Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American
Playa Amor
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Playa Amor takes your palette on tour through Mexico, with heavy flavor influences from Oaxaca, accented by California food culture. We make killer tacos and a whole lot more! In addition to a full menu of Mexican culinary staples, there is a live tortilla station, a full liquor bar with great selection of craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. And we even have a burger!
Location
6527 East Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90803
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Roe Seafood Dining & Fish Market - 5374 E 2nd St
4.4 • 1,837
5374 E 2nd St Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Long Beach
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Long Beach - Belmont Shore
4.2 • 3,262
5258 E. 2nd Street Long Beach, CA 90803
View restaurant
More near Long Beach