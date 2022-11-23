Restaurant header imageView gallery

Plattduetsche Park Restaurant & Biergarten

1132 Hempstead Tpke.

Franklin Square, NY 11010

Popular Items

Little Bavarians
Traditional wiener schnitzel
Giant 10 oz. German pretzel from Munich with warn craft beer cheese

Let's Begin

Hungarian goulash soup with spätzle

Hungarian goulash soup with spätzle

$12.00

This classic hearty soup is loaded with beef, potatoes & peppers with the added bonus of spätzle

Creamy Bavarian potato soup

Creamy Bavarian potato soup

$9.00

With chunks of potato & bacon, finished with cheddar cheese & scallions

French onion soup au gratin

French onion soup au gratin

$9.00

Caramelized onions, beef broth and a provolone cheese crust

Soup of the day

$9.00

Please ask your server for details

Three potato pancakes

Three potato pancakes

$9.00

Served with applesauce & lingonberries

Giant 10 oz. German pretzel from Munich

Giant 10 oz. German pretzel from Munich

$12.00

Measures 10 inches across, served with sweet & Dusseldorf-style mustard for dipping

Giant 10 oz. German pretzel from Munich with warn craft beer cheese

Giant 10 oz. German pretzel from Munich with warn craft beer cheese

$15.00
German fries

German fries

$13.00

French fries topped with shredded sauerbraten, gravy and melted Gruyere cheese

Fried brie & lingonberries

Fried brie & lingonberries

$11.00

Fingers of brie cheese breaded with almonds & fried, accompanied by seasonal fruit

Käsepätzle

Käsepätzle

$12.00

Tasty homemade German spätzle tossed with bacon, onions & Gruyere cheese, then baked

Black Forest ham on pumpernickel

Black Forest ham on pumpernickel

$12.00

Dry-cured, smoked ham from the Black Forest region of Germany

Smoked trout

Smoked trout

$13.00

Served with creamed horseradish & red onion

Hildescheimer liverwurst on pumpernickel

Hildescheimer liverwurst on pumpernickel

$12.00

Served with red onions & cornichons

Bavarian sülze

Bavarian sülze

$12.00

Head cheese served with vinegar & onions

Pair of landjäger

$12.00

Our famous semi-dried salami sticks

Caesar salad

$8.00
Caesar salad with grilled chicken

Caesar salad with grilled chicken

$11.00
Salad bowl

Salad bowl

$8.00

Crisp greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, & croutons with your choice of dressing: white balsamic zinfandel, ranch, bleu cheese, Thousand Island

Salad bowl with grilled chicken

$11.00

Between the Bread

Pilsner with french fries

Pilsner with french fries

$15.00

A classic 8 oz. Angus prime beef cheeseburger with white & yellow American cheeses

Queen Bee with french fries

Queen Bee with french fries

$16.00

8 oz. of Angus prime beef topped with cheddar, pecanwood smoked bacon & BBQ sauce

Jäger burger with french fries

Jäger burger with french fries

$16.00

8 oz. Angus prime beef topped with a rich burgundy mushroom gravy & pecanwood smoked bacon

Mad Bavarian with french fries

Mad Bavarian with french fries

$19.00

8 oz. Angus prime beef built with lettuce & tomato, potato pancake, burger, fried pickles, Munster cheese & another potato pancake

Brat burger with french fries

Brat burger with french fries

$15.00

Bratwurst, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & pecanwood smoked bacon on a pretzel bun

Crispy Chicken sandwich

Crispy Chicken sandwich

$15.00

Fried pork cutlet on a roll with seasoned mayo & french fries

Bauerntoast

Bauerntoast

$15.00

Sliced roast pork on rye bread with creamy mushroom sauce, crispy onions & pecanwood smoked bacon

From Germany with Love

Bayrische Schweinhaxe

Bayrische Schweinhaxe

$38.00

Slow-roasted pork shank served with mashed potatoes & sauerkraut (please check for availability)

Rheinischer sauerbraten

Rheinischer sauerbraten

$29.00

Braised beef in a sweet & tangy gravy served with potato dumplings & red cabbage

Roast loin of pork

Roast loin of pork

$29.00

Served with mashed potatoes, sauerkraut & natural juices

Rindsrouladen

Rindsrouladen

$31.00

Braised beef filled with bacon, gherkins, carrots, celery & onions topped with a rich red wine beef gravy served with potato dumplings & red cabbage

Kassler rippchen

Kassler rippchen

$30.00

Smoked loin of pork served with mashed potatoes & sauerkraut

Bavarian platter

Bavarian platter

$33.00

Bratwurst, roast loin of pork & kassler rippchen served with mashed potatoes & sauerkraut

Zwiebel rostbraten

Zwiebel rostbraten

$36.00

Pounded sirloin steak with pan sauce & crispy onions served with your choice of starch & vegetable

Beer-battered cod fillets

Beer-battered cod fillets

$20.00

Served with homemade German potato salad & tartar sauce

Panko-crusted fried shrimp

Panko-crusted fried shrimp

$23.00

Served with tartar sauce and homemade German potato salad

Chicken a la riesling

Chicken a la riesling

$25.00

Tender chicken cutlet pan-seared with a dry Riesling creamy mushroom sauce served with your choice of starch & vegetable

For Our Schnitzel Lovers

Traditional wiener schnitzel

Traditional wiener schnitzel

$25.00

Breaded, fried veal cutlet served with lingonberries & lemon

Jäger schnitzel

Jäger schnitzel

$27.00

Pan-seared (not breaded) veal cutlet, demi glace with sliced mushrooms & chanterelles

Westphalian schnitzel

Westphalian schnitzel

$28.00

Breaded, fried pork cutlet baked over with melted Swiss cheese & Black Forest ham

Champignon rahmschnitzel

Champignon rahmschnitzel

$27.00

Breaded, fried veal cutlet topped with a white mushroom cream sauce

Ziguener schnitzel

Ziguener schnitzel

$27.00

Pan-seared (not breaded) pork cutlet with rich gravy, onions, peppers & mushrooms

Chicken schnitzel

Chicken schnitzel

$24.00

Breaded, fried chicken cutlet topped with a creamy Dijon mustard sauce & Black Forest bacon

Portobello schnitzel

Portobello schnitzel

$23.00

Portobello mushroom breaded and pan-fried, topped with lemon, capers, parsley and butter

Wurst Heaven

Bratwurst

Bratwurst

$17.00

Its mild flavor and texture come from a mixture of finely chopped pork seasoned with nutmeg, mace & various other spices

Knackwurst

Knackwurst

$17.00

A snappy, short & plump sausage made from finely chopped pork & veal, highly seasoned

Krainerwurst

Krainerwurst

$17.00

Our premier smoked sausage made from beef & pork

Jalapeño-cheddar bratwurst

$18.00

Coarse-ground, lightly smoked and mixed natural cheddar cheese and fresh jalapeño peppers

Frankfurters

Frankfurters

$15.00

This popular favorite is made with pork & beef, plump and juicy with a mild well-rounded flavor

Perfect for Sharing

Bavarian wurst sampler platter

Bavarian wurst sampler platter

$30.00

Bratwurst, knackwurst, krainerwurst & jalapeño cheddar bratwurst served with sauerkraut & homemade German potato salad

Beer Hall sandwich platter

Beer Hall sandwich platter

$18.00

Black Forest ham, Munster cheese, cervelat, suelze, liverwurst & bologna open-faced sandwiches, garnished with pickles & radishes

Homemade potato pancakes (9)

Homemade potato pancakes (9)

$27.00

Served with applesauce & lingonberries

Battered fried pickle chips

Battered fried pickle chips

$12.00

Served with churrasco & kickin' bayou dipping sauces

Creamy smoked Gouda macaroni & cheese bites

Creamy smoked Gouda macaroni & cheese bites

$14.00

Served with BBQ & churrasco dipping sauces

Buffalo chicken wings (one dozen)

Buffalo chicken wings (one dozen)

$16.00

Served mild (dry), medium (hot sauce) or hot (extra hot sauce) with bleu cheese dipping sauce & veggies

Little Bavarians

Little Bavarians

$19.00

Eight mini pretzel slider rolls filled with sliced brats, Swiss cheese & bacon

Assorted cold cut & cheese platter

Assorted cold cut & cheese platter

$30.00

Cambozola, Brie & Gruyere cheeses, Black Forest ham, Hildesheimer liverwurst, cervelat & sliced landjaeger served with sliced bread & cornichons

On the Side

Buttery Yukon mashed potatoes

Buttery Yukon mashed potatoes

$4.00
Potato dumplings with gravy

Potato dumplings with gravy

$5.00
French fries

French fries

$4.00
Spätzle

Spätzle

$4.00

Tiny noodles made from flour, eggs, milk, salt & nutmeg boiled and tossed with butter

Sauerkraut

Sauerkraut

$4.00
Red cabbage

Red cabbage

$4.00

Vegetable of the day

$5.00
Homemade German potato salad

Homemade German potato salad

$5.00
Sauces & gravies

Sauces & gravies

$3.00

Jäger, champignon, sauerbraten, pork, rouladen

For Kids & Lighter Options

Kinderschnitzel

Kinderschnitzel

$10.00

With french fries

Chicken fingers

Chicken fingers

$10.00

With french fries

Mac & cheese bites

Mac & cheese bites

$11.00

Served with BBQ sauce

Veggie burger

Veggie burger

$12.00

Made with mushrooms, black beans, peppers, brown rice and oats

Roasted vegetable platter

Roasted vegetable platter

$12.00

Asparagus, zucchini, peppers & artichoke hearts seasoned with extra-virgin olive oil, then roasted

The End

Apfelstrudel

Apfelstrudel

$9.00

The most famous dessert you must try - flaky pastry layers with apples, cinnamon, butter & sugar

Schwarzwälder kirschtorte

Schwarzwälder kirschtorte

$9.00

Famous Black Forest chocolate cake with cherries and whipped cream

Sacher torte

Sacher torte

$9.00

Rich chocolate cake

Triple chocolate mousse cake

Triple chocolate mousse cake

$9.00
ice cream with mixed berry stew

ice cream with mixed berry stew

$9.00

Plain ice cream

$8.00
Eisbaer

Eisbaer

$11.00

Vanilla ice cream with Baerenjaeger honey liqueur

Pinguin

Pinguin

$11.00

Vanilla & chocolate ice cream with Kroatzbeere liqueur

Baron Over the Alps

Baron Over the Alps

$11.00

Vanilla ice cream with vodka & Oreo cookie crumbs

Rice pudding

Rice pudding

$9.00

Served with raspberry sauce

Tartufo

Tartufo

$10.00

Chocolate and vanilla ice cream with raspberry sauce in a dark chocolate shell

Little Bavarians

Half Tray of Little Bavarians

$30.00

Full Tray of Little Bavarians

$50.00

Chicken Wings

Half Tray of Chicken Wings

$60.00

Full Tray of Chicken Wings

$110.00

Mac & Cheese Bites

Half Tray of Mac & Cheese Bites

$30.00

Full Tray of Mac & Cheese Bites

$55.00

Chicken Fingers

Half Tray of Chicken Fingers

$45.00

Full Tray of Chicken Fingers

$85.00

Fries

Half Tray of Fries

$35.00

Full Tray of Fries

$50.00

Potato Pancakes

Half Tray of Potato Pancakes

$35.00

Full Tray of Potato Pancakes

$65.00

STARTERS (INCLUDED) choose one

Butternut squash & apple soup

Fresh Fruit & berries with yogurt

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers & green goddess dressing

STARTERS AL LA CART

Shrimp Cocktail with cocktail sauce

$12.00

Smoked trout with creamed horseradish

$11.00

Black Forest Ham on pumpernickel bread

$11.00

Giant imported 10 oz. pretzel from Munich

$12.00

Giant imported 10 oz. pretzel from Munich with warm craft beer cheese

$15.00

ENTREES

Roasted turkey breast

$40.95

Served with savory stuffing, giblet gravy, mashed sweet potatoes, brussels sprouts & cranberry relish.

Braised beef short ribs

$42.95

Served with potato dumpling & red cabbage.

Rheinischer sauerbraten

$40.95

Braised beef in a sweet & tangy gravy served with potato dumplings & red cabbage.

Westphalian schnitzel

$41.95

Breaded veal cutlet toped with Black Forest ham & melted swiss cheese.

Carved Chateaubriand

$46.95

Served with a creamy peppercorn sauce.

Roast loin of pork

$38.95

Served with mashed potatoes, sauerkraut & natural juices.

Panko-crusted fried shrimp

$39.95

Served with tartar sauce.

DESSERT (INCLUDED) choose one

Pear cranberry torte

Black Forest Cake

Apple Strudel

Vanilla & Chocolate ice cream truffle

Blueberry Tart

LITTLE PILGRIM MENU

Butternut squash & apple soup

Crisp romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers & green goddess dressing

Roast Turkey

$17.95

Chicken Fingers

$17.95

Thanksgiving Family TOGO

Thanksgiving Family TOGO

Thanksgiving Family TOGO

$349.00

If you're finally hosting family or friends, we also offer complete to-go packages so you can leave the prep and cooking to us! Serves approximately 10 people Must be preordered by Sunday, November 20 at 2 pm To be picked up on Thanksgiving Day, 11 am to 2 pm. Please select your pick up time!

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located at 1132 Hempstead Turnpike in Franklin Square, the Plattduetsche Park Restaurant, Catering & Biergarten has been serving up authentic German specialties and continental cuisine since 1939. Although currently limited to outdoor dining and take-out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the restaurant is normally open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday, beginning at 12 noon. The Beer Hall at the Plattduetsche Biergarten is open year-round Friday through Sunday, hours change seasonally. You can enjoy a meal with full table service in our Beer Hall restaurant or a more casual experience downstairs or from our Brathaus in the warmer months. Live music is featured every Friday and Saturday night and Sunday brunch is served the last weekend of the month. In addition, the Plattduetsche offers catering facilities for groups of 10 to 700, off-site catering packages, a bar menu, outdoor and indoor festivals and theme nights throughout the year and Long Island's largest Biergarten.

1132 Hempstead Tpke., Franklin Square, NY 11010

