Plates Neighborhood Kitchen
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
For twenty years, we have lived and traveled the world. We are often surprised and inspired by the food we have eaten along the way. From the first apple tarts in France, the Pecorino cheese in Tuscany, Weiss Wurst in Germany, Espada (scabbard fish) on the island of Madeira, to Hong Kong, Thailand and China, we have learned new flavors and techniques to add to the outstanding food of the American South. — At Plates, we hope that you will enjoy some of our favorite international dishes combined with our regional southern flavors. Join us on a culinary journey that is globally inspired and locally produced.
Location
301 Glenwood Ave Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27603
