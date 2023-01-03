Restaurant header imageView gallery

Playa Pizza

13211 Reams Road, Suite 108

Windermere, FL 34786

Vodka

Well Vodka - SKOL

$5.50

Chopin

$9.50

Deep Eddy

$7.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lime

$7.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka - SKOL

$8.50

DBL Chopin

$12.50

DBL Deep Eddy

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lime

$10.00

DBL Deep Eddy Lemon

$10.00

Bourbon/Scotch

Yellowstone Bourbon

$10.00

Rebel

$7.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$10.00

Macallan 12yr

$19.00

DBL Yellowstone Bourbon

$18.00

DBL Rebel

$10.00

DBL Four Roses

$18.00

DBL Macallan 12yr

$36.00

Gin

Well Gin - Crystal Palace

$5.50

6 O'clock

$6.00

The Botanist-Islay Dry Gin

$10.50

DBL Well Gin - Crystal Palace

$8.50

DBL 6 O'clock

$9.00

DBL No. 3 Gin

$13.50

Rum

Well Rum - Cane Run

$5.50

Mount Gay- Eclipse

$7.00

Blue Chair Bay Banana

$7.00

Blue Chair Bay Spiced Coconut

$7.00

Brugal 1888

$10.00

Blue Chair Bay Coconut

$7.00

Blue Chair Bay White

$7.00

Blur Chair Bay Spiced

$7.00

DBL Well Rum - Cane Run

$8.50

DBL Mount Gay- Eclipse

$10.00

DBL Blue Chair Bay Banana

$10.00

DBL Blue Chair Bay Spiced Coconut

$10.00

DBL Brugal 1888

$18.00

DBL Blue Chair Bay Coconut

$10.00

DBL Blue Chair Bay White

$10.00

DBL Blur Chair Bay Spiced

$10.00

Tequila

Well Tequila - Montezuma

$5.50

Jose Cuervo Silver Especial

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Gold Especial

$9.00

1800 Blanco

$9.00

1800 Reposado

$10.00

1800 Anejo

$11.00

1800 Cristalino Anejo

$15.00

Dobel Diamante

$7.00

Los Vecinos Mezcal

$9.00

Salt Chocolate

$8.00

Jose Cuervo Cristalino

$8.00

DBL Well Tequila - Montezuma

$8.50

DBL Jose Cuervo Tradicional

$10.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Silver Especial

$11.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Gold Especial

$12.00

DBL 1800 Blanco

$12.00

DBL 1800 Reposado

$13.00

DBL 1800 Anejo

$14.00

DBL 1800 Cristalino Anejo

$25.00

DBL Dobel Diamante

$10.00

DBL Los Vecinos Mezcal

$12.00

DBL Jose Cuervo Cristalino

$11.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey - Old Thompson

$5.50

Seagrams VO

$7.00

McConnells

$8.50

Sagamore Spirit Rye

$9.00

Bird Dog Peach

$6.50

Skrewball Pnut

$6.00

Fireball

$5.50

DBL Well Whiskey - Old Thompson

$6.50

DBL Seagrams VO

$10.00

DBL Southern Comfort

$9.00

DBL Sagamore Spirit Rye

$16.00

DBL Bird Peach

$9.00

DBL Skrewball Pnut

$9.00

DBL Fireball

$8.50

DBL McConnells

$11.50

Liqueurs/Cordials

Cointreau

$14.00

J.F. Hadens Mango Liqueur

$8.00

J.F. Hadens Espresso Liqueur

$8.00

Cocktails

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

$8.50

Jack Frost Nipping at Your Nose

$8.50

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Playa Sunset

$8.00

SPF 50

$11.00

Blue Lagoon

$8.00

Blue Wave

$7.00

It's 6 O'clock Somewhere

$6.00

Island Girl Bucket

$15.00

High Tide Bucket

$15.00

Sunburn

$7.00

Margarita

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$11.50

Franken Punch Bucket

$15.00

Banana Hammock

$5.00

Birthday Suit

$4.50

The Wind Up

$7.00

The Pitch

$8.00

Hurricane

$11.50

Carries Prom

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$10.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Madras

$11.50

Mai Tai

$11.50

Manhattan

$10.50

Martini

$11.50

Mimosa

$12.50

Mint Julep

$11.50

Mojito

$10.50

Mudslide

$10.50

Old Fashioned

$10.50

Piña Colada

$11.50

Rikki-Tikki-Tavi

$11.50

Rob Roy

$10.50

Sazerac

$10.50

Screwdriver

$11.50

Sea Breeze

$11.50

Shark Bite

$13.50

Sidecar

$10.50

Sunny Sangria

$9.50

Tequila Sunrise

$11.50

Tom Collins

$10.50

Whiskey Smash

$10.50

Gravedigger

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.50

White Russian

$8.50

Seltzer

White Claw

$5.00

Truly

$5.25

Appetizers

Hang Ten Wings

$16.99

10 pieces of plump and juicy chicken wings baked confit and then flash fried for a quick finish! Tossed in your choice of Saucy Sauce.

Hottie Knotties

$6.99

The name says it all! Fresh house made garlic knots surrounded by garlic and parmesan cheese with marinara to dip.

Hippie Hottie Knotties (V)

$6.99

The name says it all! Fresh house made dough surrounded by garlic vegan butter with marinara to dip.

Italian Beach Balls

$11.99

Two massive balls of Arancini deliciousness made in old world traditions. One is filled with spinach and ricotta, the other has Sicilian beef, peas, carrots, onions, imported Parmesan, and Pecorino-Romano cheeses.

Caribbean Calarmari

$14.49

Crispy calamari layered over rich and tangy pepperoncini crema. Garnished with fresh lemon and sweet balsamic drizzle.

Crispy Mozzarella Half Pipes

$11.99

Ride the tide with our crispy mozzarella hit by a wave of marinara, and parmesan cheese.

Hippie Dippies

$10.99

It’s 100% Flower Power when you feast on these crispy battered cauliflower bulbs tossed in your favorite Saucy Sauce!

Tomato Bruschetta (V)

$7.99

The perfect blend of diced tomato, garlic, fresh basil and olive oil.

Cheesy Brah

$12.99

Delicious stretchy cheesy goodness and fresh garlic on our fresh oven-hot house made bread.

Hippie Cheesy Brah (V)

$14.99

It’s the far out living in a van at the beach twin of the Cheesy Brah but with buttery, vegany, garlicky, vegan cheesy deliciousness!

Chicky Chicky Nugg Nuggs

Chicky Chicky Nugg Nuggs

$11.99

Secret house recipe chicken breast nuggets served with the sauce of your choice. So good they’ll make you say “Chick-fil-who?”

Hippie Chicky Chicky Nugg Nuggs (V)

$13.99

Vegan nuggets with your choice of saucy sauce.

Tots

Hottie Totties (V)

$5.99

A big delicious pile of tater tots. Say less.

Sweet Potato Totties (V)

$7.99

So awesome you’re going to pop these sweet things in your mouth two at a time!

Loaded Hottie Totties

$11.99

Bacon, cheese, sour cream, and a hint of chives in a delicious tot sized bite. These baddies come with our bacon habanero jam for your dunking pleasure.

Rabbit Food (Salads)

Chop! Chop!

$11.99

Fresh chopped greens, baby tomato, crispy garbanzo, diced red onion, and grilled corn are tossed in honey mustard, and topped with crumbled tofu.

12" Pizzas