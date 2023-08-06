All Day Menu

Appetizers

Bean Dip

$6.99

Camarones Gratinados

$15.50

Grilled Shrimp, chopped onions covered with melted cheese

Cheese Dip

$7.50+

Chicken wings (8)

$13.50

Empanadas

$12.50

Fresh table side ceviche

$14.50

Fresh Table Side Guacamole

$12.25

Freshly made table side, avocados, jalapeno, tomato, onion, lime, salt, cilantro

Queso Fundido (Choriqueso)

$11.50

Grilled Mexican sausage, melted cheese

Super Queso Dip

$12.50

Sweet plantains

$7.00

Taquitos Mexicanos

$12.00

Pollo Gratinado

$12.00

Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$17.00

Light, crispy beer battered white fish, tangy citrus slaw, spicy garlic - lime sauce.

Birria Tacos

$17.99

Three corn tortillas dipped in birria style beef broth, stuffed with beef birria, queso Chihuahua, chopped onions & cilantro. Accompanied by birria style beef soup broth

California Fish Tacos

$16.00

Choice flour or corn tortillas with grilled tilapia topped red cabbage, creamy chipotle sauce

Rib Eye Tacos

$17.25

Three corn tortillas, grilled Rib eye, Maguey salsa, caramelized onions, cilantro, red pickled onions

Tacos Al Pastor

$15.00

Corn tortillas, choice of grilled pork or chicken, marinated in pineapple adobo. topped with cilantro, onion, side of tomatillo sauce

Tacos de Camaron

$17.00

Flour tortillas with grilled shrimp, cheese & pico de gallo

Tacos de Carne Asada

$15.50

Corn tortillas, grilled steak topped onions. Side tomatillo sauce

Tacos de Pollo

$14.50

Corn tortillas, grilled chicken, tomato, cilantro, shredded cheese, avocado. Served side tomatillo sauce

Tacos Los Cabos

$17.25

Three tacos with breaded white fish fillet topped creamy chipotle sauce, mango pico de gallo

Nachos

Beans and cheese nachos

$9.99

Beef and cheese nachos

$9.99

Cheese nachos

$9.99

Chicken and cheese nachos

$10.25

Fajitas nachos

$11.00+

Nacho Supreme

$12.00

Ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream

Nachos Al Pastor

$14.00

Creamy cheese sauce, beans, marinated pork, pineapple chunks, jalapenos, guacamole, pico de gallo

OMG Nachos

$13.50

Chicken, chorizo, applewood bacon, topped with refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapenos

Shrimp nachos

$18.00

Salads

Azteca Salad

$19.00

Grilled shrimp, chicken and mushrooms over shredded lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cheese

Chicken Fajita Salad

$13.00

Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce with pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado and cheese

Steak Fajita Salad

$14.00

Chiken tortilla Soup

$13.00

Fajita Taco Salad

$14.00

Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken or steak, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo.

La Flaca Chopped Salad

$13.50

Romain and iceburg lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese.

Super Taco Fiesta Salad

$16.99

Rice, black beans, choice of meat, yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo

Taco Salad

$11.00

Flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Bandera (3)

$14.50

One with chicken, one with beef and one with cheese. Topped with three different sauces and queso fresco. Served rice and beans.

Enchiladas Chipotle (3)

$16.00

One stuffed with shredded beef, one ground beef and one shredded chicken. Topped with creamy chipotle cheease sauce, pico de gallo, queso fresco. Side of rice.

Enchiladas de Carnitas (3)

$15.00

Pork carnitas sauteed with tomatoes, peppers, cilantro and minced garlic. Topped with green enchilada sauce and shredded melted cheese. Garnished with avocado sauce, avocado slice.

Enchiladas El Jefe (3)

$16.00

Stuffed with carne asada, grilled corn and onions. Covered with queso fresco, sour cream, corn sauce. Bed of rice.

Enchiladas rancheras (2)

$15.50

Enchiladas Suizas (3)

$14.50

Stuffed with chicken topped creamy tomatillo sauce & queso fresco. Side of Rice.

Enchiladas Supreme(4)

$15.00

Spinach and Chicken Enchilada (3)

$15.50

Stuffed with grilled chicken and spinach. Topped with creamy poblano sauce queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side of rice.

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Fajita Chihuahua

$23.00

Fajita Vallarta

$22.50

Fajita Veracruz

$22.00

Fajitas for Two

$31.00

Steak, chicken, shrimp, pork. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Mixed Fajitas

$21.99

Chicken and steak. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Piña Loca

$22.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$23.00

A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Steak Fajitas

$20.50

A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Texas Fajitas

$22.99

Steak, chicken, shrimp. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.

Shrimp for Two

$35.99

Burritos

Burrito bowl

$15.25

Burrito California

$15.50

Choice chicken or grilled steak, french fries, rice, beans, topped cheese dip, guacamole, pico de gallo.

Burrito Chipotle

$15.00

One flour tortilla, grilled chicken, rice, beans and peppers, topped creamy chipotle cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.

Burrito de Carnitas

$15.50

Pork carnitas topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce. Garnished avocado sauce, pico de gallo

Burrito de Espinaca

$14.50

One flour tortilla stuffed grilled chicken, rice, beans, and onions, topped pico de gallo, spinach, cheese sauce, sour cream

Burrito Deluxe

$15.50

Two burritos, one with chicken/beans and beef/beans topped burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, served side of rice or beans

Burrito Fajitas(2)

$15.50

Two burritos, choice of steak or chicken, onions, drizzled cheese sauce topped sour cream, served side rice and beans.

Burrito Mex

$15.50

One flour tortilla, choice grilled steak or chicken, onions, beans, topped with guacamole dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, served side rice and beans

Burrito Pastor

$15.00

One flour tortilla with pastor style grilled pork, pineapple, grilled onions, topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo. Served side rice and beans.

Burrito Ruleta

$15.00

One flour tortilla filled choice, grilled chicken or steak, onions, rice, beans, Topped cheese sauce, enchilada sauce, crema, pico de gallo.

Burrito San Jose

$15.00

One flour tortilla with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice, beans, topped cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.

Burrito Texano

$19.00

Grilled chicken, beef and shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped cheese sauce, mango sauce, garnished sour cream, pico de gallo

Philly Steak Burrito

$14.50

One flour tortilla with thinly sliced Philly Steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted poblano peppers, topped cheese sauce, sour cream

Steaks

Carne Asada

$20.00

Tender rib-eye steak. Side rice, beans, pico de gallo, flour tortillas

Carnitas Dinner

$18.50

Pork confit, grilled onions. Served side pico de gallo, rice, beans, tortillas

Chori Steak

$24.50

Grilled 10oz T-bone steak, chorizo drizzled cheese sauce. Served rice, beans, tortillas

El Paisano

$24.50+

Choice 10oz T-bone steak or grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, mushrooms, onions and peppers. Drizzled cheese sauce. Served side rice, beans, tortillas

Laredo

$29.00

Molcajeta Azteca

$31.00

Roasted pork, ribeye steak, chicken, shrimp and homemade chorizo, queso Oaxaca, poblano pepper, mushrooms, onions and roasted jalapeno. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas

Ranchero Especial

$21.50

Grilled chicken breast and steak, one chicken enchilada, side pico de gallo. Served rice, beans, flour tortillas

Steak And Fries

$20.00

Combos

#1 Combo

$15.50

Taco, Two enchiladas, choice rice or beans

#2 Combo

$15.50

Fried chicken burrito, fried chicken flauta, topped cheese sauce. Side rice and beans.

#3 Combo

$15.50

Beef taco & tostada wit h cheese, one enchilada. Side rice.

#4 Combo

$15.50

Cheese enchilada, beef enchilada, side rice and beans

#5 Combo

$15.50

Shredded beef burrito with cheese sauce, beef and cheese tostada, chicken quesadilla and beef taco

#6 Combo

$15.50

Two tacos, side rice and beans

#7 Combo

$15.50

Burrito, taco and enchilada

#8 Combo

$15.50

Burrito, enchilada, side of rice and beans

#9 Combo

$15.50

Burrito, taco, side rice and beans

#10 Combo

$15.50

Two chicken enchiladas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Side rice and beans.

Chicken

Chicken and Spinach

$17.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with a creamy spinach and bacon sauce. Served rice and crema salad.

Chori Pollo

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast, chorizo, drizzled cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.

Pollo Asado

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, cheese sauce. Served rice and beans.

Pollo Patron

$15.50

Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and carrots. Topped creamy cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.

Pollo Sonora

$16.00

Marinated chicken breast, grilled mushrooms, onions and our classic cheese and ranchero sauce. Served rice and beans

Chimichangas

Chimichangas Dinner

$14.50

Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, cheese sauce and sour cream. Side of rice and beans

Chimichangas Texanas

$17.50

tow flour tortillas fried or soft stuffed with steak or chicken fakitas, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side rice and beans.

Vegetarian & Vegan

Burrito Vegano

$14.50

Enchiladas Trio (3)

$12.00

Corn tortillas, one cheese, one bean, one spinach, topped cheese sauce. Side of rice.

Enchiladas Vegetarianas (3)

$12.00

Three corn tortillas with steamed yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. Topped cheese. Side of rice.

Fajitas Vegetarianas

$15.00

Mixed grilled vegetables. Served rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas

Sonora

$15.50

One quesadilla with cheese, spinach, pico de gallo, one cheese enchilada, and one bean burrito drizzled cheese sauce

Spinach Enchiladas (3)

$12.00

Corn tortillas filled spinach, topped roasted poblano sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, served side of rice.

Vegan Bowl

$13.00

Bowl with soy meat, black beans, white rice, mushrooms, corn, poblano pepper, onion, vegan gourmet cheese. Topped guacamole, pico de gallo

Vegan Tacos

$14.00

Seafood

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$19.50

Sauteed shrimp, garlic mojo sauce, onions, tomato and fresh avocado, served over rice, fresh cilantro.

Seafood Chimichangas

$20.50

Two flour tortillas, fried or soft with shrimp and crab meat drizzled with cheese sauce, lobster bisque and sour cream. Served side of rice and beans.

Pescado Azteca

$21.50

White fish fillet with shrimp, white wine sauce, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers. Served side of rice

Plaza del Mar

$22.00

White fish fillet and shrimp. Topped lobster bisque. Side of rice and pico de gallo.

Fried Rice

Fried rice chicken and beef

$19.00

Mexican fried rice with cheese sauce

Fried rice chicken and shrimp

$20.25

Fried rice chicken beef shrimp

$21.50

Fried rice beef

$18.50

Fried rice chicken

$17.50

Fried rice Grilled vegetales

$14.50

Fried rice Shrimp

$19.50

Fried rice beef and shrimp

$21.00

Mexican Fried Rice

$12.25

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Al Pastor

$15.00

One quesadilla, pastor, chicken or pork, Chihuahua cheese, pineapple chunks, onions

Quesadilla Ranchera

$15.00

One quesadilla filled with beans, cheese, onions. Choice of grilled chicken or steak. Side of crema salad.

Quesadillas Rellenas

$15.00

Two quesadillas. Choice of shredded beef or chicken. Side of rice or beans.

Quesadillas del Mar

$17.00

One quesadilla stuffed with beans, cheese, onions and grilled shrimp. Side of crema salad.

Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla

$15.00

One quesadilla filled with grilled chicken and sauteed spinach. Side of crema salad.

Sides

Guacamole Side

$7.50

Sour Cream Side

$3.00

Tostones Sides

$6.50

Corn Tortillas (3)

$3.00

Flour Tortillas (3)

$3.00

Shredded Cheese Side

$3.25

Lettuce Side

$2.75

Pico de Gallo Side

$4.75

Sweet Plantains Side

$7.00

Side of Rice

$3.00

Side Refried Beans

$3.00

Side of Black Beans

$3.00

Side of Rice and Beans

$5.95

Side of French Fries

$4.50

Chiles Toreados(3)

$3.75

Grill Chicken Side

$7.99

Grill Steak Side

$8.99

Grill Shrimp side (7)

$9.99

Avocado slices side

$4.75

Grill Veggies Side

$5.50

Grill onions Side

$2.00

Side of fresh Jalapeños

$2.50

Chips Small bag

$1.99

Chips Medium bag

$2.50

Chips Large bag

$3.50

Guacamole Salad

$4.99

Crema Salad

$5.00

Habanero Sauce

$2.00

Salsa Small

$1.50

Salsa Medium

$3.25

Salsa Large

$4.50

Open Food $

tostada (1)

$3.99

side tomate

$1.99

side cilantro

$1.99

side raw onion

$1.95

1 side salsa chipotle

$1.50

Tamal

$5.50

Extra Ensalada Fajita

$5.75

Chile Relleno

$6.50

Caldo de Birria Small

$1.25

A La Carte tacos

1 Hard beef taco

$2.75

1 soft beef taco

$2.75

1 chicken hard taco

$2.75

1 chicken soft taco

$2.75

1 steak taco asada

$5.75

1 grilled taco pollo

$5.50

1 shrimp taco

$6.99

1 Taco Birria

$6.99

Taco Tuesday

$1.50

1 Taco Pastor

$4.99

1 Ribeye Taco

$5.99

Desserts

Churros

$7.50

Fried Ice-cream

$7.50

Flan

$7.50

Xangos

$7.50

Sopapillas

$7.50

A La Carte Quesadillas

Beef quesadilla (1)

$5.50

Cheese quesadilla (1)

$4.00

Chicken quesadilla (1)

$6.00

Grilled Chicken quesadilla (1)

$7.00

Mushroom quesadilla (1)

$5.50

Chorizo quesadilla (1)

$6.50

Steak quesadilla (1)

$7.50

Shrimp quesadilla (1)

$7.99

ala carta quesadilla vegetariana

$6.00

ala carta quesadilla mix steak y chicken

$8.99

ala carta spinach quesadilla

$4.99

ala carta cheese quesadilla grande

$8.50

A La Carte Enchiladas

1 cheese enchilada

$3.25

1 chicken enchilada

$3.99

1 beef enchilada

$3.99

1 beans enchilada

$3.50

1 spinach enchilada

$3.99

1 Monday Enchilada

$1.75

A La Carte Burritos

1 chimi frita pollo

$5.75

1 chimi suave pollo

$5.75

1 chimi frita carne

$5.75

1 chimi suave carne

$5.75

1 bean burrito

$4.50

1 chicken burrito

$6.00

1 beef burrito

$6.00

1 beef & bean burrito

$6.50

1 ala carta burrito luxe

$8.00

1 tamal

$5.50

1 chile relleno

$6.50

Kids

1. KIDS Mac and Cheese

$8.00

2. KIDS Meat Quesadilla and Rice

$9.00

3. KIDS Chicken Fingers and Fries

$8.00

4. KIDS Quesadilla and Fries

$8.00

5. KIDS Enchilada, Rice, Beans

$8.00

6. KIDS Combo

$8.25

Ground beef burrito & soft taco

7. KIDS Nachos Locos

$8.00

8. KIDS Chicken Fried Rice

$8.00

Non-Alc Beverages

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Water

Coffee

$2.99

Iced Tea

$3.00

RedBull

$3.99

Hot Tea

$2.50

Fanta

$3.00

Virgin Sm Daiquiri

$5.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Virgin Jbo Daiquiri

$7.99

Liqour

Brandy

Paul Masson Brandy

$4.99

Cognac

Remy Martin

$13.99

Hennessy

$10.00

Courvoisier

$10.00

Cordials

Grand Marnier

$9.25

Disaronno Amaretto

$8.50

Bailey's

$7.25

Chambord

$7.25

Frangelico

$7.25

Kahlua

$7.25

Licor 43

$7.25

Gin

Aviation Gin

$7.50

Beefeater Gin

$7.99

Bombay Gin

$7.25

Bombay Sapphire Gin

$7.50

House Gin

$6.50

Tanqueray Gin

$8.25

Mezcal

Monte Alban Mezcal

$8.00

Los Amantes Joven mezcal

$10.00

Premium Tequila

Don Julio 1942

$29.99

Don Julio 70

$17.99

Rum

Bacardi cocunut rum

$6.99

Bacardi Rum

$7.25

Captain Morgan Rum

$7.99

House Rum

$6.50

Malibu Rum

$6.50

Rum Chata

$8.50

Myers Rum

$6.75

Don Q

$6.50

Don Q Limon

$6.50

Tequila Anejo

1800 Anejo

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$13.50

Don Julio Anejo

$14.99

Herradura Anejo

$13.00

Espolon Anejo

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$14.00

Milagro Anejo

$12.00

Tequila Reposado

1800 Reposado

$11.00

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Patron Reposado

$13.00

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Cazadores Reposado

$9.00

Corralejo Reposado

$12.00

Espolon Reposado

$11.00

Hornitos Reposado

$11.00

Milagro Reposado

$11.00

Tres Agaves Organic Reposado

$12.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$12.00

Tequila Silver

1800 Coconut silver

$9.75

1800 Silver

$9.50

Avion silver

$9.50

Cabo Wabo silver

$10.00

Casamigos silver

$11.50

Cazadores silver

$10.00

Don Julio silver

$11.99

Espolon silver

$10.00

Herradura silver

$10.00

Hornitos silver

$7.99

House Tequila

$6.99

Jimador silver

$10.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$9.50

Jose Cuervo silver

$9.25

Luna Azul

$9.00

Milagro Silver

$10.50

Patron Silver

$11.75

Sauza tequila

$8.25

Tres Generaciones silver

$11.99

Teremana Silver

$9.50

Vodka

Absolute Vodka

$7.25

Belvedere Voda

$7.99

Ciroc Vodka

$7.99

Grey Goose Vodka

$7.99

House Vodka

$6.50

Ketel One

$7.99

Skyy Vodka

$7.25

Titos Vodka

$7.99

Stolichnaya

$7.25

Smirnoff

$6.99

Whisky

Jameson

$8.25

Buchanans Dlx 12

$9.00

Glenfiddich 12

$10.50

Canadian whiskey

$7.25

Crown Royal

$7.25

Crown Royal Apple

$7.25

Dewars White Label

$9.00

Fireball

$8.25

House Whiskey

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$7.25

Jagermeister

$8.99

Knob Creek

$9.99

The Glenlivet 12

$10.50

Makers Mark

$8.99

Seagram's 7

$7.25

Seagram's VO

$7.99

Jim Beam

$7.25

Wild Turkey 101

$7.25

Chivas Regal 12

$8.50

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.50

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.00

J&B

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Cocktails

Mixed Drinks

Acapulco bay

$7.25

Amaretto sour

$6.99

Bahama mama

$8.99+

Bay breeze

$8.99

Beach island tea

$6.99

Bloody Mary

$8.99

Blue Haven

$8.99

Blue Motorcycle

$9.99

Blue Paradise

$8.99

Cherry lemonade

$6.99

Daiquiri

$8.99+

Island punch

$8.99

Long Island iced tea

$9.99

Long Island Top Shelf

$12.99

MAI TAI

$8.99

Miami vice

$8.99+

Mojito

$8.99+

Moscow mule

$7.50

Open Drink

Orange crush

$6.99

Paloma

$7.99

Piña colada

$8.99+

Plaza azteca iced tea

$6.99

Rum runner

$8.99

Screw driver

$6.99

Sex on the beach

$8.99

Sunset over the plaza

$8.99

Tequila sunrise

$8.99

Tokyo green tea

$7.99

Trash can

$14.99

Whiskey sour

$6.75

White Russian

$8.99

SHOOTERS

Butterscotch

$5.50

Buttery nipple

$5.50

Chocolate cake

$5.50

Cointreau

$6.99

Fire ball

$6.25

Fuzzy Jager

$10.00

Gran gala

$6.99

Green Tea Shooter

$7.00

Jager bomb

$7.99

Jagermeister

$6.25

Kamikaze

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$6.00

Melon Ball

$9.00

Royal flush

$6.99

Rumchata

$6.25

Rumple mintz

$6.25

Shooter

$5.50

Three wise men

$7.00

Washington apple

$5.50

Martinis

Appletini

$7.99

Chocolatetini

$7.99

Classic martini

$7.99

Dirty martini

$7.99

Espresso martini

$7.99

Passion martini

$7.99

Pomegranate martini

$7.99

Watermelontini

$7.99

Cosmopolitan martini

$7.99

Beer

Domestic btl beer

Blt-michelob ultra

$3.75

Btl -bud light

$3.75

Btl-budweiser

$3.75

Btl-coors Light

$3.75

Btl-miler light

$3.75

Btl-odouls

$3.75

domestic draft beer

draft ultra

$3.50+

draft bud light

$3.50+

draft bluemon

$3.50+

draft miler

$3.50+

draft el guapo

$3.50+

Draft Yuengling

$3.50+

Happy hour draft 16 oz

Happy hour draft 22oz

Happy hour draft 32oz

Imported btl beer

Btl-Corona

$5.25

Blt-Corona light

$5.25

Btl-Modelo especial

$5.25

Blt-Negra modelo

$5.25

Btl pacifico

$5.25

Btl-XX Amber

$5.25

Btl-XX lager

$5.25

Btl- tecate

$5.25

Btl-Sol

$5.25

Btl-Heineken

$5.25

Blt-corona familiar

$5.25

Btl-Corona premier

$5.25

Blt-Victoria

$5.25

Btl-Stella artois

$5.25

Btl-coronita

$3.75

Imported draft beer

Corona premier draft

$4.25+

Michelada

$7.25+

Modelo-Especial Draft

$4.25+

Negra-modelo Draft

$4.25+

PICHER

$21.00

XX -lager draft

$4.25+

XX-Amber draft

$4.25+

Happy hour imported 16oz

Happy hour imported 22 oz

Happy hour imported 32 oz

CINCO DE MAYO

cinco mayo modelo especial 20 onz

$6.00

cinco mayo negra modelo 20onz

$6.00

cinco mayo miler light 20 onz

$6.00

cinco mayo ultra 20onz

$6.00

cinco mayo xx lager 20oz

$6.00

cinco mayo pasifico20onz

$6.00

cinco mayo bud light 20oz

$6.00

cinco mayo blue moon 20oz

$6.00

cinco mayo samuel adams 20oz

$6.00

cinco mayo el guapo 20oz

$6.00

cinco mayo angry orchard20oz

$6.00

cinco mayo xx ambar20oz

$6.00

Wine

Wine by the Glass