Plate Therapy Kitchen

Grass Fed Ground Beef with Tex Mex seasoning 1 pound

$18.00

Our grass fed, lean ground beef has big flavor and major health benefits. Loaded with nutrients and antioxidants, including zinc, and alpha lipoic acid, ground beef also is high in B vitamins and iron, both of which can be extremely beneficial to your energy levels. We let the red meat flavor speak for itself with a light seasoning combination of garlic, pepper, and parsley. Calories: 295 | Protein: 33.6g | Carbs: 0g Fat: 16.8g serving size 6oz