Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Brewpubs & Breweries

Platform Beer

review star

No reviews yet

1201 MAIN ST

CINCINNATI, OH 45202

Popular Items

Juiced Shandy - Blood Orange Passionfruit 6pk
Arny Pulmer 4pk
Open Market Picnic 12pk

Can Packs

Arny Pulmer 4pk

Arny Pulmer 4pk

$14.99

Summertime is all about those cold refreshing drinks, what's better than the classic tea and lemonade blend. This crisp blond ale is packed with tons of black tea in the brew and tangy bold lemonade. A delightful twist that is ready for a round of golf, poolside sipping, or just about any warm weather fun. Enjoy this 6.2% ode to the great Arny P.

Brauraiser 6 pk

$10.99
Flip Side Up 4pk

Flip Side Up 4pk

$14.99

This dessert style IPA is based off an old favorite, pineapple upside down cake! This IPA was fruited with real pineapple for a tropical explosion, and Utilizes fruity Arianna and callista dry hops to further juicify this sessionable and refreshing beverage. 6.5% ABV

Floating on Cloud Nine 4pk

Floating on Cloud Nine 4pk

$14.99

Our first Kaleidoscope series brew, Floating on Cloud Nine is an "Oat Milk" Hazy India Pale Ale, the tropical fruit flavor is completely derived from the hop build. Pillowy mouthfeel comes from an abundance of oats and the slightly sweet addition of lactose. Enjoy this fresh take of a popular style.

Haze Jude 6pk

Haze Jude 6pk

$10.99

Brewed with Simcoe and Michigan Chinook, this haze-filled wonder is a pineapple bomb that drinks smooth and is citrus Juicy.

Hazy Surfer 4 pk

$9.99
Juiced Shandy - Blood Orange Passionfruit 6pk

Juiced Shandy - Blood Orange Passionfruit 6pk

$9.99

A new take on a shandy! A pilsner fermented on Blood Orange and Passionfruit with lemon and lime oils added to give it that classic lemonade flavor. This Shandy hits you with citrus notes rounded out with a little bit of tartness from the passionfruit and finishes with a pleasant lemonade flavor that might make you forget you're drinking a beer. ABV 4.2%

Juiced Shandy Variety 12pk

$15.99

Blood Orange-Passion Fruit, Pineapple Mango, and Raspberry Pomelo Juiced Shandy. ABV 4.2%

Mango Mi Mosa 6-pack

$10.99

Mix Pack Variety 6pk

$10.49

1 Each; Rosellini, Mango Mi Mosa, Open Market Peach Apricot, Speed Merchant White IPA, Haze Jude Hazy IPA, and Sun Surfer Tropical IPA.

Open Market Picnic 12pk

Open Market Picnic 12pk

$15.99

Four versions of Open Market. Peach Apricot, Guava, Alphonso Mango, and Blackberry. ABV 5.4%

Open Market: Peach & Apricot 6pk

Open Market: Peach & Apricot 6pk

$8.99

Our rendition of a traditional fruited wheat ale, with a trademark Platform twist. Fermented with peaches, apricots and our vaunted Voss Kveik yeast. This pillowy soft wheat ale has notes of bright peach and apricot, with a refreshing citrus undertone.

Orchard Yammy 6 pk

$10.99

Pink Martian 4 pk

$14.99

Just in time for the turn to warm weather, this tropical IPA is brewed with Pineapple and Guava. Bright and crisp with notes of honeydew melon, citrus, and of course pineapple.

Preem 15pk

Preem 15pk

$15.99
Preem 6pk

Preem 6pk

$8.99

Our new dry hopped light lager. Preem is super crushable and super refreshing. Brewed with plenty of fresh orange peel and coupled with being dry hopped with Cryo Citra hops gives Preem a big citrus nose followed by a smooth finish that'll keep you wanting more of this premium beverage. 3.9% ABV

Red Martian 4 pk

$14.99

Just in time for the turn to warm weather, this tropical IPA is brewed with Pineapple and Guava. Bright and crisp with notes of honeydew melon, citrus, and of course pineapple.

Yule Jude 6pk

$10.99
BonBonerie Opera Cream 6pk

BonBonerie Opera Cream 6pk

$10.99

White IPA with fruity, tropical dry hops. White wheat gives a very pale color.

Sun Surfer 6pk

Sun Surfer 6pk

$10.99

Just in time for the turn to warm weather, this tropical IPA is brewed with Pineapple and Guava. Bright and crisp with notes of honeydew melon, citrus, and of course pineapple.

Sun Surfer Byron Bay 6pk

Sun Surfer Byron Bay 6pk

$9.99

The tradition of the Sun Surfer continues on with its first variant, Byron Bay. This "Australian-style" fruited India Pale Ale is bursting with southern hemisphere fruit flavors of passion fruit and tangy citrus. Australian Galaxy Hops add a pungent fruit aroma and intense hop character that mellows to a fruit-forward reveal with time. At 4.9% this is a true summer-friendly beverage that is sure to quench the beachcomber in you.

Tank Tops and Flip Flops 12 pk

Tank Tops and Flip Flops 12 pk

$15.99

4 Haze Jude, 4 Sun Surfer, 4 Sun Surfer Byron Bay

Taste That Moves Ya 4 pk

Taste That Moves Ya 4 pk

$14.99

Taste That Moves Ya, our newest Hazy India Pale Ale is bursting at the seems with all the juicy fruit flavors ripe for summer. Bold tropical fruits like banana and pineapple lead the way rounding out with hints of citrus. The typical cloudy haze can be expected upon pouring and a silky smooth mouthfeel follows. Enjoy this "Taste that's gonna move ya" 7.3% ABV

Yammy Yammy 6pk

$10.99

South Pole Elf 6pk

$10.99

Strawberry Cheesecake Coffee Porter 6pk

$10.99
Hubris 4pk

Hubris 4pk

$14.99

Our first Kaleidoscope series brew, Floating on Cloud Nine is an "Oat Milk" Hazy India Pale Ale, the tropical fruit flavor is completely derived from the hop build. Pillowy mouthfeel comes from an abundance of oats and the slightly sweet addition of lactose. Enjoy this fresh take of a popular style.

Blue Martian 4pk

$14.99

Snow Surfer 6pk

$10.99

Terra Trooper 4pk

$14.99

Breezy

$10.99

Odd Future

$10.99

Pastries

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Cinnamon Tea Cake

$4.75

Large Croissant

$4.50

Spinach and Feta Danish

$4.75

Apple Crumble Danish

$4.75

Specials

Soup & Sammie

$15.00

Nachos

$6.00

Paninis

Platform Portabella

$13.50

Apples on Main

$11.50

Social Italian

$14.00

Melts

Market Reuben

$10.50

Hazy Portabella

$9.75

Hoppin' Bologna

$10.50

Soup

Tomato Basil

$6.50

SOD

$6.50

Breakfast

Start the Day

$5.50

Early Riser

$6.00

Flashback

$5.50

Charcuterie

ch

$13.00

Vin Ordinaire

500ml

$11.99

Zaiger's Dream

375ml

$9.99

Rubus Du Sol

375ml

$7.99

Chanandler Bing

375ml

$9.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1201 MAIN ST, CINCINNATI, OH 45202

Directions

Gallery
Platform Beer image
Platform Beer image
Platform Beer image

