Playa Taqueria
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
MEET PLAYA TAQUERIA Vibrant, Authentic Flavors We are known for adding little twists to the classic Mexican flavors we all know and love. Our special recipes are designed to be shared with friends and family, and bring a handcrafted, culinary sensation to every table.
Location
206 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair, NJ 07043
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. - Upper Montclair
No Reviews
252 Bellevue Avenue Montclair, NJ 07043
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Montclair
Jack's Seafood Shack - Montclair - 718 bloomfield ave
4.5 • 2,746
718 bloomfield ave Montclair, NJ 07042
View restaurant