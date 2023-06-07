Plaza Azteca - Sioux Falls

- Home
All Day Menu
Chips & Salsa
Appetizers
Street elote
Fresh Table Side Guacamole
Freshly made table side, avocados, jalapeno, tomato, onion, lime, salt, cilantro
Cheese Dip
Queso Fundido (Choriqueso)
Grilled Mexican sausage, melted cheese
Camarones Grantinados
Grilled Shrimp, chopped onions covered with melted cheese
Empanadas
Fresh table side ceviche
Super Queso Dip
Sweet plantains
Chicken wings
Bean Dip
Taquitos Mexicanos
Fresh Pico De Gallo
Pollo Gratinado
Tacos
Rib Eye Tacos
Three corn tortillas, grilled Rib eye, Maguey salsa, caramelized onions, cilantro, red pickled onions
Birria Tacos
Three corn tortillas dipped in birria style beef broth, stuffed with beef birria, queso Chihuahua, chopped onions & cilantro. Accompanied by birria style beef soup broth
Baja Fish Tacos
Light, crispy beer battered white fish, tangy citrus slaw, spicy garlic - lime sauce.
Tacos de Camaron
Flour tortillas with grilled shrimp, cheese & pico de gallo
Tacos de Pollo
Corn tortillas, grilled chicken, tomato, cilantro, shredded cheese, avocado. Served side tomatillo sauce
Tacos de Carne Asada
Corn tortillas, grilled steak topped onions. Side tomatillo sauce
Tacos Al Pastor
Corn tortillas, choice of grilled pork or chicken, marinated in pineapple adobo. topped with cilantro, onion, side of tomatillo sauce
California Fish Tacos
Choice flour or corn tortillas with grilled tilapia topped red cabbage, creamy chipotle sauce
Nachos
OMG Nachos
Chicken, chorizo, applewood bacon, topped with refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapenos
Fajitas nachos
Nacho Supreme
Ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
Shrimp nachos
Nachos Al Pastor
Creamy cheese sauce, beans, marinated pork, pineapple chunks, jalapenos, guacamole, pico de gallo
Chicken Nachos
Beef Nachos
Cheese nachos
Bean Nachos
Salads
Taco Salad
Flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
Super Taco Fiesta Salad
Rice, black beans, choice of meat, yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken or steak, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo.
Chicken Fajita Salad
Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce with pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado and cheese
Azteca Salad
Grilled shrimp, chicken and mushrooms over shredded lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cheese
La Flaca Chopped Salad
Romain and iceburg lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese.
Chiken tortilla Soup
Enchiladas
Enchiladas El Jefe (3)
Stuffed with carne asada, grilled corn and onions. Covered with queso fresco, sour cream, corn sauce. Bed of rice.
Spinach and Chicken Enchilada (3)
Stuffed with grilled chicken and spinach. Topped with creamy poblano sauce queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side of rice.
Enchiladas Suizas (3)
Stuffed with chicken topped creamy tomatillo sauce & queso fresco. Side of Rice.
Enchiladas Chipotle (3)
One stuffed with shredded beef, one ground beef and one shredded chicken. Topped with creamy chipotle cheease sauce, pico de gallo, queso fresco. Side of rice.
Enchiladas Supreme(4)
Enchiladas de Carnitas (3)
Pork carnitas sauteed with tomatoes, peppers, cilantro and minced garlic. Topped with green enchilada sauce and shredded melted cheese. Garnished with avocado sauce, avocado slice.
Enchiladas Bandera (3)
One with chicken, one with beef and one with cheese. Topped with three different sauces and queso fresco. Served rice and beans.
Enchiladas rancheras (2)
Sizzling Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
Mixed Fajitas
Chicken and steak. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
Texas Fajitas
Steak, chicken, shrimp. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
Fajitas for Two
Steak, chicken, shrimp, pork. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
Fajita Vallarta
Fajita Chihuahua
Fajita Veracruz
Piña Loca
Burritos
Burrito Ruleta
One flour tortilla filled choice, grilled chicken or steak, onions, rice, beans, Topped cheese sauce, enchilada sauce, crema, pico de gallo.
Burrito Fajitas(2)
Two burritos, choice of steak or chicken, onions, drizzled cheese sauce topped sour cream, served side rice and beans.
Burrito Pastor
One flour tortilla with pastor style grilled pork, pineapple, grilled onions, topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo. Served side rice and beans.
Burrito de Espinaca
One flour tortilla stuffed grilled chicken, rice, beans, and onions, topped pico de gallo, spinach, cheese sauce, sour cream
Philly Steak Burrito
One flour tortilla with thinly sliced Philly Steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted poblano peppers, topped cheese sauce, sour cream
Burrito San Jose
One flour tortilla with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice, beans, topped cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos, one with chicken/beans and beef/beans topped burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, served side of rice or beans
Burrito Texano
Grilled chicken, beef and shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped cheese sauce, mango sauce, garnished sour cream, pico de gallo
Burrito Mex
One flour tortilla, choice grilled steak or chicken, onions, beans, topped with guacamole dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, served side rice and beans
Burrito Chipotle
One flour tortilla, grilled chicken, rice, beans and peppers, topped creamy chipotle cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Burrito de Carnitas
Pork carnitas topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce. Garnished avocado sauce, pico de gallo
Burrito California
Choice chicken or grilled steak, french fries, rice, beans, topped cheese dip, guacamole, pico de gallo.
Oaxaca Bowl
Bed of white rice, choice of protein, black beans, guacamole, red pickled onions, sweet plantain, caramelized onions.
Burrito Bowl dinner
Steaks
Molcajeta Mexicano
Roasted pork, ribeye steak, chicken, shrimp and homemade chorizo, queso Oaxaca, poblano pepper, mushrooms, onions and roasted jalapeno. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas
Carne Asada
Tender rib-eye steak. Side rice, beans, pico de gallo, flour tortillas
El Paisano
Choice 10oz T-bone steak or grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, mushrooms, onions and peppers. Drizzled cheese sauce. Served side rice, beans, tortillas
Chori Steak
Grilled 10oz T-bone steak, chorizo drizzled cheese sauce. Served rice, beans, tortillas
Carnitas Dinner
Pork confit, grilled onions. Served side pico de gallo, rice, beans, tortillas
Ranchero Especial
Grilled chicken breast and steak, one chicken enchilada, side pico de gallo. Served rice, beans, flour tortillas
Laredo
Steak And Fries
Combos
#1 Combo
Taco, Two enchiladas, choice rice or beans
#2 Combo
Fried chicken burrito, fried chicken flauta, topped cheese sauce. Side rice and beans.
#3 Combo
Beef taco & tostada wit h cheese, one enchilada. Side rice.
#4 Combo
Cheese enchilada, beef enchilada, side rice and beans
#5 Combo
Shredded beef burrito with cheese sauce, beef and cheese tostada, chicken quesadilla and beef taco
#6 Combo
Two tacos, side rice and beans
#7 Combo
Burrito, taco and enchilada
#8 Combo
Burrito, enchilada, side of rice and beans
#9 Combo
Burrito, taco, side rice and beans
#10 Combo
Two chicken enchiladas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Side rice and beans.
Chicken
Pollo Patron
Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and carrots. Topped creamy cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast, chorizo, drizzled cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.
Pollo Sonora
Marinated chicken breast, grilled mushrooms, onions and our classic cheese and ranchero sauce. Served rice and beans
Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, cheese sauce. Served rice and beans.
Chicken and Spinach
Grilled chicken breast topped with a creamy spinach and bacon sauce. Served rice and crema salad.
Chimis
Chimichangas Dinner
Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, cheese sauce and sour cream. Side of rice and beans
Chimichangas Texanas
tow flour tortillas fried or soft stuffed with steak or chicken fakitas, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side rice and beans.
Vegetarian & Veggie
Spinach Enchiladas (3)
Corn tortillas filled spinach, topped roasted poblano sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, served side of rice.
Enchiladas Vegetarianas (3)
Three corn tortillas with steamed yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. Topped cheese. Side of rice.
Vegan Bowl
Bowl with soy meat, black beans, white rice, mushrooms, corn, poblano pepper, onion, vegan gourmet cheese. Topped guacamole, pico de gallo
Fajitas Vegetarianas
Mixed grilled vegetables. Served rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas
Sonora
One quesadilla with cheese, spinach, pico de gallo, one cheese enchilada, and one bean burrito drizzled cheese sauce
Enchiladas Trio (3)
Corn tortillas, one cheese, one bean, one spinach, topped cheese sauce. Side of rice.
Burrito Vegano
Vegan Tacos
Seafood
Mojarrá frita
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Sauteed shrimp, garlic mojo sauce, onions, tomato and fresh avocado, served over rice, fresh cilantro.
Seafood Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas, fried or soft with shrimp and crab meat drizzled with cheese sauce, lobster bisque and sour cream. Served side of rice and beans.
Pescado Azteca
White fish fillet with shrimp, white wine sauce, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers. Served side of rice
Plaza del Mar
White fish fillet and shrimp. Topped lobster bisque. Side of rice and pico de gallo.
Fried Rice
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Al Pastor
One quesadilla, pastor, chicken or pork, Chihuahua cheese, pineapple chunks, onions
Quesadilla Ranchera
One quesadilla filled with beans, cheese, onions. Choice of grilled chicken or steak. Side of crema salad.
Quesadillas Rellenas
Two quesadillas. Choice of shredded beef or chicken. Side of rice or beans.
Quesadillas del Mar
One quesadilla stuffed with beans, cheese, onions and grilled shrimp. Side of crema salad.
Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla
One quesadilla filled with grilled chicken and sauteed spinach. Side of crema salad.
SIDES
Avocado slices side
Corn Tortillas (3)
Flour Tortillas (3)
Crema Salad
Guacamole Salad
Guacamole Side
Sour Cream Side
Sredded Cheese Side
Lettuce Side
Pico de Gallo Side
Sweet Plantains Side
Side of Rice
Side Refried Beans
Side of Black Beans
Side of Rice and Beans
Side of French Fries
Tamal
tostada (1)
Chiles Toreados(3)
Side of fresh Jalapeños
side tomato
side cilantro
side raw onion
Grill Chicken Side
Grill Steak Side
Grill Shrimp side (7)
Grill Veggies Side
Grill onions Side
Extra Ensalada Fajita
Open Food
A La Carte tacos
A la carta quesadilla
Beef quesadilla
cheese quesadilla
chicken quesadilla
Grilled Chicken quesadilla
Mushroom quesadilla
chorizo quesadilla
quesadilla steak
quesadilla camaron
ala carta quesadilla vegetariana
ala carta quesadilla mix steak y chicken
ala carta spinach quesadilla
ala carta enchiladas
ala carta burritos
LIQUOR
Tequila silver
House tequila
Patron Silver
Jose cuervo Gold
1800 Silver
1800 Cocunut silver
Avion silver
Cabo Wabo silver
Casamigos silver
Casadores silver
Don Julio silver
Espolon silver
Herradura silver
Hornitos silver
Jimador silver
Jose cuervo silver
Luna Azul
Milagro Silver
Sauza tequila
Tequila Rosa blanco
Tres generaciones silver
De Leon Silver
Tequila reposado
Tequila Anejo
Premium Tequila
Rum
whisky
Jameson
Bulleit rye Whiskey
Canadian whiskey
Crown Royal whiskey
Crown Royal Apple
Dewars White Label
Fireball
House Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jagermeister
Knob Creek whiskey
Laphroaig whiskey
Makers Mark
Quiet Man whiskey
Robel Root Beer
Virgil Kane
Vanilla crown whiskey
Buchanas 18
Vodka
Gin
Brandy
COCKTAILS
Margaritas
Regular House margarita
Lunch Margarita
Jumbo Lunch Margarita
Flavor Margarita
Texas Margarita
Patron Margarita
Skinny Margarita
Organic Margarita
Regular Margarona
Blood Orange Margarita
Margarita Tropical
Cucumber Jalapeno
Jalapeno Margarita
Sangria Margarita
Strawberry Patron
Take Out Margarita
Smokey mezcalita
Margarita Flight
Jumbo Margarita
Mixed Drinks
Classic mojito
Orange Crush
Bahama Mama
Long island ice tea
Bay Breeze
Bloody Mary
Daiquiris
Island Punch
MAI TAI
Paloma Mexicana
Sea Breeze
Rum Runner
Michelada mexicana
Patron Paloma
Patron Mojito
Smoothie
Open Drink
Cantarito
Martinis
Premium Mules
BEER
Domestic btl beer
Domestic Draft beer
Draft Michelob Ultra 16oz
Draft Michelob Ultra 22oz
Draft Michelob Ultra 32oz
Draft Samuel Adams 16oz
Draft Samuel Adams 22oz
Draft Samuel Adams 32oz
Draft Budlight 16oz
Draft Budlight 22oz
Draft Budlight 32oz
Draft Miller 16oz
Draft Miller 22oz
Draft Miller 32oz
Draft Coors 16oz
Draft Coors 22oz
Draft Coors 32oz
Imported btl beer
Imported Draft Beer
Dos Equis Lager 16oz
Dos Equis Lager 22oz
Dos Equis Lager 32oz
Dos Equis Amber 16oz
Dos Equis Amber 22oz
Dos Equis Amber 32oz
Modelo Especial 16oz
Modelo Especial 22oz
Modelo Especial 32oz
Negra Modelo 16oz
Negra Modelo 22oz
Negra Modelo 32oz
Pacifico 16oz
Pacifico 22oz
Pacifico 32oz
WINE
Red Wine
4501 Haygood Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23455