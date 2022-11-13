- Home
Players Sports Bar & Grill
956 Reviews
$$
2050 1st Ave E
Dickinson, ND 58601
Popular Items
Appetizers
Boneless Wings
Crispy boneless wings tossed in your favorite sauce and served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Fried Pickles
Crisp dill pickles hand rolled in an egg roll wrap with creamy Havarti cheese and served with our signature Players sauce.
Onion Ring App
Pot Stickers
Pork and vegetable dumplings steamed and sauteed; served with sweet chili and teriyaki sauces.
Quesadilla
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with cheddar-jack cheese and garnished with shredded lettuce and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and salsa.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Our house-made dip with fresh spinach, artichoke hearts and Parmesan cheese infused with a creamy garlic sauce. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
Tempura Battered Sushi Bites
Traditional Wings
Our traditional wings tossed in your favorite sauce and served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Ultimate Nachos
Personal-sized Nachos! A mountain of tortilla chips with black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos, queso and cheddar-jack cheese, finished with lettuce and a side of sour cream and salsa.
Salads/Soups
Caesar Salad Entree
A bed of fresh romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons tossed in caesar dressing.
Chef Salad
A blend of fresh greens piled with ham, turkey, green onions, bacon bits, boiled egg, diced tomatoes, swiss and cheddar cheeses with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Creamy chicken soup with a bit of a southwest kick, topped with crispy tortilla strips
French Onion Soup
A rich and hearty broth stocked full with onions topped with our house-made crouton and melted Swiss and Parmesan cheeses
Lobster Bisque Soup
Rich, creamy and smooth; this blended lobster soup is a customer favorite!
Players Side Salad
A blend of fresh greens, tomatoes, red onion, crisp cucumber slices and seasoned croutons
Side Caesar Salad
A bed of fresh romaine lettuce, parmesean cheese and seasoned croutons tossed in caesar dressing
Soup and Salad Combo
The Players side salad paired with Chicken Tortilla, Lobster Bisque or French Onion Soup Upgrade to a half signature salad and soup for $3
Soup du Jour
Steak Salad
Sirloin steak grilled to order and served on a bed of spinach with red onion, tomatoes, candied pecans, and bleu cheese crumbles. Drizzled with honey mustard vinaigrette.
Taco Salad
Our house-made shell filled with romaine lettuce, black olives, and corn tossed in Baja dressing. Topped with taco meat, tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese with a drizzle of sour cream
Sandwiches/Wraps
BLT
Candied Bacon, lettuce, and fresh sliced tomatoes with dill mayonnaise on your choice of bread.
Buffalo CK Wrap
A warm tortilla filled with your choice of grilled or crispy chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce and placed over a bed of fresh greens, sliced carrots, celery, tomatoes, red onion, and pepper jack cheese.
Build Your Own Chicken
Chef Salad Wrap
A warm totrilla filled with a blend of fresh greens piled with ham, turkey, green onions, bacon bits, boiled egg, diced tomatoes, swiss and cheddar cheeses.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
A warm tortilla filled with crisp romaine lettuce, grilled or crispy chicken, grated Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing.
Chicken Tender Melt
Crispy chicken tenders served on grilled Texas toast with American cheese, candied bacon, beer braised onions, and BBQ ranch.
Club Sandwich
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and dill mayonnaise on your toasted bread.
French Dip
Thinly sliced roast beef, topped with melted provolone cheese; served on a toasted hoagie roll with a side of Au Jus.
Half BLT and Soup
Half-size sandwich with Candied Bacon, lettuce, and fresh sliced tomatoes with dill mayonnaise on your choice of bread.
Half Club and Soup
Half-size sandwich with sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and dill mayonnaise on your choice of toasted bread, served with one of our delicious soups.
Hot Beef Sandwich
Traditional hot beef sandwich with Texas Toast, topped with mashed potatoes, thinly sliced beef, and smothered in beef gravy.
Philly Cheese Steak
Thinly sliced beef, with sauteed green peppers, mushroom, onions and melted provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie roll.
Reuben
Thinly sliced corned beef piled high with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing; served on toasted marble rye bread.
Steak Salad Wrap
A warm tortilla filled with sirloin steak grilled to order on a bed of spinach with red onion, tomatoes, candied pecans, and bleu cheese crumbles. Drizzled with honey mustard vinaigrette.
Taco Wrap
A warm tortilla filled with romaine lettuce, black olives, and corn tossed in Baja dressing. Topped with taco meat, tomatoes, and cheddar jack cheese with a drizzle of sour cream
Adult Grilled Cheese
Burgers
Swiss and Mushroom Burger
Our juicy, half-pound burger tipped with a creamy mixture of garlic herb Boursin cheese blended together with mushrooms and beer-braised onions; served on a Brioche Bun.
Build Your Own Burger
A half-pound fresh patty grilled to order and topped just the way you like it. Served on a Brioche Bun.
Players Melt
Our juicy, half- pound burger topped with beer braised onions, and American and Swiss cheeses; served on grilled sourdough bread.
Smokehouse Burger
Our juicy, half-pound burger seasoned with smoked maple, topped with pecan wood smoked cottage bacon, smoky red onions, and finished with melted cheddar cheese and regular bacon; served on a Brioche Bun.
Build Your Own Elk
Entrees
1 Piece Fried Chicken
2 Piece Fried Chicken
3 Piece Fried Chicken
Chicken Strip Basket
Six golden fried chicken strips served with your choice of side and dipping sauce.
Pasta Bowl
Tender spaghetti served with your choice of Marinara or Alfredo sauce. Served with a bread roll.
Players Baked Potato
A baked potato loaded with marinated steak tips, beer braised onions and bacon bits; topped with Queso cheese and sour cream.
Players Smothered Burrito
A grilled flour tortilla filled with roasted chicken, onions, peppers, rice, cheddar jack cheese and salsa. Smothered with Queso cheese, topped with shredded lettuce and sour cream. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
Sweet Chili Shrimp Bowl
Shrimp marinated with our sweet chili sauce, sautéed with carrots, sugar snap peas, julienned red onions and red peppers served on top of rice pilaf and garnished with green onion.
Traditional Players Bowl
Your choice of steak tips, chicken or vegetarian. Piled high with sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, cabbage and teriyaki sauce. Served over a bed of white rice or noodles.
Build Your Own Bowl
Steaks
Players Surf and Turf
Our 10 oz. Medora sirloin grilled just the way you like it and served with five pieces of broiled shrimp. Served with melted butter and your choice of two sides.
Medora Sirloin
A 10 oz. sirloin grilled to order, topped with garlic herb butter. Served with a side of Au Jus and your choice of two side items.
South Dakota Ribeye
A 16oz. ribeye grilled to order, topped with garlic herb butter and a side of Au Jus. Served with your choice of two side items.
Bakken Ribeye
A 22 oz. ribeye grilled to order, topped with garlic herb butter and a side of Au Jus. Served with your choice of two side items.
NY Strip
Seafood
Shrimp Diablo
Tender shrimp and spicy andouille sausage tossed with spaghetti and spinach with a creamy, fiery Sriracha sauce topped with goat cheese, served with a bread roll.
Fish Tacos
Three soft flour tortillas with Guinness beer battered strips of cod, topped with house made Baja sauce. Served with fries and coleslaw.
Bourbon Salmon
Atlantic salmon fillet sauteed and drizzled with our bourbon ginger glaze and your choice of two sides.
Fish and Chips
Guinness beer battered strips of cod served with tartar sauce, french fries and coleslaw.
Pizzas/Calzones
Large Bakken Feast
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, and Canadian bacon paired with our house-made marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Large Build Your Own Pizza
Make it just the way you love it! Choose the first two toppings and your favorite sauce.
Large Half & Half BYOP
Choose your own toppings.
Large Hawiian
Large Players Taco Pizza
Taco meat, red onions, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella and cheddar jack cheeses topped with taco sauce, Baja lettuce and nacho tortilla chips.
Small Bakken Feast
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, and Canadian bacon paired with our house-made marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Small Build Your Own Pizza
Make it just the way you love it! Choose the first two toppings and your favorite sauce.
Small Half & Half BYOP
Small Hawiian
Small Players Taco Pizza
Taco meat, red onions, tomatoes, black olives, mozzarella and cheddar jack cheeses topped with taco sauce, Baja lettuce and nacho tortilla chips.
Buffalo Calzone
Breaded boneless chicken tossed in buffalo sauce baked with mozzarella cheese in our home made dough. Served with house-made marinara sauce on the side.
Build Your Own Calzone
Make it just the way you like it. Pick any two toppings and your choice of your favorite sauce.
Classic Calzone
Pepperoni, sausage, Players parmesan, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses wrapped in our house- made dough. Served with house-made marinara sauce on the side.
Queen City Calzone
Our hometown favorite. Mushrooms, green peppers, onions, pepperoni, italian sausage, and mozzarella cheese. Served with house-made marinara sauce on the side.
Kids
Kids Burger
4 oz grilled beef patty cooked to well done, served with your choice of side.
Kids BYO Tacos
Two flour tortillas topped with taco meat and your choice of topping.
Kids Cheese Pizza
A personal size pizza with house made marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese.
Kids Chicken Strips
3 golden fried chicken strips with your choice of one side item.
Kids Fish & Chips
2 crispy, flaky strips of beer battered cod served with French Fries.
Kids Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with Texas toast & American cheese with your choice of one side item.
Kids Hotdog
A grilled hot dog on a toasted bun with the choice of one side item.
Kids Mac & Cheese
A heaping helping of Macaroni, Cheese and choice of one side item
Kids Meat Pizza
A personal size pizza with house made marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with your choice of topping.
Kids Pasta Bowl
A personal portion of spaghetti noodles tossed in your choice of Marinara, Alfredo or butter sauce. Served with your choice of one side.
Kids Mozzarella Sticks
Desserts
Bread Pudding
House-made bread pudding with hints of nutmeg and cinnamon served warm with luscious caramel sauce and topped with vanilla ice cream.
Gluten Free Chocolate Ganache Cake
Oreo Stack
Rich cheesecake filling nestled between layers of Oreo brownie, topped with delicious cream cheese frosting and Oreo crumbles. Served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Pan Cookie
A huge, gooey chocolate chip cookie baked to order; served hot with a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream and hot fudge.
Raspberry Donut Cheesecake Eggrolls
Egg roll wrappers filled with raspberry donut cheesecake. Topped with a berry glaze
Sugar Cookie
Lunch Menu
Beverages
Kids Beverages
DSU Nacho
Monday Flatbread
Monthly Specials
Prime Rib Dinner
Wednesday Wings
Gluten Free Appetizers
Gluten Free Wings
Our traditional wings tossed in your favorite sauce and served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.
Gluten Free Nachos
Personal-sized Nachos! A mountain of tortilla chips with black olives, tomatoes, jalapenos, queso and cheddar-jack cheese, finished with lettuce and a side of sour cream and salsa.
Gluten Free Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Our house-made dip with fresh spinach, artichoke hearts and Parmesan cheese infused with a creamy garlic sauce. Served with fresh tortilla chips.
Gluten Free Salads
Gluten Free Caesar Salad
A bed of fresh romaine lettuce and parmesan cheese tossed in caesar dressing.
Gluten Free Steak Salad
Sirloin steak grilled to order and served on a bed of spinach with red onion, tomatoes, candied pecans, and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with your choice of dressing.
Gluten Free Chef Salad
A blend of fresh greens piled with ham, turkey, green onions, bacon bits, boiled egg, diced tomatoes, swiss and cheddar cheeses with your choice of dressing.
Gluten Free Hula Salad
A bed of butter lettuce with Asiago and shaved Parmesan cheeses, cranberries, pecans, fresh strawberries (seasonal); served with house-made orange colada dressing
Gluten Free Players Side Salad
A blend of fresh greens, tomatoes, red onion, and crisp cucumber slices.
Gluten Free Side Caesar Salad
A small bed of romaine and Parmesan cheese tossed in Caesar dressing.
Gluten Free Sandwiches
Gluten Free Burgers
Gluten Free Elk Burger
North American elk burger grilled to perfection and topped your way. Served on a gluten free bun.
Gluten Free Build Your Own Burger
A half-pound fresh patty grilled to order and topped just the way you like it. Served on a gluten free bun.
Gluten Free Smokehouse Burger
Our juicy, half-pound burger seasoned with smoked maple, topped with pecan wood smoked cottage bacon, smoky red onions, and finished with melted cheddar cheese and regular bacon; served on a Brioche Bun.
Gluten Free Entrees
Gluten Free Players Bowl (No Terriyaki)
Your choice of steak tips, chicken or vegetarian. Piled high with sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, and cabbage. Served over a bed of white rice.
Gluten Free Players Baked Potato (No Beer Braised Onions)
A baked potato loaded with marinated steak tips, and bacon bits; topped with Queso cheese and sour cream.
Gluten Free Steaks
Gluten Free South Dakota Ribeye
A 16oz. ribeye grilled to order and topped with garlic herb butter. Served with your choice of two side items.
Gluten Free Bakken Ribeye
A 22 oz. ribeye grilled to order and topped with garlic herb butter. Served with your choice of two side items.
Gluten Free Players Surf and Turf
Our 10 oz. Medora sirloin grilled just the way you like it and served with five pieces of broiled shrimp. Served with melted butter and your choice of two sides.
Gluten Free Medora Sirloin
A 10 oz. sirloin grilled to order, topped with garlic herb butter. Served your choice of two side items.
Gluten Free Seafood
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
When folks in Dickinson are looking for a spot to catch the game or take their family out for a meal, Players is the place that comes to mind. As a family-friendly restaurant that also knows how to bring the energy, we're a sports bar and grill with an incredible atmosphere that welcomes anyone and everyone for some fun every day of the week. Our menu is chock-full of seafood, steaks, pastas, salads, classic pub fare, and a few twists of our own, including house-made pizza, calzones, and fried pickles that are the talk of the town. We love having fun with visitors and locals alike, and if you find yourself in our neighborhood in search of a cold beer and a hot meal, we hope to see you here! Every Game, Every Day; Players is Dickinson's Sports Bar.
2050 1st Ave E, Dickinson, ND 58601