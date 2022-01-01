Restaurant header imageView gallery

Playa Tacos + Tequila

760 Reviews

$$

2155 Ottawa Beach Road

Holland, MI 49424

Popular Items

Chicken Taco
Carnitas Taco
Tres Tacos

Tacos

Tres Tacos

Tres Tacos

$16.50

cilantro rice + playa beans

Dos Tacos

Dos Tacos

$12.50

cilantro rice + playa beans

Carnitas Taco

Carnitas Taco

$4.00

slow-cooked pork, salsa roja, cilantro, onion

Barbacoa Taco

$6.00

braised beef, salsa roja, cilantro, onion

Chicken Taco

Chicken Taco

$4.50

guajillo braised chicken, pico, avocado crema, cotija, cilantro

Chorizo Taco

Chorizo Taco

$5.50

chorizo, charred poblano & onions, cilantro, baja sauce, pickled onions

Gringo-Bell Taco

$4.00

hard shell, ground beef, yellow cheese, lettuce, pico, lime crema

Papas Taco

$4.00

crispy potatoes, guac, charred poblano & onions, cotija, pink sauce, takis dust

Walking Taco

Walking Taco

$5.00

bag of fritos, ground beef, yellow cheese, lettuce, pico, lime crema

Plates

Bistec Marinado

$29.00

12oz strip steak, chipotle steak marinade, house steak sauce, crispy potatoes, blistered jalapeno

Carnitas Mexicanas

$19.00

braised pork shoulder, playa beans, rice, chile sauce, blistered jalapeno, tortillas

Bomber Burrito

$17.00

barbacoa, pico, rice, crispy potatoes, topped with queso blanco + takis dust, served with playa beans

Enchiladas

$16.00+

three corn tortillas rolled in verde sauce, topped with chihuahua cheese, lime crema, lettuce and pico, served with rice and playa beans

Specialties

Nachos

Nachos

$10.00

queso blanco, playa beans, corn salsa, pickled jalapeno, pico, cotija, pickled onion, avocado crema

Quesadilla

$10.00

tortilla, chihuahua cheese, baja sauce, cilantro

Playa Bowl

$11.50

rice, playa beans, pico, chihuahua cheese, guac, baja sauce

Street Bowl

$11.50

crispy potatoes, guac, pico, queso blanco, pink sauce, takis dust

Playa Salad

$11.50

greens, pico, chihuahua cheese, guac, corn salsa, verde ranch

Street Corn Caesar Salad

$11.50

greens, corn salsa, cotija, pepitas, tortilla strips, caesar dressing

Chips & Dips

Tres Amigos

Tres Amigos

$19.00

choice of one guac + one salsa + one queso + chips to share

Traditional Guac

Traditional Guac

$9.00

jalapeno, cilantro, lime, red onion

Pina Guac

Pina Guac

$9.50

pineapple, tajin, cilantro

Playa Guac

Playa Guac

$9.50

pepitas, chile flakes, cotija, cilantro

Diablo Salsa

Diablo Salsa

$4.00
Pineapple Habanero Salsa

Pineapple Habanero Salsa

$4.00
Playa Bean Dip

Playa Bean Dip

$4.00
Roja Salsa

Roja Salsa

$4.00
Tomatillo Avocado Salsa

Tomatillo Avocado Salsa

$4.00
Verde Salsa

Verde Salsa

$4.00
Blanco Queso

Blanco Queso

$8.00

pickled jalapeno, paprika

Chorizo Queso

Chorizo Queso

$9.00

chorizo, pickled jalapeno, pickled onion

Street Corn Queso

Street Corn Queso

$8.50

corn salsa, takis dust

Bites

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.00

Crispy Potatoes

$3.50
Elote

Elote

$5.50

single cob of roasted corn, cotija, lime, cilantro, mexican crema, takis dust

Escabeche

$2.00
Street Fruta

Street Fruta

$8.00

watermelon, pineapple, cucumber, chamoy, tajin

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$5.00
Flourless Chocolate Torte

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$7.00
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Extras

Side Chips

$2.00

Side Guac

$3.00

Side Queso

$2.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Beans

$3.00

Side Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Monthly Features

Harvest Taco

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Playa Tacos & Tequilas is a modern restaurant serving craft cocktails and Mexican street food utilizing fresh, high-quality ingredients.

Website

Location

2155 Ottawa Beach Road, Holland, MI 49424

Directions

