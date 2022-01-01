Platform Beer

Arny Pulmer 4pk

$14.99

Summertime is all about those cold refreshing drinks, what's better than the classic tea and lemonade blend. This crisp blond ale is packed with tons of black tea in the brew and tangy bold lemonade. A delightful twist that is ready for a round of golf, poolside sipping, or just about any warm weather fun. Enjoy this 6.2% ode to the great Arny P.