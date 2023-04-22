Platypus Brewing
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Where Australia meets Texas - craft brewery, restaurant and full bar. Brewed with Texan Heart and Australian Soul!
Location
1902 Washington Ave Suite E, Houston, TX 77007
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Betelgeuse Betelgeuse - 2101 Washington Ave
No Reviews
2101 Washington Ave Houston, TX 77007
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant