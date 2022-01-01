Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Latin American

Playa Amor

No reviews yet

6527 East Pacific Coast Hwy

Long Beach, CA 90803

For The Table

CHIPS AND SALSA

$2.00

REFILL CHIPS AND SALSA

$1.00

GUACAMOLE

$9.75

MOLE TOTS

$13.50

BRUSSELS

$10.50

CALAMARI

$15.75

TAQUITOS

$12.00

CEVICHE

$17.00

STREET CORN

$7.50

TUNA TARTARE

$15.50

OCTOPUS

$17.00

TORTILLA SOUP

$11.75

PLAYA CHOP

$12.00

S/ TORT SOUP

$3.50

S/ CHOP SALAD

$3.50

1st Timer

Burritos & Enchiladas

BURRITO

$16.75

ENCHILADA

$15.50

Tacos

CARNITAS TACO

$5.25

SHORT RIB TACO

$5.25

ASADA TACO

$5.25

PASTOR TACO

$5.25

SOYRIZO TACO

$5.25

SHRIMP TACO

$5.25

****

$5.25

Entrees

GRILLED HALIBUT

$36.00

Flat Iron Steak

$32.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$13.00

CHILAQUILES

$13.00

RELLENO BURGER

$18.50Out of stock

HARRISA RIBS

$19.00

SPAGHETTI

$18.00

LB NACHOS

$12.75

MODELO FISH TACOS

$17.00

ZARANDEADO

$29.75

PORK BELLY TACOS

$18.50

LOBSTER

$52.00

OAXACAN CHICKEN

$18.00Out of stock

SHORT RIB BIRRIA

$22.00

BRAISED CARNITAS

$19.75

TRES MARES

$36.00

Cioppino

$55.00

BRC Burrito

$14.00

Tacos de Hongos

$16.00

Sea Scallop Crudo

$21.00Out of stock

Octopus Taco

$18.00

Taco Plate

$16.00

wwww

$42.00

Taco

$35.00Out of stock

Ahi Crudo

$17.00

Sides

1/2 Qt Beans

$5.00

1/2 Qt Rice

$5.00

16oz Mole

$12.00

16oz Salsa/ Chips

$6.00

8oz Beans

$2.50

8oz Rice

$2.50

8oz Salsa/chips

$3.50

CORN TORTILLAS

$2.00

FLOUR TORTILLAS

$3.00

S/ BEANS

$2.00

S/ BLACK BEANS

$2.00

S/ Brocc

$4.50

S/ COTIJA

$0.75

S/ Guac

$2.00

S/ JAL TORRIADOS

$1.50

S/ OAXACAN CHZ

$1.50

S/ ONION

$0.50

S/ RICE

$2.00

S/ WHITE RICE

$2.00

S/crema

$0.50

Salsas

Sliced Jalapeno

$1.50

TATER TOTS

$3.50

Sides of Protein

Side Skirt Steak

$13.50

Side Chicken Breast

$7.50

Side Scallop

$9.00

Side Short Rib

$6.50

Side Carnitas

$6.50

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Shrimp

$7.50

Side Pork Belly

$6.00

Brunch

POSOLE

$13.00

CILANTRO, RADISH, CABBAGE, LIMES, TORTILLAS, OREGANO, CHILI FLAKES

MENUDO

$13.50Out of stock

Brunch Chilaquiles

$13.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Breakfast Burger

$15.00

*N/A Beverages

Fountain Drink

$3.25

Agua Fresca

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.50

Coffee

$3.25

Squirt Bottle

$4.00

Coke Bottle

$4.00

*PLAYA COCKTAILS

Playa Margarita

$11.50

Coupe de Ville

$13.00

Michelada

$10.00

Mezcal Mule

$12.75

El Mero Mero

$19.00

Mango con Chile

$12.75

Sangria Roja

$11.00

La Picosa

$12.50

La Sandia

$12.50

Mexican Old Fashion

$13.00

El Chapo

$16.00

Tamarindo Lindo

$12.50

Virgin Cocktails

$5.00

Strawberry Gimlet

$14.00Out of stock

Playa Cantarito

$17.00

Oaxacan Gold

$14.00

Peach Daquiri

$14.00

Altos Silv Shot

$8.00

Bandera Shot

$10.00

Berry Fields

$13.00

Passion Paloma

$14.00Out of stock

La Fresita

$14.00

La Pina

$14.00

BEER

Cerveza de Amor-Lager

$7.00

805-Blonde

$7.00

Negra Modelo- Amber

$7.00

*Seasonal Draft

$7.00

Bohemia

$6.25

Pacifico

$6.25

Corona

$6.25

Modelo Especial

$6.25

Coors Light

$5.50

NA Coors

$5.25

Sculpin IPA

$5.00

XX Lager

$6.25

BOURBON

Buffalo Trace

$10.00

General Cocktails

Old Fashion

$12.00

Long Island

$11.00

Martini

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

GIN

Well Gin

$7.00

Krista

$8.00

Bombay

$11.00

Liquors

Baileys

$8.00

MEZCAL

Banhez Mezcal

$12.00

Clase Azul Durango

$38.00

Del Maguey crema de mezcal

$11.00

Del Maguey Vida

$13.00

Delirio Anjeo

$14.00

Delirio Joven

$10.00

Delirio Reposado

$12.00

El Silencio

$11.00

Illegal

$15.00

Los Amantes Anejo

$14.00

Los Amantes Joven

$10.00

Los Amantes Reposado

$12.00

Madre Ensamble

$12.00

Madre Espadin

$10.00

RUM

Well Rum

$7.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Plantation

$10.00

TEQUILA

Adictivo Anejo

$22.00

Adictivo Repo

$16.00

Adictivo Silver

$13.00

Altos Repo

$12.00

Altos Silver Shot

$8.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$15.00

Casa Amigos Anejo

$15.00

Casa Amigos Repo

$13.00

Casadores

$10.00

Casadores Silver

$8.00

Casamigos Silver

$11.00

Centenario Anejo

$14.00

Clase Azul Silver

$15.00

Claze Azul Anjeo

$60.00

Claze Azul Flight

$36.00

Claze Azul Repo

$21.00

Don Fulano Anejo

$16.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$12.00

Don Fulano Repo

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$23.00

Don Julio Anejo

$13.00

Don Julio Repo

$11.00

Don Julio Silver

$9.00

Fortaleza

$13.00

Fortaleza Anejo

$16.00

Fortaleza Repo

$14.00

Herradura Anejo

$13.00

Herradura Flight

$22.00

Herradura Repo

$11.00

Herradura Silver

$9.00

Herradura Ultra

$16.00

Hornitos BLK Barrel

$9.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$12.00

Tres Generaciones Repo

$10.00

Tres Generaciones Silver

$8.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Claze Azul Gold

$36.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$21.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$11.00

Centenario Reposado

$11.00

Casadores Reposado

$10.00

Altos Reposado

$10.00

VODKA

Well Vodka

$7.00

Titos

$9.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Absolut Vdka

$9.00

WHISK/ COGN/SCOTCH

Crown Royal

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Cutty Sark Prohibition Edition

$10.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Buchanan's Deluxe

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Makers Mark

$10.00

Glenlevit

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

WINE

GLS Castle Rock Cabernet

$9.00

GLS Frontera Pinot Noir

$9.00

GLS Flat Top Rose

$8.00

GLS Tom Gore Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

GLS Folonari Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Cava

$8.00

BTL Castle Rock Cabernet

$30.00

BTL Frontera Pinot Noir

$30.00

BTL Flat Top Rose

$28.00

BTL Tom Gore Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Folonari Pinot Grigio

$28.00

BTL Cava

$28.00

Large Party

EL CHAVO

$38.00

LA SIRENA

$45.00

LA REINA

$52.00

LP- FIRE STARTERS

LP- FIRE DESSERTS

LP-BEEF SHORT RIB BIRRIA

LP-SLOW BRAISED CARNITAS

LP-BURRITO

LP-TRIO TACOS

LP-ENCHILADA

LP-PLAYA CHOP

LP-HATCH SPAGHETTI

LP-OAXACAN CHICKEN

LP-CHILAQUILES

LP- PORK RIBS

Short Rib Machaca

Soyrizo Scramble

KIDS ITEMS

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.00

KIDS BEAN AND CHEESE BURRITO

$6.00

KIDS TACO

$6.00

KIDS NOODLES

$6.00

KIDS HOT DOG

$6.00

Seasonal Desserts

Churros

$7.00

Flan/Arroz

$9.00

Ice-cream

$2.50

Bread Pudding

$8.00

Churro French Toast

$18.00
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Playa Amor takes your palette on tour through Mexico, with heavy flavor influences from Oaxaca, accented by California food culture. We make killer tacos and a whole lot more! In addition to a full menu of Mexican culinary staples, there is a live tortilla station, a full liquor bar with great selection of craft beers, wines, and specialty cocktails. And we even have a burger!

