Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Players Pizza

751 Reviews

$$

2305 balls ferry rd

Anderson, CA 96007

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Weekend Special Xl 1 Topping
Garlic Cheese Bread
Bread Stix

1 Topping Pizza

Personal 1 Topping

$11.99

Small 1 Topping

$17.99

Medium 1 Topping

$19.99

Large 1 Topping

$24.99

XLarge 1 Topping

$27.99

Side Ranch

$0.50

Appetizers

BBQ Wings

$15.00

Buffalo Wings

$15.00

Italian Wings

$15.00

Garlic Parmesan Wings

$15.00

Teriyaki WIngs

$15.00

Sweet Chili Wings

$15.00

Wing Sampler

$15.99

Mini Wing

$8.99

Sidewinder Fries

$7.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Cheese and Jalapeno Fries

$8.99

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$7.99

Deep Fried Zucchini

$8.50

Deep Fried Sampler

$10.99

Garlic Cheese Bread

$6.99

Bread Stix

$6.99

Side Ranch

$0.50

Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Tots

$7.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.99

Side Ranch

$0.50

Calzone

Meat Calzone- red sauce salami, pepperoni, bacon, canadian bacon

$21.99+

Vegetarian Calzone- red sauce, mushrooms, olives, red onions, bell peppers, & tomato

$21.99+

Club Calzone- ranch sauce, chicken, Canadian bacon, bacon, garlic, & Green Onions

$21.99+

BYO Calzone

$21.99+

Side Ranch

$0.50

The AlZone- White sauce, Chicken, cheese, buffalo sauce, pickles

$21.99+

Daily Specials

Monday/ Tuesday Large 1 Topping

$16.99

Monday/Tuesday Large Specialty

$21.99

Wednesday Special

$30.00

Thursday Special 2 Medium 2 Topping

$27.00

Friday Family

$41.99

Weekend Special Xl 1 Topping

$19.99

Side Ranch

$0.50

The Lunch Box

#1: Personal Pizza, Side Salad, Drink. Savings of $5

$14.99

#2: Full Sandwich, Fries, Drink -Savings of $6

$16.99

#3: Small Calzone, Side Salad, Drink-Savings of $5

$14.99

#4 Cheese Bread, Small Salad, Drink-Savings of $4

$12.99

Side Ranch

$0.50

Salads

Small House Salad

$6.99

Large House Salad

$8.99

Small Salad with Toppings

$8.99

Large Salad with Toppings

$10.99

Side Ranch

$0.50

Family Salad

$16.00

Side Salad

$4.99

Chicken and Bacon Caesar Salad 24oz - Romaine Lettuce Shredded Parmesan Cheese Chicken Bacon Croutons Caesar Dressing

$11.99

Summer Salad 24oz - Mixed Greens Strawberries Candied Pecans Feta Cheese Berry Vinaigrette Dressing

$11.99

Chef Salad 24oz- Romaine Lettuce with Mixed Greens Tomatoes Carrots Pepper jack Cheese Garbonzo Beans Ham Turkey Hard Boiled Eggs 1000 Island Dressing

$11.99

Signature Sandwiches

Hot Pastrami

$12.99

BBQ Western Chicken

$12.99

Chicken Marinara

$12.99

Meatball

$12.99

Turkey Pesto

$12.99

Horseradish Roast Beef

$13.99

Club

$14.99

French Dip

$14.99

Side Ranch

$0.50

Chicken Strips

$12.99

French Dip Ultimate - comes with grilled onions & mushrooms

$15.00

Pizza Sandwich

$12.99

Specialty Pizzas

Side Ranch

$0.50

Redd Sun Personal

$13.99

All Meat Personal

$13.99

Cub Club Personal

$13.99

Hawaiian Personal

$13.99

BBQ Chicken Personal

$13.99

Gourmet Veggie Personal

$13.99

California Personal

$13.99

Tropical Chicken Personal

$13.99

Chicken Pesto Personal

$13.99

Jazz Special Personal

$13.99

Original Combo Personal

$13.99

Garlic Chicken Personal

$13.99

Bacon Ranch Personal

$13.99

Ultimate Hawaiian Personal

$13.99

Garden Veggie Personal

$13.99

Italian Personal

$13.99

Montezuma Personal

$13.99

Tropical BBQ Personal

$13.99

Buffalo Blue Personal

$13.99

Do it yourself

$13.99

The Baja personal

$13.99

Redd Sun Small

$21.99

Original Combo Small

$21.99

All Meat Small

$21.99

Garlic Chicken Small

$21.99

Cub Club Small

$21.99

Bacon Ranch Small

$21.99

Hawaiian Small

$21.99

Ultimate Hawaiian Small

$21.99

BBQ Chicken Small

$21.99

Garden Veggie Small

$21.99

Gourmet Veggie Small

$21.99

Italian Small

$21.99

California Small

$21.99

Montezuma Small

$21.99

Tropical Chicken Small

$21.99

Tropical BBQ Small

$21.99

Chicken Pesto Small

$21.99

Jazz Special Small

$21.99

Buffalo Blue Small

$21.99

Do it yourself

$21.99

The Baja Small- ranch sauce, seasoned ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy ranch drizzle on top

$21.99

Redd Sun Medium

$24.99

Original Combo Medium

$24.99

All Meat Medium

$24.99

Garlic Chicken Medium

$24.99

Cub Club Medium

$24.99

Bacon Ranch Medium

$24.99

Hawaiian Medium

$24.99

Ultimate Hawaiian Medium

$24.99

BBQ Chicken Medium

$24.99

Garden Veggie Medium

$24.99

Gourmet Veggie Medium

$24.99

California Medium

$24.99

Italian Medium

$24.99

Montezuma Medium

$24.99

Tropical Chicken Medium

$24.99

Tropical BBQ Medium

$24.99

Chicken Pesto Medium

$24.99

Jazz Special Medium

$24.99

Buffalo Blue Medium

$24.99

Do it yourself

$24.99

The Baja

$24.99

Redd Sun Large

$29.99

Original Combo Large

$29.99

All Meat Large

$29.99

Garlic Chicken Large

$29.99

Cub Club Large

$29.99

Bacon Ranch Large

$29.99

Hawaiian Large

$29.99

Ultimate Hawaiian Large

$29.99

BBQ Chicken Large

$29.99

Garden Veggie Large

$29.99

Gourmet Veggie Large

$29.99

California Large

$29.99

Italian Large

$29.99

Montezuma Large

$29.99

Tropical Chicken Large

$29.99

Tropical BBQ Large

$29.99

Chicken Pesto Large

$29.99

Jazz Special Large

$29.99

Buffalo Blue Large

$29.99

Do it yourself

$29.99

The Baja Large- ranch sauce, seasoned ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy ranch drizzle on top

$29.99

Redd Sun XLarge

$33.99

Original Combo XLarge

$33.99

All Meat XLarge

$33.99

Garlic Chicken XLarge

$33.99

Cub Club XLarge

$33.99

Bacon Ranch XLarge

$33.99

Hawaiian XLarge

$33.99

Ultimate Hawaiian XLarge

$33.99

BBQ Chicken XLarge

$33.99

Garden Veggie XLarge

$33.99

Gourmet Veggie XLarge

$33.99

California XLarge

$33.99

Italian XLarge

$33.99

Montezuma XLarge

$33.99

Tropical Chicken XLarge

$33.99

Tropical BBQ XLarge

$33.99

Chicken Pesto XLarge

$33.99

Jazz Special XLarge

$33.99

Buffalo Blue XLarge

$33.99

Do it yourself

$33.99

The Baja X-large- ranch sauce, seasoned ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy ranch drizzle on top

$33.99

Half/Half Small

$21.99

Half/Half Medium

$24.99

Half/Half Large

$29.99

Half/Half XLarge

$33.99

Sides

Marinara

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Dessert

Brownies

$4.99

Molten Chocolate Cake

$6.00

Apple Sugar Sticks

$4.99

Small Ice Cream

$2.50

Large Ice Cream

$5.00

Small Cone

$2.50

Large Cone

$5.00

Brownie With Ice Cream

$7.50

Dessert Pizza

$11.99

Ice Crean Sandwich

$6.00

Apple Pie In A Cup

$6.00

Paint Party meal deal

Slice of Pizza- Drink

$7.00

Beverages

Single Serve Soda

$2.89

Kids Cup

$1.89

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Mug Rootbeer

$3.25

Orange Crush

$3.25

Mountain Dew

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Beer & Wine

4 pack of Hex, other Fall Rivers

$13.99

6 pack of 805

$11.99

6 pack of Bud Light

$9.99

6 Pack of Coors Light

$9.99

Ace cider can

$5.00

Bottle of Beer

$3.50

Bottle of Red Wine

$18.99

Bottle of White Wine

$14.99

Can of Fall River

$5.00

Pitcher Domestic

$13.00

Pitcher Micro

$14.50

Reg Dom

$5.59

Reg Micro

$6.75

White Claw 19.2 oz can

$6.00

Wine- Glass of Red

$5.99

Wine- Glass of Chardonnay

$4.99

Wine- Glass of White Zin

$4.99

Domestic can of beer

$2.50

Bloody mary

$2.00

Coors Light Pint

$4.80

Bud Light Pint

$4.80

805 Pint

$5.80

Eel River

$5.80

Hex Pint

$5.80

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Pint

$5.80

Sierra Nevada Lazy IPA Pint

$5.80

Ace Cider

$5.80

Farmers 530

$5.80

Farmers light

$5.80

Fall River Numb Numb

$6.50

Woodys Shasta Haze

$5.80

Coors Light 27oz

$6.50

Bud Light 27oz

$6.50

805 27oz

$7.25

805 Cerveza

$7.25

Hex 27oz

$7.25

Sierra Nevada Hazy Thing 27oz

$7.25

Farmers 530

$7.25

Eel River Blonde

$7.25

Ace Cider

$7.25

Famers Light

$7.25

Fall River Numb Numb

$8.00

Woodys Shasta Haze

$7.25

Primary

3xl 10s Back room

$129.99

Party Pack Combo, Haw, Pep

$66.00

Family Salad

$15.00

Party Deposit

$25.00

3xl Party pack

$170.00

Premier

5xls 15s back room

$169.99

5xl’s Party Pack

$215.00

Food Truck Deposit

Food Truck Deposit

$300.00

Swag

Trucker Hat

$20.00

Campfire Mug

$12.00

Vacumm Bottle

$15.00

Koozie

$2.00

Hand Sanitizer

$3.00

Mason Jar Mug

$12.00

Players T-Shirt

$20.00

Beer Glass

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2305 balls ferry rd, Anderson, CA 96007

Directions

Gallery
Players Pizza image
Banner pic
Players Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Shasta Pizza Co.
orange starNo Reviews
1713 Bruce street Anderson, CA 96007
View restaurantnext
1724 Downtown Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 211
1724 Market St. Redding, CA 96001
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Anderson
Redding
review star
Avg 4.3 (27 restaurants)
Chico
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Oroville
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Arcata
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Fort Bragg
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Yuba City
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Ukiah
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston