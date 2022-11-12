Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Platform Coffee House

43 Reviews

138 S Fayette St

Washington Court House, OH 43160

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Lumberjack
Sapsucker

Fall Vol. I

Dizzy Pumpkin Cold Brew

Dizzy Pumpkin Cold Brew

$5.00+

Shaken cold brew with pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spices and caramel, poured over ice with cream of choice

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

A shot of espresso, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spices and milk topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon. Iced or hot

Pumpkin Chai

Pumpkin Chai

$5.00+

A pumpkin chai with your milk of choice. Shaken with ice or steamed

Fall Vol. II

Resting Witch Face

Resting Witch Face

$5.00+

A shimmering, bubbling combination of blackberry and strawberry flavors with blue plant-based energy topped with lemonade

Beetlejuice Spritzer

Beetlejuice Spritzer

$4.75+Out of stock

Blue Lotus Energy Apple, Kiwi, Lime, & Pineapple topped with sparkling water

Caramel Apple Energy Spritzer

Caramel Apple Energy Spritzer

$5.00+

Blue Lotus Energy Granny Smith Apple & Caramel Drizzle topped with sparkling water

Nightmare Energy Whip

Nightmare Energy Whip

$5.75+Out of stock

Pink Lotus Energy blended with strawberry &your choice of milk

Platform Classics

Sapsucker

$5.60+

Caramel, maple, + sea salt latte ~Like a werther’s candy is basically melting in your mouth

Lumberjack

$5.60+

Cinnamon, maple, and vanilla latte ~If you’re not already wearing a flannel, this comes with an invisible one.

Dragon Berry Macchiato

Dragon Berry Macchiato

$5.50+

The sweet, bright flavors of strawberry and raspberry combined with your milk of choice, and topped with a double shot of smooth espresso - marked with strawberry puree

Honey Cinnamon Latte

$5.10+

Local honey drizzled throughout a fresh pull of espresso, topped with cinnamon and milk

Marble Mocchiato

$5.75+

An iced caramel macchiato turned mocha with dark chocolate espresso.

Snowball Latte

$5.00+

Our vanilla and white chocolate espresso latte has swirls of whipped cream and sugar sprinkles - the perfect recipe to warm you up on a snowy day

Butter Beer Cold Brew

Butter Beer Cold Brew

$5.50+

A cold brew - shaken with butterscotch and drizzled with caramel

Coffee

Fresh Brew

$2.25+

Freshly brewed Guatemalan roast with flavor notes of chocolate, caramel, and pear "Balance. This coffee in one word. This is the coffee I will be bringing home for every holiday. Your mom will love it, your neighbor will thank you for it, and your child's 3rd grade teacher will be impressed by it. It has a subtle roastiness that brings out the chocolate and caramel sweetness. It has the body needed to stand up to some creamer. This coffee is a safe recommendation for anyone."

Espresso

$3.00

Roosevelt Coffee Roasters' Griffin Espresso "The Griffin is half eagle, half lion. The eagle represents the American idealism of FDR that gave birth to the name “Roosevelt Coffeehouse”. The Lion representing the genesis of coffee that is Ethiopia. Our highest priority for the espresso blend is mouthfeel. We want to see a nice creamy body with pleasant citrus undertones. Deep cherry like a tobacco shop on the nose with subtle lemon citrus on the tongue."

Americano

$3.00+

A shot of espresso with water *All shots pulled at Platform are double shots*

Cappuccino

$4.25+

A shot of espresso with equal parts steamed and foam *All shots pulled at Platform are double shots*

Latte

$4.25+

A shot of espresso with steamed milk and light foam *All shots pulled at Platform are double shots*

Iced Macchiato

Iced Macchiato

$5.50+

Built "upside down" from a latte. Layered as flavors of choice, milk of choice, double shot of espresso, and topped with your drizzle of choice.

Frappe

$5.25+

A double shot of espresso, your favorite flavored syrup or sauce of choice, and milk of choice - blended with ice & topped with vanilla whipped cream

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Cold Pressed Coffee Concentrate packed with a punch of caffeine, yet achieves a smooth, rich flavor.

Cortado

$4.00

Traditional Hot Macchiato

$3.75

A double shot of espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foam, marked with caramel sauce (or sauce of choice) Traditionally, this drink is served hot. If you're looking for an iced version, we recommend trying the "iced macchiato"

Not Coffee

Chai Latte

$4.50+

An energizing and rich blend of fresh spices, slow brewed with a full-bodied organic wild-grown black tea. Crafted with equal parts milk of choice, topped with a sprinkle of cinnamon

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Stone ground Japanese-Style green tea with maple syrup and milk

Hot Cocoa

$4.00+

Dark Chocolate Sauce steamed with your milk of choice

Steamer

$3.50

Steamed milk with flavor of your choice

London Fog

$4.25

Loose leaf Early Grey Moonlight tea steamed with milk, light foam, and vanilla

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Milk Shake Up

$3.50

Strawberry syrup or chocolate sauce mixed with milk

Lemonade

$3.50+

Bottle Just Water

$2.25

"JUST is not purified tap water—an inefficient process that actually wastes water and energy. JUST is flavorful spring water with naturally occurring mineral and PH content. It is pumped from a reliably plentiful source in the United States. Three-billion-gallons-a-year plentiful."

Iced Water 20 oz

$0.50

Ice with filtered water

Build Your Own Lemonade

$3.00+

Stick with a classic, refreshing lemonade or go all out! Ask our baristas for fun recommendations

Iced Ceylon Tea

$3.00

Energy Spritzers

Blue Hawaiian

$4.75+

Blue Lotus Plant-Based Energy mixed with blue raspberry and coconut flavors - topped with San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water on ice.

Code Red

$4.75+

Red Lotus Plant-Based Energy mixed with pure cane sugar - topped with San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water on ice.

Jolly Leprechaun

Jolly Leprechaun

$4.75+

Blue raspberry, granny smith apple, and kiwi with a kick from our blue energy base will surely get you up and at em' like a jolly leprechaun

Pina Colada

$4.75+

Blue Lotus Plant-Based Energy mixed with pineapple and coconut flavors - topped with San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water on ice.

Raspberry Haze

$5.25+

Raspberry flavor and super cream combined with pink plant-based energy base

Resting Witch Face

Resting Witch Face

$5.00+

A shimmering, bubbling combination of blackberry and strawberry flavors with blue plant-based energy topped with lemonade

Sahara Sunrise Refresher

Sahara Sunrise Refresher

$5.50+

Energizing sparkling lemonade topped with beetroot. Layered beautifully for that sunrise aesthetic.

Tiger's Blood

$4.75+

Red Lotus Plant-Based Energy mixed with kiwi, strawberry, and watermelon flavors - topped with San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water on ice.

Watermelon Squeeze

$5.00+

Build Your Own

$4.75+

Pink Paradise

$5.75+

Coconut milk, strawberries, Pink Lotus energy ~ your new favorite pink drink

Skinny Dip Spritzer

$5.00+

An energy spritzer featuring zero-calorie raspberry syrup (stevia-based) and Skinny Pink Lotus energy base with dried strawberries

Italian Sodas

Pink Flamingo

$3.00+

Strawberry and coconut flavors topped with San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water on ice.

Pina Colada

$3.00+

Pineapple and coconut flavors topped with San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water on ice.

Ocean Water

$3.00+

Cream Soda

$3.00+

Vanilla and pure cane sugar flavors topped with San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water on ice.

Quick Bites

Thai Chopped Salad

Thai Chopped Salad

$11.00

Napa cabbage, red cabbage, kale, cucumber, red bell pepper, cilantro, cashews, sesame seeds, peanut dressing

Walnut & Grape Salad

Walnut & Grape Salad

$11.00

Napa cabbage, red cabbage, kale, cucumber, feta cheese, pickled red onion, goddess dressing

Ranchera Veggie Pinwheels

Ranchera Veggie Pinwheels

$6.00

Keto-friendly tomato basil wrap with veggie cream cheese and red peppers - accompanied by a ranchera salsa (little spicy kick)

Black Cherry Vanilla Yogurt Parfait

$4.25

Greek yogurt, peaches, honey, lemon juice, vanilla paste, granola

Fresh Fruit

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Fresh berries and seasonal fruit

Carrots, Celery & Ranch

Carrots, Celery & Ranch

$4.00

Carrot sticks, celery sticks, and our fan-favorite house ranch

Sweet Treats

Pumpkin Roll

Pumpkin Roll

$3.00

Buckeye 6 ct.

$6.00
Omega Momma Bar

Omega Momma Bar

$4.00

Dried figs, apricots, and dates with nuts, cranberries, pumpkin seeds, chocolate chunks, and a dash of salt.

Purely Sweet Bakery

Pumpkin Donut GF/V

$3.25

Blueberry Donut GF/V

$3.25

PB Chia Power Bars GF/V

$4.00

Cinnamon Roll GF/V

$5.00Out of stock

Books

Three Simple Things

$20.00

Unbreakable

$22.00

Sacred Commerce

$14.95

Think And Grow Rich

$18.95

The Power Of Now

$17.00

Honey Run Farms

8 oz. Summer Harvest

$6.00

8 oz. Vanilla Bean Infused Honey

$10.00

Lip Balm

$3.50

Soap

$6.00

Salve

$7.00

Lotion Bar

$7.00

Small Wax Food Wrap

$7.00

Old Man Winter Candle

$6.00Out of stock

Star Candle

$2.00Out of stock

Taper Candle

$9.50Out of stock

3 oz. Vanilla Bean Infused Honey

$5.00

Moon Mist Lotion Bar

$12.00

8 oz. Spring Harvest Honey

$7.00

8oz. Spring Harvest

$9.00

KPB

Sticker

$4.00

Card

$6.00

Radiate Positivity 16 oz. Can Glass

$12.00

Olive Roots

Big Candle

$24.00

Opal & Sage

Mini

$9.99

Small

$15.00

Medium

$17.50

Large

$24.50

Extra Large

$35.50

Platform Coffee House

Adagio Tea Brewer

$25.00Out of stock

Big Candle

$20.00

Cinderella Tea

$10.00

Snow White Tea

$10.00

Sleeping Beauty Tea

$10.00

Hand Stitched Hat

$32.00

Platform Shirt

$25.00

Giftcard Boxes

$2.00

12 oz. Cup

$15.00

Roosevelt Coffee Roasters

RCR Cream Longsleeve Shirt

$30.00

RCR Black T-shirt

$25.00

RCR Can Glass

$12.00

RCR Gold Foil Diner Mug

$20.00

Guatemala Union Cantinil

$18.00

Chocolate, Pear, Caramel

Griffin Espresso

$16.00

Citrus, Cherry, Fresh Tobacco

Winter Blend

$18.00

Fala's Blend

$17.00

Chocolate, Juicy, Balanced

Ethiopia Kayon Mountain

$15.00Out of stock

Kenya Kahata Estate

$22.00

Bergamot, Orange, Honey

Nicaragua El Porvenir (The Future)

$24.00Out of stock

Jasmine/Lilac, Vanilla Cream, Grape

Blue Ayarza

$18.00Out of stock

Centrocafe ft/o

$21.00Out of stock

Baroida Estate

$19.00

Orange marmalade, peach, ginger

Mbeya

$21.00Out of stock

Oak, cocoa, cinnamon

Kochere RFA (Ethiopia)

$15.00

Sunshine Stone

4" pot

$20.00

6" pot

$25.00

Evelyn June Hand Embroidery

Tshirt

$30.00Out of stock

Sweatshirt

$50.00Out of stock

Swallow Hill Jersey Dairy

16 oz Vanilla Greek Yogurt

$6.50Out of stock
12 oz Chocolate Whole Milk

12 oz Chocolate Whole Milk

$3.50Out of stock
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markRestroom
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
Monday6:50 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:50 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:50 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:50 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:50 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:50 am - 5:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

138 S Fayette St, Washington Court House, OH 43160

Directions

