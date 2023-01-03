- Home
Playa Pizza
No reviews yet
13211 Reams Road, Suite 108
Windermere, FL 34786
Appetizers
Hang Ten Wings
10 pieces of plump and juicy chicken wings baked confit and then flash fried for a quick finish! Tossed in your choice of Saucy Sauce.
Hottie Knotties
The name says it all! Fresh house made garlic knots surrounded by garlic and parmesan cheese with marinara to dip.
Hippie Hottie Knotties (V)
The name says it all! Fresh house made dough surrounded by garlic vegan butter with marinara to dip.
Italian Beach Balls
Two massive balls of Arancini deliciousness made in old world traditions. One is filled with spinach and ricotta, the other has Sicilian beef, peas, carrots, onions, imported Parmesan, and Pecorino-Romano cheeses.
Caribbean Calarmari
Crispy calamari layered over rich and tangy pepperoncini crema. Garnished with fresh lemon and sweet balsamic drizzle.
Crispy Mozzarella Half Pipes
Ride the tide with our crispy mozzarella hit by a wave of marinara, and parmesan cheese.
Hippie Dippies
It’s 100% Flower Power when you feast on these crispy battered cauliflower bulbs tossed in your favorite Saucy Sauce!
Tomato Bruschetta (V)
The perfect blend of diced tomato, garlic, fresh basil and olive oil.
Cheesy Brah
Delicious stretchy cheesy goodness and fresh garlic on our fresh oven-hot house made bread.
Hippie Cheesy Brah (V)
It’s the far out living in a van at the beach twin of the Cheesy Brah but with buttery, vegany, garlicky, vegan cheesy deliciousness!
Chicky Chicky Nugg Nuggs
Secret house recipe chicken breast nuggets served with the sauce of your choice. So good they’ll make you say “Chick-fil-who?”
Hippie Chicky Chicky Nugg Nuggs (V)
Vegan nuggets with your choice of saucy sauce.
Tots
Hottie Totties (V)
A big delicious pile of tater tots. Say less.
Sweet Potato Totties (V)
So awesome you’re going to pop these sweet things in your mouth two at a time!
Loaded Hottie Totties
Bacon, cheese, sour cream, and a hint of chives in a delicious tot sized bite. These baddies come with our bacon habanero jam for your dunking pleasure.