A map showing the location of Plating Grace and Grub 900 E. Fayette St. #13086View gallery
Food Trucks

Plating Grace and Grub 900 E. Fayette St. #13086

review star

No reviews yet

900 E. Fayette St. #13086

Baltimore, MD 21203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Entrees

Noodle Stir-Fry

$13.00

Quesadilla

$12.00

Salad

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Drink

$1.50

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

7 Up

$1.50

Merchandise

PGG Sauces (Bottled)

T-shirt

$20.00

Apron

$25.00

Books

Entrees

Chicken

$12.00

Tender and Juicy Cuts

Shrimp

$12.00

Succulent and sauced

Veggies

$11.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Comp - Charity Meal

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

7 Up

$1.50

Merchandise

T-shirt

$20.00

Apron

$25.00

Hat

$25.00

Book - Epic Food Fight

$18.00

Book - Grace Before Meals

$17.00

Book - Saving the Family

$20.00

Book - Spicing Up Married Life

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

900 E. Fayette St. #13086, Baltimore, MD 21203

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Well Crafted Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
1700 W 41st Street Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Foodgitive "The Steakout"
orange starNo Reviews
6096 Radecke Avenue Baltimore, MD 21206
View restaurantnext
Two Guys Grill
orange star4.6 • 128
1024 Eastern Blvd Essex, MD 21221
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Bistro Little Green Truck
orange starNo Reviews
5200 North Point Blvd Edgemere, MD 21219
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Bistro - Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 471
5200 North Point Blvd. Sparrows Point, MD 21219
View restaurantnext
B-More Mojo Food Truck
orange starNo Reviews
11155 Red Run Boulevard Owings Mills, MD 21117
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

honeygrow - Charles Village
orange star4.5 • 6,630
3212 St Paul St Baltimore, MD 21218
View restaurantnext
honeygrow - Harbor Point
orange star4.6 • 5,718
1309 Dock St. Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
Sip & Bite Diner
orange star4.3 • 5,471
2200 Boston St Baltimore, MD 21231
View restaurantnext
The Food Market
orange star4.8 • 5,172
1017 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Blue Hill Tavern
orange star4.8 • 4,503
938 S Conkling St Baltimore, MD 21224
View restaurantnext
Amicci's
orange star4.3 • 4,074
231 S High St Baltimore, MD 21202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Towson
review star
Avg 4.1 (26 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Dundalk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Catonsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Essex
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston