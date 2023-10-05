Plates Nola
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a neighborhood restaurant located in the Warehouse District with a menu of shareable dishes inspired by the people, cultures and cuisines that comprise the melting pot that is New Orleans.
Location
1051 Annunciation St, NEW ORLEANS, LA 70130
