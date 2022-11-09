A map showing the location of Playmakers 416 North StreetView gallery

Playmakers 416 North Street

416 North Street

Meadville, PA 16335

Appetizers

Broccoli Bites

$4.00

Cream Cheese Poppers

$5.00

Deep Fried Mushrooms

$4.00

Fried Cheese Ballls

$3.50

Full Court Fries

$4.25

Fresh cut, waffle, beer battered

Half Court Fries

$2.40

Fresh cut, waffle, beer battered

LG Garbage Fries

$9.00

LG Mini Taco

$6.00

LG Onion Petals

$5.30

Mozz. Cheese Sticks

$5.00

Pepperoni Ball

$2.00

Pizza Logs

$5.50

Pretzel Sticks

$4.25

Sample Platter

$10.00

pick 5

Slap Shot Salsa& Chips

$4.25

SM Garbage Fries

$4.75

SM Mini Taco

$4.00

SM Onion Petal

$3.20

Sandwhiches & Baskets

Double play burger

$9.00

Queen Burger

$6.00

B.Y.O Quesadilla or wrap

$7.40

Fish Sandwhich

$7.50

Crispy Chicken

$6.30

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Grilled Chicken

$7.30

Philly Steak sub

$7.40

Grilled Cheese

$2.50

Taco

$1.50

hard or soft

Shrimp Bsket

$10.00

Fish Basket

$10.00

basket

$1.50

Wings

Sm Boneless Wing

$5.30

Lg Boneless

$9.05

6 wings

$9.00

10 wings

$12.50

12 wings

$15.00

.75 Wings

$0.75

Specials

Burger basket

$3.00

BYO Quesadilla

$6.00

shrimp basket

$6.00

2 tacos

$3.00

1/2 Off Appetizers

Dips/Crock pot

Dips

$3.00

Crock Pot

$3.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$3.50

Egg Breakfast

$2.70

French Toast

$3.75

Omlet

$5.30

Potatoe

$1.00

Meat

$2.50

Bread

$1.00

Soups

Chicken Noodle

$2.50

Loaded Potatoe

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
416 North Street, Meadville, PA 16335

