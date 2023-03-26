  • Home
  • /
  • Houston
  • /
  • Platypus Brewing - 1902 Washington Ave Suite E
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Platypus Brewing 1902 Washington Ave Suite E

review star

No reviews yet

1902 Washington Ave Suite E

Houston, TX 77007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Craft Cocktails

Liquor

Jameson

$11.00

Shy Shot

$8.00

Green Tea Shot

$12.00

White Tea Shot

$11.00

The Wallaby

$13.00

Sandy Beach

$13.00

Spiked Lemonade

$13.00

Pimm's Cup

$14.00

Platypus Sapphire

$18.00

The Dude

$16.00

ANZAC Old Fashioned

$16.00Out of stock

Bundy Mule

$14.00

Bloomin' Empress

$15.00

Chitty Beer Rita

$13.00

Ranch Water

$10.00

Honey Dazzle Shandy

$13.00Out of stock

Margarita

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Voyager

$13.00

Long Island

$15.00Out of stock

Michelada

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Bourbon

$8.00

Gin

$8.00

Rum

$8.00

Tequila

$8.00

Vodka

$8.00

Titos

$11.00

Deep Ed, Edd And Eddy Orange

$11.00

Deep Eddy's Grapefruit

$11.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

9 Banded Wheated

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$18.00

Mac 18

$45.00

Bombay Saphire Gin

$11.00

Hendricks Gin

$13.50

Sailor Jerry's Spiced

$11.00

Kahlua

$5.00

Angel's Envy Rye

$30.00

Tres Gen Plata

$14.00

Silver Star Honey Liq

$16.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$20.00

Irish Car Bomb

$15.00

How You Like Them Apples

$12.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Beer & Shot Thursday

$10.00

Don Julio Rep

$14.00

Large Beer

LG Beer On Premises

LG Bobby Dazzler

$7.25

LG Stella Ella

$7.25

LG Ole Chit

$7.25

LG Amberpus

$7.25

LG Freckled Dingo

$7.25

LG 3 Mates

$7.25

LG Ranga

$7.25Out of stock

LG Oh My Rye

$7.25

LG Kiss My Piney

$7.25

LG Out Of Orbit

$7.25

LG Ewe-Turn

$7.25

LG GDaddy Purp

$8.25

LG Stars

$7.25

LG Chain Stout

$8.25

Flight

$13.00

Small Beer

SM Beer On Premises

SMoL Stella

$5.25

SML Bobby Dazzler

$5.25

SML Ole Chit

$5.25

SMoL Amber

$5.25

SML Freckled Dingo

$5.25

SmOL 3 Mates

smOL Ranga

$5.25

SmOl Oh My Rye

$5.25

smOL Piney

$5.25

Smol Ewe

$5.25

SML Out Of Orbit

$5.25Out of stock

SMoL GDaddy Purp

$6.25

SmOl Stars At Night

$5.25

SmOL Stout

$6.25

St. Chivo

$13.00

Wine and Drinks

Wine

Jansz Sparkling Rose (G)

$14.00

Sparkling White (G)

$14.00

Bulletin Place Pinot Grigio (G)

$9.00Out of stock

Vasse Felix Chardonnay (G)

$12.00

Shaw and Smith Sauvignon Blanc (G)

$14.00Out of stock

Farm to Table Shiraz (G)

$12.00

Vasse Felix Cabernet Sauvignon (G)

$12.00

Mrs. Green

$9.00

Jansz Rose Bottle (B)

$54.00

Sparkling White Bottle (B)

$54.00

Bulletin Pinot Grigio Bottle (B)

$33.00Out of stock

Vasse Chardonnay Bottle (B)

$48.00

Shaw Smith Sauvignon Blanc Bottle (B)

$52.00Out of stock

Farm to Table Shiraz Bottle (B)

$48.00

Vasse Cab Sav Bottle (B)

$48.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

DP

$2.50

Diet

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Cran

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Juice

$1.00

Soda

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Refill

To Go Drinks

To Go Beer

Bobby Dazzler 6pk

$9.50

Ole Chit 6pk

$9.50

Stella Ella 6pk

$9.50

Freckled Dingo 6pk

$9.50Out of stock

Kiss My Piney 6pk

$10.00

Standard Crowler

$15.00Out of stock

High Gravity Crowler

$18.00Out of stock

Standard Growler Refill

$18.00

Standard Growler

$28.00

High Gravity Growler Refill

$25.00

High Gravity Growler

$35.00

Keg Deposit

$100.00

Refundable Keg Deposit

Keg To Go Pourer

$15.00

Keg TO GO Pourer additional daily charge

$5.00

Keg TO GO Pourer Lost / Damaged

$50.00

Glass Growler

$10.00

Daily Specials

Steak Night

$19.00

English Breakfast

$17.00Out of stock

2 Tacos

$6.00

2 Tacos

$6.00

Small Bites and Shareables

Apps

Chips and Salsa

$6.00

Chips and Queso

$8.00

Pretzel Bites

$11.00

Fries

$7.00

Fancy Fries

$9.00

Falafel Bites

$11.00

Arancini Balls

$11.00

Joey Burgers

$11.50

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

7 Wings

$13.00

14 Wings

$24.00

Beefcakes

$11.00Out of stock

Quesadillas

$12.00

Sp & Mush Dillas

$13.50

Mac N Cheese Bites

$11.00

Sample Platter

$11.00Out of stock

Sp & Art DIp

$13.00

Aussie Specialties

Entrees

Sausage Roll

$10.00

Meat Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Fish n' Chips

$17.00

Steak and Ale Pie

$14.00Out of stock

Flatbreads & Salad

Margherita Flatbread

$11.00

Classic Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

Roasted Veggie Flatbread

$12.00

Green Salad

$11.00

Rodeo Flatbread

$13.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Entrees

Grilled Cheese

$14.50

Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Platty Melt

$15.50

Platypus Burger

$15.50

Aussie Burger

$18.50

Drop Pig

$14.00

Red Beans & (Not So) Dirty Rice

$10.00Out of stock

Kids Menu & Dessert

Kids Menu & Desserts

Kids Tenders

$10.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Quesadilla

$10.00

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$11.00

Kids Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

Kids Mac N Chz

$9.00Out of stock

Bare Naked

$5.00

Don't Judge Me

$8.50

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Coffee King's Cake

$5.00

Side Sauce and Food Mods

Sauces and Sides

Sausage, Mate

$5.00

SD Avocado

$2.50

SD Bacon

$2.50

SD Blue Cheese

$1.00

SD Drop Bear

$1.00

SD Hot Fuzz

$1.00

SD Jal Jam

$1.00

SD Jalapeno Ranch

$1.00

SD LG Queso

$4.00

SD LG Salsa

$3.00Out of stock

SD Mayo

$1.00

SD Ranch

$1.00

SD Red Dog

$1.00

SD Ring Burner

$1.00

SD Siracha Aioli

$1.00

SD Tartar

$1.00

SD Vinaigrette

$1.00

SD Smol Queso

$2.00

SD Smol Salsa

$1.00Out of stock

SD Chips

$2.00

BEO

Catering and Deposits

C: Mini Traditional Pies

$59.00

C: Sausage Rolls

$22.00

C: Boneless Wings

$22.00

C: Pretzel Bites

$18.00

C: Brussel Sprouts

$18.00

C: Garden Salad

$35.00

C: Mini Apple Pies

$35.00

C: Chicken Dillas

$36.00

C: Pulled Pork Sliders

$50.00

C: Joey Sliders

$50.00

C: Sp & Mush Dillas

$36.00

C: Hummus Platter

$45.00

C: Falafel Bites

$20.00

C: Chicken Wings

$22.00

Retail

Printed Pint Glass

$7.00

Mug Club

$100.00

Tap

$60.00

Sticker

$1.00

Hat - Grey

$25.00Out of stock

Hat - Green

$25.00

Zach Burg (XS)

$25.00

Zach Burg (S)

$25.00

Zach Burg (M)

$25.00Out of stock

Zach Burg (L)

$25.00Out of stock

Zach Burg (XL)

$25.00Out of stock

Zach Burg (2XL)

$30.00Out of stock

Zach Burg (3XL)

$30.00Out of stock

Grey Shirt (S)

$25.00

Grey Shirt (M)

$25.00

Grey Shirt (L)

$25.00

Grey Shirt (XL)

$25.00

Grey Shirt (2XL)

$30.00

Black Shirt (XS)

$25.00

Black Shirt (S)

$25.00

Black Shirt (M)

$25.00

Black Shirt (L)

$25.00

Black Shirt (XL

$25.00

Black Shirt (2XL)

$30.00Out of stock

Black Shirt (3XL)

$30.00

Be Someone (S)

$25.00

Be Someone (M)

$25.00Out of stock

Be Someone (L)

$25.00Out of stock

Be Someone (XL)

$25.00Out of stock

Be Someone (2XL)

$30.00Out of stock

Coal (M)

$25.00

Coal (XS)

$25.00

Coal (S)

$25.00

Coal (L)

$25.00

Coal (XL)

$25.00

Coal (2XL)

$30.00Out of stock

Coal (3XL)

$30.00

Zach Navy (XS)

$25.00

Zach Navy (S)

$25.00

Zach Navy (M)

$25.00

Zach Navy (L)

$25.00

Zach Navy (XL)

$25.00

Zach Navy (2XL)

$30.00Out of stock

Zach Navy (3XL)

$30.00

Astros (XS)

$30.00

Astros (S)

$30.00

Astros (M)

$30.00

Astros (L)

$30.00

Astros (XL)

$30.00

Astros (2XL)

$30.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Where Australia meets Texas - craft brewery, restaurant and full bar. Brewed with Texan Heart and Australian Soul!

Location

1902 Washington Ave Suite E, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

Gallery
Platypus Brewing image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Betelgeuse Betelgeuse - 2101 Washington Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2101 Washington Ave Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Dumpling Haus
orange star4.7 • 184
2313 Edwards St#180 Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Sticky's Chicken
orange star4.9 • 191
2313 Edwards st HOUSTON, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Xin Chao
orange star4.4 • 1,389
2310 Decatur St Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
orange star4.1 • 342
2101 Summer St Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Sawyer Ice House - 1420 Sawyer St.
orange starNo Reviews
1420 Sawyer St. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Iguana Joe's - Betlway 8
orange star4.6 • 5,693
5710 E. Sam Houston Pkwy N. Houston, TX 77015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (15 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston