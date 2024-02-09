JENNY'S CREOLE CASSEROLE

$44.00

A TASTY SEAFOOD DRESSING MADE WITH SHRIMP AND CRAB MEAT USING A FAMILY RECIPE SHARED OVER GENERATIONS, PREPARED IN CELEBRATION OF MARDI GRAS. SERVED WITH SWEET YAMS, CHEESY SPINACH & ARTICHOKE. PLEASE GIVE TIME TO PREPARE, WORHT THE WAIT!!