Lexington Market Platinum Amala
112 N Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Main Dish
- Assorted Meat Stew Meal$19.99
- Goat Meat Meal$24.00
- Beef Suya Meal$19.99
- Chicken Suya Meal$19.99
- White Rice with Ayamase$19.99
Ayamase stew, also known as Ofada stew or designer stew, is a delectable Nigerian stew made with palm oil, fermented locust beans, and jalapeño peppers.
- Lamb Stew Meal$24.00
- Fish Stew Meal$19.99
- Chicken Stew Meal$19.99
- Turkey Stew Meal$19.99
- Whole Tilapia fish/jollof and plantain$28.00
- Shawarma Chicken$14.99
Shawarma is popular in African countries like South Africa, Nigeria, and Ghana. However, the African version adds some flare to the traditional middle eastern Shawarma.
- Shawarma Beef$14.99
- Ewa Aganyin with Plantain & Fish$22.99
Ewa Agoyin is a delicious beans dish, popular for its mushy texture and tasty sauce. These Nigerian beans will make you a bean lover. Ewa Agoyin is usually eaten with a soft bread, boiled yams, and fried plantains and it tastes reeeeealy good.
- Yam Porridge$18.00
- Antieke combo
- White Rice with Ata Din Din$22.99Out of stock
Just Protein
- Beef Suya$14.99
- Peppered Turkey$9.99
- Ponmo Alata, Per Plate$15.99
Peppered
- Peppered Crocker Fish$4.99
Fried Crocker Fish in Pepper Sauce.
- Chicken Suya Wings$4.99+
- Peppered Snails$30.00
The spicy, chewy goodness of peppered snail consists of boiled snails sautéed in onions, peppers and spice.
- Peppered Steak Fish$8.99
Swallow & Stew
- Pounded Yam$19.99
Poundo yam is a Nigerian staple side dish to dozens of soups or other meals. It is made from yam flour and a good substitute to pounded yam which is made using fresh yam.
- Amala$21.99
Àmàlà is a local indigenous Nigerian swallow food, native to the Yoruba ethnic group in the western states of the country. It is made out of yam and/or cassava flour, or unripe plantain flour.
- Oat Fufu$19.99
- Eba$19.99
Nigerian eba is a type of food made from garri with hot boiling water.
- Pounded Yam Wrap (Single)$4.00
Poundo yam is a Nigerian staple side dish to dozens of soups or other meals. It is made from yam flour and a good substitute to pounded yam which is made using fresh yam.
- Oat Fufu Wrap (Single)$4.00
Oatmeal Fufu is Nigerian swallow made with oatmeal. It is commonly paired with soups like Ewedu, Egusi soup, ila asepo and other types of Nigerian soup. Oatmeal fufu is a healthier option to most Nigerian swallows and it is good for weight loss.
- Amala Wrap (Single)$4.00
Àmàlà is a local indigenous Nigerian swallow food, native to the Yoruba ethnic group in the western states of the country. It is made out of yam and/or cassava flour, or unripe plantain flour.
- Eba Wrap (Single)$4.00
Nigerian eba is a type of food made from garri with hot boiling water.
Stews & Soups
- Ayamase Stew$15.99
Ayamase stew which is also known as Ofada stew or the Nigerian designer stew is one of the numerous stew types we eat in Nigeria. This stew uses a combination of Green colored peppers together with onions and it’s spiced using indigenous ingredients such as the locust bean and this gives it a distinct delicious taste.
- Chicken Stew$15.99
- Assorted Meat Stew$15.99
- Assorted Pepper Soup$8.99+Out of stock
Nigerian pepper soup is a spicy, nourishing, West African soup packed with nutrition and bold flavors!
- Goat Meat Stew$19.99
- Fish Stew$13.99
- Peanut Stew$13.99
- Curry Chicken with rice$18.99
- Lamb Stew$19.99
Breakfast
- Ogi, Akamu, Pap (Custard)$4.99
- Egg Stew$3.99
Egg Stew is a favorite in many households in Nigeria due to its versatility. You can eat it any time of the day - for breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
- Nigerian Agege Bread$3.99
Nigerian Agege bread is a popular type of Nigerian bread that is loved by many. This African bread can be eaten with Akara, moin moin, stew, on it's own even or while warm spread butter on top...oh la la..lol.
- Akara 5 PC$4.75
Akara is a very delicious, vegetarian-friendly meal. It is crispy, golden, tasty, downright irresistible, and quite filling.
- Nigerian Yam with Eggs$14.99
- MoiMoi in Leaf$6.99
Moi Moi is a delicious, savory steamed bean pudding made commonly in Nigeria from a mixture of peeled and blended honey beans, peppers, onions, and spices. This version is cooked in a leaf for added flavor.
- Fried Plantains with Eggs$15.99
- Bread with Moi Moi or Akara$8.99
- Moi moi in plastic$4.99
- Milo$3.99
Milo is a chocolate flavoured malted powder product produced by Nestlé
Side Orders
- Smoky Jollof Rice$3.99+
A classic Nigerian rice dish flavored with tomatoes, peppers, onions and lots of seasonings!
- Fried Rice$3.99+
- White Rice$3.99Out of stock
- Spicy Pepper Sauce$4.50
- Puff Puff$5.00
Puff puff is a deep-fried dough ball. They are made from yeast, flour nutmeg, and cinnamon sugar. They are shaped into balls and deep-fried until golden brown. (10 Pcs).
- Fried Yam & Sauce$8.99
Fried yam is a deep-fried yam recipe that can be eaten with a wide range of Nigerian stews and sauces. It is fried in such a way that the outside of the chips is crunchy while the inside is moist.
- Gizzard with Plantain$7.99
Spicy Gizzard with Sweet Plantain
- Swallow Wrap (Single)$4.00
- Spring Rolls$5.00
- Samosa$6.99
- Buns$5.00
12 Pcs
- Chin Chin$2.99
- Egusi (NO MEAT)$6.99+
- Efo/Spinach (N0 MEAT)$6.99+
- Okra (NO MEAT)$3.50+
- Peanut Stew(NO MEAT)$3.50+
- Isi Ewu$19.99
Traditional Igbo dish that is made with a goat's head.
- Nkwobi$21.99
Nkwobi, cooked cow’s foot mixed in spicy palm oil paste, is a Nigerian delicacy that originated from the people of Owerri, Imo state. It is said to be best served with a cold beer or palm wine.
- Meat Pies$3.99
- Plantains$3.99
- Fish Rolls$3.99
- Chicken Shawarma$16.99
- Goat meat pepper soup$24.99
- Spicy jollof spaghetti with meat ball$17.99
- Agege bread$4.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
*West African Cuisine
