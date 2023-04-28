Plaza Azteca - Sioux Falls
1600 Premium Outlets Boulevard
Norfolk, VA 23502
All Day Menu
Appetizers
Fresh Table Side Guacamole
Freshly made table side, avocados, jalapeno, tomato, onion, lime, salt, cilantro
Queso Fundido (Choriqueso)
Grilled Mexican sausage, melted cheese
Camarones Grantinados
Grilled Shrimp, chopped onions covered with melted cheese
Super Queso Dip
Street elote
Empanadas
Fresh table side ceviche
Sweet plantains
Chicken wings
Bean Dip
Taquitos Mexicanos
Cheese Dip
Tacos
Rib Eye Tacos
Three corn tortillas, grilled Rib eye, Maguey salsa, caramelized onions, cilantro, red pickled onions
Birria Tacos
Three corn tortillas dipped in birria style beef broth, stuffed with beef birria, queso Chihuahua, chopped onions & cilantro. Accompanied by birria style beef soup broth
Baja Fresh Tacos
Light, crispy beer battered white fish, tangy citrus slaw, spicy garlic - lime sauce.
Tacos de Camaron
Flour tortillas with grilled shrimp, cheese & pico de gallo
Tacos de Pollo
Corn tortillas, grilled chicken, tomato, cilantro, shredded cheese, avocado. Served side tomatillo sauce
Tacos de Carne Asada
Corn tortillas, grilled steak topped onions. Side tomatillo sauce
Tacos Al Pastor
Corn tortillas, choice of grilled pork or chicken, marinated in pineapple adobo. topped with cilantro, onion, side of tomatillo sauce
California Fish Tacos
Choice flour or corn tortillas with grilled tilapia topped red cabbage, creamy chipotle sauce
Tacos Los Cabos
Three tacos with breaded white fish fillet topped creamy chipotle sauce, mango pico de gallo
Nachos
OMG Nachos
Chicken, chorizo, applewood bacon, topped with refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapenos
Nacho Supreme
Ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
Nachos Al Pastor
Creamy cheese sauce, beans, marinated pork, pineapple chunks, jalapenos, guacamole, pico de gallo
Shrimp nachos
Fajitas nachos
Cheese nachos
Beans and cheese nachos
Beef and cheese nachos
Chicken and cheese nachos
Salads
Taco Salad
Flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
Super Taco Fiesta Salad
Rice, black beans, choice of meat, yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken or steak, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo.
Chicken Fajita Salad
Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce with pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado and cheese
Azteca Salad
Grilled shrimp, chicken and mushrooms over shredded lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cheese
La Flaca Chopped Salad
Romain and iceburg lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese.
Chiken tortilla Soup
Enchiladas
Enchiladas El Jefe (3)
Stuffed with carne asada, grilled corn and onions. Covered with queso fresco, sour cream, corn sauce. Bed of rice.
Spinach and Chicken Enchilada (3)
Stuffed with grilled chicken and spinach. Topped with creamy poblano sauce queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side of rice.
Enchiladas Suizas (3)
Stuffed with chicken topped creamy tomatillo sauce & queso fresco. Side of Rice.
Enchiladas Chipotle (3)
One stuffed with shredded beef, one ground beef and one shredded chicken. Topped with creamy chipotle cheease sauce, pico de gallo, queso fresco. Side of rice.
Enchiladas Supreme(4)
Enchiladas de Carnitas (3)
Pork carnitas sauteed with tomatoes, peppers, cilantro and minced garlic. Topped with green enchilada sauce and shredded melted cheese. Garnished with avocado sauce, avocado slice.
Enchiladas Bandera (3)
One with chicken, one with beef and one with cheese. Topped with three different sauces and queso fresco. Served rice and beans.
Enchiladas rancheras (2)
Sizzling Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
Shrimp Fajitas
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
Mixed Fajitas
Chicken and steak. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
Texas Fajitas
Steak, chicken, shrimp. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
Fajitas for Two
Steak, chicken, shrimp, pork. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
Fajita Veracruz
Fajita Chihuahua
Fajita Vallarta
Piña Loca
Burritos
Burrito Ruleta
One flour tortilla filled choice, grilled chicken or steak, onions, rice, beans, Topped cheese sauce, enchilada sauce, crema, pico de gallo.
Burrito Fajitas(2)
Two burritos, choice of steak or chicken, onions, drizzled cheese sauce topped sour cream, served side rice and beans.
Burrito Pastor
One flour tortilla with pastor style grilled pork, pineapple, grilled onions, topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo. Served side rice and beans.
Burrito de Espinaca
One flour tortilla stuffed grilled chicken, rice, beans, and onions, topped pico de gallo, spinach, cheese sauce, sour cream
Philly Steak Burrito
One flour tortilla with thinly sliced Philly Steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted poblano peppers, topped cheese sauce, sour cream
Burrito San Jose
One flour tortilla with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice, beans, topped cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos, one with chicken/beans and beef/beans topped burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, served side of rice or beans
Burrito Texano
Grilled chicken, beef and shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped cheese sauce, mango sauce, garnished sour cream, pico de gallo
Burrito Mex
One flour tortilla, choice grilled steak or chicken, onions, beans, topped with guacamole dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, served side rice and beans
Burrito Chipotle
One flour tortilla, grilled chicken, rice, beans and peppers, topped creamy chipotle cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Burrito de Carnitas
Pork carnitas topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce. Garnished avocado sauce, pico de gallo
Burrito California
Choice chicken or grilled steak, french fries, rice, beans, topped cheese dip, guacamole, pico de gallo.
Oaxaca Bowl
Bed of white rice, choice of protein, black beans, guacamole, red pickled onions, sweet plantain, caramelized onions.
Burrito Bowl dinner
Steaks
Molcajeta Mexicano
Roasted pork, ribeye steak, chicken, shrimp and homemade chorizo, queso Oaxaca, poblano pepper, mushrooms, onions and roasted jalapeno. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas
Carne Asada
Tender rib-eye steak. Side rice, beans, pico de gallo, flour tortillas
El Paisano
Choice 10oz T-bone steak or grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, mushrooms, onions and peppers. Drizzled cheese sauce. Served side rice, beans, tortillas
Chori Steak
Grilled 10oz T-bone steak, chorizo drizzled cheese sauce. Served rice, beans, tortillas
Carnitas Dinner
Pork confit, grilled onions. Served side pico de gallo, rice, beans, tortillas
Ranchero Especial
Grilled chicken breast and steak, one chicken enchilada, side pico de gallo. Served rice, beans, flour tortillas
Laredo
Steak And Fries
Combos
#1 Combo
Taco, Two enchiladas, choice rice or beans
#2 Combo
Fried chicken burrito, fried chicken flauta, topped cheese sauce. Side rice and beans.
#3 Combo
Beef taco & tostada wit h cheese, one enchilada. Side rice.
#4 Combo
Cheese enchilada, beef enchilada, side rice and beans
#5 Combo
Shredded beef burrito with cheese sauce, beef and cheese tostada, chicken quesadilla and beef taco
#6 Combo
Two tacos, side rice and beans
#7 Combo
Burrito, taco and enchilada
#8 Combo
Burrito, enchilada, side of rice and beans
#9 Combo
Burrito, taco, side rice and beans
#10 Combo
Two chicken enchiladas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Side rice and beans.
Chicken
Pollo Patron
Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and carrots. Topped creamy cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast, chorizo, drizzled cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.
Pollo Sonora
Marinated chicken breast, grilled mushrooms, onions and our classic cheese and ranchero sauce. Served rice and beans
Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, cheese sauce. Served rice and beans.
Chicken and Spinach
Grilled chicken breast topped with a creamy spinach and bacon sauce. Served rice and crema salad.
Chimis
Chimichangas Dinner
Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, cheese sauce and sour cream. Side of rice and beans
Chimichangas Texanas
tow flour tortillas fried or soft stuffed with steak or chicken fakitas, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side rice and beans.
Vegetarian & Veggie
Spinach Enchiladas (3)
Corn tortillas filled spinach, topped roasted poblano sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, served side of rice.
Enchiladas Trio (3)
Corn tortillas, one cheese, one bean, one spinach, topped cheese sauce. Side of rice.
Vegan Bowl
Bowl with soy meat, black beans, white rice, mushrooms, corn, poblano pepper, onion, vegan gourmet cheese. Topped guacamole, pico de gallo
Fajitas Vegetarianas
Mixed grilled vegetables. Served rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas
Sonora
One quesadilla with cheese, spinach, pico de gallo, one cheese enchilada, and one bean burrito drizzled cheese sauce
Enchiladas Vegetarianas (3)
Three corn tortillas with steamed yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. Topped cheese. Side of rice.
Burrito Vegano
Vegan Tacos
Seafood
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Sauteed shrimp, garlic mojo sauce, onions, tomato and fresh avocado, served over rice, fresh cilantro.
Seafood Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas, fried or soft with shrimp and crab meat drizzled with cheese sauce, lobster bisque and sour cream. Served side of rice and beans.
Pescado Azteca
White fish fillet with shrimp, white wine sauce, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers. Served side of rice
Plaza del Mar
White fish fillet and shrimp. Topped lobster bisque. Side of rice and pico de gallo.
Mojará frita
Fried Rice
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Al Pastor
One quesadilla, pastor, chicken or pork, Chihuahua cheese, pineapple chunks, onions
Quesadilla Ranchera
One quesadilla filled with beans, cheese, onions. Choice of grilled chicken or steak. Side of crema salad.
Quesadillas Rellenas
Two quesadillas. Choice of shredded beef or chicken. Side of rice or beans.
Quesadillas del Mar
One quesadilla stuffed with beans, cheese, onions and grilled shrimp. Side of crema salad.
Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla
One quesadilla filled with grilled chicken and sauteed spinach. Side of crema salad.
SIDES
Guacamole Side
Sour Cream Side
Tostones Sides
Corn Tortillas (3)
Flour Tortillas (3)
Sredded Cheese Side
Lettuce Side
Pico de Gallo Side
Sweet Plantains Side
Side of Rice
Side Refried Beans
Side of Black Beans
Side of Rice and Beans
Side of French Fries
Chiles Toreados(3)
Grill Chicken Side
Grill Steak Side
Grill Shrimp side (7)
Avocado slices side
Grill Veggies Side
Grill onions Side
Side of fresh Jalapeños
Chips Small bag
Chips Large bag
Guacamole Salad
Crema Salad
Habanero Sauce
Sm red salsa
LG red salsa
MD red salsa
Open Food
tostada (1)
side tomate
side cilantro
side raw onion
1 side salsa chipotle
Tamal
Extra Ensalada Fajita
Chile Relleno
A La Carte tacos
Chef’s especial
Camarones don cuca
Grilled shrimp seasoned with secret onion , red chili based sauce, served w/ fresh cucumbers
Coctel de camarón
Cooked shrimp with cocktail sauce , pico de gallo , avocados , cucumbers
Coctel mixto
Cooked shrimp ,octopus with cocktail sauce , pico de gallo ,avocado, cucumbers
Coctel Monumental
Cooked shrimp, octopus, crab meat ,fish ,scallops with cocktail sauce , pico de gallo , avocado , cucumber
Aguachile verde
Cooked shrimp with green aguachile sauce, cucumber , avocado ,radish
Aguachile Rojo
Cooked shrimp with red aguachile sauce ,cucumber , avocado , red onion, chiltepin pepper
Torre de Mariscos
A delicious ceviche tower with cooked shrimp, octopus, crab meat, scallops, onion, cilantro, cucumber, avocado, tomato in our homemade secret sauce
Camarones al Ajillo
Sautéed shrimp with buttery Guajillo pepper sauce served with a side of white rice ,lettuce, tomato and onion salad and a creamy ranch dressing.
Caldo 7 Mares
Fresh seafood soup with octopus, white fish fillet, shrimp, crab meat, crab legs ,and muscles
Mejillones Nayarit
Cooked mussels in a creamy cheese sauce with mixed bell peppers served with rice
Mejillones Plaza Azteca
Cook mussels in our seafood sauce with mixed bell peppers served with rice
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Sautéed shrimp in a delicious garlic Moho sauce served with side of white rice lettuce tomato and onion salad with the creamy dressing
Piña Festival Del Mar
Grilled octopus shrimp mussels scallops crab meat mix bell peppers topped with a creamy cheese sauce served with a side of white rice lettuce tomato and onion side and a creamy ranch dressing
Chapuzón Del Mar
Camarones Diablos
Mojará Frita
Coco Enamorado
Filete de Pescado Rebeco
A la carta quesadilla
Beef quesadilla
cheese quesadilla
chicken quesadilla
Grilled Chicken quesadilla
Mushroom quesadilla
chorizo quesadilla
quesadilla steak
quesadilla camaron
ala carta quesadilla vegetariana
ala carta quesadilla mix steak y chicken
ala carta spinach quesadilla
ala carta cheese quesadilla grande
ala carta enchiladas
ala carta burritos
N/A Beverages
Soft Drinks
LIQUOR
Brandy
Gin
Premium Tequila
Rum
Tequila Anejo
Tequila reposado
Tequila silver
1800 Silver
1800 Cocunut silver
Avion silver
Cabo Wabo silver
Casamigos silver
Casadores silver
Don Julio silver
Espolon silver
Herradura silver
Hornitos silver
House tequila
Jimador silver
Jose cuervo silver
Jose cuervo Gold
Luna Azul
Milagro Silver
Patron Silver
Sauza tequila
Tequila Rosa blanco
Tres generaciones silver
De Leon Silver
Vodka
whisky
Jameson
Buchanas 18
Bulleit rye Whiskey
Canadian whiskey
Crown Royal whiskey
Crown Royal Apple
Dewars White Label
Fireball
House Whiskey
Jack Daniels
Jagermeister
KNOW Creek whiskey
Laphroaig whiskey
Makers Mark
Quiet Man whiskey
Robel Root Beer
Virgil Kane
Vanilla crown whiskey
COCKTAILS
Margaritas
Wine rita
The Lion Rita
Cucumber Jalapeno
Jumbo house margarita
Small House margarita
Margarita Flight
Plaza Azteca
Patrón Mango Rita
Pineapple Jalapeno
La Amazona
Exotic on the Beach
La Toxica
senorita bonita
Skinny Margarita
Watermelon margarita
Strawberry jalapeno margarita
Tropical Margarita
Plaza Margarita
Plaza Salvaje
Bulldog Margarita
Smokey mezcalita
Smokey MARIHUANA
Blood Orange Margarita
Texas Margarita
Strawberry Patron
Cocunut Margarita
Tower house margarita
tower flavor margarita
tower chingonas
Crazy Bonita
Mixed Drinks
Chica Sexy
Dunamar
Blue Lagoon
MAI TAI
Cantarito
Bloody Mary
Patron Paloma
Paloma Mexicana
Classsic mojito
Cocunut Mojito
Dragon Mojito
Long island ice tea
Trash Can
Michelada mexicana
Open Drink
Daiquiris
Smoothie
Patron Mojito
Premium Mules
Martinis
BEER
Domestic btl beer
domestic draft beer
Imported btl beer
Imported draft beer
