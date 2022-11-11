Platform Beer Co - Phunkenship

Tiki Terra Trooper

$14.99

Hit the beach with this boldly tropical DDH DBL IPA. If you're a fan of beach cocktails, hops, and sun this is the brew for you. With a tropical dry hop of sabro and citra, pineapple puree, and some dank notes from the original Terra Trooper, you'll journey to a place where sand can be felt between the toes and warm breezes against your face. This tropical Trooper might show Martian a thing or two!