Pizza
Players Pizza
751 Reviews
$$
2305 balls ferry rd
Anderson, CA 96007
1 Topping Pizza
Appetizers
BBQ Wings
$15.00
Buffalo Wings
$15.00
Italian Wings
$15.00
Garlic Parmesan Wings
$15.00
Teriyaki WIngs
$15.00
Sweet Chili Wings
$15.00
Wing Sampler
$15.99
Mini Wing
$8.99
Sidewinder Fries
$7.99
Sweet Potato Fries
$7.99
Cheese and Jalapeno Fries
$8.99
Deep Fried Mushrooms
$7.99
Deep Fried Zucchini
$8.50
Deep Fried Sampler
$10.99
Garlic Cheese Bread
$6.99
Bread Stix
$6.99
Side Ranch
$0.50
Pretzel Bites
$7.99
Tots
$7.99
Calzone
Meat Calzone- red sauce salami, pepperoni, bacon, canadian bacon
$21.99+
Vegetarian Calzone- red sauce, mushrooms, olives, red onions, bell peppers, & tomato
$21.99+
Club Calzone- ranch sauce, chicken, Canadian bacon, bacon, garlic, & Green Onions
$21.99+
BYO Calzone
$21.99+
Side Ranch
$0.50
The AlZone- White sauce, Chicken, cheese, buffalo sauce, pickles
$21.99+
Daily Specials
Salads
Small House Salad
$6.99
Large House Salad
$8.99
Small Salad with Toppings
$8.99
Large Salad with Toppings
$10.99
Side Ranch
$0.50
Family Salad
$16.00
Side Salad
$4.99
Chicken and Bacon Caesar Salad 24oz - Romaine Lettuce Shredded Parmesan Cheese Chicken Bacon Croutons Caesar Dressing
$11.99
Summer Salad 24oz - Mixed Greens Strawberries Candied Pecans Feta Cheese Berry Vinaigrette Dressing
$11.99
Chef Salad 24oz- Romaine Lettuce with Mixed Greens Tomatoes Carrots Pepper jack Cheese Garbonzo Beans Ham Turkey Hard Boiled Eggs 1000 Island Dressing
$11.99
Specialty Pizzas
Side Ranch
$0.50
Redd Sun Personal
$13.99
All Meat Personal
$13.99
Cub Club Personal
$13.99
Hawaiian Personal
$13.99
BBQ Chicken Personal
$13.99
Gourmet Veggie Personal
$13.99
California Personal
$13.99
Tropical Chicken Personal
$13.99
Chicken Pesto Personal
$13.99
Jazz Special Personal
$13.99
Original Combo Personal
$13.99
Garlic Chicken Personal
$13.99
Bacon Ranch Personal
$13.99
Ultimate Hawaiian Personal
$13.99
Garden Veggie Personal
$13.99
Italian Personal
$13.99
Montezuma Personal
$13.99
Tropical BBQ Personal
$13.99
Buffalo Blue Personal
$13.99
Do it yourself
$13.99
The Baja personal
$13.99
Redd Sun Small
$21.99
Original Combo Small
$21.99
All Meat Small
$21.99
Garlic Chicken Small
$21.99
Cub Club Small
$21.99
Bacon Ranch Small
$21.99
Hawaiian Small
$21.99
Ultimate Hawaiian Small
$21.99
BBQ Chicken Small
$21.99
Garden Veggie Small
$21.99
Gourmet Veggie Small
$21.99
Italian Small
$21.99
California Small
$21.99
Montezuma Small
$21.99
Tropical Chicken Small
$21.99
Tropical BBQ Small
$21.99
Chicken Pesto Small
$21.99
Jazz Special Small
$21.99
Buffalo Blue Small
$21.99
Do it yourself
$21.99
The Baja Small- ranch sauce, seasoned ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy ranch drizzle on top
$21.99
Redd Sun Medium
$24.99
Original Combo Medium
$24.99
All Meat Medium
$24.99
Garlic Chicken Medium
$24.99
Cub Club Medium
$24.99
Bacon Ranch Medium
$24.99
Hawaiian Medium
$24.99
Ultimate Hawaiian Medium
$24.99
BBQ Chicken Medium
$24.99
Garden Veggie Medium
$24.99
Gourmet Veggie Medium
$24.99
California Medium
$24.99
Italian Medium
$24.99
Montezuma Medium
$24.99
Tropical Chicken Medium
$24.99
Tropical BBQ Medium
$24.99
Chicken Pesto Medium
$24.99
Jazz Special Medium
$24.99
Buffalo Blue Medium
$24.99
Do it yourself
$24.99
The Baja
$24.99
Redd Sun Large
$29.99
Original Combo Large
$29.99
All Meat Large
$29.99
Garlic Chicken Large
$29.99
Cub Club Large
$29.99
Bacon Ranch Large
$29.99
Hawaiian Large
$29.99
Ultimate Hawaiian Large
$29.99
BBQ Chicken Large
$29.99
Garden Veggie Large
$29.99
Gourmet Veggie Large
$29.99
California Large
$29.99
Italian Large
$29.99
Montezuma Large
$29.99
Tropical Chicken Large
$29.99
Tropical BBQ Large
$29.99
Chicken Pesto Large
$29.99
Jazz Special Large
$29.99
Buffalo Blue Large
$29.99
Do it yourself
$29.99
The Baja Large- ranch sauce, seasoned ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy ranch drizzle on top
$29.99
Redd Sun XLarge
$33.99
Original Combo XLarge
$33.99
All Meat XLarge
$33.99
Garlic Chicken XLarge
$33.99
Cub Club XLarge
$33.99
Bacon Ranch XLarge
$33.99
Hawaiian XLarge
$33.99
Ultimate Hawaiian XLarge
$33.99
BBQ Chicken XLarge
$33.99
Garden Veggie XLarge
$33.99
Gourmet Veggie XLarge
$33.99
California XLarge
$33.99
Italian XLarge
$33.99
Montezuma XLarge
$33.99
Tropical Chicken XLarge
$33.99
Tropical BBQ XLarge
$33.99
Chicken Pesto XLarge
$33.99
Jazz Special XLarge
$33.99
Buffalo Blue XLarge
$33.99
Do it yourself
$33.99
The Baja X-large- ranch sauce, seasoned ground beef, beans, lettuce, tomato, onion, spicy ranch drizzle on top
$33.99
Half/Half Small
$21.99
Half/Half Medium
$24.99
Half/Half Large
$29.99
Half/Half XLarge
$33.99
Dessert
Beverages
Beer & Wine
4 pack of Hex, other Fall Rivers
$13.99
6 pack of 805
$11.99
6 pack of Bud Light
$9.99
6 Pack of Coors Light
$9.99
Ace cider can
$5.00
Bottle of Beer
$3.50
Bottle of Red Wine
$18.99
Bottle of White Wine
$14.99
Can of Fall River
$5.00
Pitcher Domestic
$13.00
Pitcher Micro
$14.50
Reg Dom
$5.59
Reg Micro
$6.75
White Claw 19.2 oz can
$6.00
Wine- Glass of Red
$5.99
Wine- Glass of Chardonnay
$4.99
Wine- Glass of White Zin
$4.99
Domestic can of beer
$2.50
Bloody mary
$2.00
Coors Light Pint
$4.80
Bud Light Pint
$4.80
805 Pint
$5.80
Eel River
$5.80
Hex Pint
$5.80
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Pint
$5.80
Sierra Nevada Lazy IPA Pint
$5.80
Ace Cider
$5.80
Farmers 530
$5.80
Farmers light
$5.80
Fall River Numb Numb
$6.50
Woodys Shasta Haze
$5.80
Coors Light 27oz
$6.50
Bud Light 27oz
$6.50
805 27oz
$7.25
805 Cerveza
$7.25
Hex 27oz
$7.25
Sierra Nevada Hazy Thing 27oz
$7.25
Farmers 530
$7.25
Eel River Blonde
$7.25
Ace Cider
$7.25
Famers Light
$7.25
Fall River Numb Numb
$8.00
Woodys Shasta Haze
$7.25
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
2305 balls ferry rd, Anderson, CA 96007
