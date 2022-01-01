Pizza
Bars & Lounges
Playland Pizza
835 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
A menu focused on an array of classic & creative pizzas & cocktails in a modern, lively setting.
Location
400 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX 78205
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Playland - San Antonio
No Reviews
400 E Houston St San Antonio TX San Antonio, TX 78205
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Antonio
Augie's Alamo City BBQ Steakhouse - and BRAZED Bar
4.0 • 576
909 Broadway San Antonio, TX 78215
View restaurant