Food Trucks
Plating Grace and Grub 900 E. Fayette St. #13086
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
900 E. Fayette St. #13086, Baltimore, MD 21203
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Crossroads Bistro Little Green Truck
No Reviews
5200 North Point Blvd Edgemere, MD 21219
View restaurant
Crossroads Bistro - Restaurant
4.5 • 471
5200 North Point Blvd. Sparrows Point, MD 21219
View restaurant