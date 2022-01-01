Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Playland Pizza

835 Reviews

$$

400 E Houston St

San Antonio, TX 78205

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pizza 16" - Large

Pizza Pie

$17.00

red sauce, mozzarella, basil, pecorino, olive oil,

White Pie

$20.00

ricotta cream, mozzarella, provolone, sausage, kale, pecorino, calabrian honey (NO MODIFICATIONS)

Mood Swing (Vegetarian Pie)

$20.00

angry tomato sauce, “grandma’s” bitter greens, honey glazed onions, mozzarella, green olives, pecorino

Pee-Wee Thirst'n

$20.00

truffled ricotta cream, oak-roasted Pee-Wee potatoes, mozzarellas, Pork- Jowl bacon, Pecorino, chives

Burgers

#1

$6.50

double, american, ketchup, mustard, sweet onion slice, pickles

#2

$6.50

double, american, special sauce, lettuce, sweet onion slice, pickles

Fries

$4.00

Spicy Ketchup

$1.00

Wings

Wings

$9.00Out of stock

garlic/chili - sweet sour spicy

Salad

Grandmas Greek Style Kale Salad

$8.00

Grandma’s Garden Curly-Kale, Italian Seasoned Croutons, tomatoes, cucumbers, pepperoncinis, Caesar dressing

Beer

Mix & Match Six Pack - Specify in Instructions

$14.00

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Highwheel Betty Kolsch

$5.00

Buffalo Bayou Sam's Daily American Ale

$5.00

Buffalo Bayou Crush City IPA

$5.00

Karbach Chocolate Stout

$6.00

Lone Star

$3.00

Lone Star Light

$3.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Guiness Stout

$5.00

Wine Bottles

Chardonnay / Louis Latour / FR

$13.00

Cortese / Enrnesto Piccolo / Gavi, IT

$16.00Out of stock

Pinot Grigio / Riff / IT

$15.00

Moscato / Centorri / Piemonte, IT

$15.00

Rosé Blend / Forty Ounce / FR

$22.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon / Sentinel-Milbrandt / WA

$15.00

Bordeaux Blend "Ancestral Red" / Gen 5 / Lodi, CA

$15.00

Montepulciano / Poggia Anima / D'Abruzzo, IT

$18.00

Pinot Noir / Moulin De Gassac / Languedoc, FR

$17.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir / Bouchaine / Napa Valley - Carneros, CA

$50.00

Malbec "La Galope" / Domaine de L'Herre / FR

$16.00

Chardonnay / Milbrandt Vineyards / Columbia Valley, WA

$17.00

Dipping Sauces

Ranch

$1.00

Cocktails

FROZEN MARGARITA

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A menu focused on an array of classic & creative pizzas & cocktails in a modern, lively setting.

Website

Location

400 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205

Directions

Gallery
Playland Pizza image
Playland Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

ROSARIO'S MEXICAN CAFE Y CANTINA
orange starNo Reviews
910 S Alamo Street San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Playland - San Antonio
orange starNo Reviews
400 E Houston St San Antonio TX San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Hugman's Oasis
orange starNo Reviews
135 E Commerce San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
The Boiler House - San Antonio
orange starNo Reviews
312 Pearl Pkwy San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Elsewhere Kitchen - 103 E Jones Ave
orange starNo Reviews
103 E Jones Ave San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Park Bar
orange starNo Reviews
312 Pearl Pkwy Building 6 San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in San Antonio

The Esquire Tavern
orange star4.2 • 4,165
155 E Commerce St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Pinch Boil House
orange star4.6 • 1,375
124 North Main Street San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Azuca Nuevo Latino - Southtown
orange star4.4 • 700
709 S. Alamo St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Burgerteca
orange star4.1 • 625
403 Blue Star San Antonio, TX 78204
View restaurantnext
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse - and BRAZED Bar
orange star4.0 • 576
909 Broadway San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurantnext
Maverick Whiskey - 115 Broadway St
orange star4.5 • 319
115 Broadway St San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Antonio
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Huebner/ Leon Creeks
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Mahncke Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
King William
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
North Central
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Southtown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Tobin Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Stone Oak
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston