The Backyard 330 3rd st.

330 3rd st.

Castle Rock, CO 80104

Nitro/Stout/Porter/Brown/Red/Amber

Left Hand Milk Stout Nitro

Denver Beer Co Graham Cracker Stout

Elevation- little Mo Porter

Tommy Knocker Imperial Nut Brown

Lucky Red- 105 brewery

Platt Park- astronuat amber

Wibby- double dunkel- elite

DIPA/ Red IPA/ Hazy IPA/ IPA

Melvin-2x4 DIPA

Crooked stave- Way out west IPA

Eddyline- Juicy IPA Hazy

Soul craft- Centi-Metal IPA

Lager/Pilsner/Wheat/Blonde/Kolsch

Lone tree-Mexi Larger

Tivoili- bohemian girl- elite

Eddyline-Rasberry wheat

Denver Beer Co- Love this city

Sours/ Gose/ Ciders/ In the USA/Domestic

Odd13- Razooka Jane Sour

Snow cap-honey crisp Cider

Ace mango cider

Dogfish Head Flesh and Blood

Coors Light

Seasonal/Ciders

Climb Hard Peach Cider

$9.00

Flights

Flight

$14.00

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauv-Barlow 2017

$10.00+

Malbec- Colterris

$11.00+

Growers Cab

$12.00+

P Noir Jezebel

$12.00

Nomen Malbec

$9.00

White Wine

Colterris- Coral White Cab Sauv

$12.00+

Mirth- Chardonnay

$9.00+

Nomen- Rose

$9.00+

Nomen-Sav Blanc

$9.00

Proverb- Pinot Grigio

Totts- Champagne

Cans

Ska Brewing Hard Seltzer

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Dry Dock Mysters- Apricot Seltzer

Dry Dock Mysters- Sour Raspberry

Water

Water

Soda and Juice

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.50+

Soda Water

$1.00

Sprite

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Soda Refills

Coke

Diet Coke

Dr. Pepper

Sprite

Lemonade

Iced Tea

Sweet Tea

Water

Soda Water

Shirley Temple

N/A Beers

Athletic Lite NA Pale Lager

Athletic Free Wave Hazy IPA

Hats

White snapback mesh w/ 2 tone logo

$15.00

Black snapback Mesh w/ 2 tone logo

$15.00

Solid Black fitted w/ CR flag

white snapback mesh w/ 3 tone logo and CR flag

Light Grey snapback mesh w/ 3 tone logo and CR flag

Dark Grey snapback mesh w/ 3 tone logo and CR flag

Black snapback mesh w/ 3 tone logo and CR flag

Beanie w/ 3 tone logo

Cookie

Small

$1.00

medium

$2.00

large

$3.00

Puppy bacon

Bacon

$2.00

Puppy Bone

Bone

$2.00

Puppy Ice Cream

Ice cream

$4.00
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:59 pm
Come hang out in our backyard where you can relax, put your feet up, enjoy each other’s company, and make new friends over delicious food and ice cold brews.

330 3rd st., Castle Rock, CO 80104

Directions

The Backyard image

