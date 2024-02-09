Platez Southern Kitchen and Cocktailz 130 Clairemont Ave suite 100
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
130 Clairemont Avenue, Decatur, GA 30030
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Leon’s Full Service - 131 E Ponce De Leon Ave
No Reviews
131 E Ponce De Leon Ave Decatur, GA 30030
View restaurant