Plato Feliz Mexican Bar & Grill
115 Livingston Church Road
Flora, MS 39071
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Hot Wings$12.00
8 pieces
- Bean Dip$6.00
- Cheese Dip$5.00+
- El Oro Dip$9.00
- Guacamole Dip$5.00+
- Nachos Deluxe$10.00
Cheese nachos with assorted toppings of beef, chopped chicken and refried beans, all covered with shredded lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Queso Fundido$11.00
Chihuahua cheese melted and mixed with Mexican chorizo, sausage, bell pepper, tomatoes, and onions served with tortillas
- Nachos$5.00+
- Fajita Nachos$12.00+
Steak or chicken or mixed
- Stuffed Jalapeño Peppers$8.00
Jalapeños stuffed with Jack cheese, battered, fried, and served with sour cream and fresh diced tomatoes
- Camarones Fundidos$12.00
Mixed shrimp with vegetables and melted cheese. Served with tortillas
- Traditional Mexican Guacamole$11.00
Made with fresh with avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, jalapeños, and lime
- Choriqueso dip$9.00
Build Your Own Combo
Chicken Dishes
- P1 Two Flautas,$10.00
- P2 Two Enchiladas,$10.00
- Happy Plate$12.00+
- P4 Pollo El Oro$14.00
Grilled chicken breast served with grilled onions, rice, beans, nacho cheese, guacamole salad and a flour tortilla. Add shrimp 3.00 extra
- P5 Pollo Azado$13.00
Marinated grilled chicken served with tossed salad, rice and tortillas
- P6 Pollo Fundido$14.00
Grilled chicken breast topped with grilled mushrooms, onions and cheese. Served with rice and tossed salad
- P7 Chipotle Chicken$14.00
Creamy chipotle chicken breast, rice, and avocado salad
Children's Menu
Fajitas
- Fajitas chicken$15.00+
- Fajitas Steak$15.00+
- Fajita mix$15.00+
- Fajitas Texana$17.00+
- Fajitas Mexicanas$16.00+
Beef, chicken and chorizo
- Molcano$18.00
Chicken, beef, and shrimp cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, special sauce and mozzarella cheese. (A molcajete is a mortat for pounding. Ancient civilizations made a dish from pumice rock that was used to grind spices. The molcajete is still used
- Papa Monterey$12.00+
Grilled chicken or steak on a baked potato topped with melted cheese. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream on the side
- Parrillada Mexicana$19.00+
A sizzling platter of tender marinated strips of beef, shrimp, chicken, pork and chorizo sautéed and cheese quesadilla using our special recipe
- Fajitas pineapple$16.00
Beef, chicken, chorizo coked with onions, red pepper, pineapple, and mozzarella cheese
House Specials
- Adovado Quesadillas$12.00
One quesadilla filled with marinated pork served with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
- Burrito El Oro$10.00
A large flour tortilla filled with chicken or seasoned ground beef and topped with sour cream, lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Burrito Feliz$13.00+
A big flour tortilla filled with your choice meat: steak, chicken, marinated pork, chile Colorado or beef tips. Cooked with tomatoes, bell peppers and onions and served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo on the side. Served with your cho
- Chimichanga$12.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chunks of beef or spicy chicken, then deep-fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and beans
- Chimichanga El Oro$13.00
One chicken, one shredded beef and shrimp chimichanga topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
- Enchiladas Deluxe$13.00
Four cheese enchiladas topped with grilled chicken, nacho cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, avocado slices and special sauce
- Enchiladas El Oro$12.00
One cheese, one chicken, one beef and one spinach, topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream
- Enchiladas Feliz$10.00
3 enchiladas stuffed with chicken and special spicy cheese blend. Topped off with white cheese sauce and served with rice
- Enchiladas Michoa Canas$12.00
Two cheese enchiladas topped with pork cooked with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and enchilada sauce. Served with a salad and rice
- Enchiladas Suizas$13.00
Four rolled corn tortillas stuffed wit fajita style chicken strips, covered with green sauce, cheese sauce and sour cream
- Fajita Chimichanga$13.00+
Steak or grilled chicken
- Fajita Quesadillas$12.00
Grilled chicken, beef or mixture of both. Served with rice and beans
- Quesadila Feliz$13.00
Filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, rice and beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Sancho Burrito$10.00
Burrito stuffed with eggs, ham and Mexican sausage covered with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans
- Supreme Burrito$8.00
Beef or chicken burrito topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese
- Huevos rancheros$10.00
- Taquitos Mexicanos$10.00
Mexico's Best
- Street Tacos$14.00+
Three steak tacos on soft corn or flour tortillas with chopped onions and cilantro. Served with rice, beans, tomatillo sauce on the side serve with rice and beans
- Tacos Al Carbón$13.00
Three flour tortillas stuffed with slices of steak or chicken and grilled onions, with nacho cheese and pico de gallo
- Tacos De Adobada$13.00
Three spicy, marinated pork tacos on four or corn tortillas with chopped onions, cilantro, avocado and lime
- Carnitas Michoacanas$14.00
Pork tips, rice, beans and salad. Served with corn or flour tortillas
- Country T-bone$17.00
Served with fries
- T-bone Mexicano$18.00
Topped with cooked onions, tomatoes and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans and flour or corn tortillas
- T-bone & Shrimp$21.00
Steak and 6-8 shrimp. Served with rice and salad
- Carne Asada$17.00
Grilled steak with rice, beans, avocado, sliced onions, tomatoes and tomatillo sauce. Servedⓡ with three corn or flour tortillas. - 17.00 add shrimp-3.00 extra
- Chile Colorado$14.00
Beef chunks with red chile sauce, rice, beans and flour or corn tortillas
- Chile Verde$14.00
Pork chunks with special green sauce served with rice, beans and corn tortillas
- Chilaquiles Poblanos$12.00
Corn tortilla with your choice of chicken or beef cooked with your choice of green tomatillo sauce or red house sauce
- Milanesa$14.00
A breaded steak served with rice, lettuce, guacamole and tortillas
- Birria Tacos$15.00
Tender slow roasted beef served with rice and beans
Postres
- Apple Burrito$4.50
- Churros$4.50
- Deep-Fried Ice Cream$4.50
- Flan$4.50
Mexican custard
- Mexican Chamgolais$4.50
Deep-fried tortilla filled with cheesecake and topped with honey, cinnamon, whipped cream, and a cherry
- Sopalilla$4.50
Fried flour tortilla with honey butter and cinnamon
- Sopapilla with Ice Cream$4.50
- Cheese cake$5.00
Salads
Seafood Plates
- Camarones a La Diabla$14.00
Shrimp cooked in spicy a la diabla sauce. Served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes, a slice of lime and corn or flour tortillas
- Chipotle Shrimp$14.00
Sauteed shrimp in a cream based chipotle sauce, rice, and avocado salad
- Fish Fillet$13.00
Grilled tilapia served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and avocado
- Grilled Shrimp$13.00
Cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions, mixed vegetables, served with rice and salad
- Mango Glaze Salmon$17.00
Served with rice and steamed veggies
- Shrimp Chimichanga$13.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, then deep-fried to a golden brown. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
- Shrimp Cocktail$16.00
Boiled shrimp served in its own juice with sautéed onions, tomatoes, sliced avocado and wheat or saltine crackers
- Shrimp Nachos$13.00
Cooked with bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and minced vegetable. Topped with cheese dip
- Shrimp Quesadilla$13.00
A flour tortilla filled with marinated shrimp, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes and cheese. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and rice
- Fajitas De Camarones$16.00+
A sizzling platter of shrimp cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Complemented with rice, beans, salad and corn or flour tortillas
- Special Acapulco$16.00
Fish and shrimp with grilled vegetables. Served with rice, beans and salad
- Tacos De Pescado$13.00
Three delicious, soft, flour tortilla tacos filled with tilapia, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado and a side of rice
- Shrimp & chorizo quesadilla$13.00
Side Orders
- Tacos$2.75+
- Potato$2.50
- Beans$2.50
- Arroz y frijol$4.00
- Black beans$2.50
- Rice$2.50
- Rice with cheese on top$4.00
- Beef Flautas$3.00+
- Chimichanga carta$7.00+
- Chicken Flauta$3.00+
- Taquitos$1.99+
- Chiles Pablono$5.00
1 Piece
- Chiles Toreados$2.50
- Chips Togo$2.95+
- Burritos$4.00+
- Grilled Burritos carta
- Enchiladas$3.00+
- French Fries$2.50
- Jalapeños$1.50
- O/ chorizo$6.00
- O/ grill chicken$8.00
- O/ grill shrimp$9.00
- O/ grill steak$8.00
- O/avocado$4.00
- 2 quesadillas carta$9.00+
- Quesadilla carta
- Tamal carta$3.25+
- Tostadas$4.00+
- Tortillas flour$1.50
- Corn tortilla$1.50
- Togo Salsa$1.75+
- Tomatillo$2.00
- Grilled jalapeños$2.50
- Pico De Gallo$1.95
- Shredded Cheese$2.00
- Sour Cream$1.50
- Side onions$1.25
- Side cilantro$1.25
- Side tomato$1.25
- Chips and salsa$0+
Soups
Vegetarian
- Chimichanga Vegetariana$12.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and vegetables, then deep-fried to a golden brown and topped with cheese sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans
- Mushroom Quesadilla$9.00
Filled with mushrooms, pico de gallo and cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Quesadilla Vegetariana$10.00
Filled with cheese and cooked with onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms and squash. Served with rice and beans
- Combo Vegetarian$9.00
- Vegetarian Fajitas$13.00
Cooked onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, mushrooms and squash. Served with rice, beans, salad, and flour or corn tortillas
- Vegetarian Taco Salad$10.00
Cooked onions, tomatoes, bell pepper, mushrooms, and squash. Topped with lettuce guacamole, pico de gallo and cheese sauce
- % grill jalapeño,cilantro,cilantro,picado$10.00
TOGO ORDER
CANDY
LUNCH
Quesadillas
- Mushroom Quesadilla (lunch)$8.00
Stuffed with mushrooms, pico de gallo and cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Quesadilla Feliz(lunch)$10.50
Filled with steak, chicken, shrimp, rice and beans. Topped with lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Shrimp Quesadilla with Chorizo (lunch)$10.00
Stuffed with shrimp, sausage, pico de gallo and cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Adovada Quesadilla(lunch)$9.50
Filled with marinated pork served with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo
- Spinach Quesadilla(lunch)$8.00
With rice and beans
- Fajita quesadilla(lunch)$9.00
Fajitas
- Lunch Fajitas$11.00+
A lunch-sized portion of our sizzling fajitas, either beef or chicken
- Fajitas Feliz$12.00
With steak, chicken and shrimp
- Papa Monterey(lunch)$10.00
Consisting of grilled chicken or steak on a baked potato, topped with melted cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream on the side
- Fajita Nachos(lunch)$10.00
Steak, chicken or mixed
- Shrimp Fajitas(lunch)$12.00
Plato Feliz Favorites (Lunch)
- Plato Feliz (Lunch)$10.00+
Grilled chicken or beef on a bed of rice, smothered in cheese sauce
- Shrimp Chimichanga (Lunch)$10.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with shrimp, then deep-fried to a golden brown. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Served with rice and beans
- Huevos Rancheros$8.00
Two ranch-style eggs topped with Mexican sauce and served with rice, beans and flour tortillas
- Chimichanga (Lunch)$9.00
A flour tortilla stuffed with chicken or beef and topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and beans
- Taquitos Mexicanos(lunch)$8.00
Two rolled corn tortillas: one chicken, one beef, deep-fried to a golden brown. Served with lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream, rice and beans
- Taco Al Carbon (Lunch)$9.00
One flour tortilla stuffed with grilled steak or chicken, onions and nacho cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Special Enchiladas Lunch$9.00
Three beef, chicken or cheese enchiladas topped with green chili sauce, lettuce and sour cream. Served with rice
- Fish Fillet(lunch)$10.00
Grilled tilapia served with rice, lettuce, tomatoes and avocado
- Pollo El Oro(lunch)$10.00
Grilled chicken breast served with grilled onions, rice, beans, nacho cheese, guacamole salad and flour tortillas
- Taco Salad with Shrimp(lunch)$10.50
Crispy flour tortilla filled with shrimp, cheese, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and tomatoes
- Taco Salad faja(lunch)$10.00
Crispy flour tortilla grilled with chicken or steak and melted cheese sauce, topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
- Taco salad(lunch)$8.00
Burritos
- Burrito Feliz(lunch)$10.00
A big flour tortilla filled with choice of steak, chicken, marinated pork, chile Colorado or beef tips, cooked with tomatoes, bell peppers and onions. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo on the side. Served with your choice of rice
- Burrito El Oro(lunch)$8.00
A large flour tortilla filled with chicken or seasoned ground beef and topped with sour cream, lettuce and cheese. Served with rice and beans
- Supreme Burrito(lunch)$6.75
One beef or chicken topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese
- Sancho Burrito(lunch)$8.00
Burrito stuffed with eggs, ham and Mexican sausage and covered with cheese dip. Served with rice and beans
Build Your Own Combo
DRINKS
Beer
Soft Drinks
Margaritas
- Margarona$13.00
- Spicy margarita$15.00
- Fiesta margarita$14.00
- Swirl margarita$13.00
- Piñarita$20.00
- Flavor Margarita$7.50+
- Texas Margarita$9.00+
- Lime Margarita$6.50+
- Hennessy Margarita$16.00
- Premium Margarita$18.00
Premium margarita - made fresh with tequila patron. Also skinny, spicy, and piñarita
- Pineapple margarita$15.00
- Pitcher margarita$30.00+
- Skinny margarita$15.00+
- Champarita$16.00
- Togo margarita$12.00+
Mix drinks
Bar drinks
Shots
- 1800$10.00
- 21Seeds$10.00
- Adictivo tequila$12.00
- Avion$10.00
- Cabo Wabo$12.00
- Camarena$10.00
- Casa Dragones$16.00
- Casa Noble$10.00
- Cazadores$10.00
- Centenario$10.00
- Cincero$30.00
- Clase azul$30.00
- Corralejo$10.00
- Código Rosa$12.00
- Deleon$12.00
- Don Julio$12.00
- Don Julio 70$15.00
- Don Julio Añejo$13.00
- Don Julio primavera$30.00
- Jack Daniels Gold 27$30.00
- Don Julio 1942$30.00
- Hennessy X.O$30.00
- Blanton$28.00
- Maestro Dobel cristalino$30.00
- Dos Promos$12.00
- Dulce vida$12.00
- El Jimador$10.00
- El Mayor$10.00
- El Tesoro$12.00
- Espolon$10.00
- Glen’s field 18$30.00
- Gran Patron$30.00
- Grand Marnier$9.00
- Herradura$12.00
- Herradura Ultra Añejo$15.00
- Hornitos$10.00
- Jose Cuervo$8.00
- Maestro doble$12.00
- Milagro$10.00
- Patron Extra Añejo$15.00
- Patron Roca$15.00
- Patrón$12.00
- Patrón Rojo Extra Añejo$15.00
- Tarantula azulejó$10.00
- Teremana$10.00
- Tezon$12.00
- Tres Generaciones$12.00
Wines
Margarito
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:30 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
115 Livingston Church Road, Flora, MS 39071