Plaza Azteca - Sioux Falls
5209 providence rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
All Day Menu
Appetizers
Bean Dip
Camarones Gratinados
Grilled Shrimp, chopped onions covered with melted cheese
Cheese Dip
Chicken wings (8)
Empanadas
Fresh table side ceviche
Fresh Table Side Guacamole
Freshly made table side, avocados, jalapeno, tomato, onion, lime, salt, cilantro
Queso Fundido (Choriqueso)
Grilled Mexican sausage, melted cheese
Super Queso Dip
Sweet plantains
Taquitos Mexicanos
Pollo Gratinado
Tacos
Baja Fish Tacos
Light, crispy beer battered white fish, tangy citrus slaw, spicy garlic - lime sauce.
Birria Tacos
Three corn tortillas dipped in birria style beef broth, stuffed with beef birria, queso Chihuahua, chopped onions & cilantro. Accompanied by birria style beef soup broth
California Fish Tacos
Choice flour or corn tortillas with grilled tilapia topped red cabbage, creamy chipotle sauce
Rib Eye Tacos
Three corn tortillas, grilled Rib eye, Maguey salsa, caramelized onions, cilantro, red pickled onions
Tacos Al Pastor
Corn tortillas, choice of grilled pork or chicken, marinated in pineapple adobo. topped with cilantro, onion, side of tomatillo sauce
Tacos de Camaron
Flour tortillas with grilled shrimp, cheese & pico de gallo
Tacos de Carne Asada
Corn tortillas, grilled steak topped onions. Side tomatillo sauce
Tacos de Pollo
Corn tortillas, grilled chicken, tomato, cilantro, shredded cheese, avocado. Served side tomatillo sauce
Tacos Los Cabos
Three tacos with breaded white fish fillet topped creamy chipotle sauce, mango pico de gallo
Nachos
Beans and cheese nachos
Beef and cheese nachos
Cheese nachos
Chicken and cheese nachos
Fajitas nachos
Nacho Supreme
Ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
Nachos Al Pastor
Creamy cheese sauce, beans, marinated pork, pineapple chunks, jalapenos, guacamole, pico de gallo
OMG Nachos
Chicken, chorizo, applewood bacon, topped with refried beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, pickled jalapenos
Shrimp nachos
Salads
Azteca Salad
Grilled shrimp, chicken and mushrooms over shredded lettuce, avocado, pico de gallo, shredded cheese
Chicken Fajita Salad
Grilled chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce with pico de gallo, cucumbers, avocado and cheese
Steak Fajita Salad
Chiken tortilla Soup
Fajita Taco Salad
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with choice of grilled chicken or steak, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo.
La Flaca Chopped Salad
Romain and iceburg lettuce, onions, tomato, avocado, shredded cheese.
Super Taco Fiesta Salad
Rice, black beans, choice of meat, yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo
Taco Salad
Flour tortilla bowl filled with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Bandera (3)
One with chicken, one with beef and one with cheese. Topped with three different sauces and queso fresco. Served rice and beans.
Enchiladas Chipotle (3)
One stuffed with shredded beef, one ground beef and one shredded chicken. Topped with creamy chipotle cheease sauce, pico de gallo, queso fresco. Side of rice.
Enchiladas de Carnitas (3)
Pork carnitas sauteed with tomatoes, peppers, cilantro and minced garlic. Topped with green enchilada sauce and shredded melted cheese. Garnished with avocado sauce, avocado slice.
Enchiladas El Jefe (3)
Stuffed with carne asada, grilled corn and onions. Covered with queso fresco, sour cream, corn sauce. Bed of rice.
Enchiladas rancheras (2)
Enchiladas Suizas (3)
Stuffed with chicken topped creamy tomatillo sauce & queso fresco. Side of Rice.
Enchiladas Supreme(4)
Spinach and Chicken Enchilada (3)
Stuffed with grilled chicken and spinach. Topped with creamy poblano sauce queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side of rice.
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
Fajita Chihuahua
Fajita Vallarta
Fajita Veracruz
Fajitas for Two
Steak, chicken, shrimp, pork. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
Mixed Fajitas
Chicken and steak. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
Piña Loca
Shrimp Fajitas
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
Steak Fajitas
A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
Texas Fajitas
Steak, chicken, shrimp. A sizzling skillet with grilled bell peppers and onions. Served with a side or rice and beans accompanied with pico de gallo and sour cream and flour tortillas. Make them gluten free with corn tortillas.
Shrimp for Two
Burritos
Burrito bowl
Burrito California
Choice chicken or grilled steak, french fries, rice, beans, topped cheese dip, guacamole, pico de gallo.
Burrito Chipotle
One flour tortilla, grilled chicken, rice, beans and peppers, topped creamy chipotle cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Burrito de Carnitas
Pork carnitas topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce. Garnished avocado sauce, pico de gallo
Burrito de Espinaca
One flour tortilla stuffed grilled chicken, rice, beans, and onions, topped pico de gallo, spinach, cheese sauce, sour cream
Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos, one with chicken/beans and beef/beans topped burrito sauce, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, cheese, served side of rice or beans
Burrito Fajitas(2)
Two burritos, choice of steak or chicken, onions, drizzled cheese sauce topped sour cream, served side rice and beans.
Burrito Mex
One flour tortilla, choice grilled steak or chicken, onions, beans, topped with guacamole dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, served side rice and beans
Burrito Pastor
One flour tortilla with pastor style grilled pork, pineapple, grilled onions, topped cheese sauce, tomatillo sauce, pico de gallo. Served side rice and beans.
Burrito Ruleta
One flour tortilla filled choice, grilled chicken or steak, onions, rice, beans, Topped cheese sauce, enchilada sauce, crema, pico de gallo.
Burrito San Jose
One flour tortilla with grilled chicken, chorizo, rice, beans, topped cheese sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream.
Burrito Texano
Grilled chicken, beef and shrimp wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped cheese sauce, mango sauce, garnished sour cream, pico de gallo
Philly Steak Burrito
One flour tortilla with thinly sliced Philly Steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted poblano peppers, topped cheese sauce, sour cream
Steaks
Carne Asada
Tender rib-eye steak. Side rice, beans, pico de gallo, flour tortillas
Carnitas Dinner
Pork confit, grilled onions. Served side pico de gallo, rice, beans, tortillas
Chori Steak
Grilled 10oz T-bone steak, chorizo drizzled cheese sauce. Served rice, beans, tortillas
El Paisano
Choice 10oz T-bone steak or grilled chicken breast topped with shrimp, mushrooms, onions and peppers. Drizzled cheese sauce. Served side rice, beans, tortillas
Laredo
Molcajeta Azteca
Roasted pork, ribeye steak, chicken, shrimp and homemade chorizo, queso Oaxaca, poblano pepper, mushrooms, onions and roasted jalapeno. Served with rice, beans, and flour tortillas
Ranchero Especial
Grilled chicken breast and steak, one chicken enchilada, side pico de gallo. Served rice, beans, flour tortillas
Steak And Fries
Combos
#1 Combo
Taco, Two enchiladas, choice rice or beans
#2 Combo
Fried chicken burrito, fried chicken flauta, topped cheese sauce. Side rice and beans.
#3 Combo
Beef taco & tostada wit h cheese, one enchilada. Side rice.
#4 Combo
Cheese enchilada, beef enchilada, side rice and beans
#5 Combo
Shredded beef burrito with cheese sauce, beef and cheese tostada, chicken quesadilla and beef taco
#6 Combo
Two tacos, side rice and beans
#7 Combo
Burrito, taco and enchilada
#8 Combo
Burrito, enchilada, side of rice and beans
#9 Combo
Burrito, taco, side rice and beans
#10 Combo
Two chicken enchiladas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream. Side rice and beans.
Chicken
Chicken and Spinach
Grilled chicken breast topped with a creamy spinach and bacon sauce. Served rice and crema salad.
Chori Pollo
Grilled chicken breast, chorizo, drizzled cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.
Pollo Asado
Grilled chicken breast, grilled onions, cheese sauce. Served rice and beans.
Pollo Patron
Grilled chicken breast, broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini and carrots. Topped creamy cheese sauce. Served side of rice and beans.
Pollo Sonora
Marinated chicken breast, grilled mushrooms, onions and our classic cheese and ranchero sauce. Served rice and beans
Chimichangas
Chimichangas Dinner
Two flour tortillas fried or soft, filled with shredded beef or chicken, cheese sauce and sour cream. Side of rice and beans
Chimichangas Texanas
tow flour tortillas fried or soft stuffed with steak or chicken fakitas, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers. Topped with guacamole, sour cream, queso fresco, pico de gallo. Side rice and beans.
Vegetarian & Vegan
Burrito Vegano
Enchiladas Trio (3)
Corn tortillas, one cheese, one bean, one spinach, topped cheese sauce. Side of rice.
Enchiladas Vegetarianas (3)
Three corn tortillas with steamed yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower and carrots. Topped cheese. Side of rice.
Fajitas Vegetarianas
Mixed grilled vegetables. Served rice, beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, flour tortillas
Sonora
One quesadilla with cheese, spinach, pico de gallo, one cheese enchilada, and one bean burrito drizzled cheese sauce
Spinach Enchiladas (3)
Corn tortillas filled spinach, topped roasted poblano sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, served side of rice.
Vegan Bowl
Bowl with soy meat, black beans, white rice, mushrooms, corn, poblano pepper, onion, vegan gourmet cheese. Topped guacamole, pico de gallo
Vegan Tacos
Seafood
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Sauteed shrimp, garlic mojo sauce, onions, tomato and fresh avocado, served over rice, fresh cilantro.
Seafood Chimichangas
Two flour tortillas, fried or soft with shrimp and crab meat drizzled with cheese sauce, lobster bisque and sour cream. Served side of rice and beans.
Pescado Azteca
White fish fillet with shrimp, white wine sauce, mushrooms, spinach, roasted peppers. Served side of rice
Plaza del Mar
White fish fillet and shrimp. Topped lobster bisque. Side of rice and pico de gallo.
Fried Rice
Fried rice chicken and beef
Mexican fried rice with cheese sauce
Fried rice chicken and shrimp
Fried rice chicken beef shrimp
Fried rice beef
Fried rice chicken
Fried rice Grilled vegetales
Fried rice Shrimp
Fried rice beef and shrimp
Mexican Fried Rice
Quesadillas
Quesadilla Al Pastor
One quesadilla, pastor, chicken or pork, Chihuahua cheese, pineapple chunks, onions
Quesadilla Ranchera
One quesadilla filled with beans, cheese, onions. Choice of grilled chicken or steak. Side of crema salad.
Quesadillas Rellenas
Two quesadillas. Choice of shredded beef or chicken. Side of rice or beans.
Quesadillas del Mar
One quesadilla stuffed with beans, cheese, onions and grilled shrimp. Side of crema salad.
Chicken and Spinach Quesadilla
One quesadilla filled with grilled chicken and sauteed spinach. Side of crema salad.