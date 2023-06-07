Restaurant header imageView gallery

Plaza Azteca - Sioux Falls

4501 Haygood Road

Virginia Beach, VA 23455

All Day Menu

Chips & Salsa

Small Chips

$2.99

Medium Chips

$3.99

Large Chips

$4.99

Small Salsa

$1.99

Medium Salsa

$2.99

Large Salsa

$3.99

Appetizers

Street elote

$4.99

Fresh Table Side Guacamole

$11.99

Freshly made table side, avocados, jalapeno, tomato, onion, lime, salt, cilantro

Cheese Dip

$7.50+

Queso Fundido (Choriqueso)

$11.50

Grilled Mexican sausage, melted cheese

Camarones Grantinados

$15.00

Grilled Shrimp, chopped onions covered with melted cheese

Empanadas

$12.50

Fresh table side ceviche

$14.50

Super Queso Dip

$12.50

Sweet plantains

$7.00

Chicken wings

$13.50

Bean Dip

$7.99

Taquitos Mexicanos

$10.99

Fresh Pico De Gallo

$6.99

Pollo Gratinado

$11.00

Tacos

Rib Eye Tacos

$17.25

Three corn tortillas, grilled Rib eye, Maguey salsa, caramelized onions, cilantro, red pickled onions

Birria Tacos

$17.99

Three corn tortillas dipped in birria style beef broth, stuffed with beef birria, queso Chihuahua, chopped onions & cilantro. Accompanied by birria style beef soup broth

Baja Fish Tacos

$17.00

Light, crispy beer battered white fish, tangy citrus slaw, spicy garlic - lime sauce.

Tacos de Camaron

$17.00

Flour tortillas with grilled shrimp, cheese & pico de gallo

Tacos de Pollo

$14.50

Corn tortillas, grilled chicken, tomato, cilantro, shredded cheese, avocado. Served side tomatillo sauce

Tacos de Carne Asada

$15.50

Corn tortillas, grilled steak topped onions. Side tomatillo sauce

Tacos Al Pastor

$15.00

Corn tortillas, choice of grilled pork or chicken, marinated in pineapple adobo. topped with cilantro, onion, side of tomatillo sauce

California Fish Tacos

$16.00

Choice flour or corn tortillas with grilled tilapia topped red cabbage, creamy chipotle sauce

Nachos

OMG Nachos

$13.50

Chicken, chorizo, applewood bacon, topped with refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapenos

Fajitas nachos

$14.00+

Nacho Supreme

$12.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream

Shrimp nachos

$18.00

Nachos Al Pastor

$14.00

Creamy cheese sauce, beans, marinated pork, pineapple chunks, jalapenos, guacamole, pico de gallo

Chicken Nachos

$10.25

Beef Nachos

$9.99

Cheese nachos

$9.99

Bean Nachos

$9.99

Salads

Taco Salad

$11.00

Flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream

Super Taco Fiesta Salad

$16.99

Rice, black beans, choice of meat, yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo

Fajita Taco Salad

$14.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken or steak, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo.

Chicken Fajita Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce with pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado and cheese

Azteca Salad

$19.00

Grilled shrimp, chicken and mushrooms over shredded lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cheese

La Flaca Chopped Salad

$13.50

Romain and iceburg lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese.

Chiken tortilla Soup

$10.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas El Jefe (3)

$16.00

Stuffed with carne asada, grilled corn and onions. Covered with queso fresco, sour cream, corn sauce. Bed of rice.

Spinach and Chicken Enchilada (3)

$15.50

Stuffed with grilled chicken and spinach. Topped with creamy poblano sauce queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side of rice.

Enchiladas Suizas (3)

$14.50

Stuffed with chicken topped creamy tomatillo sauce & queso fresco. Side of Rice.

Enchiladas Chipotle (3)

$16.00

One stuffed with shredded beef, one ground beef and one shredded chicken. Topped with creamy chipotle cheease sauce, pico de gallo, queso fresco. Side of rice.

Enchiladas Supreme(4)

$15.00

Enchiladas de Carnitas (3)

$15.00

Pork carnitas sauteed with tomatoes, peppers, cilantro and minced garlic. Topped with green enchilada sauce and shredded melted cheese. Garnished with avocado sauce, avocado slice.

Enchiladas Bandera (3)

$14.50

One with chicken, one with beef and one with cheese. Topped with three different sauces and queso fresco. Served rice and beans.

Enchiladas rancheras (2)

$15.50

Sizzling Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$19.00

A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.00

A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Mixed Fajitas

$21.99

Chicken and steak. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Texas Fajitas

$22.99

Steak, chicken, shrimp. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Fajitas for Two

$31.00

Steak, chicken, shrimp, pork. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Fajita Vallarta

$22.00

Fajita Chihuahua

$23.00

Fajita Veracruz

$22.50

Piña Loca

$22.00

Burritos

Burrito Ruleta

$15.00

One flour tortilla filled choice, grilled chicken or steak, onions, rice, beans, Topped cheese sauce, enchilada sauce, crema, pico de gallo.

Burrito Fajitas(2)

$15.50

Two burritos, choice of steak or chicken, onions, drizzled cheese sauce topped sour cream, served side rice and beans.

Burrito Pastor

$15.00

One flour tortilla with pastor style grilled pork, pineapple, grilled onions, topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo. Served side rice and beans.

Burrito de Espinaca

$14.50

One flour tortilla stuffed grilled chicken, rice, beans, and onions, topped pico de gallo, spinach, cheese sauce, sour cream

Philly Steak Burrito

$14.50

One flour tortilla with thinly sliced Philly Steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted poblano peppers, topped cheese sauce, sour cream

Burrito San Jose

$15.00

One flour tortilla with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice, beans, topped cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.

Burrito Deluxe

$15.50

Two burritos, one with chicken/beans and beef/beans topped burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, served side of rice or beans

Burrito Texano

$19.00

Grilled chicken, beef and shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped cheese sauce, mango sauce, garnished sour cream, pico de gallo

Burrito Mex

$15.50

One flour tortilla, choice grilled steak or chicken, onions, beans, topped with guacamole dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, served side rice and beans

Burrito Chipotle

$15.00

One flour tortilla, grilled chicken, rice, beans and peppers, topped creamy chipotle cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.

Burrito de Carnitas

$15.50

Pork carnitas topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce. Garnished avocado sauce, pico de gallo

Burrito California

$15.50

Choice chicken or grilled steak, french fries, rice, beans, topped cheese dip, guacamole, pico de gallo.

Oaxaca Bowl

$13.99

Bed of white rice, choice of protein, black beans, guacamole, red pickled onions, sweet plantain, caramelized onions.

Burrito Bowl dinner

$13.25

Steaks

Molcajeta Mexicano

$31.00

Roasted pork, ribeye steak, chicken, shrimp and homemade chorizo, queso Oaxaca, poblano pepper, mushrooms, onions and roasted jalapeno. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas

Carne Asada

$20.00

Tender rib-eye steak. Side rice, beans, pico de gallo, flour tortillas

El Paisano

$24.50+

Choice 10oz T-bone steak or grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, mushrooms, onions and peppers. Drizzled cheese sauce. Served side rice, beans, tortillas

Chori Steak

$24.50

Grilled 10oz T-bone steak, chorizo drizzled cheese sauce. Served rice, beans, tortillas

Carnitas Dinner

$18.50

Pork confit, grilled onions. Served side pico de gallo, rice, beans, tortillas

Ranchero Especial

$21.50

Grilled chicken breast and steak, one chicken enchilada, side pico de gallo. Served rice, beans, flour tortillas

Laredo

$29.00

Steak And Fries

$20.00

Combos

#1 Combo

$15.50

Taco, Two enchiladas, choice rice or beans

#2 Combo

$15.50

Fried chicken burrito, fried chicken flauta, topped cheese sauce. Side rice and beans.

#3 Combo

$15.50

Beef taco & tostada wit h cheese, one enchilada. Side rice.

#4 Combo

$15.50

Cheese enchilada, beef enchilada, side rice and beans

#5 Combo

$15.50

Shredded beef burrito with cheese sauce, beef and cheese tostada, chicken quesadilla and beef taco

#6 Combo

$15.50

Two tacos, side rice and beans

#7 Combo

$15.50

Burrito, taco and enchilada

#8 Combo

$15.50

Burrito, enchilada, side of rice and beans

#9 Combo

$15.50

Burrito, taco, side rice and beans

#10 Combo

$15.50

Two chicken enchiladas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Side rice and beans.

Chicken

Pollo Patron

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and carrots. Topped creamy cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.

Chori Pollo

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, chorizo, drizzled cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.

Pollo Sonora

$16.00

Marinated chicken breast, grilled mushrooms, onions and our classic cheese and ranchero sauce. Served rice and beans

Pollo Asado

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, cheese sauce. Served rice and beans.

Chicken and Spinach

$17.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with a creamy spinach and bacon sauce. Served rice and crema salad.

Chimis

Chimichangas Dinner

$14.50

Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, cheese sauce and sour cream. Side of rice and beans

Chimichangas Texanas

$17.50

tow flour tortillas fried or soft stuffed with steak or chicken fakitas, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side rice and beans.

Vegetarian & Veggie

Spinach Enchiladas (3)

$12.00

Corn tortillas filled spinach, topped roasted poblano sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, served side of rice.

Enchiladas Vegetarianas (3)

$12.00

Three corn tortillas with steamed yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. Topped cheese. Side of rice.

Vegan Bowl

$13.00

Bowl with soy meat, black beans, white rice, mushrooms, corn, poblano pepper, onion, vegan gourmet cheese. Topped guacamole, pico de gallo

Fajitas Vegetarianas

$15.00

Mixed grilled vegetables. Served rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas

Sonora

$15.50

One quesadilla with cheese, spinach, pico de gallo, one cheese enchilada, and one bean burrito drizzled cheese sauce

Enchiladas Trio (3)

$12.00

Corn tortillas, one cheese, one bean, one spinach, topped cheese sauce. Side of rice.

Burrito Vegano

$14.50

Vegan Tacos

$14.00

Seafood

Mojarrá frita

$21.99

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$19.50

Sauteed shrimp, garlic mojo sauce, onions, tomato and fresh avocado, served over rice, fresh cilantro.

Seafood Chimichangas

$20.50

Two flour tortillas, fried or soft with shrimp and crab meat drizzled with cheese sauce, lobster bisque and sour cream. Served side of rice and beans.

Pescado Azteca

$21.50

White fish fillet with shrimp, white wine sauce, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers. Served side of rice

Plaza del Mar

$22.00

White fish fillet and shrimp. Topped lobster bisque. Side of rice and pico de gallo.

Fried Rice

Fried rice chicken

$17.50

Fried rice beef

$18.50

Fried rice Shrimp

$19.50

Fried rice chicken and beef

$19.00

Mexican fried rice with cheese sauce

Fried rice chicken and shrimp

$20.25

Fried rice beef and shrimp

$21.00

Fried rice chicken beef shrimp

$21.50

Fried rice Grilled vegetales

$14.50

Mexican Fried Rice

$12.25

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Al Pastor

$15.00

One quesadilla, pastor, chicken or pork, Chihuahua cheese, pineapple chunks, onions

Quesadilla Ranchera

$15.00

One quesadilla filled with beans, cheese, onions. Choice of grilled chicken or steak. Side of crema salad.

Quesadillas Rellenas

$15.00

Two quesadillas. Choice of shredded beef or chicken. Side of rice or beans.

Quesadillas del Mar

$17.00

One quesadilla stuffed with beans, cheese, onions and grilled shrimp. Side of crema salad.

Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla

$15.00

One quesadilla filled with grilled chicken and sauteed spinach. Side of crema salad.

SIDES

Avocado slices side

$2.99

Corn Tortillas (3)

$1.99

Flour Tortillas (3)

$1.99

Crema Salad

$3.99

Guacamole Salad

$5.99

Guacamole Side

$7.50+

Sour Cream Side

$1.99

Sredded Cheese Side

$1.99

Lettuce Side

$2.75

Pico de Gallo Side

$4.75

Sweet Plantains Side

$7.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side Refried Beans

$3.00

Side of Black Beans

$3.00

Side of Rice and Beans

$5.50

Side of French Fries

$4.99

Tamal

$4.99

tostada (1)

$4.99

Chiles Toreados(3)

$3.99

Side of fresh Jalapeños

$2.50

side tomato

$1.99

side cilantro

$1.00

side raw onion

$1.00

Grill Chicken Side

$7.99

Grill Steak Side

$8.99

Grill Shrimp side (7)

$9.99

Grill Veggies Side

$6.99

Grill onions Side

$1.99

Extra Ensalada Fajita

$5.99

Open Food

A La Carte tacos

1 chicken hard taco

$2.99

1 Hard Taco beef

$2.99

1 soft beef taco

$2.99

1 chicken soft taco

$2.99

3 Hard Tacos

$6.99

3 Soft Tacos

$6.99

1 steak taco asada

$6.99

1 grilled taco pollo

$5.50

DESSERTS

Churros

$6.99

Fried Ice-cream

$7.99

Flan

$7.99

A la carta quesadilla

Beef quesadilla

$5.50

cheese quesadilla

$4.00

chicken quesadilla

$6.00

Grilled Chicken quesadilla

$7.00

Mushroom quesadilla

$5.50

chorizo quesadilla

$6.00

quesadilla steak

$7.50

quesadilla camaron

$7.99

ala carta quesadilla vegetariana

$6.00

ala carta quesadilla mix steak y chicken

$8.99

ala carta spinach quesadilla

$4.00

ala carta enchiladas

1 cheese enchilada

$3.25

1 chicken enchilada

$3.99

1 beef enchilada

$3.99

1 beans enchilada

$3.50

1 spinach enchilada

$3.99

3 Enchiladas

$7.99

ala carta burritos

1 chimi frita pollo

$5.00

1 chimi suave pollo

$5.00

1 chimi frita carne

$5.00

1 chimi suave carne

$5.00

1 bean burrito

$5.00

1 chicken burrito

$6.00

1 beef burrito

$6.00

1 beef & bean burrito

$6.50

1 ala carta burrito luxe

$8.00

1 tamal

$5.50

2 Burritos a la Carte

$8.99

Kids

1. KIDS Mac and Cheese

$8.00

2. KIDS Meat Quesadilla and Rice

$9.00

3. KIDS Chicken Fingers and Fries

$8.00

4. KIDS Quesadilla and Fries

$8.00

5. KIDS Enchilada, Rice, Beans

$8.00

6. KIDS Combo

$8.25

Ground beef burrito & soft taco

7. KIDS Nachos Locos

$8.00

N/A Beverages

Soft Drinks

IcedTea

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Pibb Xtra

$2.75

Fanta

$2.75

Root Beer

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Agua de Horchata

$4.75

kids size drink

$2.50

Coffee

$2.95

Non Alcoholic Daiquiri

$4.25

To-go

$0.35

Hot Tea

$1.99

RedBull

$2.99

LIQUOR

Tequila silver

House tequila

$4.99

Patron Silver

$10.00

Jose cuervo Gold

$7.00

1800 Silver

$6.99

1800 Cocunut silver

$6.99

Avion silver

$7.99

Cabo Wabo silver

$10.00

Casamigos silver

$10.00

Casadores silver

$10.00

Don Julio silver

$11.00

Espolon silver

$10.00

Herradura silver

$10.00

Hornitos silver

$7.99

Jimador silver

$6.99

Jose cuervo silver

$7.00

Luna Azul

$9.00

Milagro Silver

$10.00

Sauza tequila

$7.00

Tequila Rosa blanco

$10.00

Tres generaciones silver

$10.00

De Leon Silver

$10.00

Tequila reposado

1800 Reposado

$9.75

Cabo Wabo reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Tequila Anejo

Cabo-wabo anejo

$14.00

Casamigos anejo

$13.50

Don Julio Anejo

$13.75

Herradura Anejo

$13.00

Hornitos Black Anejo

$10.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$14.00

El Mayor

$12.00

Premium Tequila

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Skelly Anejo

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Avion 44

$22.99

Casa Dragones

$17.99

ClaseAzul Plata

$25.99

Corralejo Gran Anejo

$19.99

Don Julio 70

$17.99

Gran Patron Platinum

$28.99

Patron Xtra Anejo

$18.99

Rum

Bacardi cocunut rum

$6.99

Bacardi Rum

$6.99

Captain Morgan Rum

$7.99

House Rum

$5.00

Malibu Rum

$6.99

Rum Chata

$7.99

whisky

Jameson

$6.99

Bulleit rye Whiskey

$6.99

Canadian whiskey

$6.99

Crown Royal whiskey

$6.99

Crown Royal Apple

$6.99

Dewars White Label

$6.99

Fireball

$5.00

House Whiskey

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$6.99

Jagermeister

$5.99

Knob Creek whiskey

$6.99

Laphroaig whiskey

$11.00

Makers Mark

$7.99

Quiet Man whiskey

$8.00

Robel Root Beer

$6.50

Virgil Kane

$8.50

Vanilla crown whiskey

$7.50

Buchanas 18

$15.99

Vodka

Absolute Vodka

$6.99

Belvedere Voda

$6.99

Ciroc Vodka

$6.99

Grey goose Vodka

$6.99

House Vodka

$5.00

Katel One

$6.99

Skyy Vodka

$6.99

Titos Vodka

$6.00

Gin

Aviation Gin

$5.99

Beefeater Gin

$5.99

Bomba Gin

$5.99

Gunpower Irish Gin

$9.50

Hendrich Gin

$6.25

House Gin

$5.00

Roku Gin

$8.99

Tanqueray Gin

$6.99

Brandy

Paul Masson Brandy

$4.99

Cognac

Remy Martin

$13.99

Hennessy

$10.00

Cordials

Grand Marnier

$8.99

Disaronno Amaretto

$6.99

Mezcal

Monte Alban Mezcal

$8.00

Los Amantes Joven mezcal

$10.00

COCKTAILS

Margaritas

Regular House margarita

$5.99

Lunch Margarita

$4.99

Jumbo Lunch Margarita

$7.50

Flavor Margarita

$9.99

Texas Margarita

$9.99

Patron Margarita

$11.99

Skinny Margarita

$9.99

Organic Margarita

$9.99

Regular Margarona

$10.99

Blood Orange Margarita

$10.00

Margarita Tropical

$10.00

Cucumber Jalapeno

$11.99

Jalapeno Margarita

$9.99

Sangria Margarita

$8.99

Strawberry Patron

$14.99

Take Out Margarita

$9.99

Smokey mezcalita

$14.99

Margarita Flight

$19.00

Jumbo Margarita

Jumbo House Margarita

$7.99

Jumbo Texas Margarita

$11.99

Jumbo Flavor Margarita

$11.99

Jumbo Patron Margarita

$15.99

Jumbo Organic Margarita

$12.99

Jumbo Skinny Margarita

$12.99

Jumbo Bonita Blue Margarita

$13.99

Jumbo Margarona

$13.99

ChampagneRita

$15.99

Jumbo Jalapeño Margarita

$11.99

Mixed Drinks

Classic mojito

$7.99

Orange Crush

$7.99

Bahama Mama

$7.99

Long island ice tea

$11.99

Bay Breeze

$7.99

Bloody Mary

$7.99

Daiquiris

$7.99+

Island Punch

$7.99

MAI TAI

$7.99

Paloma Mexicana

$7.99

Sea Breeze

$7.99

Rum Runner

$7.99

Michelada mexicana

$8.99

Patron Paloma

$13.99

Patron Mojito

$13.99

Smoothie

$7.99

Open Drink

Cantarito

$13.99

Martinis

Cosmopolitan

$10.99

Dirty Martini

$10.50

Passion fruit martini

$11.99

Appletini

$10.00

Classic martini

$9.50

SHOOTERS

Melon Ball

$9.00

Fuzzy Jager

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Premium Mules

Mexican Mule

$10.00

Classic Mule

$9.00

Berry Mule

$10.00

Mango Mule

$10.00

Azteca Mule

$13.99

Apple Mule

$10.50

BEER

Domestic btl beer

Blt-Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Btl -Bud light

$3.00

Btl-Coors Light

$3.00

Btl-Miller light

$3.00

Btl-Budweiser

$3.00

Domestic Draft beer

Draft Michelob Ultra 16oz

$3.00

Draft Michelob Ultra 22oz

$5.00

Draft Michelob Ultra 32oz

$6.00

Draft Samuel Adams 16oz

$3.00

Draft Samuel Adams 22oz

$5.00

Draft Samuel Adams 32oz

$6.00

Draft Budlight 16oz

$3.00

Draft Budlight 22oz

$5.00

Draft Budlight 32oz

$6.00

Draft Miller 16oz

$3.00

Draft Miller 22oz

$5.00

Draft Miller 32oz

$6.00

Draft Coors 16oz

$3.00

Draft Coors 22oz

$5.00

Draft Coors 32oz

$6.00

Imported btl beer

Btl-Corona

$3.75

Blt-Corona light

$3.75

Btl-Corona premier

$3.75

Btl-Modelo especial

$3.75

Blt-Negra modelo

$3.75

Btl-XX Amber

$3.75

Btl-XX lager

$3.75

Btl pacifico

$3.75

Btl-Sol

$3.75

Blt-Victoria

$3.75

Btl Corona Cero

$2.99

Btl-Heineken

$3.75

Blt-corona familiar

$3.75

Btl- tecate

$3.75

Imported Draft Beer

Dos Equis Lager 16oz

$4.00

Dos Equis Lager 22oz

$6.00

Dos Equis Lager 32oz

$7.00

Dos Equis Amber 16oz

$4.00

Dos Equis Amber 22oz

$6.00

Dos Equis Amber 32oz

$7.00

Modelo Especial 16oz

$4.00

Modelo Especial 22oz

$6.00

Modelo Especial 32oz

$7.00

Negra Modelo 16oz

$4.00

Negra Modelo 22oz

$6.00

Negra Modelo 32oz

$7.00

Pacifico 16oz

$4.00

Pacifico 22oz

$6.00

Pacifico 32oz

$7.00

WINE

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon Glass

$8.99

Merlot Glass

$8.99

Malbec Glass

$8.99

Pinot Noir Glass

$8.99

Sangria Glass

$7.99

Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$22.00

Merlot Bottle

$22.00

Malbec Bottle

$22.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$22.00

White Wine

Chardonnay Glass

$8.99

Moscato Glass

$8.99

White Zinfandel Glass

$7.99

Pinot Grigio Glass

$8.99

Chardonnay Bottle

$22.00

Moscato Bottle

$22.00

Pinot Grio Bottle

$22.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4501 Haygood Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23455

Directions

