Platform Coffee House
43 Reviews
138 S Fayette St
Washington Court House, OH 43160
Popular Items
Fall Vol. I
Dizzy Pumpkin Cold Brew
Shaken cold brew with pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spices and caramel, poured over ice with cream of choice
Pumpkin Spice Latte
A shot of espresso, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spices and milk topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon. Iced or hot
Pumpkin Chai
A pumpkin chai with your milk of choice. Shaken with ice or steamed
Fall Vol. II
Resting Witch Face
A shimmering, bubbling combination of blackberry and strawberry flavors with blue plant-based energy topped with lemonade
Beetlejuice Spritzer
Blue Lotus Energy Apple, Kiwi, Lime, & Pineapple topped with sparkling water
Caramel Apple Energy Spritzer
Blue Lotus Energy Granny Smith Apple & Caramel Drizzle topped with sparkling water
Nightmare Energy Whip
Pink Lotus Energy blended with strawberry &your choice of milk
Platform Classics
Sapsucker
Caramel, maple, + sea salt latte ~Like a werther’s candy is basically melting in your mouth
Lumberjack
Cinnamon, maple, and vanilla latte ~If you’re not already wearing a flannel, this comes with an invisible one.
Dragon Berry Macchiato
The sweet, bright flavors of strawberry and raspberry combined with your milk of choice, and topped with a double shot of smooth espresso - marked with strawberry puree
Honey Cinnamon Latte
Local honey drizzled throughout a fresh pull of espresso, topped with cinnamon and milk
Marble Mocchiato
An iced caramel macchiato turned mocha with dark chocolate espresso.
Snowball Latte
Our vanilla and white chocolate espresso latte has swirls of whipped cream and sugar sprinkles - the perfect recipe to warm you up on a snowy day
Butter Beer Cold Brew
A cold brew - shaken with butterscotch and drizzled with caramel
Coffee
Fresh Brew
Freshly brewed Guatemalan roast with flavor notes of chocolate, caramel, and pear "Balance. This coffee in one word. This is the coffee I will be bringing home for every holiday. Your mom will love it, your neighbor will thank you for it, and your child's 3rd grade teacher will be impressed by it. It has a subtle roastiness that brings out the chocolate and caramel sweetness. It has the body needed to stand up to some creamer. This coffee is a safe recommendation for anyone."
Espresso
Roosevelt Coffee Roasters' Griffin Espresso "The Griffin is half eagle, half lion. The eagle represents the American idealism of FDR that gave birth to the name “Roosevelt Coffeehouse”. The Lion representing the genesis of coffee that is Ethiopia. Our highest priority for the espresso blend is mouthfeel. We want to see a nice creamy body with pleasant citrus undertones. Deep cherry like a tobacco shop on the nose with subtle lemon citrus on the tongue."
Americano
A shot of espresso with water *All shots pulled at Platform are double shots*
Cappuccino
A shot of espresso with equal parts steamed and foam *All shots pulled at Platform are double shots*
Latte
A shot of espresso with steamed milk and light foam *All shots pulled at Platform are double shots*
Iced Macchiato
Built "upside down" from a latte. Layered as flavors of choice, milk of choice, double shot of espresso, and topped with your drizzle of choice.
Frappe
A double shot of espresso, your favorite flavored syrup or sauce of choice, and milk of choice - blended with ice & topped with vanilla whipped cream
Cold Brew
Cold Pressed Coffee Concentrate packed with a punch of caffeine, yet achieves a smooth, rich flavor.
Cortado
Traditional Hot Macchiato
A double shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foam, marked with caramel sauce (or sauce of choice) Traditionally, this drink is served hot. If you're looking for an iced version, we recommend trying the "iced macchiato"
Not Coffee
Chai Latte
An energizing and rich blend of fresh spices, slow brewed with a full-bodied organic wild-grown black tea. Crafted with equal parts milk of choice, topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon
Matcha Latte
Stone ground Japanese-Style green tea with maple syrup and milk
Hot Cocoa
Dark Chocolate Sauce steamed with your milk of choice
Steamer
Steamed milk with flavor of your choice
London Fog
Loose leaf Early Grey Moonlight tea steamed with milk, light foam, and vanilla
Hot Tea
Iced Tea
Milk Shake Up
Strawberry syrup or chocolate sauce mixed with milk
Lemonade
Bottle Just Water
"JUST is not purified tap water—an inefficient process that actually wastes water and energy. JUST is flavorful spring water with naturally occurring mineral and PH content. It is pumped from a reliably plentiful source in the United States. Three-billion-gallons-a-year plentiful."
Iced Water 20 oz
Ice with filtered water
Build Your Own Lemonade
Stick with a classic, refreshing lemonade or go all out! Ask our baristas for fun recommendations
Iced Ceylon Tea
Energy Spritzers
Blue Hawaiian
Blue Lotus Plant-Based Energy mixed with blue raspberry and coconut flavors - topped with San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water on ice.
Code Red
Red Lotus Plant-Based Energy mixed with pure cane sugar - topped with San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water on ice.
Jolly Leprechaun
Blue raspberry, granny smith apple, and kiwi with a kick from our blue energy base will surely get you up and at em' like a jolly leprechaun
Pina Colada
Blue Lotus Plant-Based Energy mixed with pineapple and coconut flavors - topped with San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water on ice.
Raspberry Haze
Raspberry flavor and super cream combined with pink plant-based energy base
Resting Witch Face
A shimmering, bubbling combination of blackberry and strawberry flavors with blue plant-based energy topped with lemonade
Sahara Sunrise Refresher
Energizing sparkling lemonade topped with beetroot. Layered beautifully for that sunrise aesthetic.
Tiger's Blood
Red Lotus Plant-Based Energy mixed with kiwi, strawberry, and watermelon flavors - topped with San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water on ice.
Watermelon Squeeze
Build Your Own
Pink Paradise
Coconut milk, strawberries, Pink Lotus energy ~ your new favorite pink drink
Skinny Dip Spritzer
An energy spritzer featuring zero-calorie raspberry syrup (stevia-based) and Skinny Pink Lotus energy base with dried strawberries
Italian Sodas
Pink Flamingo
Strawberry and coconut flavors topped with San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water on ice.
Pina Colada
Pineapple and coconut flavors topped with San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water on ice.
Ocean Water
Cream Soda
Vanilla and pure cane sugar flavors topped with San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water on ice.
Quick Bites
Thai Chopped Salad
Napa cabbage, red cabbage, kale, cucumber, red bell pepper, cilantro, cashews, sesame seeds, peanut dressing
Walnut & Grape Salad
Napa cabbage, red cabbage, kale, cucumber, feta cheese, pickled red onion, goddess dressing
Ranchera Veggie Pinwheels
Keto-friendly tomato basil wrap with veggie cream cheese and red peppers - accompanied by a ranchera salsa (little spicy kick)
Black Cherry Vanilla Yogurt Parfait
Greek yogurt, peaches, honey, lemon juice, vanilla paste, granola
Fresh Fruit
Fresh berries and seasonal fruit
Carrots, Celery & Ranch
Carrot sticks, celery sticks, and our fan-favorite house ranch
Sweet Treats
Purely Sweet Bakery
Books
Honey Run Farms
8 oz. Summer Harvest
8 oz. Vanilla Bean Infused Honey
Lip Balm
Soap
Salve
Lotion Bar
Small Wax Food Wrap
Old Man Winter Candle
Star Candle
Taper Candle
3 oz. Vanilla Bean Infused Honey
Moon Mist Lotion Bar
8 oz. Spring Harvest Honey
8oz. Spring Harvest
Olive Roots
Platform Coffee House
Roosevelt Coffee Roasters
RCR Cream Longsleeve Shirt
RCR Black T-shirt
RCR Can Glass
RCR Gold Foil Diner Mug
Guatemala Union Cantinil
Chocolate, Pear, Caramel
Griffin Espresso
Citrus, Cherry, Fresh Tobacco
Winter Blend
Fala's Blend
Chocolate, Juicy, Balanced
Ethiopia Kayon Mountain
Kenya Kahata Estate
Bergamot, Orange, Honey
Nicaragua El Porvenir (The Future)
Jasmine/Lilac, Vanilla Cream, Grape
Blue Ayarza
Centrocafe ft/o
Baroida Estate
Orange marmalade, peach, ginger
Mbeya
Oak, cocoa, cinnamon
Kochere RFA (Ethiopia)
Sunshine Stone
Evelyn June Hand Embroidery
Swallow Hill Jersey Dairy
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:50 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:50 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:50 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:50 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|6:50 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:50 am - 5:00 pm
