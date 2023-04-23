  • Home
Plaza Azteca Fargo 52 5081 Charles way South

No reviews yet

5081 Charles Way S

Fargo, ND 58104

FOOD MENU

TO SHARE

Cheese Dip

$7.00

Fresh Tableside Guacamole

$11.00

Queso Fundido

$11.00

Camarones Fundidos

$14.00

Pollo Fundido

$12.00

Sky Surf & Turf

$14.00

NACHOS

Nachos

$13.00

Nachos Al Pastor

$16.00

Fajita Nachos

$16.00

SALADS

Azteca Salad

$17.00

La Flaca Chopped Salad

$12.00

Taco salad

$14.00

Fajita Taco Salad

$16.00

QUESADILLAS

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Fajita Quesadilla

$16.00

BURRITOS

Burrito San Jose

$16.00

Philly Steak Burrito

$17.00

Burritos Fajita

$15.00

Burritos Deluxe

$16.00

Burrito Mex

$16.00

Burrito Chipotle

$16.00

KIDS

Mac & cheese

$8.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Cheese Burger

$8.00

Kids Burrito

$8.00

Kids Soft Taco

$8.00

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

FAJITAS

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Steak Fajitas

$19.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.00

Mixed Fajitas

$19.00

Texas Fajitas

$20.00

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas El Jefe

$18.00

Enchiladas Rancheras

$15.00

Enchiladas Chipotle

$15.00

Enchiladas Yolandas

$15.00

Enchiladas Bandera

$15.00

Enchiladas Seafood

$19.00

Enchiladas Verdes

$16.00

TACOS

Birria Tacos

$20.00

California Fish Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Tacos Al Pastor

$16.00

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$19.00

Street Tacos

$15.00

DE LA CASA

One

$14.00

Two

$14.00

Three

$14.00

Four

$14.00

Five

$14.00

Six

$14.00

Chimichanga Dinner

$16.00

Chimichanga Supreme

$15.00

PLATOS FUERTES

Laredo Grill

$18.00

Pina Loca

$26.00

Carnitas Dinner

$16.00

Molcajete

$42.00

Chile Verde

$16.00

Chori Pollo

$17.00

Pollo Azteca

$22.00

Chimichangas Texanas

$17.00

Arroz con Pollo

$15.00

VEGETARIAN

Sonora

$15.00

Vegetarian Fajitas

$16.00

Veggie Tacos

$16.00

Vegan Bowl

$15.00

STEAKS

Carne Azada

$22.00

El Paisano

$25.00

SIDES

Side of Rice

$3.50

Side of Beans

$3.50

Side of Rice and Beans

$3.50

Grill Chicken Side

$5.00

Grill Steak Side

$6.00

Grill Shrimp Side

$6.00

Guacamole Side

$5.00

Pico de Gallo Side

$2.00

Sour Cream Side

$1.50

Sredded Cheese Side

$2.00

Lettuce Side

$1.50

Avocado Side

$3.00

Fresh Jalapeños Side

$1.00

Chiles Toreados (3)

$2.50

Tortillas Order

$1.00

Side of Tomatillo Sauce

$2.00

Side of Habanero Sauce

$3.00

Side of Chipotle Sauce

$2.00

16 oz. Red Salsa

$4.00

32 oz. Red Salsa

$8.00

16 oz. White Salsa

$5.00

32oz. White Salsa

$10.00

Margarita Mix 32oz.

$12.00

Chips Small Bag

$2.00

Chips Large Bag

$4.00

French Fries Side

$4.00

Black Beans Side

$3.50

Cheese Dip Side

$2.00

SEAFOOD

Plaza Del Mar

$23.00

Pina Del Mar

$28.00

Seafood Chimichanga

$18.00

Garlic Shrimp

$22.00

DESSERTS

Churros

$7.00

Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$10.00

A LA CARTA

Soft Taco

$3.00

Hard Taco

$3.00

Burrito

$5.00

Enchilada

$3.00

A La Carta Street Taco

$4.50

COCKTAILS

MARGARITAS

House Margarita

$9.00

Skinny

$12.00

Corona-Rita

$14.00

Patron Mango-Rita

$12.00

Tropical

$12.00

Azteca

$21.00

Sangria-Rita

$16.00

Jalapeno

$12.00

Raspberry Sparkle

$15.00

Pineapple Agave

$15.00

Strawberry Agave

$15.00

Margarita Flight

$18.00

Premium Margarita Flight

$19.00

Mamacita

$100.00

Pomegranate

$14.00

Sparkle Skinny

$18.00

PREMIUM MULES

Mexican Mule

$10.00

Classic Mule

$10.00

Berry Mule

$10.00

Cucumber Mule

$10.00

Passion Fruit Mule

$10.00

Pineapple Mule

$10.00

MIXED DRINKS

Michelada

$7.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Paloma

$15.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Gourmet Sangria

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

MARTINIS

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Dirty Martini

$9.00

Pomegranate Tini

$9.00

TEQUILA FLIGHTS

Plaza de Oro

$120.00

Borracho de Clase

$50.00

First Class

$39.00

Hollywood

$25.00

Allocasted

$60.00

Mezcal

$25.00

LIQUOR

TEQUILA BLANCO

Roca Patron

$14.00

Casa Noble

$11.00

Cincoro

$15.00

Corzo

$13.00

Casa Dragones Joven

$35.00

Casa Dragones

$15.00

Clase Azul

$15.00

Ocho

$10.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Casamigos

$10.00

818

$10.00

Patron

$10.00

El Tesoro

$10.00

Herradura

$10.00

Patron Estate Release

$14.00

Patron Smoky

$29.00

Tres Generaciones

$9.00

TEQUILA REPOSADO

Komos

$16.00

Patron

$14.00

Cazadores

$10.00

Herradura

$11.00

Don Julio

$11.00

El Tesoro

$11.00

818

$12.00

Casa Amigos

$12.00

1800

$9.00

Plaza Azteca Patron

$13.00

Milagro

$11.00

Cincoro

$18.00

Tres Generaciones

$10.00

Corzo

$14.00

Clase Azul

$23.00

Primavera

$22.00

TEQUILA ANEJO

Corralejo

$11.00

Milagro

$12.00

Cincoro

$22.00

Corzo

$15.00

Codigo

$13.00

Clase Azul

$38.00

Herradura

$12.00

Don Julio

$12.00

Casa Noble

$12.00

El Tesoro

$13.00

818

$13.00

Casa Amigos

$13.00

TEQUILA CRISTALINO

Komos

$18.00

Don Julio 70

$14.00

1800

$14.00

Maestro Dobel

$50.00

TEQUILA EXTRA ANEJO

Komos

$33.00

El Tesoro Paradiso

$24.00

Chamucos

$22.00

Herradura Seleccion Suprema

$45.00

7 Leguas Antano

$35.00

Patron Piedra

$44.00

Clase Azul Ultra

$129.00

Avion 44

$22.00

Tapatio Excelencia

$22.00

Reserva de la Familia

$22.00

Cincoro

$100.00

Patron 7 years

$35.00

Casa Noble

$18.00

Don Julio Real

$45.00

Patron Burdeos

$50.00

VODKA

Grey Goose

$12.00

Tito's

$8.00

Wheatley

$8.00

SCOTCH

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$11.00

Macallan 12 years

$13.00

Macallan 18 years

$35.00

Macallan M 73 years

$230.00

GIN

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Empress 1908

$15.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

COGNAC

Remy Martin VSOP

$14.00

Hennessy VOSP

$12.00

Martell Cordon Blue

$24.00

Remy Martin XO

$24.00

RUM

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Bacardi Limon

$8.00

Santa Teresa

$15.00

Malibu

$8.00

Zaya 16 years

$15.00

Bumbu

$12.00

WHISKEY & BOURBON

Crown Royal

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Pendleton

$9.00

Crown Royal Apple

$9.00

The Boss Hog 7

$38.00

Macallan 25

$125.00

Blanton's

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$14.00

Angel's Envy

$14.00

Jack Daniel's

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Winsor

$8.00

Old Ezra 7 years

$18.00

Gentlemen Jack

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$12.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Buchanan's 12

$12.00

BEER

Draft Beer

Pacifico

$7.00

Lagunitas

$6.00

Modelo

$7.00

XX Lager

$7.00

XX Amber

$7.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Big Wave

$6.00

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

XX Lager

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona 0.0

$4.00

Heineken

$5.00

Heineken 0.0

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

N/A Beverages

Soft Drinks

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet-Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Mello Yello

$3.00

Cherry-Coke

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Raspberry Ice Tea

$3.00

Virgin Cocktails

Virgin Margarita

$8.00

Virgin Piña Colada

$8.00

Kids Margaritas

K-Strawberry Margarita

$3.00

K-Blue Margarita

$3.00

K-Piña Colada

$3.00

WINE

Wine By the Glass

Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Merlot

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Moscato d'Asti

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Wine by the bottle

Quilt

$58.00

Austin Hope

$55.00

Treana

$33.00

Kim Crawford

$30.00

Kendal Jackson

$30.00

Far Niente

$89.00

Meiomi

$32.00

Caymus

$130.00

Chalk Hill

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

5081 Charles Way S, Fargo, ND 58104

