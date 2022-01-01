Restaurant header imageView gallery
Plates Neighborhood Kitchen

2,482 Reviews

$$

301 Glenwood Ave Suite 100

Raleigh, NC 27603

Half Salad

Small Plates & Shareables

Charcuterie & Cheese Board

$20.00

hand-selected and house cured artisan meats + artisan cheeses + pantry jam + house pickles + house accoutrements + union special bread

Just Charcuterie

$12.00

house cured & hand-selected artisan meats + pantry jam + house pickles + house accoutrements + union special bread

Cheese Plate

$12.00

artisan cheeses + pantry jam + house pickles + marinated olives + lavender-scented almonds

Market Salad

$12.00

mixed greens + local apples + dried cranberries + pumpkin seeds + pickled onions + goat cheese + apple curry vinaigrette

Half Salad

$6.00

Half size of our featured Market Salad

Blackened Flounder Hushpuppies

$12.00

n.c. flounder + cornmeal + herbs + lemon tartar sauce

Crispy Smoked Confit Potatoes

$10.00

fried new potatoes + berbere spice + chives + crispy garlic + curry mayo

Grilled Halloumi

$14.00

marinated artichoke + roasted peppers + red onion + balsamic reduction + grilled union special sourdough bread

Harissa Roasted Carrots

$10.00

rainbow carrots + harissa + herbs + greek yogurt

Mains

Five Spice Braised Beef Short Rib

$29.00Out of stock

bone in choice short rib + mashed sweet potato + broccolini + sesame & hoisin jus

Seared Sea Scallops

$29.00

black lentils + roasted peppers + kale + whole grain mustard cream

Pan Roasted Salmon

$27.00

white beans + andouille sausage + bell peppers + red onions + pistachio & parsley vinaigrette

Oven Roasted Chicken

$26.00

ashley farms boneless half chicken + mashed potato + crispy collards + thyme chicken jus

Spinach & Kale Fettuccine

$18.00

handmade pasta dough + fennel + tomato + local greens + tomato & roasted garlic pan sauce + parmesan + breadcrumbs

Fox Farm Mushroom Curry (Vegan Friendly)

$18.00

smoked local mushroom mix + root vegetables + shallots + green chickpeas + butternut squash + curry broth

Sandwiches

Beef Patty Melt

$17.00Out of stock

7 oz choice ground beef + yellow cheddar cheese curds + house pickles + onions + black garlic mayo + union special sourdough

Black Garlic Mushroom Melt

$17.00

caramelized onions + black garlic vinaigrette + provolone & manchego + arugula + fox farm mushrooms + union special sourdough

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

For twenty years, we have lived and traveled the world. We are often surprised and inspired by the food we have eaten along the way. From the first apple tarts in France, the Pecorino cheese in Tuscany, Weiss Wurst in Germany, Espada (scabbard fish) on the island of Madeira, to Hong Kong, Thailand and China, we have learned new flavors and techniques to add to the outstanding food of the American South. — At Plates, we hope that you will enjoy some of our favorite international dishes combined with our regional southern flavors. Join us on a culinary journey that is globally inspired and locally produced.

Website

Location

301 Glenwood Ave Suite 100, Raleigh, NC 27603

Directions

