91350