Platform Beer Co - Phunkenship
2 Reviews
3135 SACKETT Ave
CLEVELAND, OH 44109
What's New
Brauraiser 6pk
A crisp, clean lager beer with mellow notes of toasted bread, caramel, nutty toffee and just a hint of espresso. This Stein-ready companion deserves a place under any beer tent or a cool summer night by the fire. Prost!
Midnight Martian
This slushee style sour is fermented with all of the blackberry greatness, over two tons of Fresh Pure Blackberry Puree were used to create this thick and smooth sour that hits all the fruit notes. Additions of lactose and vanilla give hints of sweetness like vanilla frosting and blueberry muffins to round out sour candy finish.
Muni 4pk
A Crushable India Pale Ale made specifically in partnership with The Cleveland Browns. Smooth, Citrusy, Tropical, and Juicy. At 4.9% it's approved for an entire game day of enjoyment!
Odd Future 6 pk
Regal Rich Golden Bright Body. Honeydew and Ripe Cantaloupe sweetness, balanced with a moderate bitterness of Citrus, Grapefruit, Fraser Fir Pine and Sweet Cannabis. Finishing with mouthwatering orange marmalade and passion fruit. Well-rounded but tons of depth. Easy Drinker for this heavy hitter, clocking in at 8.6%
Tiki Terra Trooper
Hit the beach with this boldly tropical DDH DBL IPA. If you're a fan of beach cocktails, hops, and sun this is the brew for you. With a tropical dry hop of sabro and citra, pineapple puree, and some dank notes from the original Terra Trooper, you'll journey to a place where sand can be felt between the toes and warm breezes against your face. This tropical Trooper might show Martian a thing or two!
Tis the Trooper 4pk
Tis' The Terra Trooper brings more of what you've come to expect from our double dry hopper double IPAs. Bold new flavors from the trident and lotus hops, giving a fantastic citrus zest, juicy grapes, and a tropical notes.
Yammy Variety 12pk
Yammy Yammy 6pk
We know the smell of fall in the air, sweet, delicious roasted yams. Flavors amplified by seasonal and complimentary spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. This ale will have you lounging by the fireside in no time.
Haze Jude 12 pk
Brewed with Simcoe and Michigan Chinook, this haze-filled wonder is a pineapple bomb that drinks smooth and is citrus Juicy.
Haze Jude 6 pk
Brewed with Simcoe and Michigan Chinook, this haze-filled wonder is a pineapple bomb that drinks smooth and is citrus Juicy.
IPA Variety 12 pk
Enjoy your classic favorite Haze Jude - Give a wave to delicious Sun Surfer - and embrace the unknown with our brand new Imperial IPA, Odd Future!
Lager Variety 12 pk
New Cleveland 6 pk
This Pilsner/Pale Ale Hybrid is a clear straw color with a crisp German malt body and refreshing Noble hop finish with floral and herbal aromas.
Regal Rich Golden Bright Body. Honeydew and Ripe Cantaloupe sweetness, balanced with a moderate bitterness of Citrus, Grapefruit, Fraser Fir Pine and Sweet Cannabis. Finishing with mouthwatering orange marmalade and passion fruit. Well-rounded but tons of depth. Easy Drinker for this heavy hitter, clocking in at 8.6%
Platform Pils
Platform Pilsner opens your tastebuds to your perfect balanced beer. A bright picturistic light gold body with a hint of caramel like sweetness to complement the spicy noble Saaz hop throwed in the Dryhop with a higher level of perceived bitterness and drier in the finish. Brewed with love.
Speed Merchant 6 pk
White IPA with fruity, tropical dry hops. White wheat gives a very pale color.
Sun Surfer 6 pk
Just in time for the turn to warm weather, this tropical IPA is brewed with Pineapple and Guava. Bright and crisp with notes of honeydew melon, citrus, and of course pineapple.
Tis' The Terra Trooper brings more of what you've come to expect from our double dry hopper double IPAs. Bold new flavors from the trident and lotus hops, giving a fantastic citrus zest, juicy grapes, and a tropical notes.
Yammy Variety 12pk
Yammy Yammy
Its not a pumpkin ale, its sweet potato ale. Steeped with a vanilla Chai Tea and Whole Bean Coffee from Caruso’s Local Ohio Roster for a play on a Dirty Chai. At 7.7% ABV its warming in the cooler fall months with pops of cardamom, coriander, ginger and cinnamon.
Can't Koel Me Down - 750ml
Bottle conditoned Saison. A simple blend of funk and oak aged saison. A portion of the blend was coolshipped. 6.5% ABV
Chanandler Bing - 375ml
This is a blended Saison that was aged with two types of Ohio grown Bing Cherries. This beer is on the higher end of the acid spectrum. With notes of fresh cherries and mellow oak, the snappy acid rounds out the flavor. The base beer is a blend of mature sour beer blended with a mellow Saison. Bottle conditioned for many months. 7% ABV
Ohio is for Lovers - 750ml
RATED A 95/100 by Craft Beer & Brewing Magazine. This saison was made with fresh hops from farm to brew in just 24 hours. Locally sourced hops from Spearhead Hop Farm and 70% Ohio malts mean not only is Ohio for lovers, it's for beer too. Let the taste of melon, meyer lemon, and peaches take you on a flavor trip. A gentle profile and soft oak notes ensure true sipping pleasure. Just 6.1% abv.
Second Hand Lion - 500ml
We used peaches added to a blend of pressed Traminette grapes with some water added to make a low abv table wine, Then blended with some traditional berliner weisse. Notes of forgotten summer fun, hints of peaches, very delicate wine on the finish. One of our favorite beers so far.
Vin Ordinaire - 500ml
A blend of easy saison, blended with a large amount of Traminette skins. Notes of natural wine, funky wine, slight acid and still developing in the bottle
Zaiger's Dream - 375ml
Made with all Ohio Peaches From Quarry Hill Orchards and Bauman Orchards and dedicated to Chris "Floyd" Zaiger's immense passion for fruit. If you like peaches this is pure euphoria in a bottle. The fruit does the talking with little interruption from the acidity. Mellowing oak notes present a smooth mouthfeel. A blended ale from ages of 6 months to 2 years and bottle conditioned for several months. Enjoy the taste of time.
The D'vine Chord - 375ml
11.2% ABV. A dry hopped wine beer hybrid. 40% NY state riesling juice and a wood fermented double IPA dry-hopped with Crystal hops.
Pharmacopia - 750ml
5.5% ABV. A Hard Cider with Blackberries.
Grange Music - 375ml
7.1% ABV. Saison Ale with Red Wine Grapes.
Crosby, Stave & Mash - 750ml
Sour Ale aged in Bourbon Barrels with cherries and vanilla beans.
Puncheon Du Sol - 750ml
Sour ale aged in wine barrels with blackberries. Then transferred to Bourbon barrels and aged on vanilla beans.
Bloom Broker - 750ml
Phunkenship’s ode to a trappiest brewery from the region of Gaume Belgium. Brewed with two separate strains of yeast and a few of our funky favorites.
Excelsior Success - 375ml
A delicate Berliner made with a historic yeast gathered from very old bottles of traditional Berliner. Aged in a puncheon for close to a year. Named after one of the beers first brewed on our historic location in 1905!
Rubus Du Sol - 375ml
A blend of new and old beer. Blended with a large amount of Ohio grown Blackberries.
Elegant Stranger - 375ml
All Ohio malt Coolshipped Pilsner. Fermented with a blend of 3 lager yeasts and 2 Brettanomyces strains. The funky brett flavors take a back seat with this one and the mellow malt flavors mingle with the wonderful flavors from Nelson Sauvin hops.
Drupe Disco - 500ml
This is a blonde sour blended with fresh peaches from Quarry Hill orchards, with approx. 5lb of peaches per gallon of beer, and around 6lb per bbl of whole leaf Citra hops. Notes of Peach, Lemon zest, with some mellow funk, and Summer picnics with all the fruit salad you can eat.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
3135 SACKETT Ave, CLEVELAND, OH 44109