  • Home
  • /
  • Houston
  • /
  • Platypus Brewing - 1902 Washington Ave Suite E
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Platypus Brewing

review star

No reviews yet

1902 Washington Ave Suite E

Houston, TX 77007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Online Drinks

Spiked Lemonade

Spiked Lemonade

$14.00

Fresh squeezed lemonade mixed with vodka to refresh yourself in these trying times.

The Wallaby

The Wallaby

$14.00

White Rum, lime juice, simple syrup, topped with mexican coke.

Pimm's Cup

Pimm's Cup

$15.00

Classic Summer cocktail from across the pond. Pimm's No. 1 liqueur, lemon juice, ginger ale, garnished with fresh cut cucumber.

Bundy Mule

Bundy Mule

$15.00

The Aussie take on a classic. Deep Eddy's Orange Vodka, lime juice, with Bundaberg Ginger Beer.

Chitty Beer Rita

Chitty Beer Rita

$14.00

100% Agave blanco tequila margarita with our Ole Chit Mexican Lager.

Ranch Water

Ranch Water

$12.00

100% agave blanco tequila ranch water.

Margarita

Margarita

$12.00

100% agave blanco tequila margarita.

Paloma

Paloma

$12.00

Deep Eddy's grapefruit vodka & fresh squeezed lime juice

Tequila Sunrise

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

100% agave blanco tequila with pineapple juice.

Voyager

Voyager

$15.00

Deep Eddy's orange vodka and our Out of Orbit Hazy IPA.

Crowler Standard

Crowler Standard

$16.00

32 oz can of any beer on tap.

Crowler Premium

Crowler Premium

$19.00

32 oz of our high gravity beer.

Crowler Cider

Crowler Cider

$19.00

City Orchard's Mrs. Green 6.2% abv

6 pack

6 pack

$10.49
Soda

Soda

$3.00
Bundaberg Ginger Beer

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$4.00

Online Apps

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$6.95
Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$8.95
Basket of Fries

Basket of Fries

$8.95

Fresh hand cut fries.

Fancy Fries

Fancy Fries

$9.95

Fresh hand-cut fries with rosemary and red pepper infused olive oil topped with parmesan cheese.

Falafel Bites

Falafel Bites

$12.00

Fried falafel balls served with a side of sriracha aioli.

Joey Burgers

Joey Burgers

$12.50

2 gourmet sliders with fontina cheese, pickle, tangy burger sauce, and a side of hand-cut fries.

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Flash fried brussel sprouts with our original curry citrus sprout sauce.

7 Chicken Wings

7 Chicken Wings

$14.00

7 large, plump chicken wings with your choice of special wing sauce, accompanied by a dipping sauce.

14 Chicken Wings

14 Chicken Wings

$25.00

14 large, plump chicken wings, served with your choice of up to two special wing sauces, accompanied by two dipping sauces.

Mac 'N Cheese Bites

Mac 'N Cheese Bites

$12.00

America's favorite dish in a bite sized ball, breaded, served w/ Flamin Jamin jam (5 pieces)

Online Aussie Specialties

Sausage Roll

Sausage Roll

$6.50

Seasoned ground pork wrapped in a puff pastry, side not included.

Meat Pie

Meat Pie

$7.50

Seasoned beef, gravy in a puff pastry pie. Side not included.

Steak & Ale Pie

Steak & Ale Pie

$8.50

Chunks of ribeye steak, potato, carrot, onion in our Amberpus Ale gravy in a puff pastry pie. Side not included.

Fish n Chips

Fish n Chips

$18.00

Ole Chit beer battered tilapia with chips (hand-cut fries)

Meat Pie - 4 (frozen)

Meat Pie - 4 (frozen)

$25.00Out of stock

4 frozen Traditional Meat Pies

Meat Pie - 6 (frozen)

Meat Pie - 6 (frozen)

$37.00Out of stock

6 frozen Traditional Meat Pies

Sausage Roll Pack - 6 (frozen)

Sausage Roll Pack - 6 (frozen)

$24.50Out of stock

6 frozen Sausage Rolls

Aussie Pack - 3 & 3 (frozen)

Aussie Pack - 3 & 3 (frozen)

$32.00Out of stock

3 frozen Sausage Rolls and 3 frozen Traditional Meat Pies

Online Entrees & Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread Pizza

Margherita Flatbread Pizza

$12.00

Rosemary infused olive oil, basil, oregano, diced tomatoes, and mozzarella on naan flatbread.

Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza

Pepperoni Flatbread Pizza

$13.00

Our margherita flatbread with pepperoni.

Roasted Veggie Flatbread Pizza

Roasted Veggie Flatbread Pizza

$13.00

Our margherita flatbread with roasted veggies topped with our maple balsamic glaze.

Drop Pig Sandwich

Drop Pig Sandwich

$11.95

Pulled pork stewed in our Drop Bear roasted pepper spicy buffalo sauce, house made pickled cucumber and onion on a brioche bun. Side not included.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Chicken thigh in a Tex-Australian marinade with a southern kick, lettuce, tomato, pickle, sautéed onions, and aioli. Side not included.

Platypus Burger

Platypus Burger

$11.95

Fontina cheese, Brandie's burger sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickle, & caramelized onions. Side not included.

Aussie Burger

Aussie Burger

$14.95

Our Platypus burger with cage free sunny side up egg and bacon. Side not included.

Online Sides & Sauces

Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$4.50

Fresh hand cut fries lightly dusted with our house fry salt seasoning.

Side of Fancy Fries

Side of Fancy Fries

$6.50

Fresh hand-cut fries with rosemary and red pepper infused olive oil topped with parmesan cheese.

Side of Brussel Sprouts

Side of Brussel Sprouts

$6.50

Flash fried brussel sprouts with our original curry citrus sprout sauce.

Side of Roasted Veggies

Side of Roasted Veggies

$6.50

Roasted brussel sprouts, mushrooms, sweet potatoes, zucchini, bell pepper, eggplant, yellow onion, and butternut squash drizzled with a maple balsamic glaze.

Side Sauce

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Where Australia meets Texas - craft brewery, restaurant and full bar. Brewed with Texan Heart and Australian Soul!

Location

1902 Washington Ave Suite E, Houston, TX 77007

Directions

Gallery
Platypus Brewing image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Betelgeuse Betelgeuse - 2101 Washington Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2101 Washington Ave Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Dumpling Haus
orange star4.7 • 184
2313 Edwards St#180 Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Sticky's Chicken
orange star4.9 • 191
2313 Edwards st HOUSTON, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Xin Chao
orange star4.4 • 1,389
2310 Decatur St Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
orange star4.1 • 342
2101 Summer St Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Sawyer Ice House - 1420 Sawyer St.
orange starNo Reviews
1420 Sawyer St. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Iguana Joe's - Betlway 8
orange star4.6 • 5,693
5710 E. Sam Houston Pkwy N. Houston, TX 77015
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston